Largo Announces a Proposed Joint Venture with Stryten Energy to Bring Innovation and Scale to North American Vanadium Flow Battery Market

New Relationship Would Establish Integrated Supply Chain for Vanadium and Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing; Support Growing Demand For Long-duration Energy Storage Solutions

Largo Inc. (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent with Stryten Energy LLC (" Stryten ") to establish a 50:50 joint venture that would combine the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Largo Clean Energy Corp. (" LCE ") with Stryten's vanadium redox flow battery (" VRFB ") business (the " Proposed Transaction "). This announcement comes in concert with Enel Green Power España and LCE's go-live of a 5.5-megawatt hour VRFB in Spain, the deployment of one of the largest utility scale vanadium system in Europe.

The combination of the parties' decades of VRFB technology expertise, access to raw vanadium supplies from friendly sources, and high-volume electrolyte production capabilities is expected to transform the long-duration energy storage (" LDES ") sector in North America.

The estimated market in North America for VRFB LDES solutions is hundreds of Gigawatts in size, requiring the creation of a vertically integrated vanadium supply chain to reliably meet this demand. It is expected that this joint venture would provide access to U.S.-produced vanadium electrolyte needed for VRFB manufacturers to accelerate the commercial deployment of vanadium battery solutions.

"The agreement is a direct result of our review and evaluation of strategic alternatives to unlock and fully maximize the value of LCE," said Daniel Tellechea, Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Largo. "The distinctive value proposition LCE presents for vanadium batteries and the long-duration energy storage sector, including its patented vanadium flow battery stack technology, electrolyte purification technology and access to vanadium through Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (TSX.V:VAND, OTCQX:VANAF), were key determining factors in advancing our discussions with Stryten. Additionally, Stryten's ability to produce electrolyte in large volumes will help reduce the overall cost for VRFB solutions, a critical factor in catalyzing the commercial adoption of the technology and meeting the DOE LCOS targets."

The Proposed Transaction remains subject to, among other conditions, negotiation of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence by both parties and receipt of any required Board and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed, nor can there be any assurance, if the Proposed Transaction is completed, that the potential benefits of the Proposed Transaction will be realized.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Stryten Energy partners with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten Energy powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Its stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com .

About Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

LPV aims to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in having direct exposure to physical vanadium, a metal essential to achieving a greener world in key industries such as steel, aerospace and energy storage. Vanadium is non-degrading and fully recyclable when used as electrolyte in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) and offers carbon reducing attributes when used in steel alloying applications. LPV offers pure-play exposure to vanadium through its holdings of physical vanadium. LPV's strategy is not only to achieve appreciation through the acquisition of vanadium, but to own and actively supply vanadium to end users of VRFBs to advance to integration of renewable energy in long duration storage. This strategy is integral to LPV's business plan, as it necessarily defrays the costs to LPV associated with storage of vanadium, and demonstrates the benefits and utility of vanadium, therefore supporting vanadium's value. For more information, please visit www.lpvanadium.com .

About Largo

Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on ramping up production of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Proposed Transaction, the entering into of a definitive agreements, the conditions to Closing, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals and permits in connection with the Proposed Transaction in a timely manner; that the Parties will be able to work collaboratively as parties to a joint venture; that due diligence in connection with the Proposed Transaction will be completed and the results thereof being acceptable to the parties; and the ability of management of the joint venture to execute strategic goals.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited: to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca and available on www.sec.gov from time to time; the risk that the Proposed Transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Proposed Transaction, including receiving the necessary regulatory approvals; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the letter of intent prior to a definitive agreement being reached; the inability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Proposed Transaction; and any inability to raise additional funds to meet capital requirements and pursue the growth strategy of the joint venture when and in the amounts needed. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&A which also apply.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.

For further information:

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

Largo to Release its Fourth Quarter and Annual 2023 Financial Results on March 21, 2024

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its fourth quarter and annual 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 21, 2024 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter, annual 2023 results and other updates on Friday, March 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/48drhVN to receive an instant automated call back.

Largo Identifies Significant Platinum-Palladium Grades from Sampling of the Non-Magnetic Tailings Ponds at its Maracás Menchen Mine; Commences Further Analysis of Platinum Group Metals as Part of its Ongoing Exploration Program

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces it has identified significant platinum group metals (" PGMs ") grades in its non-magnetic tailings ponds and ilmenite stockpile from ongoing exploration work at its Maracás Menchen Mine, including a total of 28 vertical auger drill holes and 83 samples. The Company has also initiated a review of its past geology and assay database to establish the existence of PGMs in deposits surrounding its Campbell Pit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305463049/en/

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305463049/en/

Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operational and Sales Results Highlighted by Record Quarterly High Purity V2O5 Production; Provides 2024 Guidance

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$"

Q4 and FY 2023 Highlights

Largo Provides Update on the Ongoing Exploration Program Surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil

  • The Company is working to establish a correlation between the known mineralization intercepted from Novo Amparo North ("NAN") to the Campbell Pit with the goal of opening a potential mineralized trend measuring more than 7 kilometres ("km") along strike
  • The Company is also reviewing exploration work south of the Campbell Pit to assess the potential of continued mineralization

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine, including an initial phase of drilling conducted in 2023 and the further analysis of past exploration work completed at the Company's Campbell Pit and exploration targets located both north and south of the Campbell Pit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218584081/en/

Largo Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces First Commercial Shipment of Ilmenite as By-Product of its Vanadium Operations in Brazil and Validation of its 6 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery to Operate on Test Conditions in Spain

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$"

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces its third quarter 2023 financial results.

Australian Vanadium Limited

Higher Vanadium and Iron Concentrate Grades Highlighted in Testwork

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce progress on the work being undertaken by the Company to integrate the two adjoining projects located across one orebody, following the successful completion of its merger with Technology Metals Australia (TMT).1

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson

Australian Vanadium, TMT Merger Boosts Project Economics, CEO Says

The merger between Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) and Technology Metals Australia (ASX:TMT) will enable both companies to simplify the strategic imperatives required to advance their vanadium assets, which are being combined, Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson explained.

“We're both pursuing advanced assets where we need offtake (and) financing, that's debt and equity, and we need to finalise our permitting. And all of that becomes a simpler story,” Arvidson said. "Actually bringing these tenements together offers opportunities as well to improve the economics of the assets."

The completion of the merger between Australian Vanadium and Technology Metals Australia has effectively created Australia's largest publicly traded vanadium developer.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium, TMA Merger Creates Australia’s Largest Vanadium Developer

The merger between Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) and Technology Metals Australia (ASX:TMT) has positioned the two companies as the largest publicly traded vanadium developer in Australia, according to a news report in PerthNow.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Successful Implementation of AVL and TMT Merger

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL) is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its merger with Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX:TMT).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Scheme of Arrangement has been Implemented

Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals, or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.

Keep reading...Show less

×