Enforcer Gold’s Drilling on the OR79 Zone Outlines Two Mineralized Corridors, Montalembert Gold Project

Enforcer Gold Corp (TSXV: VEIN ) (“Enforcer” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its first-pass diamond drilling program on the OR79 zone, discovered in 2017 at the Company’s Montalembert gold project in Quebec.

President & CEO, Steve Roebuck, comments:

“OR79 is a new gold occurrence on the Montalembert property discovered by our prospecting team in 2017. We followed up with an IP survey to better define drill targets and were highly encouraged with the results that showed a prominent high chargeability and resistivity anomaly over the discovery area and a second IP anomaly further to the east. We’ve now completed a successful first-pass drill testing of the area, which has confirmed two distinct corridors with numerous mineralized horizons that trend sub-parallel to the Galena-No. 2 veins located 1.0-1.5 km to the east.”

In February-March 2018, Enforcer completed 18 diamond drill holes on the OR79 zone totalling 1,749 m. Drilling has confirmed two NS-trending mineralized corridors (Blocks 1 and 2) delineated by the presence of multiple 0.3-1.0 m wide mineralized intersections grading up to 5.09 g/t Au over 0.65 m (Table 1). The mineralized intersections are primarily hosted in weakly to strongly sheared gabbro accompanied by quartz veining and/or 1-15% sulphides (predominantly pyrite + pyrrhotite and trace chalcopyrite, sphalerite and molybdenite).

Block 1 is denoted by the highest number of anomalous surface samples (February 6, 2018 press release) and the greatest number of mineralized intersections in drill core (Table 1) and is coincident with a strong IP chargeability and resistivity anomaly covering a +300 m wide and minimum 400 m long area. Block 2 was tested by five widely-spaced drill holes, two of which (MDD0016-17) intersected gold mineralization in sheared gabbro with quartz veining and up to 10% sulphides. The mineralized trend is at least 200 m long and is also coincident with a 200 m wide and minimum 700 m long high chargeability and resistivity anomaly.

The 2018 drill program at OR79 has provided valuable information on a new area of mineralization at Montalembert. A follow-up program is under consideration and may include drill testing at depth below the current vertical reach of 75 m.

Detailed drill hole location plans are available in the Montalembert Map Gallery.

All holes presented in Table 1 were completed by NQ diamond (core) drilling. Widths are presented as down hole core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time. Sample preparation and analysis was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or, Quebec, an ISO/IEC 17025 (CAN-P-1579) accredited testing laboratory. Details of the analytical procedure and Enforcer’s Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QAQC”) program are available on the Enforcer website at: Montalembert QAQC.

About Enforcer Gold Corp

Enforcer Gold Corp is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company and is earning a 100% interest in the Montalembert gold project from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX, FSE: GIMN, OTCQX: GLBXF) and a 50% interest in the advanced-stage Roger porphyry gold-copper project from SOQUEM. Both properties are located in Quebec’s prolific Abitibi greenstone belt and have excellent road access and nearby infrastructure and amenities.

Enforcer’s VP Exploration, Antoine Fournier, PGeo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s plans with respect to the exploration of its Montalembert project, the exploration potential and analogous deposit potential of the Montalembert project and the timing of the Company’s exploration programs. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete transactions on terms announced; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Enforcer Gold does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Click here to connect with Enforcer Gold Corp and receive an Investor’s Presentation.