Life Science NewsInvesting News

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE American:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® ", today announced the graduation of highly-skilled facilitators from its EMBARK Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy Training Program.

EMBARK is a leading-edge model of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy co-developed by Alex Belser, Ph.D., and Bill Brennan, Ph.D. The EMBARK model is currently being implemented in two clinical-stage trials, including Cybin's Phase 1/2a trial evaluating the Company's investigational deuterated psilocybin analog, CYB003, designed to be a faster-acting, shorter duration treatment for major depressive disorder ("MDD").

"The support of these well-trained facilitators is integral to the ultimate success of Cybin's CYB003 program. We expect the combination of EMBARK, together with the advantages of our CYB003 psilocybin analog over classic psilocybin, will ultimately lead to improved treatment options for patients suffering from MDD," said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin.

EMBARK provides six clinical domains ( E xistential-Spiritual, M indfulness, B ody Aware, A ffective-Cognitive, R elational, and K eeping Momentum). Additionally, EMBARK is built upon four care cornerstones: trauma-informed care, culturally informed care, ethically rigorous care, and collective care. Cybin launched the EMBARK Psychedelic Facilitator Training Program for study facilitators in October 2021. The program offers facilitators the foundational training needed to provide skillful and ethical care to work with psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy participants. The curriculum prepares facilitators for a range of experiences that may arise for participants in each domain and to ground their work in each care cornerstone. EMBARK has been described in a recent publication in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Psychology .

"There is a bottleneck of training in the field and a shortage of clinicians prepared to do this important work, and we are therefore pleased to provide high-quality training for psychedelic treatment. It's inspiring to see the skill, compassion, and integrity these clinicians bring to their work with patients," said Dr. Alex Belser, Cybin's Chief Clinical Officer. "Importantly, these highly skilled EMBARK facilitators will play a critical role in Cybin's CYB003 Phase 1/2a trial. We congratulate the graduates on completing the EMBARK training."

As part of the training towards certification, facilitators completed 75 hours of curriculum on the EMBARK model, as well as training on clinical trial conduct. In addition, facilitators participate in peer consultation groups and will receive ongoing clinical supervision from members of EMBARK's esteemed faculty experienced in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. For more information on the EMBARK program, including information on the EMBARK Faculty, please click here .

"The EMBARK training program integrates best practices in both the delivery of the information and the content provided. The depth and breadth of what is covered is unparalleled with any other training that I have done over the last 25 years. The authors of the manual created a program that offers a strong practice model, not just for psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, but for psychotherapy in general. I feel grateful to have completed the training and know that it will be a foundation that helps to guide all aspects of my practice going forward," said Nina Lerner, LCSW, EMBARK Facilitator Graduate.

Recruitment is currently ongoing for the CYB003 Phase 1/2a trial at Clinilabs in Eatontown, New Jersey, Cybin's clinical research organization. EMBARK facilitators are actively supporting clinical trial participants with preparation, medicine, and integration sessions during their study participation. For more information on Cybin's Phase 1/2a trial of CYB003 for the treatment of MDD, please click here .

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. The Company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding Cybin's future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's plan to engineer proprietary drug development platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, potential treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders and development of medicinal psychedelics to address unmet medical needs.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the psychedelics market; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for growth; political, social and environmental uncertainties; employee relations; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions in the markets where the Company operates; and the risk factors set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and the Company's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cybin makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about Cybin's proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceutical products. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceuticals can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Cybin has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its proposed products. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that Cybin verified such in clinical trials or that Cybin will complete such trials. If Cybin cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Cybin's performance and operations.

Neither the Neo Exchange Inc. nor the NYSE American LLC stock exchange have approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and are not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

Investor & Media Inquiries for Cybin:
Leah Gibson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Communications
Cybin Inc.
irteam@cybin.com – or – media@cybin.com

Gabriel Fahel
Chief Legal Officer
Cybin Inc.
1-866-292-4601

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cybin Inc.CYBNNYSEAMERICAN:CYBNLife Science Investing
CYBN
Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

-- Cybin and The Chopra Foundation continue to work together to advance the research and education of psychedelic-based therapeutics as a new paradigm for the treatment of mental health --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , and The Chopra Foundation ("Foundation"), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, join everyone in recognizing World Mental Health Day. The two organizations continue to work toward the research and education of psychedelic-based therapies and their role in enhancing well-being and consciousness.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

-- Cybin and The Chopra Foundation continue to work together to advance the research and education of psychedelic-based therapeutics as a new paradigm for the treatment of mental health --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , and The Chopra Foundation ("Foundation"), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, join everyone in recognizing World Mental Health Day. The two organizations continue to work toward the research and education of psychedelic-based therapies and their role in enhancing well-being and consciousness.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin Provides Update on its Intellectual Property Portfolio

Cybin Provides Update on its Intellectual Property Portfolio

-- Cybin strengthens its intellectual property library with more than 20 active patent filings across six patent families, and multiple license agreements that provide access to over 35 patents and applications --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , is pleased to provide an update on its intellectual property ("IP") progress in support of its research and development strategy. The Company continues to prioritize the development of in-house IP and licensing opportunities that support its active development programs and future novel drug candidates.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin Obtains Exclusive License to a Novel Catalog of Psychedelic-Based Compounds

Cybin Obtains Exclusive License to a Novel Catalog of Psychedelic-Based Compounds

Provides access to large catalog of compounds complementary to Company's preclinical assets –

Strengthens drug discovery and development platform to build future potential novel drug candidates

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Provides Strategic Intellectual Property License to Cybin

Mindset Pharma Provides Strategic Intellectual Property License to Cybin

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement for Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) to acquire intellectual property rights for a subset of Mindset's preclinical compounds (the "Agreement"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Cybin will license intellectual property related to preclinical compounds within Mindset's "Family 1" portfolio, excluding MSP-1014, Mindset's lead psychedelic drug candidate.

"Over the last two years, Cybin has assembled a leading psychedelic drug development organization and we are pleased that our novel preclinical compounds have been recognized to potentially support their R&D pipeline. Both our companies share the same ultimate goal of discovering and developing superior new psychedelic treatments to better meet the needs of patients," said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset Pharma. "This licensing agreement – Mindset's second such agreement to advance its innovations to clinical study – is another example of Mindset successfully executing on its scientific and business strategies. Coupled with our existing collaboration, Mindset now has multiple "shots on goal" for commercializing its innovations, with additional potential from its recently announced new families."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Mindset Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences

5 th Annual Neuropsychiatric & Psychedelics Drug Development Summit in Boston, MA on October 31 st

Neuroscience 2022 by the Society of Neuroscience in San Diego, CA on November 13 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks and the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia Announce Plans to Develop Biosecurity and Biotechnology Capabilities for Global Public Health

Ginkgo Bioworks and the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia Announce Plans to Develop Biosecurity and Biotechnology Capabilities for Global Public Health

Collaboration aims to bolster capabilities of key public health and research institutions, launch new biosecurity initiatives, and drive the development of the bioeconomy

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, and the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia ("MISA"), representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today announced that they have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the intent of developing biotechnology and biosecurity capabilities to deploy new public health initiatives in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bolt Threads Announces Latest Collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks to Optimize its Mylo Material

Bolt Threads Announces Latest Collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks to Optimize its Mylo Material

Program builds on the existing relationship between the partners following existing b-silk™ protein optimization project

Bolt Threads, a biotechnology company creating the next generation of advanced materials, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a multi-project collaboration to increase the production efficiency and performance of Bolt's current portfolio as well as expand it by developing novel proteins for biomaterials. The first program in this collaboration aims to optimize the production efficiency of Bolt's Mylo™ material, a leather alternative made out of mycelium, the underground root-like system of fungi.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks Completes Acquisition of Zymergen

Ginkgo Bioworks Completes Acquisition of Zymergen

Today, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, and Zymergen (Nasdaq: ZY) announced that Ginkgo has completed its previously announced acquisition of Zymergen. The acquisition is expected to significantly enhance Ginkgo's platform by integrating strong automation and software capabilities as well as a wealth of experience across diverse biological engineering approaches.

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

"Today marks an important step in our long-term growth as we complete the Zymergen acquisition and welcome their world-class team to Ginkgo," said Jason Kelly , CEO and co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks. "We are excited to integrate Zymergen's capabilities into our platform and explore new and expanded partnerships and opportunities for their diverse array of product concepts currently under development."

Under the terms of the merger agreement entered into on July 24, 2022 , Zymergen stockholders received, for each share of Zymergen common stock, 0.9179 shares of Ginkgo Class A common stock. Zymergen shares will no longer be traded on Nasdaq. Ginkgo Class A common stock will continue to trade on NYSE under the ticker symbol DNA.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biotech company that designs and produces molecules, microbes and materials for diverse end markets. Zymergen partners with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Ginkgo's and Zymergen's control. Statements in this press release that are forward-looking, including the expected benefits of Ginkgo's acquisition of Zymergen, are based on management's current estimates, assumptions and projections, and are subject to significant uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Ginkgo's and Zymergen's control. These factors include, among other things, general economic and business conditions; changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; judicial decisions; changes in tax laws, regulations, rates and policies; future business acquisitions or disposals; litigation and the ability of the combined company to protect its intellectual property rights; and the timing and occurrence (or non-occurrence) of other events or circumstances that may be beyond Ginkgo's and Zymergen's control. Additional information concerning these risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in Ginkgo's and Zymergen's respective filings with the SEC, including the risk factors discussed in Ginkgo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in Zymergen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in Ginkgo's future filings with the SEC. Important risk factors could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those currently estimated by management, including, but not limited to, the risks that: Ginkgo is unable to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the acquisition; Ginkgo is unable to promptly and effectively integrate Zymergen's businesses, including retention of key personnel; Ginkgo management's time and attention is diverted on transaction related issues; disruption from the transaction makes it more difficult to maintain business, contractual and operational relationships; or adverse developments or outcomes of legal proceedings that are pending or instituted against Zymergen, Ginkgo or the combined company. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do occur, what impact they will have on the results of operations, financial condition or cash flows of Zymergen or Ginkgo. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on Ginkgo's ability to realize the expected benefits from the acquisition. You are cautioned not to rely on Ginkgo's and Zymergen's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date of such statements. Neither Zymergen nor Ginkgo assumes any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, as of any future date.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

ZYMERGEN INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@zymergen.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-completes-acquisition-of-zymergen-301653624.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Announces Strategic Reprioritization and Provides Corporate Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Announces Strategic Reprioritization and Provides Corporate Update

- Company now focused on earlier stage engineered antibody drugs for cancer therapies, including new lead asset ARX517 –

- Revised focus and projected cost-reductions expected to extend cash runway into 2025 –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IARPA, Ginkgo Bioworks and Draper Announce New Technologies to Detect Engineered DNA

IARPA, Ginkgo Bioworks and Draper Announce New Technologies to Detect Engineered DNA

- The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), the research and development arm of the U.S. Intelligence community, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming and Draper, a nonprofit engineering innovation firm, today announced the completion of IARPA's Finding Engineering-Linked Indicators ( FELIX) program . The program was created to augment and improve current biodetection and biosurveillance capabilities. Specifically, Ginkgo has developed a suite of new computational tools and Draper has developed a new experimental platform to help detect and identify when samples include genetically engineered biological systems. The results from the program will be presented on October 17, 2022 at 11am Eastern on YouTube.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×