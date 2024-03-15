Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Largo to Release its Fourth Quarter and Annual 2023 Financial Results on March 21, 2024

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its fourth quarter and annual 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 21, 2024 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter, annual 2023 results and other updates on Friday, March 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/48drhVN to receive an instant automated call back.

You may also dial direct to be entered to the call by an operator using the dial-in details provided below.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Friday, March 22, 2023

Time:

1:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in Number:

Local: +1 (416) 764-8650

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 664-6383

Conference ID:

00825768

RapidConnect Link

https://emportal.ink/48drhVN

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 390-0541

Replay Passcode: 825768#

Website:

To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at: https://www.largoinc.com/investors/Overview

About Largo

Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on ramping up production of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

Largo Identifies Significant Platinum-Palladium Grades from Sampling of the Non-Magnetic Tailings Ponds at its Maracás Menchen Mine; Commences Further Analysis of Platinum Group Metals as Part of its Ongoing Exploration Program

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces it has identified significant platinum group metals (" PGMs ") grades in its non-magnetic tailings ponds and ilmenite stockpile from ongoing exploration work at its Maracás Menchen Mine, including a total of 28 vertical auger drill holes and 83 samples. The Company has also initiated a review of its past geology and assay database to establish the existence of PGMs in deposits surrounding its Campbell Pit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305463049/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operational and Sales Results Highlighted by Record Quarterly High Purity V2O5 Production; Provides 2024 Guidance

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$"

Q4 and FY 2023 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Provides Update on the Ongoing Exploration Program Surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil

  • The Company is working to establish a correlation between the known mineralization intercepted from Novo Amparo North ("NAN") to the Campbell Pit with the goal of opening a potential mineralized trend measuring more than 7 kilometres ("km") along strike
  • The Company is also reviewing exploration work south of the Campbell Pit to assess the potential of continued mineralization

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine, including an initial phase of drilling conducted in 2023 and the further analysis of past exploration work completed at the Company's Campbell Pit and exploration targets located both north and south of the Campbell Pit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218584081/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces First Commercial Shipment of Ilmenite as By-Product of its Vanadium Operations in Brazil and Validation of its 6 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery to Operate on Test Conditions in Spain

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$"

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces its third quarter 2023 financial results.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results and other updates on Thursday, November 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3RXJdiN to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Higher Vanadium and Iron Concentrate Grades Highlighted in Testwork

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce progress on the work being undertaken by the Company to integrate the two adjoining projects located across one orebody, following the successful completion of its merger with Technology Metals Australia (TMT).1

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson

Australian Vanadium, TMT Merger Boosts Project Economics, CEO Says

The merger between Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) and Technology Metals Australia (ASX:TMT) will enable both companies to simplify the strategic imperatives required to advance their vanadium assets, which are being combined, Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson explained.

“We're both pursuing advanced assets where we need offtake (and) financing, that's debt and equity, and we need to finalise our permitting. And all of that becomes a simpler story,” Arvidson said. "Actually bringing these tenements together offers opportunities as well to improve the economics of the assets."

The completion of the merger between Australian Vanadium and Technology Metals Australia has effectively created Australia's largest publicly traded vanadium developer.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium, TMA Merger Creates Australia’s Largest Vanadium Developer

The merger between Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) and Technology Metals Australia (ASX:TMT) has positioned the two companies as the largest publicly traded vanadium developer in Australia, according to a news report in PerthNow.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Successful Implementation of AVL and TMT Merger

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL) is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its merger with Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX:TMT).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Scheme of Arrangement has been Implemented

Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals, or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.

Keep reading...Show less

