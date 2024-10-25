Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Dore Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC)

Dore Copper Mining: Copper-Gold Exploration in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada


Doré Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC,OTCQB:DRCMF,FRA:DCM) is positioning itself as a near-term producer in the prolific Chibougamau region of Québec, Canada. The company is actively advancing its assets toward production, taking advantage of its brownfields high-grade copper and gold projects, existing infrastructure, and supportive jurisdiction. The company aims to establish itself as Quebec’s next copper producer, with a hub-and-spoke mining strategy centered around its Copper Rand mill.

Doré Copper Mining operates in the Chibougamau mining camp, an area known for its historical copper and gold production, within the world-renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company’s flagship asset, Corner Bay, is complemented by several other projects, including Devlin, Joe Mann, Cedar Bay, and Copper Rand. These properties form the foundation of Doré Copper Mining’s near-term and future production plans.

Dor\u00e8 Copper Mining project location

Doré Copper Mining’s assets are located within a well-known copper and gold mining region, with a long history of production. The company’s current strategy revolves around a hub-and-spoke model, with the Copper Rand mill serving as the processing hub, fed by multiple satellite deposits. The key projects in the PEA include Corner Bay, Devlin, and Joe Mann. Other past producing mines, like Cedar Bay and Copper Rand, have further exploration potential.

Company Highlights

  • Doré Copper Mining’s hub-and-spoke mining model—using the Copper Rand mill as the central processing facility for its satellite deposits—would support an initial production target of more than 50 million pounds of copper equivalent annually, with a mine life exceeding 10 years.
  • A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) was released in 2022 outlining a relatively modest initial capital expenditure of C$180.6 million, highlighting the economic potential of the project with an after-tax net present value (NPV) of C$193 million and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 22.1 percent.
  • A feasibility study is underway, which is expected to provide more detailed engineering data and further de-risk the operations
  • Corner Bay, the flagship asset, is among the highest-grade copper deposits in North America, with an indicated resource of 2.6 million tonnes at a grade of 2.66 percent copper and an inferred resource of 5.8 million tonnes at a grade of 3.44 percent copper.
  • The 100 percent owned Copper Rand mill will be refurbished for future production and will be the only operating mill in the Chibougamau region. The mill will have extra capacity and provides the ability to process its own ore while potentially offering toll milling services to other nearby mining projects.
  • Doré Copper Mining is led by an experienced and highly skilled management team.

This Doré Copper Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Dore Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC) to receive an Investor Presentation

NickelSearch Limited

Completion of Transformational Mt Isa Copper and Uranium Acquisition

NickelSearch Limited (ASX: NIS) (NiS or Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully:
Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

September 2024 Qtr. Activities Report

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is an ASX-listed Critical Minerals exploration company which is advancing projects within the Fifield (“FI”) and Broken Hill (“BH”) districts of New South Wales (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals Limited

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Anax Metals Limited – “consolidating base metals production in the Pilbara”

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, the Company) is pleased to provide its Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Spools of copper wire.

5 Best-performing Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

Copper prices saw significant momentum in the first half of the year, surging above the US$10,000 per metric ton mark on the London Metals Exchange.

Although prices have retraced to around the US$9,400 mark, they remain elevated in comparison to prices in 2023.

Support for the metal has come from a combination of factors including increasing demand from energy transition sectors that is coming alongside strained supply due to underdevelopment and geopolitical issues.

Keep reading...Show less
Dore Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC)

Dore Copper Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Infill Scandium Drilling Underway at Murga Exploration Target

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a scandium aircore drilling program at the Murga Exploration Target which is located on the Company’s Fifield Project approximately 70 km NW of Parkes in central NSW (Figures 1 and 2).

Keep reading...Show less

×