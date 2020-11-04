US Election Night a Big Win for Cannabis State Policies
The American cannabis industry enjoyed a decisive election night, as voters in the country confirmed the five cannabis programs up for approval.
Arizona, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota voters showed up for cannabis on Tuesday (November 3), with all state measures for cannabis-related legalization winning their respective votes.
Mississippi legalized a medical market, while New Jersey, Arizona, Montana opened the doors to recreational use; South Dakota did both.
US Election 2020 and Cannabis
Thanks to the newly approved measures, a grand total of 15 states have now legalized cannabis for recreational use in the US. Investors curious about the background behind the five states that just voted positively for cannabis can click here to read a breakdown from the Investing News Network (INN)
It was a big night for cannabis legalization advocates like the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws and Director Erik Altieri, who in a statement emailed to INN said the results show voters want reform instead of prohibition.
“The success of these initiatives proves definitively that marijuana legalization is not exclusively a ‘blue’ state issue, but an issue that is supported by a majority of all Americans — regardless of party politics.”
According to a September report from cannabis data firm New Frontier Data, released in anticipation of the election results, the five new state programs could stand to represent US$3.3 billion in revenue for the overall US cannabis market by 2025.
“With US$9 billion in new revenue from 2022-2025, should all five states ballot measures pass, New Frontier Data estimates that revenues from all legal U.S. markets will reach US$35.1 (billion) in 2025,” New Frontier Data CEO Giadha DeCarcer said in a statement as part of the study.
The report notes that 234 million Americans, equivalent to over 70 percent of the population, will now live under a legal cannabis market. The researchers believe that’s a win for regulated cannabis, as more consumers may be willing to try cannabis if the drug is legal in their state market.
“Legalization confers a legitimacy upon cannabis and provides a subset of consumers with the security and confidence to try cannabis products,” the report states.
Industry observers have latched onto the potential size and growth provided by the Arizona and New Jersey state markets. In a recent video conversation with INN, Nawan Butt, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments and co-manager of the Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund (NEO:MJJ), said he is particularly encouraged by the options created by new legalized programs in the two states.
Stocks fall on uncertainty surrounding presidential and Senate results
Despite the big victory for cannabis policy at the state level, all eyes are still on the outcome of the presidential election given the real implications for some kind of federal reform. Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign offered hope of decriminalization for the drug, while President Donald Trump failed to mention what his stance on the issue would be moving forward.
Ballots across the country were still being counted on Wednesday (November 4) morning, preventing voters from knowing the actual result of the presidential race.
Another critical point for cannabis voting in this election cycle was the potential for the Democrats to win control of the Senate. While flipping the Senate is the dream for cannabis insiders, it may still prove possible to work out a new federal framework for the drug if the Senate remains Republican-controlled, as is currently projected by the Associated Press.
“We continue to see outsized growth in most states as operators have worked out how to optimize within the current constraints,” Butt said previously as part of an investment commentary note. “Any reform at the federal level will cause a step function in valuations of these operators, but explosive growth can still continue under current regulations.”
Cannabis stocks took a dive after the markets opened on Wednesday following a lack of certainty on the direction of the country as the president remained up in the air.
The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ) opened on Wednesday with an early drop in value. The fund acts as an index for the cannabis sector at large, particularly Canada-based companies.
On the other hand, the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS), which tracks US-based multi-state operators only, had a slightly less significant drop at the start of the trading day. The fund is actively managed, while HMMJ operates as an index.
MSOS tracks the companies most likely to benefit from the state developments in the US cannabis market at the moment, given that Canadian producers still can’t access the medical or recreational markets below the border.
Some of Canada's bigger cannabis licensed producers are trading in the red this morning after the chances of U.S. federally legalizing pot look uncertain following yesterday's election pic.twitter.com/akEW7EfLr9
— David George-Cosh (@itsdgc) November 4, 2020
Trulieve Announces Results of its ‘Roll It Up for Justice’ Campaign
Leading national cannabis company contributes $40,000 as a portion of its proceeds from special edition Freedom Pre-Roll to Last Prisoner Project
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States and the largest cannabis company in Florida today announced a donation of $40,000 to the Last Prisoner Project from its “Roll it Up for Justice” campaign. The campaign is part of Trulieve’s ongoing efforts to support initiatives aimed at bringing restorative justice to the lives of those unfairly impacted by past cannabis convictions.
Harvest Applauds Voter Approval of Prop 207 Initiative for Recreational Cannabis in Arizona
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today provided comments on the successful ballot initiative to allow recreational cannabis consumption in Arizona .
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – ACB
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) between February 13, 2020 and September 4, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 1, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Aurora investors under the federal securities laws.
To join the Aurora class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1965.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.
Canopy Growth to Move U.S. Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq
The Company joins innovation and growth leaders on Nasdaq
Company’s U.S. Ticker symbol to remain “CGC”
Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced today it will be transferring its U.S. stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market effective November 13, 2020 after market close. Common shares of Canopy Growth are expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on November 16, 2020 with the shares continuing to trade under the symbol “CGC”.
Curaleaf Announces Participation at November Financial Conferences & Events
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States today announced the Company will have senior management participating in the following virtual financial community conferences and events during November 2020 .
- CannaVest Cannabis Business Summit: Multi-State Operator Roundtable – November 10, 2020
- GCI Europe’s Virtual Summit 2020 – November 11 to November 12, 2020
- Prohibition Partners LIVE 2020 – November 17 to November 20, 2020
- Cowen’s 3 rd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference – November 30 to December 2, 2020
For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation please visit the investor relations section of the company website, under the events tab, at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .
