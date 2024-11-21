Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sarama Announces Equity Placement of Up to A$2M and Issue of Equity for Debt

Sarama Announces Equity Placement of Up to A$2M and Issue of Equity for Debt

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) is pleased to announce it has received binding commitments to undertake a A$2 million (before costs) equity placement (the "Placement

Funds raised will be used to undertake exploration activities, general administration and for general working capital purposes. The Placement was well supported by existing shareholders and professional and sophisticated investors.

The Placement will comprise the issue of up to 66,666,666 Chess Depository Interests ("CDIs") at an issue price of A$0.03 per CDI to raise gross proceeds of up to A$2 million. The issue price represents a ~15% discount to Sarama's 10-day VWAP and a 21% discount to the last traded CDI price on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") on Monday, 18 November 2024 of A$0.038 and a ~24% discount to Sarama's 10-day VWAP and a 7% discount to the last traded share price on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on Friday, 15 November 2024 of C$0.03. Each new CDI issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing CDIs on issue and each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in 1 common share of the Company. The Placement CDIs will be issued pursuant to the shareholder approval obtained at the annual general meeting.

Subject to the receipt of shareholder approval, Sarama will issue 1 free attaching unlisted option ("Placement Option") for every 4 new CDIs issued pursuant to the Placement. Each Placement Option will be exercisable at A$0.09 and will expire on 30 November 2028.

Australian resources brokers, Ventnor Securities Pty Ltd and RM Capital will act as Advisor and Lead Manager for the Placement and will receive up to 14,000,000 broker options, depending on quantum of funds raised, ("Broker Options") at an exercise price of A$0.09 each and expiring on 30 November 2028. Ventnor Securities Pty Ltd will also receive a capital raising fee of 6% of funds raised. The issue of the Broker Options is subject to shareholder approval.

The Placement is comprised of two tranches:

  • Tranche 1 consists of 66,666,666 new CDIs which will be issued pursuant to the approval granted by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on 11 September 2024. The Company expects to complete allotment of the new CDIs under Tranche 1 by 27 November 2024.

  • Tranche 2 consists of up to 16,666,666 Placement Options and up to 14,000,000 Broker Options which are subject to shareholder approval at a special meeting of shareholders anticipated to be held in late January 2025 ("Special Meeting"). No funds will be received from Tranche 2.

The Placement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Members of Sarama's Board and Management do not intend to subscribe for any CDIs in the Placement, however concurrent with the Placement the Company's executives and non-executive directors have agreed to receive a portionof their deferred salaries and director fees, in an aggregate amount of A$393,981.18 in common shares or CDIs of the Company.

In September 2023, the Company's executives and non-executive directors agreed to suspend the payment of salaries and fees to ensure the Company had sufficient financial resources to work through the period of uncertainty created by the illegal withdrawal of the Company's rights to the Tankoro 2 exploration permit in August 2023.

The Company intends to issue shares (CDIs) and warrants (options) on the same terms as the Placement in part settlement of deferred executive salaries and director fees, subject to the ASX Listing Rules and the prior approval of the TSXV.

Pursuant to the requirements of the TSXV, the Company has sought approval to implement this shares-for-debt arrangement to issue up to 13,132,706 shares (CDIs) and 3,283,174 warrants (options) to the executives and non-executive directors. The deemed issue price of each common share (CDI) is A$0.03, which is equivalent to the issue price of the Placement detailed above. One warrant (or option) will also be issued for every 4 common shares or CDIs issued as part settlement of deferred executive salaries and fees, exercisable at A$0.09 and expire November 30, 2028 (collectively, the "Compensation Equity"). The issuance of the Compensation Equity is subject to prior disinterested shareholder approval as required by the Listing Rules of the ASX, which will be sought at the Special Meeting, expected to be held in late January 2025. The application for the shares-for-debt arrangement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV. The TSXV application must be lodged within 30 days of the proposed date of issue of the Compensation Equity (the "Application"). However, as shareholder approval is required and the associated notice is to be included in the Information Circular (for which preparation and mail to shareholders is greater than the 30 days required for the Application), the Application was made on 20 November 2024. The closing price of the Company's common shares as traded on the TSXV on 15 November 2024, was C$0.03. Following the issuance of the Compensation Equity, Sarama will have 336,070,521 common shares, 19,431,664 stock options and 46,449,840 warrants issued and outstanding.

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Sarama Resources Ltd.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Company Activities

Andrew Dinning or Paul Schmiede
Sarama Resources Ltd
e: info@saramaresources.com
t: +61 8 9363 7600

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the terms of the Placement, the intended use of proceeds from the Placement, timing and completion of the Placement, timing and completion of the second tranche issuance, timing and receipt of approval from the TSXV for the Placement, terms of the Placement Options, terms of the Broker Options and payment of the capital raising fee, the holding of a special meeting of shareholders, and timing and receipt of approval from the TSXV for the shares for debt issuance. Actual results, performance or achievements of the Company may vary from the results suggested by such forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Such factors include, among others, that the business of exploration for gold and other precious minerals involves a high degree of risk and is highly speculative in nature; mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; few properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; the actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents.

There can be no assurance that any mineralisation that is discovered will be proven to be economic, or that future required regulatory licensing or approvals will be obtained. However, the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company's ability to carry on its exploration activities, the sufficiency of funding, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold and other precious metals, that the Company will not be affected by adverse political and security-related events, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain further financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Sarama does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE:Sarama Resources Ltd.



Sarama Resources
SWA:CA
Sarama Resources
BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 15 August 2024 the BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) announced that it had issued 57,932,781 new fully paid ordinary shares ("Placement Shares") in the Company at an issue price of $0.018 per share. Placement participants will receive one (1) free Attaching Option for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 each, expiring on or around 30 October 2025 ("Attaching Options"). The issue of the Attaching Options was subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting held on 4 October 2024, and have not as yet been issued.

Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited ("Oakley Capital") and 62 Capital Pty Ltd ("62 Capital") acted as Joint Lead Manager for the Placement. They were paid a cash fee of 5.5% on funds raised under the Placement and received 16,666,667 Broker Options ("Broker Options") pro rata to their participation in the Placement exercisable at $0.03 each expiring on or around 30 October 2025, and have not as yet been issued.

The consideration for the Placement shares was $1,042,790 (before costs). The intended use of the funds will be for:

- $0.743 million - Funding for exploration and development of oil and gas investments

- $0.15 million - For working capital including costs of the offer

- $0.15 million - Funding for Cortical Dynamics

During the period 1,551,863 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 10 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, were exercised.

On 30 September 2024 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 5 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, expired unexercised. On 4 October 2024 a shareholders' meeting approved a placement of up to 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry on or around 30 October 2025 to the holders of the listed options which expired on 30 September 2024.

Significant activities by the Company's investees' during the September 2024 quarter were as follows:

Clean Hydrogen Technologies (BPH 16.2% direct interest)

On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders' meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation ("Clean Hydrogen" or "Vendor" or "Borrower"), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd ("Advent" or "Lender"), together the "Purchasers", settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 ("Cash Consideration") (8% BPH and 2% Advent).

The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned US$950,000 ("Additional Cash Consideration") under this agreement. The Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen executed a Loan Conversion Agreement dated 23 October 2023 to convert the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen.

As a result of ASX's decision to exercise its discretion under Listing Rule 10.1, BPH had to seek shareholder approval for the Loan Conversion Agreement, which was obtained at a shareholders' meeting held on 4 October 2024. BPH now has an interest of 16.2% and Advent has an interest of 3.9% interest in Clean Hydrogen (subsequent to the exercise of BPH options in Clean Hydrogen).

Clean Hydrogen have issued 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue. During the Quarter BPH exercised 51 of these options by paying Clean Hydrogen a total exercise price of US$153,000.

The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest)

PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 6 August 2024 Asset, as operator for and on behalf of the PEP-11 joint venture partners, filed an Originating Application for Judicial Review in the Federal Court seeking the following: (i) a declaration that the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority ("Joint Authority") has breached an implied duty by failing to make a decision under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth) with respect to two pending applications relating to the PEP11 Permit, and; (ii) an order that the Joint Authority be compelled to determine the applications within 45 days. Asset alleges that the failure by the Joint Authority to make a decision with respect to the First Application and the Second Application constitutes a breach of its duty to consider the applications within a reasonable time.

On 18 September 2024 the Company announced that the Hon Ed Husic MP, Minister for Industry and Science, had advised that he has carefully considered the PEP-11 Exploration Permit applications under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth), namely the applications accepted on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021, formed a preliminary view that the applications should be refused, and gave Asset, via the National Offshore Petroleum Exploration Authority ("NOPTA"), a statement of preliminary views with attachments and invited Asset to provide a response within 30 days. The statement of preliminary views included 45 annexures totaling 1608 pages. The Company is currently reviewing the material provided by NOPTA for the purpose of providing Minister Husic with a submission in respect of his preliminary views. Due to the volume of the data provided to Asset, time has now been extended to 15 November 2024 to provide submissions.

Following conferral between the parties to the Federal Court proceeding, on 9 October 2024 orders were made vacating the previous orders and adjourning the Federal Court proceedings to a date on or after 7 February 2025. The parties have liberty to apply to bring the matter back before the Federal Court on 3 days' notice.

Included in the material provided by Minister Husic was a copy of the NOPTA recommendation to the Joint Authority which recommended that the Joint Authority approve the Second Application.

In the NOPTA Annual Report of Activities 2020-21 it was noted that 54 applications for COVID19 related suspensions and extensions were approved in that period. The company understands that the Second Application (for COVID-19 relief) made in respect of the PEP-11 Permit was the only application outstanding PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

Cortical Dynamics Limited ("Cortical") (BPH 16.4% direct interest)

Investee Cortical Dynamics Limited is an Australian based medical device neurotechnology company that is developing BARM(TM), an industry leading EEG (electrical activity) brain function monitor. BARM(TM) is being developed to better detect the effect of anaesthetic agents on brain activity under a general operation, aiding anaesthetists in keeping patients optimally anaesthetised, and complemented by CORDYAN(TM) (Cortical Dynamics Analytics), a proprietary deep learning system/App focusing on anaesthesiology.

The Australian manufactured and designed, electroencephalographically based (EEG-based), BARM(TM) system is configured to efficiently image and display complex information related to the clinically relevant state of the brain. When commercialized the BARM(TM) system will be offered on a stand-alone basis or integrated into leading brand operating room monitors as "plug and play" option.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W26295Z0



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the following Placement.

Highlights

- Binding commitments received to raise $2.14 million

- Launch of pro-rata Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise $1.02 million

- Issue price of the Placement and Entitlement Offer is $0.0125 per share

- A total of $3.16 million in capital raising

- Participants in Placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options

- On the basis of 1 option for every 1 share issued with exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026

- Tranche 2 Shares and all Options to be issued under the Placement are subject to shareholder approval

- Funds will mainly be used to complete the Becancour Lithium Refinery DFS

- Maintains momentum, closer to establishing a lithium refinery in Becancour

Placement

The Company has received binding commitments from sophisticated and professional investors pursuant to a placement to raise $2.14 million by the issue of 171,320,000 fully paid shares ("Shares") at an issue price of $0.0125 per Share ("Placement"). The Placement is to be undertaken in two tranches:

- Tranche 1: issuing 155,320,000 Shares raising $1,941,500; and

- Tranche 2: issuing 16,000,000 Shares and raising $200,000, to be approved at a shareholders meeting, expected to be 9 December 2024 ("Shareholders Meeting").

The issue date of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares is to take place on 8 November 2024.

Participants in the Placement will also receive, subject to shareholder approval (to be undertaken at the Shareholders Meeting), free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every one (1) share issued, with each option having an exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026 ("Options"). The Company intends to list the Options as soon as possible. The issue of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be made out of the Company's existing placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.

Included in the Tranche 2 Placement is an amount of $90,000 from Iggy Tan, Patrick Scallan and Gernot Abl.

The share issues will also be subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming shareholders meeting.

The Placement was jointly managed by SP Corporate Advisory (Joint Lead Manager), Ignite Equity (Joint Lead Manager), and GBA Capital (Co-Manager). The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised.

Executive Chairman, Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are pleased with the outcome of the Placement in a challenging market, which reaffirms support for the Company's strategy to complete the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Becancour Lithium Refinery. On September 30, 2024, the Company reached a significant milestone, having released the positive and robust Preliminary Feasibility Study, displaying strong fundamentals despite the current low lithium pricing environment.

The Company is highly committed to our shareholders, and I am pleased we can offer them the same investment terms extended to sophisticated and professional investors. The Board and Management Team remains dedicated to engaging with our existing shareholders and delivering against our strategy. If fully subscribed, proceeds from the Placement and Entitlement Offer will strengthen our balance sheet, bringing us closer to establishing an operational lithium conversion plant in Becancour, Quebec."

*To view full details of the Entitlement Offer, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/L4NB5291



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×