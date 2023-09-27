



Vanadium doesn't get quite as much attention as other critical and battery metals, but it should. Resistant to breakdown from both acid and salt, it adds considerable strength, heat resistance and toughness to steel when alloyed. Unsurprisingly, these characteristics have made vanadium a critical mineral for defense applications, particularly as vanadium need only be present in small amounts to impart its benefits. For the past twenty years, demand for the metal in the steel sector has steadily increased. With the recent push for clean energy and net-zero emissions, that demand is set to rise exponentially. Australian Vanadium (ASX: Australian Vanadium (ASX: AVL , FRA:JT71, OTC:ATVVF), which holds one of the most advanced high-grade vanadium deposits in the world, has placed significant focus on developing its Australian Vanadium Project, a high-grade vanadium, titanium and iron resource situated roughly 43 kilometers south of the mining town of Meekatharra in Western Australia.

Vanadium's potential goes well beyond construction steel. The metal is also used extensively in multiple industries, including aerospace, defense and as a chemical catalyst. What's most notable, however, is vanadium's status as a battery metal, specifically one suited for long-term, large-scale energy storage. By no means a new technology, the vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) was first invented in 1984 at the University of New South Wales in Australia. Early VRFBs had to be the size of approximately one to two basketball courts to adequately perform, but the technology has been refined over the years since and today’s VRFBs are only a third of the size of their colossal predecessors, with a significantly higher energy capacity. As businesses and governments seek battery storage for large-scale use cases, demand is expected to increase further, with the VRFB market accounting for more than ten percent of all vanadium production by the end of 2023. Demand for vanadium is expected to double by 2032, with 90 percent of this demand driven by VRFBs.

Australian Vanadium is also working to cultivate Australia's burgeoning VRFB market, through its wholly owned subsidiary VSUN Energy. VSUN Energy's current projects include the installation of a VRFB to power an industrial chlorinator, as a standalone power system for a bore pump at a major nickel project, and to power the systems at an orchard in Victoria. VSUN Energy is also consulting with several major mining clients. The major component of a VRFB is vanadium electrolyte. This solution of vanadium mixed with acid and water will be manufactured by AVL at a facility being constructed in the Perth region. Both VSUN Energy and the AVL are part of Australian Vanadium's vertically integrated strategy, through which it intends to support every stage of VRFB production. This will, the company maintains, give it the ability to not only produce the world's highest-quality vanadium, but also tailor that vanadium to its customers’ needs.

Company Highlights Demand for VRFBs is expected to fundamentally restructure the vanadium supply chain, with demand ultimately outstripping production.

Australian Vanadium holds one of the world's most advanced, high-grade vanadium deposits in the world, situated in Western Australia.

The company has had a strong technical team in place from the inception of its asset development strategy.

The company employs an experienced leadership team with a proven technical and commercial track record in the vanadium sector as well as project development and operations.

Australian Vanadium maintains strong relationships with Australian government agencies and has been awarded a $49-million grant from the Australian Government towards development of the Australian Vanadium Project.

The status of the AVL project positions Australian Vanadium with an early mover advantage and supplier-of-choice status in the global battery market.

Australian Vanadium plans to incorporate green hydrogen into the natural gas supply for its processing plant.

The company maintains strong community relations, which include community sponsorship across Mullewa and Meekatharra..

The strategic location of the company’s processing plant has the potential to provide a hub for processing vanadium concentrate from the region.

Australian Vanadium has announced a merger with Technology Metals Australia (ASX:TMT) to create a leading Australian-based vanadium developer of global significance. The combined entity will have a pro-forma market capitalisation of AU$217 million.

Key Project The Australian Vanadium Project (AVL Project)

Located in Western Australia's Murchison Province, the Australian Vanadium Project (AVL) consists of 15 tenements covering roughly 200 square kilometers. Upon completion, the project will consist of an open cut mine and a processing plant near the port city of Geraldton. Australian Vanadium is also constructing an electrolyte manufacturing facility which is slated to begin production in the latter part of 2023. Situated in Perth, the 33MWh per annum plant will leverage proven technology sourced from US Vanadium LLC. Australian Vanadium has completed a detailed design schematic and ordered long lead equipment for the plant. As one of the world's most advanced in-development vanadium projects, the AVL Project has national strategic significance to Australia's critical mineral supply chains. To that end, the project has been recognized by both the Australian federal government and the Western Australian government, receiving multiple grants for a combined total of roughly $49 million.

The AVL deposit consists of a basal massive magnetite zone overlaid by five lower-grade mineralized magnetite-banded gabbro units, each of which is between 5 and 30 meters thick. Vanadium mineralization can be found in both the massive magnetite horizon and the lower-grade gabbro horizons. The deposit is further divided into kilometer-scale blocks by a series of regional scale faults; the blocks show little sign of internal deformation and strong consistency in layering. In late April 2023, Australian Vanadium's processing plant was approved by the city of Greater Geraldton, pushing the crushing, milling and beneficiation plant one step closer to commencing construction. Once completed, the plant along with the mine will provide high-purity vanadium oxide and an iron-titanium co-product. Project Highlights: Government-recognized : In recognition of its national significance, the AVL Project was awarded Federal Major Project Status by the Australian government in September 2019. It was also awarded State Lead Agency Status by the Western Australian Government in April 2020.

: In recognition of its national significance, the AVL Project was awarded Federal Major Project Status by the Australian government in September 2019. It was also awarded State Lead Agency Status by the Western Australian Government in April 2020. Promising Feasibility Study Results : According to a bankable feasibility study released on April 6, 2022, the project contains 239 million tons (Mt) at 0.73 percent vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) consisting of: measured mineral resource of 11.3 Mt at 1.14 percent V2O5 indicated mineral resource of 82.4 Mt at 0.70 percent V2O5 inferred mineral resource of 145.3 Mt at 0.71 percent V2O5

: According to a bankable feasibility study released on April 6, 2022, the project contains 239 million tons (Mt) at 0.73 percent vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) consisting of: High-grade Magnetite : Australian Vanadium's initial assessment of the project also indicates the presence of a distinct massive magnetite high-grade zone of 95.6 Mt at 1.07 percent V2O5.

: Australian Vanadium's initial assessment of the project also indicates the presence of a distinct massive magnetite high-grade zone of 95.6 Mt at 1.07 percent V2O5. Other Minerals : In addition to vanadium, the AVL project also contains estimated cobalt, nickel and copper resources.

: In addition to vanadium, the AVL project also contains estimated cobalt, nickel and copper resources. Broad Focus : Rather than solely targeting the battery market, Australian Vanadium intends to serve all sectors that require the critical metal. This includes the steel, titanium master-alloy, aerospace and specialty chemicals markets.

: Rather than solely targeting the battery market, Australian Vanadium intends to serve all sectors that require the critical metal. This includes the steel, titanium master-alloy, aerospace and specialty chemicals markets. Sustainable Production : Australian Vanadium intends to operate its mine ethically and with a low-carbon footprint through the use of solar and wind generation along with electric or green-hydrogen-fueled vehicles.

: Australian Vanadium intends to operate its mine ethically and with a low-carbon footprint through the use of solar and wind generation along with electric or green-hydrogen-fueled vehicles. Longevity and Scalability: Once operational, the mine will have an estimated lifespan of more than 25 years, while the configuration of the processing facility will allow the company to quickly scale production as necessary.