Romios Announces $200,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Lithium Investing News

Coloured Ties Provides Supplemental Disclosure Relating to Its Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Provides Supplemental Disclosure Relating to Its Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that further to the Ontario Securities Commission's request to provide supplemental disclosure concerning the background of the Company's substantial issuer bid (the "SIB").

On October 18, 2022, the Company announced the SIB and proposed to purchase for cancellation up to 7,500,000 of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $0.45 per Share (the "Offer Price") in cash. Prior to the announcement of the SIB, the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") was $0.30. At the time of the announcement of the SIB, the Offer Price was at a 50% premium to the last closing price of the Shares on the TSX-V.

Prior to the announcement of the SIB, the Company determined that it was unable to rely on the liquidity exemption provided in section 3.4(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as the aggregate value of the trades in the Shares on the TSX-V was not at least $15,000,000. Accordingly, a liquid market did not exist at the time of determination and the Company does not expect a liquid market to exist following the completion of the SIB. The Company confirms that following the completion of the SIB, the Company will continue to meet the continued listing requirements of the TSX-V, including the public distribution and market capitalization requirements.

On or around October 18, 2022, the Company engaged Evans & Evans Inc. ("Evans & Evans") to provide a valuation report as required pursuant to section 3.3(1) of MI 61-101. On November 24, 2022, the Company received a preliminary valuation report from Evans & Evans which contains Evans & Evans's opinion that, based on the scope of their review and subject to the restrictions, definitions and assumptions noted therein, the fair market value of the Shares at October 31, 2022 was in the range of $0.68 to $0.72. On or around November 25, 2022, the Company determined that to maximize the number of Shares that can be purchased under the SIB and considering the funds that have been set aside for the SIB, being $3,375,000, it was best to revise the offer from a fixed price of $0.45 to a "modified Dutch Auction" procedure with a price range of $0.55 to $0.65 (the "Amended Offer Price").

Considering the opinion provided in the Valuation Report, the closing price of the Shares on the TSX-V was $0.50 on November 25, 2022, and the fact that shareholders who tender their Shares pursuant to the SIB will receive immediate cash, Company determined that the Amended Offer Price was a fair price to the shareholders. Accordingly, the Company announced the change in the offer procedure and the Amended Offer Price on November 28, 2022.

For further information please contact:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc.
Kal Malhi Chief Executive Officer
kal@bullruncapital.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149469

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Coloured Ties CapitalTSXV:TIEBattery Metals Investing
TIE:CA
Coloured Ties Clarifies Paid-Up Capital of Its Common Shares

Coloured Ties Clarifies Paid-Up Capital of Its Common Shares

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that further to its substantial issuer bid (the "SIB") filed on December 8, 2022, it wishes to clarify the paid-up capital for the SIB should be $9.22 per share for total aggregate paid-up capital for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) of approximately $203,889,898.

For further information please contact:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Announces Commencement of Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Announces Commencement of Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces today the commencement and terms of its previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") under which the Company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $3,375,000 of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares"). The Offer commences today and will expire on January 17, 2023, unless extended, varied or withdrawn. Settlement will occur on or about January 19, 2023

The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, with a range of not less than $0.55 per Share and not more than $0.65 per Share (in increments of $0.01 per Share), at which they are willing to sell their Shares. Upon expiry of the Offer, the Company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be more than $0.65 per Share and not less than $0.55 per Share) (the "Purchase Price") that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Shares tendered to the Offer, and not withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $3,375,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Capital Inc. New Share Option Plan and Amended Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan Receives Shareholder Approval at September 23, 2022 Annual General Meeting

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. New Share Option Plan and Amended Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan Receives Shareholder Approval at September 23, 2022 Annual General Meeting

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (the "Company"). Further to the Company's August 19, 2022 news release, the Company announces that it received shareholder approval at the Company's September 23, 2022 annual general meeting, to the Company's new form 10% rolling share option plan dated for reference August 18, 2022 (the "Share Option Plan") and amended 10% fixed restricted share unit plan dated for reference July 1, 2019, as amended on April 24, 2020 and as further amended on August 18, 2022 (the "Fixed RSU Plan") as conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, to comply with the requirements of the new TSX Venture Exchange policy governing security-based compensation which became effective November 24, 2021.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Subsidiary Quebec Pegmatite Corp. Options Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property to Superior Mining International

Coloured Ties Subsidiary Quebec Pegmatite Corp. Options Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property to Superior Mining International

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (the "Company") is very pleased to announce its subsidiary, Quebec Pegmatite Corp. ("QPC") has entered into an option agreement with Superior Mining International Corporation ("Superior"), whereby Superior has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property") in certain circumstances. The Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property was acquired to explore for lithium and is located in the James Bay Region, Quebec, over rocks of the prospective Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite, along the strike from Winsome Resources, Adina Project and Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project. The Property is an early-stage exploration opportunity, comprising of a total of 333 Quebec mineral exploration claims, which amount to a total of 17,079.2 hectares or 170 square kilometers.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Superior Mining International Corp. Options Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property in Prolific James Bay Region, Quebec

Superior Mining International Corp. Options Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property in Prolific James Bay Region, Quebec

Superior Mining International Corp. (" Superior Mining " or the "Company" ) (TSXV: SUI) (OTC: SUIFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property") from Coloured Ties Capital Inc.'s (TSXV: TIE) subsidiary, Quebec Pegmatite Corp. ("QPC"), whereby Superior has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property") in certain circumstances.  The Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property was acquired to explore for lithium and is located in the James Bay Region, Quebec and includes rocks of the prospective Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite. The Property is located along the strike from Winsome Resources, Adina Project and Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project.  The Property is an early-stage exploration opportunity, comprising of a total of 333 Quebec mineral exploration claims, which amount to a total of 17,079.2 hectares or 170 square kilometers.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Closes Financings for Gross Proceeds of C$5.5 Million

Brunswick Exploration Closes Financings for Gross Proceeds of C$5.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced private placements for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,500,240.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Stock Option Plan & Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Stock Option Plan & Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that it has adopted a stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"), subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company

In line with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the maximum number of new ordinary shares which may be issued under the Stock Option Plan is 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares at the time of grant. Currently the Company has 8.3% of its issued share capital under option. The Stock Option Plan has a "rolling" limit, as the number of ordinary shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the grant of stock options will automatically increase as the Company's issued and outstanding share capital increases. The limit includes outstanding stock options previously granted. A copy of the Stock Option Plan has been filed on SEDAR and is available on the Company's website.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Files Technical Report for the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, Alberta

LithiumBank Files Technical Report for the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, Alberta

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") announces the filing of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project Technical report entitled "Updated Indicated and Inferred Resource Estimates for LithiumBank Resources Corp.'s Boardwalk Lithium-Brine Project in West- Central Alberta, Canada" effectively dated December 20, 2022, originally announced November 7, 2022 .

The Technical Report includes NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates of 393,000 tonnes of Indicated Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at a grade of 71.6 mg/L and 5,808,000 tonnes of Inferred LCE at 68.0 mg/L lithium. The report is available on www.sedar.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the " Policy ") in connection with the nomination process for the Company's directors. The Policy will be presented to shareholders for ratification and approval at the next shareholder meeting of the Company.

The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors of the Company. The Policy establishes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of shareholders and sets out the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form in order for any director nominee to be eligible for election at any annual or special meeting of shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Acquires Shorty West Lithium Project Adjacent to Li-FT Power's Yellowknife Pegmatite Project

Infinity Stone Acquires Shorty West Lithium Project Adjacent to Li-FT Power's Yellowknife Pegmatite Project

Highlights

  • Shorty West Project border is approximately 83 meters from the Hi (Shorty) pegmatite on LiFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project, that has returned an average 1.07% Li2O in channel sampling.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last undeveloped lithium salar in the region, is pleased to report record grade lithium concentrations and very significant flow-rates from the latest production well identified as WBALT15, which was recently drilled within the Tolillar Salar, Argentina.

Test results from WBALT15 returned lithium concentrations up to 360 mg/L. Like almost every well drilled by Alpha, WBALT15 was drilled and cased as a production well. Pumping tests demonstrated an exceptional flow rate, averaging greater than 40 m 3 /hr of brine over a 72-hour flow test on a restricted pump. A larger pump was not available during this initial flow test, but one will be available when the well is put into production; significantly higher pumping rates are expected with a larger pump.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Technical Director Appointment

Cleansing Notice

Director Exercises LRSOC Options

Filing Of F-4 Registration Statement

Related News

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Rick Rule: Still Bullish on Gold, Silver; Top Sectors for 2023

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2023

Copper Investing

NEW! 2023 Copper Outlook Report

Cobalt Investing

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Energy Investing

Forum Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Base Metals Investing

Xander Resources Closes $1,304,575 of Non-Brokered Private Placements

×