Coloured Ties Capital Provides Corporate Update & Celebrates Being Named as TSX Venture 50 Top Performing Investment Company 2023

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("Coloured Ties" or the "Company") provides the following corporate update on its TSX-50 top 50 selection and on its investment holdings:

As of February 17, 2023, material investment holdings for the Company in the lithium mineral exploration field include the following investments:

AZIMUT EXPL INC1,743,300.00
https://azimut-exploration.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/azimut-pr-20230123.pdf
   
MANNING VENTURES INC7,767,000.00
https://manning-ventures.com/bounty-lithium/
   
PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC1,857,200.00
https://patriotbatterymetals.com
   
POWER METALS CORP3,006,500.00
https://powermetalscorp.com
   
ROCKLAND RES LTD3,100,000.00
https://www.rocklandresources.com
   
SUPERIOR MNG INTL CORP60,000.00
https://superiormininginternational.com/news-releases/superior-mining-international-corp-options-vieux-comptoir-lithium-property-in-prolific-james-bay-region-quebec/
Superior Mining has an Option on the Company's subsidiary's Quebec Pegmatite's Vieux Comptoir Property to earn 100% interest by issuing up to 14,000,000 Superior Mining Shares
   
WINSOME RES LTD83,000.00
https://winsomeresources.com.au

 

subject to meeting all customary closing conditions, including final approval from the TSXV.

The values of the Company's holdings listed above are subject to audit. The Company holds other value holdings in public and private companies and cash that will be published in its audited financial statements.

The Company reports that it is advancing exploration programs on it's lithium projects within Quebec Pegmatite Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company and will provide updates as they progress.

Coloured Ties also reports that it is in discussions to complete proposed acquisitions of assets that may require additional capital. The proposed asset acquisitions are in the early stage of discussion and there is no guarantee any transaction will be completed. However, in the event the Company intends to proceed with an asset transaction, additional capital may be required, and the Company intends to position itself to be able to complete public offerings if needed. Any public offerings will be subject to the market conditions, the anticipated acquisition and careful consideration by the Company of the implications of the dilutive nature of a public offering.

TSX Venture 50

The Company is pleased to announce it has qualified for the 2023 TSX Venture 50, a ranking of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year.

Further, Coloured Ties Capital was appointed one of the top performing company in the Diversified Industries sector as the TSX 50 selection.

The 2023 TSX Venture 50 is an annual program showcasing the top 10 performers from 5 industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. Top performing companies were selected based on year-over-year performance across 3 equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the full list visit: 2023 TSX Venture 50.

"Year 2022 was a pivotal year for the Company and we were fortunate to position early into the lithium exploration sector with a significant early investment into Patriot Battery Metals and others in the lithium sector. Over 2022, The Company has become intimately involved in the James Bay Region lithium exploration field and has amassed an excellent exploration ground portfolio inside our subsidiary Quebec Pegmatite. We are also significant shareholders in Hertz Lithium, which aims to list on the CSE in spring 2023. In the coming year, we will look to monetize these investments and leverage the returns into other emerging early stage investments in the mining and technology sectors," stated Kal Malhi, CEO.

A brief video on Coloured Ties Capital produced by the TMX Group, can be found at Coloured Ties Capitalhttps://www.colouredtiescapital.com or

TMX V50 https://money.tmx.com/en/venture50

Seeking Additional Investment Opportunities

The Company is currently seeking additional investment opportunities in the mineral exploration sector for uranium, gold, gas and oil in Europe and also in leading edge technology opportunities. Entrepreneurs and organizations seeking a partnership in these sectors are encouraged to contact the Company with a brief summary of the projects for review.

About Coloured Ties Capital Inc

Coloured Ties Capital is a TSX-V listed issuer that invests in early stage commercial ventures and provides investee companies with capital market access and advisory services. The Company offers investors an opportunity to participate in early stage opportunities that are often only offered to high net worth or institutional investors via investment in the Company's common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol TIE.

For further information please contact:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc.
Kal Malhi Chief Executive Officer
kal@colouredtiescapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Approval of the Option Agreement is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV approval. There can be no assurance that the Option Agreement will be approved as proposed or at all. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release present the expectations of the Company as of the date hereof and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

