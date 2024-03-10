Higher Vanadium and Iron Concentrate Grades Highlighted in Testwork

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High, Experts Say it's Not Done

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Lobo Tiggre: Uranium Back on the Table, When Will Gold Stocks Move?

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Forte Minerals Acquires the Alto Ruri Epithermal Gold Prospect Near Barrick's Pierina Mine in Central Perú

Falcon Recieves Drill Permit Approval at Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton, Central Newfoundland

Galloper Gold: At the Forefront of Newfoundland’s ‘Gold Rush’

NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

Atico Mining Signs an Investment Agreement with the Government of Ecuador, for the Development of its La Plata Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Australian Vanadium Limited

Higher Vanadium and Iron Concentrate Grades Highlighted in Testwork

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce progress on the work being undertaken by the Company to integrate the two adjoining projects located across one orebody, following the successful completion of its merger with Technology Metals Australia (TMT).1

KEY POINTS

  • Following the recent merger, metallurgical testwork confirms the trend of higher vanadium and iron concentrate grades towards the south of the combined project and supports further investigation of a commercial scale ilmenite product.
  • Vanadium concentrate grades for Block 70 average up to 1.6% V2O5, consistent with the results from the Yarrabubba deposit (Block 80).
  • Higher iron grade in concentrate averages greater than 60% for Block 70.
  • Results suggest a high-grade project can be optimised across an unconstrained southern strike extent, with potential for increased economic benefits.
Prior to the merger, TMT owned tenements at the northern end of the orebody and a small block at the southern end of the orebody, known as the Yarrabubba deposit. The Yarrabubba deposit was entirely surrounded by AVL’s tenements, significantly constraining development by TMT (see Figure 1 below).2

As part of the Optimised Feasibility Study (OFS) being conducted by AVL to inform the preferred project development pathway for the integrated project,1 work has progressed to maximise the possible economic return through access to the high-grade southern area of the orebody, which previously straddled the two projects. This work has included metallurgical testwork on parts of the orebody adjoining the Yarrabubba deposit.

CEO, Graham Arvidson comments, “This testwork bolsters our view that a long-life, high-grade integrated project at the southern areas of the combined project can be defined quickly based on historical work by removing the constraints from TMT’s previously landlocked Yarrabubba deposit and adding to it similar mineralisation within the historical AVL deposit. The team will use this testwork within the broader integration studies, with the aim of improving the economics of the project via reduced capital and operating costs. This has the potential to deliver a material increase in value for our shareholders.”

Figure 1 – Location map showing blocks of AVL’s deposit

The combined project on one orebody is broken by several regional scale faults which split the deposit into a series of blocks. The Yarrabubba deposit has now become Block 80 of AVL’s combined deposit and abuts AVL’s Block 70 deposit (see Figure 1 above).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:avlvanadium stocksvanadium explorationvanadium investingVanadium Investing
AVL:AU
Australian Vanadium
Sign up to get your FREE

Australian Vanadium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Keep reading...Show less

Largo Identifies Significant Platinum-Palladium Grades from Sampling of the Non-Magnetic Tailings Ponds at its Maracás Menchen Mine; Commences Further Analysis of Platinum Group Metals as Part of its Ongoing Exploration Program

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces it has identified significant platinum group metals (" PGMs ") grades in its non-magnetic tailings ponds and ilmenite stockpile from ongoing exploration work at its Maracás Menchen Mine, including a total of 28 vertical auger drill holes and 83 samples. The Company has also initiated a review of its past geology and assay database to establish the existence of PGMs in deposits surrounding its Campbell Pit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305463049/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson

Australian Vanadium, TMT Merger Boosts Project Economics, CEO Says

The merger between Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) and Technology Metals Australia (ASX:TMT) will enable both companies to simplify the strategic imperatives required to advance their vanadium assets, which are being combined, Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson explained.

“We're both pursuing advanced assets where we need offtake (and) financing, that's debt and equity, and we need to finalise our permitting. And all of that becomes a simpler story,” Arvidson said. "Actually bringing these tenements together offers opportunities as well to improve the economics of the assets."

The completion of the merger between Australian Vanadium and Technology Metals Australia has effectively created Australia's largest publicly traded vanadium developer.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium, TMA Merger Creates Australia’s Largest Vanadium Developer

The merger between Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) and Technology Metals Australia (ASX:TMT) has positioned the two companies as the largest publicly traded vanadium developer in Australia, according to a news report in PerthNow.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Successful Implementation of AVL and TMT Merger

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL) is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its merger with Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX:TMT).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Scheme of Arrangement has been Implemented

Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals, or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium
Sign up to get your FREE

Australian Vanadium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Substantial Increase in Hotinvaara Resource Establishes Pulju as Globally Significant Nickel Sulphide District

Earn In and Joint Venture Agreement Executed with Delta Lithium

First Phase Drilling Successfully Completed at Abbotts North Project

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debts Issuance and Provides a Corporate Update on Management Advances

Related News

Nickel Investing

Substantial Increase in Hotinvaara Resource Establishes Pulju as Globally Significant Nickel Sulphide District

Resource Investing

Earn In and Joint Venture Agreement Executed with Delta Lithium

technology investing

First Phase Drilling Successfully Completed at Abbotts North Project

Resource Investing

PDAC President: Critical Metals, Raising Capital Take Center Stage at Convention

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debts Issuance and Provides a Corporate Update on Management Advances

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Financement de Reglement de Dettes par Emission D'unites et Fournit une Mise a Jour de L'entreprise sur les Avances du Management

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Commences Drill Program at Falcon Uranium Property

×