Emu NL logo

Ǫuarterly Activity Report 30 September 2024

Emu NL (ASX: EMU or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024. Throughout the quarter, EMU continued to advance its exploration programme at the Yataga Copper Project at Georgetown, in North Ǫueensland.

Highlights

  • Updated geological modelling with multiple intra-pluton porphyry copper centres close to surface identified from surface geochemical surveys within the Yataga Copper Project
  • Porphyry centres concentrated along a structural belt have been identified as analogous to the Highland Valley Copper Mine, where a series of porphyry copper deposits host Canada’s largest open pit copper mine (production of >130kt in 2021)
  • Termite mound sampling programmes have identified a combined area of 8km2 of copper-in- soil anomalism with significant potential for expansion
  • 220-line km airborne electromagnetic survey complete with results pending
  • 20+-line km ground based Pole-Dipole Induced Polarisation (PDIP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) Survey underway
  • Geochemistry and geophysics programme results will feed into upcoming optimised drilling program planned for early 2025
  • Acclaimed ǪLD geologist, Dr Gregg Morrison appointed as Technical Advisor to the Project
  • $1.5M Placement underway through issue of 61M fully paid ordinary shares at $0.025 per share to sophisticated and professional investors

Located within the Georgetown mining district, EMU’s Georgetown tenements cover a richly endowed but under-explored area of Far North Ǫueensland with a history of significant mining activity and mineral discoveries.

EMU is earning an 80% interest in 3 exploration permits for minerals (EPM’s), covering 850km2 in the Georgetown mining district, Ǫueensland, under a Heads of Agreement and Joint Venture Agreement with Rugby Resources Ltd (TSXV:RUG). The district has a substantial mineral endowment with more than 1,000 mines, prospects and identified mineral occurrences.1

Figure 1. Georgetown Tenements Location

Definitions and Nomenclature


Click here for the Quarterly Cashflow Report

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EMU:AU
EMU NL
EMU NL
×