Cosa Completes Acquisition of the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Completes Acquisition of the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Aurora Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Aurora" or the "Property") pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated December 1, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement").

Highlights

  • Over 16,800 hectares added to Cosa's 100% owned exploration portfolio with no encumbrances.

  • Aurora covers 17 kilometres of the southeastern rim of the Athabasca Basin between Key Lake and the GMZ uranium discovery.

  • Historical drilling logs report several, metre scale zones of intense hydrothermal alteration were intersected in multiple areas on the Property.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO, commented: "We are excited to have completed this acquisition in a timely manner and added Aurora to our pipeline of underexplored uranium projects ahead of the 2024 exploration season. The amount of structure and alteration noted in historical drill logs has us eager to advance the Property with an initial program of geophysical surveying to help define targets ahead of a drill campaign. The proximity to the Key Lake Mill and lack of modern exploration makes Aurora a very compelling project as we continue our exploration efforts through 2024, and we look forward to updating the market on our progress."

About Aurora

The Property comprises seven contiguous claims totaling 16,896 hectares which cover 17 kilometres of the Athabasca Basin's southeastern rim (Figure 1). The Property is located 16 kilometres east of the Key Lake Mill and former Key Lake Mine (Figure 2). Between 1983 and 2002 the Key Lake Mine produced 209.8 million pounds of U3O8 at an average grade of 2.3% U3O8. The Key Lake Mill is one of three licensed uranium mills in Saskatchewan and currently processes ore from the McArthur River Mine. Aurora is 40 kilometres southwest of the recently discovered GMZ uranium zone. Access and infrastructure at Aurora are excellent as an existing network of winter roads and the Provincial powerline supplying Key Lake and McArthur River extend through the western portion of the Property.

Aurora covers a prominent, complex zone of low magnetic susceptibility. The northeast trending magnetic low zone's northern edge is generally coincident with the current edge of the Athabasca Basin (Figure 2). In the portion of the Property within the Athabasca Basin the thickness of sandstone is expected be less than 100 metres, while less than 150 metres of basement is interpreted to have been eroded from the portion without sandstone. East-northeast trending magnetic lineaments parallel to the Key Lake trend are evident within the Property.

Aurora has not received modern, property-wide gravity or electromagnetic geophysical survey coverage like other projects along the Basin margin. Though no diamond drilling has been completed on the Property since 1979, ongoing review of historical drill hole logs has identified several zones of hydrothermal alteration. Drill hole 307-79-26, completed in the northeastern portion of the project, intersected several, metre-scale intervals of faulted and variably chloritized, hematitized, and argillized gneiss between roughly 27 and 68 metres hole depth. Approximately four kilometres to the west, drill hole R-024 intersected anomalous radioactivity measuring approximately 20 times background levels at the brecciated unconformity contact which is underlain by nearly 30 metres of highly altered and steeply dipping paragneiss.

Given the encouraging amount of structure and hydrothermal alteration noted by historical operators, Cosa plans to complete comprehensive electromagnetic and gravity surveying at Aurora, in conjunction with similar surveys planned for the Company's Orbit Project in Q2/Q3 2024. Upon completion of historical review and geological modelling, Cosa's technical team will also complete a historical core review to aid in prioritization of follow up drill targets where warranted.

Acquisition Details

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Cosa acquired a 100% unencumbered ownership of all seven mineral claims comprising Aurora from an arm's length third party vendor (the "Vendor") in exchange for $20,000 in cash and the issuance of 150,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. In addition, the Vendor agreed to voluntary resale restrictions whereby 50% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading six months after closing of the Acquisition.

Figure 1 - Cosa's Portfolio of Athabasca Basin Region Uranium Exploration Projects

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/190882_c270b490942c9a96_003.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/190882_c270b490942c9a96_003full.jpg

Figure 2 - Aurora Project Map

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/190882_c270b490942c9a96_004.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/190882_c270b490942c9a96_004full.jpg

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes eleven uranium exploration properties totaling over 180,000 ha across the Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Technical Disclosure

This news release refers to neighboring properties in which the Company has no interest. Mineralization on those neighboring properties does not necessarily indicate mineralization on the Company's properties. The reader is cautioned that historical drill results from Aurora are based on data and reports prepared by previous property owners. The reader is cautioned not to treat them, or any part of them, as current and that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the results and that they may not form a reliable guide to future results. Reported radioactivity has not been confirmed to be caused by uranium and the model of instrument used to measure radioactivity is unknown. The Company considers these historical results relevant as it is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. No independent QA/QC protocols are known for these samples and as such analytical results may be unreliable.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO
info@cosaresources.ca
+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration, development, and production at the Company's mineral projects.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium and other commodities; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict around the world; general economic factors; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190882

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Energy Investing
COSA:CC
Cosa Resources
Nuclear Fuels Continues Successful Drill Program at Kaycee Project, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Continues Successful Drill Program at Kaycee Project, Wyoming

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF ) ( OTC:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced continuing positive results from its on-going drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 11 holes are reported with depths ranging from 350 to 600 feet.  5 holes returned uranium grades and thicknesses which are suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology.  Grade thicknesses ("GT") over the economic cutoff of 0.3 ranged from 0.41 to 1.216 in the 5 holes with anomalous mineralization detected in 9 of the 11 holes.  Favorable weather conditions in Wyoming and drilling success at the historic Saddle Zone have resulted in an extension of the 2023 drilling program

Highlights:

  • Uranium mineralization with typically ore-grade Grade Thickness ("GT") was encountered in the lower Wasatch Formation in 5 drill holes with GT ranging from 0.410 to 1.216;

  • The highest-grade single intercept, and the thickest intersection was 6.5 feet of 0.187% eU 8 with a GT of 1.216 .  A GT of over 0.3 which is considered an economic minimum for inclusion in a typical wellfield in the Power River Basin;

  • Phase 1 drilling continues to successfully confirm and expand historic resources of the Saddle Zone hosted in the Lower Wasatch Formation at depths of 165 to 350 feet in saturated sands;

  • Drilling continues at the Saddle deposit, targeting both the shallow Lower Wasatch and the newly discovered upper Fort Union sands mineralization.

To view Kaycee Uranium Project maps please visit: https://bit.ly/41cQsFX . To view the Kaycee uranium drill program video please visit:

Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We continue to make remarkable progress on our first drill program having already exceeded our season objective of 50 holes through 2023.  We look to continue drilling as long as the weather holds and look forward to reporting additional results in the coming weeks."

Table of Significant Results

Hole ID

From (ft)

Thickness (ft)

Ave. Grade (%eU 3 O 8 ) (1)

GT (grade x thickness) (2)

Host Formation

SD23_051

287.5

5

0.082

0.410

Wasatch

SD23_052

278.5

6.5

0.187

1.216

Wasatch

SD23_053

257.5

3.5

0.172

0.602

Wasatch

SD23_054

270.5

4

0.218

0.872

Wasatch

SD23_057

283.5

0.5

0.021

0.011

Wasatch

SD23_060

276.5

1.5

0.021

0.032

Wasatch

SD23_061

290.5

5.5

0.107

0.589

Wasatch

Drill holes are reported that returned significant zones of uranium mineralization with >2 ft thickness at or above a grade cut-off of 0.02 per cent eU 3 O 8 . (1) % eU 3 O 8 is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium and is not a direct measurement of uranium. Numerous comparisons of eU 3 O 8 and chemical assays of Powder River Basin core samples indicate that eU 3 O 8 is a reasonable indicator of the actual uranium assay. (2) Grade Thickness, or GT, is defined as the product of the mineral grade multiplied by the thickness of the mineralization. Bold type represents potentially ISR recoverable uranium with a Grade Thickness of >0.3 which is considered suitable for inclusion in a wellfield.

Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"), Nuclear Fuel's priority project, consisting of over 42 square miles of mineral rights over a 33-mile mineralized trend and 110 miles of identified roll fronts. The Kaycee Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Kaycee Project, under Nuclear Fuels, represents the first time since the early 1980's that the entire district is controlled by one company.

Nuclear Fuels acquired the Kaycee Project from enCore Energy Corp., which retains a back-in right for 51% of the project by paying 2.5X the exploration costs and carrying the Kaycee project to production (costs recoverable from production) upon Nuclear Fuels establishing a minimum 15 million pound U 3 O 8 43-101 compliant resource.

Wyoming is a proven and prolific uranium producer with a pro-energy government and established regulatory regime for the permitting and extraction of uranium through ISR technology.  As Wyoming is one of the few "Agreement States" where the federal government and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have ceded regulatory authority to the state government, permitting and advancing uranium projects is more efficient and streamlined as compared to most other states. Wyoming, with over 250 million pounds of historic production, ranks as the state with the second most uranium production to date; most of which has been through the ISR method since 1990; predominantly from the PRB.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Travis, CPG., a contractor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. is committed to aggressive exploration of district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in proven and prolific jurisdictions. Focused on its priority Kaycee Project, located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, our goal is to advance the project onto a path to production.  enCore Energy Corp. maintains the right to back-in to 51% ownership by paying the Company 2.5X its exploration expenditures and carrying the project to production (recoverable from production).   With existing historic resources through a 33-mile trend, 110+ miles of mapped roll-fronts and 3,800 drill holes, Nuclear Fuels has secured the district under one company's control for the first time since the early 1980's. Nuclear Fuels also provides a unique model for development of our other uranium projects and has established a pipeline of future opportunities in known uranium jurisdictions. Our industry leaders work to build America's uranium resources and provide a domestic fuel for nuclear energy; always on, always available. ISR technology extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

For further information:

Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer

P: 778-763-4670

E: info@nuclearfuels.energy

W: www.nuclearfuels.energy

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
