BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Lithium Investing News

Coloured Ties Announces Successful Completion of the Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Announces Successful Completion of the Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") today announced today that it has taken up and purchased for cancellation a total of 5,192,307 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.65 per Share under its substantial issuer bid ("SIB") for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $3.375 million. The Shares purchased represent approximately 23.5% of the total number of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares at the time the SIB was announced in October 2022. After giving effect to the SIB, the Company will have 16,919,552 Shares issued and outstanding.

Payment for the Shares accepted for purchase under the SIB will be effected by Computershare by January 27, 2023 in accordance with the SIB and applicable law

An aggregate of approximately six million Shares were validly tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to auction tenders at or below the purchase price and purchase price tenders.

The full details of the SIB are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated December 2, 2022, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which were filed and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Company's shares.

For further information please contact:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc.
Kal Malhi Chief Executive Officer
kal@bullruncapital.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151683

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Coloured Ties CapitalTSXV:TIEBattery Metals Investing
TIE:CA
Coloured Ties Capital Provides Lithium Portfolio Update and Substantial Issuer Bid Tender Deadline Update

Coloured Ties Capital Provides Lithium Portfolio Update and Substantial Issuer Bid Tender Deadline Update

 Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's lithium portfolio.

Quebec Pegmatite Corporation Holds Corvette Lithium District and Mazerac Lithium District Claims in Quebec

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Reminds Shareholders the Substantial Issuer Bid Expires on January 17, 2023

Coloured Ties Reminds Shareholders the Substantial Issuer Bid Expires on January 17, 2023

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") reminds shareholders that the previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") under which the Company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $3,375,000 of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares") will expire on January 17, 2023, unless extended, varied or withdrawn. Shareholders who wish to tender their shares are urged to tender their shares in advance of the deadline to ensure efficient processing time.

The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, with a range of not less than $0.55 per Share and not more than $0.65 per Share (in increments of $0.01 per Share), at which they are willing to sell their Shares. Upon expiry of the Offer, the Company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be more than $0.65 per Share and not less than $0.55 per Share) (the "Purchase Price") that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Shares tendered to the Offer, and not withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $3,375,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Provides Supplemental Disclosure Relating to Its Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Provides Supplemental Disclosure Relating to Its Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that further to the Ontario Securities Commission's request to provide supplemental disclosure concerning the background of the Company's substantial issuer bid (the "SIB").

On October 18, 2022, the Company announced the SIB and proposed to purchase for cancellation up to 7,500,000 of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $0.45 per Share (the "Offer Price") in cash. Prior to the announcement of the SIB, the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") was $0.30. At the time of the announcement of the SIB, the Offer Price was at a 50% premium to the last closing price of the Shares on the TSX-V.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Clarifies Paid-Up Capital of Its Common Shares

Coloured Ties Clarifies Paid-Up Capital of Its Common Shares

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that further to its substantial issuer bid (the "SIB") filed on December 8, 2022, it wishes to clarify the paid-up capital for the SIB should be $9.22 per share for total aggregate paid-up capital for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) of approximately $203,889,898.

For further information please contact:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Announces Commencement of Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Announces Commencement of Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces today the commencement and terms of its previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") under which the Company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $3,375,000 of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares"). The Offer commences today and will expire on January 17, 2023, unless extended, varied or withdrawn. Settlement will occur on or about January 19, 2023

The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, with a range of not less than $0.55 per Share and not more than $0.65 per Share (in increments of $0.01 per Share), at which they are willing to sell their Shares. Upon expiry of the Offer, the Company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be more than $0.65 per Share and not less than $0.55 per Share) (the "Purchase Price") that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Shares tendered to the Offer, and not withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $3,375,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE REPORTS FURTHER STRONG TIN INTERCEPTS AND EXTENDS MINERALIZATION AT DEPTH AT ITS GREAT PYRAMID TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE REPORTS FURTHER STRONG TIN INTERCEPTS AND EXTENDS MINERALIZATION AT DEPTH AT ITS GREAT PYRAMID TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further results from its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (" Great Pyramid " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . Drilling has now concluded, and data compilation and modelling are underway.  The program has been highly successful in continuing to define significant tin mineralization near surface and at depth below and adjacent to historical drilling.

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, January 17, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") releases gold assay results from its 60,000-metre 2020-2022 drill program and reviews the Company's gold data from the 2011-2019 surface drill and 2014 channel sample programs at Castle East, as well as the underground drill program at its Castle Mine from 2019.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") releases gold assay results from its 60,000-metre 2020-2022 drill program and reviews the Company's gold data from the 2011-2019 surface drill and 2014 channel sample programs at Castle East, as well as the underground drill program at its Castle Mine from 2019.

Frank J. Basa, B.Eng., P.Eng., CEO commented, "Historically, gold has been directly associated with silver in the Cobalt Camp. The gold values in the silver dore bar produced when the historic mines were in production accounted for 3 to 5 percent of the total 1,000 ounces by weight. Using the January 13, 2023, close price of gold and silver, the contained gold value of these bars would be 2-4 times the contained silver value in USD." The intercepts published in this news release support this statement and prove that there is gold mineralization in the Gowganda area. In addition, the Company has not only discovered gold mineralization in the Nipissing Diabase, where most of the silver-cobalt veins occur, but also in the Archean Lithologies above the diabase sill.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Park Place Lithium Brine Project Delivers Up to 82.0 mg/L Li From Initial Sampling

Park Place Lithium Brine Project Delivers Up to 82.0 mg/L Li From Initial Sampling

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce assay results from samples taken at the Company's 100% owned Park Place Lithium Brine Project located 180 km west of Edmonton, Alberta. Three brine samples were collected from a 72-meter-thick interval at the top of the Leduc Formation in well 10012-03-059-23W500 and returned grades ranging between 71.2 82.0 mgL lithium with an overall average of 77.2 mgL lithium (Table 1).

The Park Place Lithium Brine Project consists of 1,602,209 acres of contiguous MIM permits (89 MIM permits) that overlie the lithium-rich Devonian aged, Leduc Formation, Carbonate Reef complex (Woodbend Group) and the underlying Beaverhill Lake Group (Swan Hills FM) (Figure 1). These Formations are confined aquifers and are considered to be hydraulically connected. The Leduc Formation reaches thicknesses of just over 300m and the Swan Hills Formation is up to 250 metres thick within the Company's Metallic and Industrial Mineral (MIM) permits. LithiumBank considers both Formations highly favourable for potential brine production and intends for both to be the focus of continued sampling and study to lead to a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate. The contiguous MIM permits covering the Formations give the Company the dominant position over the contained lithium-rich brines.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Granted Drilling Licenses for Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Granted Drilling Licenses for Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company with two large, undeveloped lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that it has received licenses to commence exploration operations on its properties in the Salar del Hombre Muerto ("Hombre Muerto") in Argentina.

The Company is already performing the mandatory health and safety checks of the rig and crew on the initial drilling rig, which it expects to mobilize to commence drilling before the end of this month. Alpha has secured a second drilling rig, which is s expected to join the ongoing operation as soon as possible in 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Stakes Multiple Highly Prospective Regional Lithium Projects in Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Brunswick Exploration Stakes Multiple Highly Prospective Regional Lithium Projects in Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has map-staked 135 outcropping, untested S-type pegmatites, measuring between 500 and 14,500 meters in strike length, in Saskatchewan and Manitoba over a surface area of 81,288 hectares. The newly claimed pegmatites were identified following compilation work by BRW and all are within approximately 50 kilometers from existing road or power infrastructure.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are very pleased to expand into Western Canada with such a robust and prospective portfolio of targets. Saskatchewan and Manitoba are reliable mining jurisdictions and boast some of the best outcrop exposure that we have seen in the Canadian Shield. Importantly, most of our package is within the Trans-Hudson belt which hosts lithium deposits in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba and the Black Hills of South Dakota. Currently, Manitoba hosts the only producing Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") mine in Canada and it is surprising that more exploration work hasn't been done in either province. These impressive grass-roots packages are a tremendous addition to our Canadian portfolio with helicopter-supported prospecting expected to start in Q2 2023."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

American Copper Development Corporation Completes 134 line-km Titan 160 DCIP and MT Survey Over the Lordsburg Property, New Mexico

Blockmate Ventures Announces Listing on OTCQB in the United States

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Fabled Copper Reports 0.90% Copper over 22.90 meters and 2.09% copper over 6.10 meters On the Ringarooma Copper Occurrence

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Extends Colorado SW Zone Along Strike with Two Holes Intersecting Gold Mineralization over a 200m Drill Length Including 1.1 g/t Au over 83.8m, 1.3 g/t Au over 58.0, and 0.8 g/t Au over 98.0m, at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Intersects 189.2 M Of 1.2 Grams Per Tonne Gold Near Surface In 170 M Step-Out and Commences Metallurgical Testing at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Begins Drill Program at Red Willow

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Gold Tests New Drill Orientation and Hits More High-Grade, including 13.09 g/t gold over 15.5m, at Mustajärvi Project, Finland

×