True North Copper

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of True North Copper Limited (‘TNC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of TNC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 23 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscopper explorationcopper stocksasx:tnccopper investingCopper Investing
TNC:AU
True North Copper
The Conversation (0)
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


Copper pipes laid on top of each other in bundles.

5 Best-performing Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2024

Many Canadian copper stocks are performing strongly in 2024, thanks in part to several tailwinds for the sector this year.

Copper prices saw gains during the first half of the year, and supply concerns and rising demand caused the metal to surge to a record COMEX high on May 20, reaching US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per metric ton (MT).

The price has since eased to US$4.37 per pound or US$10,296 per MT as of October 16, but remains elevated compared to 2023 prices.

Keep reading...Show less
Two puzzle pieces coming together.

Kincora Copper Expands Fleet Space Partnership for Exploration at Wongarbon Project

Kincora Copper (ASX:KCC,TSXV:KCC) announced on Wednesday (October 16) that it has expanded its partnership with Fleet Space Technologies as it works to advance its Wongarbon project in New South Wales, Australia.

The expanded partnership will include a listed equity investment, as well as multiphysics surveys to identify and refine targets at Wongarbon. Fleet Space will also have the right to drill test targets to earn an asset-level interest.

Kincora said it will raise AU$1.27 million via a strategic investment by Fleet Space, along with participation from existing major shareholders, directors and new investors. Fleet Space will contribute AU$400,000.

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2024 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's third quarter 2024 results.

Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-844-763-8274 or 647-484-8814


Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the third quarter 2024 results before market open on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast will be available on Hudbay's website following the call.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Pre-Announces Items Impacting the Third Quarter 2024 Results

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pre-announcing certain items impacting the Company's quarterly earnings, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") 1 adjusted earnings 1 and adjusted earnings per share 1 . View PDF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Confirms Full Power Restoration at the Tucumã Operation

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that full power has been restored at its Tucumã Operation following a temporary disruption caused by a severe localized windstorm in the southwest region of the Carajás Mineral Province in Pará State, Brazil on October 5, 2024. With power now restored, the Company has safely resumed the ramp-up of milling, flotation, and filtration circuits within the processing plant.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (‘RIM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of RIM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 18 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

