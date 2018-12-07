Cannabis Trends 2018: Volatility King of Public Sector

As the year draws to an end, INN brings investors a closer look at the significant events from 2018 for the public markets.









The continued prevalence of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and a strong presence of companies operating in the US raising capital in Canada dominated the conversation for the cannabis public space in 2018.

The passing year also represented a pursuit for cannabis players to place their names in bigger platforms and adapt to emerging opportunities available to add value for shareholders.

From conversations on the true value of cannabis plays, a barrage of new listings from the US and the crucial legalization effect in Canada, here the Investing News Network (INN) brings investors a closer look at the significant trends in the cannabis of 2018.

For a recap on the year and a cannabis overview on a quarter-by-quarter basis in 2018, investors can read up on Q1, Q2 and Q3.

Cannabis Trends 2018: Volatility dominates the public space

After a previous year of progress and growth, 2018 started by reminding investors just how quickly things can change in the cannabis space.

A massive downturn in the stock market, led by what was mostly attributed to a market correction on valuations and share prices, caused pot stocks to hit new lows across the board.

“Even knowing that marijuana is an emerging sector, I was surprised by the extent of the volatility,” Steve Hawkins, director and CEO of Horizons ETF, the company behind the Horizons Marijuana Life Science Index ETF (TSX:SEED), told INN.

Brayden Sutton, CEO of 1933 Industries (CSE:TGIF), said this slash in the public sector was “overdue” in order to “keep valuations in check and avoid going further into bubble-territory.”

Volatility continued early in 2018 following the removal of the Cole Memo, a piece of government guidance acting as a pillar protection for the US marijuana industry by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The market deemed the change as a way to open the doors for a potential crackdown on the thriving industry.

The change in policy ended up as dud, as it did not slowed down what the fractured US marijuana market has grown into in 2018.

Sessions stepped down from his role in November with pot stocks rallying based on his departure.

Another dominant volatility theme was the roller-coaster ride for holders of Canadian licensed producer (LP) Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Tilray, the first Canadian cannabis company to list directly on the NASDAQ without up-listing from Toronto, took in a run-up to its stock in September that catapulted its share price to just above US$300.

Effectively, due to a limited float of shares, Tilray’s stock quickly became a trading asset compared to a steady security to purchase.

Tilray’s stock chart called into question just how valuable these cannabis companies really are.

Thanks in part to its NASDAQ listing and attention in the US marketplace, the company managed to reach a market capitalization of over US$13.5 billion at the height of the rush.

Debate ensued on whether Tilray’s path was beneficial or a detriment to the overall cannabis public space.

“Tilray’s stock is completely out of control… It’s going to hurt investor confidence in public markets and private markets,” said Nic Easley, CEO of 3C Consulting and a managing partner with Multiverse Capital.

On the other hand, 420 Investor analyst Alan Brochstein wrote he saw Tilray’s “parabolic spike” as a “big positive.”

Meanwhile, short sellers have become a leading player in the volatility seen in 2018 as a whole.

Infamous for betting on the downturn of a stock for profits, short sellers point out problems or causes for concern for public companies in the sector.

Cannabis stocks have fallen prey to some significant short sellers throughout 2018. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB,TSX:ACB) and Tilray have been the target of Citron Research.

“Although the hype is big and the prohibition after 100 years is real, it is critical to understand that in the Canadian landscape, there are over 100 licensed producers and there will ultimately be more losers than winners,” an August report from Citron Research shorting Cronos Group to US$3.50 said.

The report caused a 28.41 percent decline to Cronos’ stock price in one day of trading. Cronos’ NASDAQ share price has not reach US$3.50 since the report was made public.

Charles Taerk, president and CEO of Faircourt Asset Management and advisor to the Ninepoint UIT Alternative Health Fund, said short reports will always be out in new sectors where there is a lot of growth and a perceived level of volatility.

Sutton said he had predicted some names in the space would rise so much in profile to now being the target of prominent short sellers.

A new case of short selling has rocked the cannabis market as research from Quintessential Capital Management and Hindenburg Research has targeted the Latin American acquisitions of Aphria (NYSE:APHA,TSX:APHA).

The short report led analysts to slash their price targets on the stock and even question if the company had lost the trust of the market.

Cannabis Trends 2018: Legalization and challenges of legal markets

On October 17, Canada formally enacted the Cannabis Act, a federal bill that brought the legalization of recreational marijuana sales.

While much was celebrated for its significance and importance for the global cannabis space, legalization brought along a decline for the stock market; companies faced challenges in addition to sell off tactic from a portion of the investor audience.

Hawkins said seeing “that much momentum was a shock” for him during the run-up from the stocks and eventual downturn following legalization.

While praising its status as the birth of a new industry Peter Aceto, CEO of CannTrust Holdings (TSX:TRST), admitted there have been challenges for even the biggest LPs.

“There have been a few initial challenges, including a supply chain that is stretched by overwhelming demand,” Aceto said.

Dealing with new government regulations is a theme of the cannabis market as more countries continue to explore the adoption of cannabis laws.

As such, Chris Naprawa, president of Khiron Life Sciences (TSXV:KHRN), said the biggest challenge of the industry for him has been dealing with regulations.

“Understanding the rules and regulations and you know things are evolving very very quickly and you can’t afford to make mistakes on the regulatory side,” Naprawa said.

Due to the company’s operations in Colombia and the newly unveiled Mexican market, Naprawa is aware of how tricky new market regulations can be.

Another difficult element from the Canadian cannabis market has been the marketing allowed for companies selling branded products.

Health Canada put in place strict restrictions on the way companies, retailers and promoters of the industry can offer consumers a direct look at the product in place.

“We spent a lot of money on branding, we sponsored concerts, events. We can’t do that right now,” Aurora Cannabis CEO Terry Booth said during a panel at the MJBizCon event in November in Las Vegas.

George Kveton, CEO Invictus MD (TSXV:GENE), told INN product communication and marketing have been the biggest challenges for him.

“The Cannabis Act outlines strict requirements related to the marketing of cannabis to fulfil a primary goal of keeping cannabis ‘uncool’ and out of the hands of youth (not legal age adult as defined by each province),” Kveton said.

The executive is supportive of the cause and added Invictus “feels an obligation” to educate consumers.

Cannabis Trends 2018: M&A and entry of the big players

As the promise for the size and value of the overall cannabis market continues to grow, companies from established marketplaces started to look at the possibility of gaining a way in.

A rush of rumors regarding big corporations seeking deals, outright acquisitions or partnerships flooded the public space in 2018 thanks in large part to these companies setting up relationships with cannabis ventures.

Most famously, alcohol producer and the company behind Corona beer, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), placed a bet in the industry by investing in Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED) in 2017.

The relationship was heightened in August when Constellation added a C$5 billion injection into the Canadian producer.

Hawkins called the deal a “validation” for the sector.

“This is an early investment, however one that puts canopy in the global lead when it comes to brand development and alcohol replacement product,” Taerk and Doug Waterson, CFO and portfolio manager with Faircourt Asset Management and manager of the Ninepoint UIT Alternative Health Fund, said.

The Faircourt duo deemed the C$5 billion investment the biggest announcement for the cannabis market in 2018 since it confirmed that cannabis was on the radar for large, established businesses, they said.

Dena Jalbert, founder and CEO of Align Business Advisory Services a firm aiding companies on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), explained in most big established player acquisitions for smaller companies, it’s about grabbing “something new that they don’t have and they get to leverage their existing infrastructures.”

Asked about the overall M&A market in 2018, Jalbert said some of the deals were pure geography plays by acquiring assets in different locations.

The Canadian space saw an outbreak of acquisition deals from contentious fights between producers, sweeping offers causing previous deals to fall apart and expansion plans through the global marijuana market.

Cannabis Trends 2018: Canadian and American markets closer than ever

Despite their differences in restrictions and versatility in the open markets, Canada and the US have never been closer when it comes to the cannabis space.

On one side, there are several LPs pursuing legitimacy and a bigger stage for the growth of these companies through US-based public listings.

Four TSX-listed Canadian LPs have New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ listings now and at least two more have expressed interest and plans to follow suit.

“American investors like to buy American securities listed on the [NYSE] or NASDAQ,” Taerk said.

While these companies pursue US listings they still can’t actually enter the US cannabis market due to the federal status of the drug.

Meanwhile, Canada has become the listing home for Canadian cannabis companies targeting the US market.

Operators of multiple assets scattered across the different states with marijuana-friendly policies have propped up in the public market and in the minds of investors throughout 2018.

These companies are raising capital on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), a smaller listing house in Canada, that elected not to block US issuers despite the obtuse status of the drug.

At a federal level, cannabis and its business remain illegal and the drug is a scheduled substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

However several states have voted in favor of policies to allow a marketplace to be created.

Due to this dispute between the two levels of government the TMX Group exchanges have selected to not allow any US operations for its issuers, while the CSE opened its doors to the business.

“Canadians are leading the capitals market race,” Kevin Murphy, CEO of Acreage Holdings (CSE:ACRG) a recently public company on the CSE said during a panel at the MJBizCon in Las Vegas.

Cannabis Trends 2018: Investor takeaway

Cannabis investors have matured and have started to challenge where, exactly, was the value for the companies being hyped in the nascent industry.

Aspects such as branding and retail have picked up in the appeal to investors and analysts.

“The global cannabis industry is accelerating but the market stills seems focused on farming and oversimplified capacity based metrics,” wrote Daniel Pearlstein in January, an analyst with Eight Capital at the time. “We encourage investors to think broader and think of cannabis as an ingredient.”

As such, 2018 has shown investors a cannabis public market that keeps growing and gaining sophistication in a pursuit to legitimacy.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: 1933 Industries, Khiron Life Sciences, Invictus MD is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.