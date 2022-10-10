Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

Life Science NewsInvesting News

-- Cybin and The Chopra Foundation continue to work together to advance the research and education of psychedelic-based therapeutics as a new paradigm for the treatment of mental health --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , and The Chopra Foundation ("Foundation"), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, join everyone in recognizing World Mental Health Day. The two organizations continue to work toward the research and education of psychedelic-based therapies and their role in enhancing well-being and consciousness.

According to the World Health Organization ("WHO"), over 900 million people are affected by mental illness around the world. The pandemic has increased the number of individuals that are affected by different forms of mental illness. In 2021 the WHO released data that over 280 million people were affected by depression.

"World Mental Health Day sends a reminder that our mental health is just as important as our physical health," said Doug Drysdale, Cybin's Chief Executive Officer. "At Cybin, mental health and well-being is at the center of everything that we do. It's this value that drives us to invest our energy and resources to discover new and innovative treatment options for mental health conditions. The commitment from organizations like The Chopra Foundation plays a critical role in this goal, and we are proud to partner with the Foundation to continue to educate and support what is possible for the treatment of mental health from psychedelics."

This year's World Mental Health Day theme is "Make Mental Health and Well-Being for All a Global Priority," and marks an opportunity for people with mental health conditions, advocates, governments, employers, employees and other stakeholders to come together to recognize progress in the field and to be vocal about what is needed to ensure mental health and well-being becomes a global priority for all. These initiatives are at the forefront of the work that Cybin and The Chopra Foundation are doing together to ensure that everyone has access to well-being resources, including those in underserved communities. An example of these initiatives is through The Chopra Foundation's Never Alone movement.

"The Chopra Foundation is committed to working with Cybin for creative and holistic solutions for alleviating the immense human suffering from mental disorders," said Deepak Chopra, The Chopra Foundation Founder, Chairman of the Board and Director. "Psychedelics research, creating support communities, emotional AI, and love in action through NeverAlone.love are just some of the areas we are working together on."

"On World Mental Health Day we recognize the urgency and desperate need to provide resources to those that are suffering. For that, we are grateful for the collaboration between Cybin and the Chopra Foundation, which is meaningful on multiple levels," said Poonacha Machaiah, Chief Executive Officer of The Chopra Foundation. "Mental health and longevity are core pillars of the Chopra Foundation, and we look forward to continuing to create an impact through our partnership with Cybin."

About The Chopra Foundation and Never Alone

The Chopra Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization (#36-4793898) dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family. The Foundation's Never Alone movement will be providing the world with the tools to proactively pursue their path to joy and freedom from suffering.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. The Company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

Media Inquiries for The Chopra Foundation:
Kristen Marion
kristen@marionpr.com
623-308-2638

Investor & Media Inquiries for Cybin:
Leah Gibson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Communications
Cybin Inc.
irteam@cybin.com – or – media@cybin.com

Gabriel Fahel
Chief Legal Officer
Cybin Inc.
1-866-292-4601

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cybin Inc.CYBNNYSEAMERICAN:CYBNLife Science Investing
CYBN
Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

-- Cybin and The Chopra Foundation continue to work together to advance the research and education of psychedelic-based therapeutics as a new paradigm for the treatment of mental health --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , and The Chopra Foundation ("Foundation"), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, join everyone in recognizing World Mental Health Day. The two organizations continue to work toward the research and education of psychedelic-based therapies and their role in enhancing well-being and consciousness.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin Provides Update on its Intellectual Property Portfolio

Cybin Provides Update on its Intellectual Property Portfolio

-- Cybin strengthens its intellectual property library with more than 20 active patent filings across six patent families, and multiple license agreements that provide access to over 35 patents and applications --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , is pleased to provide an update on its intellectual property ("IP") progress in support of its research and development strategy. The Company continues to prioritize the development of in-house IP and licensing opportunities that support its active development programs and future novel drug candidates.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin Obtains Exclusive License to a Novel Catalog of Psychedelic-Based Compounds

Cybin Obtains Exclusive License to a Novel Catalog of Psychedelic-Based Compounds

Provides access to large catalog of compounds complementary to Company's preclinical assets –

Strengthens drug discovery and development platform to build future potential novel drug candidates

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Provides Strategic Intellectual Property License to Cybin

Mindset Pharma Provides Strategic Intellectual Property License to Cybin

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement for Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) to acquire intellectual property rights for a subset of Mindset's preclinical compounds (the "Agreement"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Cybin will license intellectual property related to preclinical compounds within Mindset's "Family 1" portfolio, excluding MSP-1014, Mindset's lead psychedelic drug candidate.

"Over the last two years, Cybin has assembled a leading psychedelic drug development organization and we are pleased that our novel preclinical compounds have been recognized to potentially support their R&D pipeline. Both our companies share the same ultimate goal of discovering and developing superior new psychedelic treatments to better meet the needs of patients," said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset Pharma. "This licensing agreement – Mindset's second such agreement to advance its innovations to clinical study – is another example of Mindset successfully executing on its scientific and business strategies. Coupled with our existing collaboration, Mindset now has multiple "shots on goal" for commercializing its innovations, with additional potential from its recently announced new families."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin to Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

Cybin to Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE American:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM , is pleased to announce its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

Interdisciplinary Conference on Psychedelic Research, Psychedelic Science, Ethics & Business Event, September 21, 2022 in Haarlem, Amsterdam

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GreenLight Biosciences and Queensland University of Technology partner to tackle destructive fall armyworm using RNA

GreenLight Biosciences and Queensland University of Technology partner to tackle destructive fall armyworm using RNA

  • GreenLight Biosciences and Queensland University of Technology (QUT) partner to create a solution for fall armyworm

  • Fall armyworm is one of the most destructive insect pests on the planet, causing more than US$2 billion in annual crop loss worldwide

  • The Australian government has been searching for a more environmentally-friendly solution to fall armyworm and is supporting the partnership with a AUD$400,000 grant

Researchers from Boston's GreenLight Biosciences and the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) in Brisbane, Australia, have announced an agreement to develop a solution to fall armyworm, which causes more than US$2 billion in annual global crop loss.

The partnership includes an Australian government grant to QUT of more than AUD$400,000 from the Australian Research Council. It brings together the teams of two preeminent researchers, Dr. Julia Bally and Professor Peter Waterhouse from the QUT Centre for Agriculture and the Bioeconomy , and GreenLight's Plant Health research and development team.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Selects Lead Clinical Candidates From "Family 2" of its Next Generation Psychedelic Drug Portfolio

Mindset Pharma Selects Lead Clinical Candidates From "Family 2" of its Next Generation Psychedelic Drug Portfolio

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that after extensive preclinical screening studies, a lead psychedelic drug clinical candidate, MSP-2020, and a second back-up drug candidate, MSP-2003, have been selected from its Family 2 program in collaboration with The McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC (MSRD), a member of the global Otsuka family of pharmaceutical companies, to advance to IND enabling studies.

MSP-2020 and MSP-2003 are both novel and patentable compounds. They are covered under Mindset's United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) patent number 17/387,864, titled "3-Pyrrolidine-Indole Derivatives as Serotonergic Psychedelic Agents for the Treatment of CNS Disorders." Mindset has received a notice of allowance from the USPTO for this application.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Circularis to Strengthen Capabilities in Cell and Gene Therapy

Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Circularis to Strengthen Capabilities in Cell and Gene Therapy

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the tuck-in acquisition of Circularis, a biotechnology company with a proprietary circular RNA and promoter screening platform. When circularized, RNA is much longer-lived in cells, improving its robustness as a potential therapeutic modality. The Circularis platform also allows ultra-high-throughput screening of promoters and other enhancers. Ginkgo is excited to welcome the Circularis team and platform to enable new solutions across bioproduction, RNA therapeutics, cell therapy, and gene therapy partnerships.

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

In recent years, Ginkgo has significantly expanded its work in cell and gene therapy, including a program to improve adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing in partnership with Biogen , and a program to develop AAV capsids with altered tropism and immunogenicity in partnership with Selecta Biosciences . The field of nucleic acid therapeutics is a promising novel therapeutic modality, and Ginkgo has worked on programs across the space, including with Moderna and Aldevron , and is actively engaged in improving circular RNA efficacy and manufacturing yields.

The Circularis platform strengthens Ginkgo's platform for development of cell and gene therapies, providing the capability to rapidly identify novel promoters with appropriate strength and tissue-specificity designed into customer specific delivery modalities. Leveraging Ginkgo's ability to explore large numbers of genetic designs, these promoter libraries can be explored in combination with modified therapeutic payloads and capsids to provide gene therapy developers a solution that works across any range of cell or organism models. Similarly, the Circularis platform will give Ginkgo the ability to rapidly identify context-specific promoters for cell therapy applications, such as those that modulate gene expression in the tumor microenvironment.

"Circularis has built an exceptional platform to screen gene expression regulatory elements, a need across the cell and gene therapy space," said Narendra Maheshri, Head of Mammalian Foundry at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We are excited to leverage the strong expertise of the Circularis team to further develop circular RNA methods for therapeutic use, and can't wait to incorporate this technology into existing and upcoming cell programs across therapeutic applications as well as more broadly."

"Circularis was founded because we saw a need for better tools to control gene regulation in a range of species. Our team is incredibly proud of what we've built, and the opportunity to scale it on the Ginkgo platform means we're a major step closer to realizing this technology's potential," said Mat Falkowski, Chief Executive Officer at Circularis. "We are excited to bring the power of the Ginkgo platform to both Circularis' already existing customer base and future partners."

About Circularis

Circularis has been using the power of circRNA to control cells for the past eight years. Our novel biology has enabled new scales of experimental methods to help customers make advancements in gene therapy and treatment of rare diseases. Our advanced understanding of circular RNA across multiple cell types and organisms has guided our design towards a range of novel circular RNA materials for use in the growing field of RNA therapeutics.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the acquisition and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-acquires-circularis-to-strengthen-capabilities-in-cell-and-gene-therapy-301639685.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Adaptive Laboratory Evolution Company Altar

Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Adaptive Laboratory Evolution Company Altar

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the tuck-in acquisition of Altar, a French biotechnology company that has developed a proprietary adaptive evolution platform. A fleet of Altar's automated adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE) instruments will be integrated into Ginkgo's Foundry to serve customers across food and beverage, biofuels, biomaterials, cosmetics, animal health and human health applications, among others. Ginkgo has successfully collaborated with Altar on customer programs historically and is excited to welcome them to the team.

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

Despite the immense progress in rational genome editing and high-throughput testing of engineered strains over the last decade, it often remains challenging to engineer microorganisms that meet target specifications under industrially relevant conditions due to the complexity and unknowns of the underlying genetics. For the development of certain phenotypes, such as those based on improved growth under normally unfavorable conditions, ALE can be a powerful approach to address this challenge. By incorporating Altar's ALE platform to Ginkgo's existing strain engineering capabilities, Ginkgo expects to be able to routinely engineer those target phenotypes that can be selected for based on their improved growth properties under defined process conditions, such as in the presence of otherwise inhibitory concentrations of a target end product or prohibitively high temperatures. Selected strains coming out of these ALE-based selections will then be characterized and further validated by Ginkgo's existing suite of test workflows.

"As the range of programs we work on continues to expand, it is imperative that we have the best tools in rational design as well as the ability to leverage the inherent diversity and creativity that emerges from evolutionary processes," said Nikos Reppas , Senior Director, Foundry Technology at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We're excited to welcome the Altar team to Ginkgo and look forward to integrating the Altar technology into Ginkgo's suite of offerings so we can better serve existing and future customers."

"We founded Altar to increase the feasibility and reduce time-to-market for bio-manufactured products," said Simon Trancart, CEO of Altar. "We've been working with Ginkgo for a few years now, and are thrilled to join the Ginkgo platform as we work to accomplish our mission at an even greater scale by collectively using biology to drive innovation across industries."

About Altar

Altar is specialized in the development of microorganisms for industrial applications. Altar's technology, which was developed in collaboration with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), automates Adaptive Laboratory Evolution and offers a unique capability to adapt microorganisms to the conditions required by industrial companies for their competitive utilization at commercial scale. Altar benefited from the support of the European Commission through the EIC Accelerator Pilot financing program. For more information, visit https://www.altar.bio/ .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the acquisition and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-acquires-adaptive-laboratory-evolution-company-altar-301639661.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clene Reports Topline Results Demonstrating Survival Signal for CNM-Au8® in Healey ALS Platform Trial

Clene Reports Topline Results Demonstrating Survival Signal for CNM-Au8® in Healey ALS Platform Trial

  • The primary endpoint of adjusted ALSFRS-R and secondary endpoints of CAFS and SVC were not met at 24 weeks
  • Prespecified exploratory analyses of the secondary survival endpoint for the 30 mg dose demonstrated a >90% reduction in risk of death or risk of death/permanently assisted ventilation at 24 weeks
  • Survival signal consistent with prior results from the Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS trial
  • Clene will continue the open-label extension of CNM-Au8 in the Healey ALS Platform Trial and is in discussions with the Healey & AMG ALS Center to design and offer an Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) of CNM-Au8 30mg for eligible participants of closed regimens and others
  • Clene is pursuing multiple paths, including ongoing discussions with potential strategic partners, in its goal of marketing authorization
  • Clene to host investor call and webcast at 8:30 am EDT today

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today announced topline study results showing a survival benefit in the Healey ALS Platform trial of CNM-Au8®, an investigational gold nanocrystal suspension, in participants with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The primary endpoint of slope of change in ALS Functional Rating Scale Revised (ALSFRS-R) scores adjusted for mortality was not significant (2% slowing, 95% CI: -20% to +19%) at 24 weeks. Secondary endpoints of Combined Assessment of Function and Survival (CAFS) and slow vital capacity (SVC) were also not met at 24 weeks across the combined 30 mg and 60 mg CNM-Au8 doses.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clene to Report HEALEY ALS Platform Trial Topline Results on Monday, October 3

Clene to Report HEALEY ALS Platform Trial Topline Results on Monday, October 3

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries "Clene" and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today announced that it will report topline results of the CNM-Au8® regimen of the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial on Monday, Oct. 3. Clene's management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
Time and Date: 8:30 a.m. EDT on Oct. 3, 2022
Investors: 1 (888) 660-6179 (toll-free) or 1 (929) 203-1946 (toll)
Conference ID: 5318408
Webcast Link

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×