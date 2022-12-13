Lithium Investing News

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. New Share Option Plan and Amended Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan Receives Shareholder Approval at September 23, 2022 Annual General Meeting

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (the "Company"). Further to the Company's August 19, 2022 news release, the Company announces that it received shareholder approval at the Company's September 23, 2022 annual general meeting, to the Company's new form 10% rolling share option plan dated for reference August 18, 2022 (the "Share Option Plan") and amended 10% fixed restricted share unit plan dated for reference July 1, 2019, as amended on April 24, 2020 and as further amended on August 18, 2022 (the "Fixed RSU Plan") as conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, to comply with the requirements of the new TSX Venture Exchange policy governing security-based compensation which became effective November 24, 2021.

One of the provisions to the Company's Share Option Plan is allowing option holders to exercise options on a "Cashless Exercise" or "Net Exercise" basis, as now expressly permitted by new TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4- Security Based Compensation.

Shareholders also approved an increase of the maximum number of common shares under the Fixed RSU Plan, by an additional 1,211,186 Common Shares, to a total maximum of 2,211,186 Common Shares.

Additional details regarding the Share Option Plan and Fixed RSU Plan and the increases of maximum number of Common Shares, are contained in the information circular filed on SEDAR under the Company's SEDAR corporate website in respect of the September 23, 2022 annual general meeting.

Complete copies of the Share Option Plan and Fixed RSU Plan are available for viewing under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc.
Nancy Boufeas - Corporate Secertary
Email: nancy.mknservices@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147835

Coloured Ties CapitalTSXV:TIEBattery Metals Investing
TIE:CA
Coloured Ties Announces Commencement of Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Announces Commencement of Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces today the commencement and terms of its previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") under which the Company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $3,375,000 of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares"). The Offer commences today and will expire on January 17, 2023, unless extended, varied or withdrawn. Settlement will occur on or about January 19, 2023

The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, with a range of not less than $0.55 per Share and not more than $0.65 per Share (in increments of $0.01 per Share), at which they are willing to sell their Shares. Upon expiry of the Offer, the Company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be more than $0.65 per Share and not less than $0.55 per Share) (the "Purchase Price") that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Shares tendered to the Offer, and not withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $3,375,000.

Coloured Ties Subsidiary Quebec Pegmatite Corp. Options Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property to Superior Mining International

Coloured Ties Subsidiary Quebec Pegmatite Corp. Options Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property to Superior Mining International

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (the "Company") is very pleased to announce its subsidiary, Quebec Pegmatite Corp. ("QPC") has entered into an option agreement with Superior Mining International Corporation ("Superior"), whereby Superior has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property") in certain circumstances. The Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property was acquired to explore for lithium and is located in the James Bay Region, Quebec, over rocks of the prospective Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite, along the strike from Winsome Resources, Adina Project and Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project. The Property is an early-stage exploration opportunity, comprising of a total of 333 Quebec mineral exploration claims, which amount to a total of 17,079.2 hectares or 170 square kilometers.

Superior Mining International Corp. Options Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property in Prolific James Bay Region, Quebec

Superior Mining International Corp. Options Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property in Prolific James Bay Region, Quebec

Superior Mining International Corp. (" Superior Mining " or the "Company" ) (TSXV: SUI) (OTC: SUIFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property") from Coloured Ties Capital Inc.'s (TSXV: TIE) subsidiary, Quebec Pegmatite Corp. ("QPC"), whereby Superior has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property") in certain circumstances.  The Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property was acquired to explore for lithium and is located in the James Bay Region, Quebec and includes rocks of the prospective Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite. The Property is located along the strike from Winsome Resources, Adina Project and Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project.  The Property is an early-stage exploration opportunity, comprising of a total of 333 Quebec mineral exploration claims, which amount to a total of 17,079.2 hectares or 170 square kilometers.

Coloured Ties Amends C$3,375,000 Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Amends C$3,375,000 Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of October 18, 2022 with respect to its Substantial Issuer Bid (the "Offer") to purchase up to $3,375,000 common shares (the "Shares") at C$0.45 per Share, the Company has amended the purchase price of the Shares from C$0.45 per Share to between C$0.55 to C$0.65.

The Offer is proceeding by way of a modified "Dutch Auction" within a price range not less than C$0.55 per Share (the "Lower Limit") and not more than C$0.65 per Share (the "Higher Limit") (in increments of $0.01 within that range). The tender process allows shareholders who wish to participate in the Offer to be able to do so through: (i) auction tenders in which they will specify the number of Shares being tendered at a price of not less than the Lower Limit and not more than the Higher Limit (in increments of $0.01 within that range) ("Auction Tenders"); or (ii) purchase price tenders in which they will not specify a price per Share, but will rather agree to a specified number of Shares purchased at the purchase price to be determined by Auction Tenders.

Coloured Ties Announces RSU Grants and Targets North American Critical Minerals Government Grant Applications for Investee Companies

Coloured Ties Announces RSU Grants and Targets North American Critical Minerals Government Grant Applications for Investee Companies

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") applauds recently announced US and Canadian based government grant programs to fund critical mineral projects across North America.

In Canada, the federal government is restricting the involvement of foreign state-owned companies in Canada's critical minerals sector amid a global rush for the resources and growing tensions with China. https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/ottawa-critical-minerals-plan-1.6634386

Infinity Stone Provides Update on Winter Drill Program at Buda Lithium Project

Infinity Stone Provides Update on Winter Drill Program at Buda Lithium Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed two of three holes on the Buda Lithium Winter Drill Program.
  • All three drill holes, BD-22-01, BD-22-02 and BD-22-03 intersected pegmatite intervals with multiple muscovite-rich intervals.
  • Winter Drill Program follows the recovery of grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its winter drill program on the Buda Lithium Project ("Winter Drill Program"). The Company commenced diamond drilling at Buda on December 5, 2022 and expects that the Winter Drill Program will conclude by December 16, 2022.

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES AND WARRANTS

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES AND WARRANTS

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES/

Nevada Silver Corporation (" NSC " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. (the " Agent "), acting as agent and sole bookrunner, in connection with a reasonable "best efforts" marketed offering of a minimum of 21,212,000 common shares (the " Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company and 21,212,000 warrants (the " Warrants ") and up to 30,303,000 Common Shares and 30,303,000 Warrants (the offer and sale of the Common Shares and Warrants collectively referred to as the " Offering "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as herein defined). The expiry date of the Warrants will accelerate in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days (an " Acceleration Event "). If an Acceleration Event occurs, the Warrants will expire 30 days after notice of such Acceleration Event. The aggregate purchase price for one Common Share and one Warrant shall be $0.165 being $0.15 per Common Share (the " Common Share Offering Price ") and $0.015 per Warrant, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $3.5 million and up to $5.0 million .

 Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Settlement

 Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Settlement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2022, it has completed the settlement (the " Settlement ") of its debentures issued in 2015 and amended in 2022 (the " 2015 Debentures "). With the Settlement complete, Fortune can now focus on advancing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals development project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday morning.

Avalon is based in Toronto, Ontario and trades on the TSX under the symbol AVL and on the OTCQB under the symbol AVLNF. Avalon is a leader in Canada in sustainably developing new critical minerals supply chains including lithium and rare earths through the application of innovative new extraction technologies with a low carbon footprint. The Company is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time for 30 minutes where Mr. Bubar will provide an update on recent developments and future plans for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project.

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P. Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP brings to the Corporation a vast experience in project control and risk analysis acquired in Québec and internationally. Mr. Clément has more than 25 years of experience in engineering, construction, project management and control, as well as project risk analysis in the industrial and mining sectors. He has been involved in numerous projects, notably with Stornoway Diamonds, Rio Tinto Alcan, the Iron Ore Company of Canada, and Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Québec). He also held different engineering positions, including Project Leader, with Rolls-Royce. Mr. Clément holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke and also holds the Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

ACME Lithium Acquires 41,694 Hectare Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan, Canada

ACME Lithium Acquires 41,694 Hectare Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan, Canada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has entered into option and purchase agreements with Saskatchewan-based Gem Oil Inc. ("Gem Oil") to acquire the Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area (the "Project Claims"), located in the northeastern region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

ACME has entered into two agreements, an option ("Option") to purchase a 100% interest in a core block of 13 contiguous mineral claims encompassing 25,900 hectares (or 100 square miles) and a purchase ("Purchase") of five additional contiguous claims comprised of 15,794 hectares (61 square miles). Together, the Project Claims comprise 41,694 hectares (or 161 square miles).

