Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

September 2024 Quarterly Report Ramp-Up Proceeding to Plan as First Production Column Hits Nameplate Capacity

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 30 September 2024

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN MINERAL RICH CUBA

Antilles Gold is participating in the development of two mines in Cuba to produce copper, gold, silver, and antimony, and in the exploration of potentially large porphyry copper properties, through a 50:50 joint venture with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.

The joint venture intends to fund the copper exploration from surplus cash flow expected to be generated by the near-term development of the proposed Nueva Sabana copper-gold mine.

  • JOINT VENTURE

Minera La Victoria SA (“MLV”) was registered as a Cuban foreign joint venture mining company in August 2020 to develop the Country’s largest known gold deposit at La Demajagua on the Isle of Youth off the south-west coast.

MLV has since committed to progressively establishing itself as a broadly based mining company to develop previously explored mineral deposits controlled by GeoMinera. To date, the Nueva Sabana project and four concessions hosting porphyry copper prospects have been added to its portfolio.

Features of the Joint Venture include:

  • A foreign Bank account will hold all proceeds from loans, and product sales, with the only funds remitted to Cuba being for local expenses, which will minimise Country credit risk.
  • Antilles Gold nominates all senior management for the operations and exploration activities.
  • Income tax rate of 15% waived for 8 years.
  • No import duties on plant & equipment.
  • Low entry cost for near term development of previously explored properties.
  • Low operating costs.
  • Association with GeoMinera ensures rapid permitting.

GeoMinera transferred a 900ha mining concession for the La Demajagua gold-antimony-silver open pit mine with 50,000m of historic drilling to the joint venture for US$13.5 million of MLV shares, and a 752ha concession covering the Nueva Sabana gold-copper oxide deposit, and the underlying El Pilar porphyry copper system for US$1.5 million of MLV shares.

A subsidiary of Antilles Gold is “earning-in” to a 50% holding in MLV by contributing US$15.0 million equity, of which approximately US$14.6 million had been invested to 30 September 2024, with the balance to be contributed in November 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:aaugold explorationgold stockscopper investinggold investingGold Investing
AAU:AU
Antilles Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 September 2024

Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX: TEM) is pleased to report its activities during the September quarter 2024.
Keep reading...Show less
Norfolk Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2024

Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 3-month period ended 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

QXR Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 September 2024

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to report its activities during the September quarter 2024.
Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals

September 2024 Quarterly Report

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Mile Resources

Quarterly Activities Report – September 2024

Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 September 2024.
Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

September 2024 Quarterly Activity Report

Key activities for Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) during the September Quarter are outlined below.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Antilles Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Spectacular High-Grade Hits Continue to Extend Mineralisation Outside Resource

46% Antimony (Sb) & 1,022 g/t Silver Assay Results at the Mojave Project

Emyria and UWA in Partnership to Commercialise Novel Serotonin-Releasing Agents for Mental Health and Neurology

Carbonxt Group Limited – September 2024 Quarterly Update

Related News

silver investing

Spectacular High-Grade Hits Continue to Extend Mineralisation Outside Resource

silver investing

46% Antimony (Sb) & 1,022 g/t Silver Assay Results at the Mojave Project

Cleantech Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited – September 2024 Quarterly Update

Rare Earth Investing

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report September 2024

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) – Trading Halt (2+2)

copper investing

Rimfire Expands Scandium Exposure in Central NSW

×