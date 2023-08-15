Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Electric Vehicle Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

Aether Global Innovations: Revolutionizing Drone Management, Monitoring and Surveillance Services for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Operators

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

Lake Resources NL Presentation XII International Conference on Lithium

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Carmanah Minerals

CARM:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Prospera Energy

PEI:CC

Decade Resources

DEC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Australian Vanadium

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

Long lead time items received and EPC contract awarded

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) has appointed engineering group Primero Group Limited (a subsidiary of NRW Holdings, ASX: NWH), to construct its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility in Western Australia. Most long lead items have now been received.

KEY POINTS

  • Construction is underway at AVL’s vanadium electrolyte facility in Western Australia.
  • AVL and Primero Group have signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Primero Group to undertake the construction of the facility.
  • U.S. Vanadium LLC (USV) proven electrolyte manufacturing technology being deployed, de-risking construction and start-up.1
  • Facility designed to produce up to 33MWh per year of vanadium flow battery (VFB) high purity electrolyte.
  • Australian Government grant of $3.69 million co-funding commercial vanadium electrolyte facility development.2

The Company has appointed experienced operations professional Simon Rough to safely manage the facility through construction and into production. Simon’s extensive experience in vanadium processing and sulphuric acid production makes him a perfect fit to lead the team to successful production of high-quality electrolyte.

CEO, Graham Arvidson comments, “It is satisfying to see the progress being achieved by the team as AVL’s vanadium electrolyte manufacturing plant starts to take shape. Using USV’s proven electrolyte manufacturing technology, AVL aims to become a trusted supplier of vanadium electrolyte within Australia and beyond. We are pleased to have welcomed Simon onboard to manage the facility and work with the existing team, utilising in house electrolyte knowledge and relationships that have been built with companies such as USV and VFB manufacturers. The implementation of the electrolyte plant provides an ideal opportunity for AVL to put into practice, test and further mature its systems, processes and management systems that will ultimately underpin the larger Australian Vanadium Project.”

Figure 1 Equipment for vanadium electrolyte production – L-R bag unit and electrolyte tank

Simon Rough has 20 years of processing and operational experience. He has safely led high performing teams in hydro and pyrometallurgical operations, vanadium processing and sulphuric acid production.

AVL holds the exclusive licence of USV’s process technology for manufacturing vanadium electrolyte for Australia and New Zealand.1 This technology has been used for the design of the vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility which is being built in the northern Perth suburb of Wangara. Partnering with Primero Group, AVL has developed the facility design to comply with Australian standards and requirements.

Until production of vanadium oxides from AVL’s Midwest Processing Hub commences, vanadium oxide feedstock for the electrolyte facility will be sourced through AVL’s agreement with USV and third-party sources.

AVL was awarded a $3.69 million Federal Government grant in 2021,2 with part of the funding allocated to building and operating a commercial vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility in Western Australia, to support the commercialisation of VFBs.

AVL aims to produce vanadium electrolyte for commercial use in VFBs by November 2023 and is working on offtake agreements for the produced product.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:avlaustralian vanadiumvanadium stocksVanadium Investing
AVL:AU
Australian Vanadium
Sign up to get your FREE

Australian Vanadium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Power To Purchase VFB For Long Duration Energy Storage Pilot

Horizon Power To Purchase VFB For Long Duration Energy Storage Pilot

VSUN Energy vanadium flow battery project for high renewable energy penetration

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary VSUN Energy Pty Ltd has signed an agreement with Western Australia’s regional energy provider, Horizon Power, for the purchase, installation and commissioning of a VFB in Kununurra, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce it has published its Sustainability Report for the year ended December 31, 2022, outlining its activities across its mining operation in Brazil and clean energy business in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726660315/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results and other updates on Thursday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3rk2Eqz to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Improvements to Production in Q2 2023 and Begins Commissioning of its Ilmenite Concentration Plant; Francesco D'Alessio Appointed as President of Largo Clean Energy

Q2 2023 and Other Highlights

  • V 2 O 5 production of 2,639 tonnes (5.8 million lbs 1 ) in Q2 2023 vs. 3,084 tonnes produced in Q2 2022 and 25% above production in Q1 2023
  • V 2 O 5 production of 676 tonnes in April, 945 tonnes in May and 1,018 tonnes in June
  • The Company achieved normalized production levels in June after completing the following actions in Q2 2023: the completion of its infill drilling campaign for 2023 resulting in a further refinement of the Company's short-term mining model, the completion of upgrades to its crushing process as well as an improvement in its mining performance over levels seen in Q1 2023
  • The Company completed all planned upgrades to its crushing process in Q2 2023, including the installation of a new dry magnetic separator and updates to its crushing circuit, which is expected to reduce operational maintenance costs and provide more flexibility in the blending of different ores to stabilize V 2 O 5 production going forward
  • Global V 2 O 5 recovery rate 3 of 81.0% in Q2 2023 vs. 81.8% in Q2 2022
  • The Company completed construction of its ilmenite concentration plant in June and subsequently began commissioning of the facility shortly thereafter; The Company expects to complete the commissioning phase in Q3 2023 and start a gradual ramp-up of ilmenite production in Q4 2023
  • V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 2,557 tonnes in Q2 2023 vs. 3,291 tonnes sold in Q2 2022 due to lower available inventory
  • During Q2 2023, the average benchmark price per lb of V 2 O 5 in Europe was $8.46, a 24% decrease from the average of $11.08 seen in Q2 2022 following softer spot market demand during the quarter, primarily due to adverse conditions in the Chinese and European steel sectors
  • Francesco D'Alessio was appointed as President of Largo Clean Energy ("LCE")
  • Cold commissioning of LCE's Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") was completed in Q2 2023; Hot commissioning and provisional acceptance by EGPE is expected in Q3 2023
  • 2023 production, sales, cost and capital expenditures guidance remain unchanged

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces quarterly production of 2,639 tonnes (5.8 million lbs 1 ) and sales of 2,557 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent, respectively, in Q2 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
vanadium periodic symbol

Vanadium Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Demand for vanadium was projected to continue growing at the end of 2022, with the battery segment receiving special attention from investors amid the world's ongoing transition away from fossil fuels and toward green energy.

Most vanadium output is used in China for steel applications, particularly the high-strength, low-alloy steel used to make construction rebar. But vanadium’s use in energy storage is boosting interest in this battery metal.

With the first half of 2023 now over, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with analysts, economists and experts alike to find out what’s ahead for vanadium supply, demand and prices. Here's what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium
Sign up to get your FREE

Australian Vanadium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Peak and Shenghe Sign a Binding Offtake Agreement and a Non-Binding Strategic EPC and Funding MOU for Ngualla

Voyager Helium Development Update

BMM Advances Gorge Lithium Project With Appointment Of Drilling Contractor

European Lithium Receives Grant Of New Mining Licenses Doubling Wolfsberg Project Footprint

Related News

rare earth investing

Peak and Shenghe Sign a Binding Offtake Agreement and a Non-Binding Strategic EPC and Funding MOU for Ngualla

Oil and Gas Investing

Voyager Helium Development Update

Lithium Investing

BMM Advances Gorge Lithium Project With Appointment Of Drilling Contractor

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Receives Grant Of New Mining Licenses Doubling Wolfsberg Project Footprint

Tech Investing

Greenlane Renewables Completes Previously Announced Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer

Gold Investing

Rich Checkan: Gold Investors Will Get Back in the Game When This Happens

Rare Earth Investing

Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

×