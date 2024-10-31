- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 30 September 2024
DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN MINERAL RICH CUBA
Antilles Gold is participating in the development of two mines in Cuba to produce copper, gold, silver, and antimony, and in the exploration of potentially large porphyry copper properties, through a 50:50 joint venture with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.
The joint venture intends to fund the copper exploration from surplus cash flow expected to be generated by the near-term development of the proposed Nueva Sabana copper-gold mine.
- JOINT VENTURE
Minera La Victoria SA (“MLV”) was registered as a Cuban foreign joint venture mining company in August 2020 to develop the Country’s largest known gold deposit at La Demajagua on the Isle of Youth off the south-west coast.
MLV has since committed to progressively establishing itself as a broadly based mining company to develop previously explored mineral deposits controlled by GeoMinera. To date, the Nueva Sabana project and four concessions hosting porphyry copper prospects have been added to its portfolio.
Features of the Joint Venture include:
- A foreign Bank account will hold all proceeds from loans, and product sales, with the only funds remitted to Cuba being for local expenses, which will minimise Country credit risk.
- Antilles Gold nominates all senior management for the operations and exploration activities.
- Income tax rate of 15% waived for 8 years.
- No import duties on plant & equipment.
- Low entry cost for near term development of previously explored properties.
- Low operating costs.
- Association with GeoMinera ensures rapid permitting.
GeoMinera transferred a 900ha mining concession for the La Demajagua gold-antimony-silver open pit mine with 50,000m of historic drilling to the joint venture for US$13.5 million of MLV shares, and a 752ha concession covering the Nueva Sabana gold-copper oxide deposit, and the underlying El Pilar porphyry copper system for US$1.5 million of MLV shares.
A subsidiary of Antilles Gold is “earning-in” to a 50% holding in MLV by contributing US$15.0 million equity, of which approximately US$14.6 million had been invested to 30 September 2024, with the balance to be contributed in November 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Antilles Gold Limited
Investor Insight
Antilles Gold’s gold and copper projects in Cuba are underpinned by a strong partnership with a Cuban Government-owned mining company that effectively fast-tracks and de-risks its promising projects, offering a strategic value proposition for investors.
Overview
Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU,OTCQB:ANTMF) is an Australian mining company focused on gold and copper projects in Cuba through a joint venture with the Cuban Government’s mining company, GeoMinera. This partnership has resulted in rapid project permitting and access to several new development opportunities for the Australian company.
Antilles Gold offers strong growth potential through two near‐term development projects, Nueva Sabana and La Demajagua, and two exploration projects, the El Pilar porphyry system and Sierra Maestra copper concessions.
Joint venture projects in Cuba
Nueva Sabana is a near‐term, gold‐copper mine development within the joint venture with GeoMinera, and is expected to initially produce around 70 grams per tonne (g/t) gold in a concentrate from a high‐grade gold cap followed by ~27 percent copper concentrate with gold credits. The project development strategy includes the completion of a feasibility study in September 2024, and the commencement of construction soon after.
The second proposed development is the La Demajagua open-pit mine, which is likely to produce ~50,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of gold arsenopyrite concentrate (32 g/t gold, 27 percent arsenic), and ~10,000 tpa of gold antimony concentrate (28.8 g/t gold, 48 percent antimony, 1,200 g/t silver) for nine years. According to the plans, construction will commence in late 2025, with commissioning in mid‐2027. La Demajagua will also include the construction of a concentrate processing facility to treat La Demajagua’s gold arsenopyrite concentrate, with the capacity to produce 50,000 oz gold per year in dore, which will further increase JV profit and cashflow.
The joint venture’s two exploration projects comprise the 720‐hectare El Pilar Concession in Central Cuba covering a cluster of three copper‐gold porphyry deposits (El Pilar, Gaspar and San Nicholas), the adjacent 17,000 hectare San Nicholas concession with porphyry style mineralisation, and two concessions totaling 52,600 hectares within the producing Sierra Maestra copper belt in southeast Cuba (La Cristina and Vega Grande), with both indicating of porphyry deposits highly prospective for copper, gold and molybdenum.
Surface mineralisation at El Pilar
Antilles Gold has completed a technical evaluation of the El Pilar porphyry system which was advised to ASX on 15 February 2024.
The joint venture intends to invest part of the surplus cash flow from the Nueva Sabana mine to fund the exploration of major copper targets, including the El Pilar copper‐gold porphyry system, and those in the Sierra Maestra copper belt.
Company Highlights
- Antilles Gold Limited is an Australian mining company listed on the ASX (AAU) and OTCQB (ANTMF).
- The company is focused on gold and copper projects in Cuba through a 50:50 joint venture with the Cuban Government’s mining company, GeoMinera, opening new development opportunities for Antilles and de-risking permitting processes.
- The joint venture is engaged in four development projects: 1) Nueva Sabana gold‐copper mine; 2) La Demajagua gold mine; 3) El Pilar porphyry copper project; and 4) Exploration of two concessions within the Sierra Maestra copper belt. Of these, Nueva Sabana and La Demajagua offer near‐term development opportunities.
- Nueva Sabana is a near‐term gold‐copper mine development that is expected to generate strong cash flow from concentrate sales from end‐2025.
- La Demajagua is an open-pit mine gold project commencing construction in Q4 2025 with commissioning in mid‐2027.
- El Pilar and Sierra Maestra concessions are exploration projects.
- Investment in Cuba offers several benefits, including richness in minerals, low operating costs and royalties, stable government and regulations, several investment incentives and the availability of a skilled workforce.
Key Projects
Nueva Sabana Project
Prominer Mining Technology will supply Nueva Sabana concentrator
Nueva Sabana is the company’s near‐term, gold‐copper mine development project. The project is held in the 50:50 joint venture with GeoMinera. It will be an open-pit mine developed on the oxide zone overlaying the El Pilar porphyry copper deposit in central Cuba.
Results from 24,000 metres of historical drilling, 1,800 metres drilled in 2022, and the 10,000 metres drilled in 2023 have established a mineral resource estimate (MRE). Results of a scoping study were advised to ASX on 7 May 2024, and a feasibility study is in progress for the proposed development which will be followed by a 12‐month construction phase.
Drilling has shown outstanding grades for gold and copper, and increasing lateral and vertical boundaries of the copper domain.
The proposed mining rate for the project will be 500,000 tpa of ore with a low waste‐to‐ore ratio. The anticipated initial production of 70 g/t gold concentrate will be followed by a ~27 percent copper concentrate with gold credits.
The estimated project cost is approximately US$33 million, of which approximately US$6 million is shareholders equity with the balance of $27 million expected to be funded through an advance on purchases of the concentrates by an international commodities trader.
Chinese engineering group, Prominer Mining Technology, which has extensive experience in designing and constructing gold and copper concentrators, is expected to supply the crushing and flotation circuits for the Nueva Sabana mine.
La Demajagua Project
La Demajagua involves the development of a gold‐antimony‐silver deposit as an open-pit mine by the joint venture company, Minera La Victoria.The project is located within a 900 hectare mining concession on the Isle of Youth, 60 nautical miles from mainland Cuba. The project site is 35 kilometres from the port city of Nueva Gerona and enjoys excellent infrastructure in terms of accessibility by highway, and availability of water, electricity and fiber optic cable.The project has an MRE of 905,000 oz gold equivalent for the open-pit operation. The MRE was calculated from 29,000 metres of drilling undertaken by the JV, and selective results from about 50,000 metres of historic drilling and revised after the receipt of additional antimony assays. The project expects mining of about 815,000 tpa of ore to produce two concentrates: 50,000 tpa of gold‐arsenopyrite and 10,000 tpa of gold‐antimony‐silver for nine years.
The project will also include a concentrate processing facility to produce gold doré from the gold-arsenopyrite concentrate. The facility will comprise a 50,000‐tpa two‐stage fluidized‐bed roaster, a carbon-in-leach (CIL) circuit, and an antimony recovery circuit. The overall production target is 75,000 oz gold equivalent per year. Chinese engineering firm BGRIMM Technology Group, which has extensive experience in designing and constructing roasters, is expected to supply the process plant on a turnkey basis.
The total development cost is estimated at US$165 million, expected to be funded by US$75 million of equity, which includes contributions by a third shareholder in the project, and the balance of US$90 million in debt. The life‐of‐mine cash surplus is estimated at ~US$600 million, with an NPV of ~US$330 million based on US$1,800/oz gold, and US$13,000/t antimony.
A revised scoping study including the concentrate processing facility is expected in December 2024, and construction is anticipated to commence in late 2025, with commissioning targeted for mid‐2027.
El Pilar Copper‐Gold Porphyry System Project
El Pilar is an exploration project of a cluster of three copper‐gold porphyry deposits: El Pilar, Gaspar and Camilo. The project comprises a 752 hectare exploration license and an adjacent 17,000 hectare reconnaissance permit covering the San Nicholas copper targets.
The project site benefits from established infrastructure with close access to a major highway, high‐tension power, and a 60 kilometre rail link to Palo Alto port.
Previous mapping, soil sampling, ground magnetics, an aeromagnetic survey and 24,000 metres of shallow drilling confirmed the existence of copper‐gold mineralization and identified the exposures as a potentially large, leached porphyry system. The surface exposures at El Pilar are leached phyllic caps to a cluster of copper‐gold porphyry cores. The extent of surficial hydrothermal alteration indicates the porphyry intrusions have large dimensions, and potential depths greater than 1,000 metres.
Ground magnetics and induced polarization surveys in early 2023 have confirmed a cluster of three potentially large porphyry intrusives – El Pilar, Gaspar and Camilo. A 10‐hole initial program has demonstrated positive results with good copper intercepts in porphyry‐style veining and has indicated the proximity of drilling to the core of El Pilar porphyry intrusive. In particular, drill hole PDH‐004A assayed 1.23 percent copper over its length of 134 metres from 49 metres.
Sierra Maestra Copper Belt Project
The project is an exploration project covering two highly prospective concessions for copper, gold and molybdenum in the Sierra Maestra copper belt in southeast Cuba. It includes a 3,600-hectare geological investigation license in La Cristina, and the adjoining 49,000‐hectare Vega Grande reconnaissance license.
The copper belt spans more than 200 kilometres of Cretaceous‐age geology intruded by Eocene stocks, which are the source of widespread gold and base‐metals mineralization. The project is near the El Cobre mine which is the oldest operating copper mine in the Americas. The concessions incorporate a series of copper‐gold‐molybdenum zones that display significant footprints of hydrothermal alteration normally associated with potentially large porphyry systems.
An extensive, two‐year prospecting program will be carried out on the two concessions, commencing in Q4 2024, to identify drill targets.
Management Team
Brian Johnson – Executive Chairman
Brian Johnson is a graduate of civil engineering from the University of Western Australia and a member of the Institute of Engineers, Australia. He has rich experience in the construction and mining industries in Australia, Southeast Asia and North America. He was instrumental in establishing successful companies in the iron ore and coal sectors. Previously, he has served as a director of two listed gold producers, and of companies with stock exchange listings in London, New York, Vancouver and Australia.
James Tyers – Chief Executive Officer
James Tyers is a member of the AusIMM and has more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry, holding senior management roles in gold and iron ore operations. He has been associated with the Palm Springs Gold Mine in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, and the Cornishman Project, a JV between Troy Resources and Sons of Gwalia. He has experience developing and operating iron ore projects in the mid‐west of Western Australia. He was responsible for developing the Las Lagunas Project and is the project director for the La Demajagua gold mine in Cuba.
Ugo Carlo – Non‐executive Director
Ugo Carlo has more than 30 years of experience in the Australian mining industry. Throughout his career, he has served in several senior leadership roles at Rocklands Richfield, Austral Coal and Conzinc Rio Tinto Australia Group. He is also a former director of the Port Kembla Coal Terminal, the New South Wales Joint Coal Board, and interim chairman of the New South Wales Minerals Council.
Angela Pankhurst – Non‐executive Director
Angela Pankhurst has more than 20 years of experience as an executive and non‐executive director, primarily in the mining industry. She has been a senior executive for companies with projects in Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Vietnam, South Africa and Australia. She has held senior leadership positions at Antilles Gold and Central Asia Resources. She is currently a director of Consolidated Zinc and a director of Imritec.
Tracey Aitkin – Chief Financial Officer
Tracey Aitkin is a professional member of CPA Australia and has more than 30 years of rich experience in finance, administration and staff management across a range of industries, including mining, manufacturing, retail, transport and agriculture. She joined the company in 2009 and was named CFO in 2010.
Dr. Jinxing Ji – Technical Director
Dr. Jinxing Ji is a seasoned metallurgist with six years of research experience in universities and 26 years of practical experience in the mining industry related to gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead. His broad experience includes due diligence, metallurgical test work, pre‐feasibility study, feasibility study, detailed design, plant commissioning support, and operational support for projects in Turkey, Greece, Canada, China, Romania, Brazil and Papua New Guinea.
Steve Mertens – Mining Director
Steve Mertens is a mining engineer with more than 20 years of industry experience across a range of commodities, including nine years based in Latin America. He has been associated with the Goro Nickel Project in New Caledonia and the Mina de Cobre Project in Panama. Prior to his current role as general manager for the Minera La Victoria JV company, he was the mining manager for Antilles Gold’s Las Lagunas operation in the Dominican Republic.
Chris Grainger – Exploration Director
Chris Grainger holds a PhD in economic geology from the University of Western Australia. He is an Australian geologist with more than 25 years of international experience with involvement in grassroots and brownfield exploration, as well as resource definition and development, with a focus on precious and base metals in South and Central America and the Caribbean. He has been associated with Continental Gold’s Buritica gold‐silver project, and Cordoba Minerals’ Alacran copper‐gold project.
TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 September 2024
Key Points
- Corporate
- Rights Issue Completion
- Projects
- Yalgoo prospectivity analysis
- Yalgoo drilling commenced at Remorse
- FiveWheels geochemical and heritage surveys completed
Projects
Figure 01: TEM Projects and Commercial Interests
Yalgoo
Tempest’s flagship project is the Company’s holding in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia. Totalling more than 1,000km2 and located near high profile neighbours including: 29 Metals Ltd (ASX:29M) - Golden Grove Copper, Zinc, Gold, Silver Mine; Spartan Resources Ltd (ASX:SPR) - Yalgoo Gold Project; Silverlake (ASX:SLK) - Deflector and Rothsay Gold Mines, Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) Gold, EMU NL (ASX:EMU) - Gnows Nest Gold Project; Tungsten Mining (ASX:TGN) - Mt Mulgine Project; Fenix (ASX:FEX) - Iron Ore Operations, and Karara and Sino Iron ore operations and more.
Figure 02: Yalgoo Projects Overview
Tempest has used data-driven processes to identify poorly or unexplored areas of highly prospective geology. This approach has had considerable success and includes the discovery of multiple instances of new mineralisation.
The project contains a number of different geological domains - though much of these have considerable overlap. Within these domains, exploration targets continue to be identified through ongoing exploration and data analysis and are being explored systematically according to prioritisation based on geological and other criteria.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2024
Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 3-month period ended 30 September 2024.
ROGER RIVER PROJECT
- Reviewed land holdings prior to next phase of exploration with tenure rationalised post quarter
ORROROO URANIUM PROJECT
- Continued desktop data review with efforts to support next phase of exploration
CORPORATE UPDATE
- Continued to review multiple assets and opportunities for investment and acquisition
- Reviewed and updated OHS and ESG frameworks
- Strong financial position with $2.86m cash at June 2024 quarter end
Commenting on Norfolk Metals, Executive Chairman, Ben Phillips, states: “Norfolk continued to review both projects in South Australia & Tasmania from a prospectivity and cost perspective whilst also progressing OHS and ESG frameworks. In conjunction with our core projects, Norfolk has continued to review offers for acquisitions and investment opportunities throughout the quarter such as the Los Altares uranium project in Chebut, Argentina.”
Roger River Project, Tasmania
Norfolk completed the required annual reporting to establish the future commitments for the Roger River Project (RRP), comprising of EL20/2020 and EL17/2021 with Mineral Resources Tasmania (MRT). Subsequent to the quarter, the Company rationalised the total land package to a focused area of exploration. This process allowed the Company to significantly reduce future expenditure commitments.
Subsequent to the quarter, communication has been received from MRT stating the rehabilitation obligations on the surrendered area of EL17/2021 have been assessed and cleared deeming the process as final.
Please see the announcement dated 22nd October 2024 for further information.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
QXR Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 September 2024
HIGHLIGHTS
Lithium Brine Projects, USA
- QXR and IG Lithium have agreed to restructure the Option Agreement in respect of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project to reduce option payments and also to include an option over two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.
- QXR now has the option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL, the holder of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, which reduces QXR’s cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.
- QXR has also entered into an option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (a related company of IGL), granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% stake in IGX and which holds two prospective lithium brine projects in Nevada and Utah, USA.
- IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based producers of battery-grade lithium products in relation to the future supply of lithium brine products.
Gold Projects – Central Queensland
- High grade gold trenching programme planned at Big Red in central Queensland. Previous trenching returned high grade gold results including 9m @ 5.9g/t Au. Gold mineralisation remains open along strike under cover.
- Reassessment of two shuttered gold mines within QXRs ground has commenced as these mines were last operated when the gold price was less than A$500/oz.
- Gold projects are in the Drummond Basin in Queensland – a region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces.
Pilbara Iron Ore Project
- Discussions are underway after planning a detailed rockchip sampling programme over Iron Ore Samples with up to 58.5% Fe in rockchip samples over 4km of enriched iron ore over a Banded Iron Formation (BIF) at Western Shaw in the Pilbara.
Corporate
- Post quarter-end, the Company announced that it had received firm commitments for a placement to raise $1 million (before costs), through the issue of 200 million shares at $0.005 each. The Placement includes $150,000 participation by directors, subject to Shareholder approval
OPERATIONS
Lithium Brine Projects, USA
During the September quarter, the Company announced that it had renegotiated the option agreement over the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California, USA, to reduce option payments and also to include an option to acquire an interest in two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.
QXR had previously entered into an option agreement with IG Lithium LLC (IGL) to acquire up to a 75% interest in IGL, the owner of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, as announced 5 October 2023 (Option Agreement). The parties have negotiated a variation to the Option Agreement, whereby QXR now has an option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL on or before 30 June 2025 (Variation Agreement). The restructuring reduces QXR’s cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.
QXR has entered into a further option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (IGX) (an unlisted Delaware company established in 2022, and a related company of IGL) granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% interest in IGX on or before 30 June 2025 for US$500,000 (IGX Option). IGX has identified and secured two (2) prospective lithium brine projects in Utah and Nevada, USA, covering 10,660 hectares (26,300 acres). IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based developers and producers of battery-grade lithium products to potentially supply future lithium brine feedstock.
IGL and IGX have an excellent local US exploration team and contractors to ensure advancement of the projects. Next steps include permitting for new drill sites at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, targeting areas that are interpreted to be prospective to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, further west of drilling previously undertaken by QXR (ASX announcement 19 June 2024). QXR is continuing its review of work conducted to date by IGX on their two projects, which indicate encouraging results in a favourable geological setting.
The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, covers a large area of 102km2 (25,300 acres), being one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA and one of the first identified near surface brine basins outside of the producing Clayton Valley in Nevada (Figure 1). Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep. Drilling has shown numerous brine horizons. The Project’s geological setting mirrors Albemarle’s nearby producing Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley USA 1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resource, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
September 2024 Quarterly Report
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Recent auger results at Odienné gold project, Côte d’Ivoire, highlight +16km of priority targets within the high strain Archean margin (Sassandra Fault) ready for air core follow-up
- Assay results from reconnaissance diamond drill holes at Odienné confirm presence of extensive shearing coincident with gold mineralisation and favourable alteration that remains largely untested within the Odienné South permit
- Budgeted Exploration includes over 10,000m of drilling planned for the December quarter, to follow-up on previous drilling success at Odienné gold project, and the Ferké gold project, also in in Côte d’Ivoire
Ferké Gold Project, 300km2
- Commencement of Ferké auger drilling campaign imminent as wet season in Côte d’Ivoire draws to a close
- >9km segment of Ferké gold anomaly will be covered with 5,000m auger campaign over the next month
- Auger drilling targets extensions to open gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling returning:
- 47m @ 3.72g/t gold from surface
- 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m
- 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface
- 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m
Odienné Project, 758km2
- 5,000m air core drilling campaign to commence immediately after Ferké drilling, targeting the same high-strain corridor that hosts Predictive’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan deposit, and recent discovery drilling by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture located on contiguous land holding
- Follow-up diamond and RC drilling fully funded and planned across both Ferké and Odienné projects as part of a staged exploration campaign over the upcoming 2024-25 field season
Corporate
- Fully funded exploration campaigns through CY2025 with A$6.8M cash at hand as at 30 September 2024
In the previous quarter, Many Peaks completed two separate transactions for the acquisition of four highly prospective gold projects in Côte d’Ivoire totaling 1,919km2 across the Birimian Gold Terrain of West Africa, which remains among the fasting growing regions globally for gold production and discovery over the past decade.
In this reporting period the Company finalized and received results for an initial 8,810m of reconnaissance drilling at the Odienné Gold Project. Results successfully delineated priority targets totalling >16km of shear zone. This positions Many Peaks well for further exploration success with staged follow-up drilling planned for the upcoming field season.
With the wet season in Cote d’Ivoire drawing to an end, an auger drill campaign is anticipated to commence at Ferké in the coming week. Following this, an air core drilling campaign is expected to commence at Odienné in late November, with field work having already recommenced in preparation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report – September 2024
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
Pearl Copper Project, Arizona, USA
- Golden Mile completed due diligence on the Pearl Copper Project and entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation
- Project adjacent to the super-giant San Manuel-Kalamazoo porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit
- Odyssey and Ford prospects identified within the Project as immediate highly prospective, exploration drill targets
- Rock chip sampling at the Odyssey prospect returned exceptional assay results:
- Silver assays up to 930 g/t
- Copper assays up to 10.05%
- Zinc assays up to 8.09%
- Mineralisation at the Odyssey prospect is visible at the surface with a strike length of >800m and includes multiple NNW trending extensional veins
- Historic data at the Ford prospect indicates grades up to 10.6% copper, 31.3% lead and 0.54oz (16.7 g/t) gold.
Corporate
- Appointment of Company Secretary Mr Justyn Stedwell, who has over 17 years’ experience as a Company Secretary of ASX listed companies
PEARL COPPER PROJECT (PEARL), ARIZONA, USA (G88 Earn In)
Pearl is located within a world-class mining jurisdiction of the Laramide Porphyry Copper Province within the Southwestern North American Porphyry Copper Province. This is the principal metallogenic province of the United States (US) accounting for approximately 70% of total US copper production.
Figure 1: Significant Copper Mines and Projects in Arizona USA
The Project is adjacent to the world class San Manuel-Kalamazoo Mine, with historic production of approximately 1Bt @ 0.7% Cu. Many other deposits occur in the greater area around the Project, with Arizona being host to some of the world’s largest copper discoveries.
During the Quarter, Golden Mile completed its due diligence on the Pearl Copper Project and entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (“Outcrop”) 2.
A field trip, undertaken as part of the due diligence, confirmed the very high prospectivity of the project area for company-making copper resources. This field examination, undertaken in late July, and while only preliminary in nature, delineated the Odyssey and Ford prospects within the Pearl project area as immediate, highly prospective, exploration drill targets.
Click here for the full Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
September 2024 Quarterly Activity Report
Key activities for Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) during the September Quarter are outlined below.
HIGHLIGHTS
Corporate Development
- Consolidation of the Sandstone District, with a proposed merger with Alto Metals Ltd and contemporaneous acquisition of the gold rights at Gateway Mining’s Montague East Project
- The Sandstone transactions position Brightstar into a multi-asset gold developer with +3Moz in Mineral Resources on granted Mining Leases in the Eastern Goldfields
- Completion of Linden Gold Acquisition occurred following compulsory acquisition.
Exploration & Feasibility Study Activities
- Drilling continued across the portfolio, as part of DFS work streams and the previously announced 30,000m reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD). Multiple high grade drilling results returned across Brightstar’s assets, including:
- Jasper Hills Gold Project: Lord Byron
- LBRC24049: 26m @ 2.69g/t Au from 120m
- LBRC24017: 28m @ 2.77g/t Au from 153m
- LBRC24012: 29m @ 2.62g/t Au from 160m
- LBRC24013: 30m @ 1.97g/t Au from 143m
- Jasper Hills Gold Project: Fish
- FHRCD2403: 7.0m @ 9.50 g/t Au from 176m
- FHRCD2420: 8.0m @ 8.01 g/t Au from 180m
- Menzies Gold Project: Lady Shenton
- LSRC24049: 5m @ 15.62 g/t Au from 104m, including 1m @ 45.76g/t Au from 104m and 2m @ 10.96 g/t Au from 115m
- Menzies Gold Project: Link Zone
- LZMET24001: 12.0m @ 11.90 g/t Au from 51.0m, including 1.0m @ 55.8 g/t Au from 54.0m
- Laverton Gold Project: Cork Tree Well
- CTWGT004: 1.0m @ 40.15g/t Au from 78.0m; 0.59m @ 37.4g/t Au from 81.0m and 0.41m @ 11.62g/t Au from 81.59m
- Jasper Hills Gold Project: Lord Byron
- Pre-Feasibility Study upgraded into a Definitive Feasibility Study, targeting delivery in 1H CY25
Operations
- Brightstar’s excellent operating safety record continues with no LTI’s or MTI’s throughout the quarter at Second Fortune
- Significant capital development at the Second Fortune underground mine with 712.4 metres of development completed in the month
- A total of 111.1m of decline development was completed during the quarter;
- A total of 219.2m of capital development and 382.1m of operating (ore drives) development was also completed.
- Throughout the quarter, Second Fortune prioritised capital development, including vent rising, to fully establish two levels ahead of the production front. This has set the mine up in an excellent position to meet increased production targets into CY25
- During the quarter, resource definition and expansion drilling was undertaken from a combination of both surface RC, diamond and underground diamond drilling. Drilling was completed to enable an upgrade to the Mineral Resource Model (due Q4 2024) targeting declaration of Ore Reserves and mine life guidance
- A total of 1,399.2m of underground diamond drilling was completed across 13 holes.
- A total of 4,055m of surface diamond drilling was completed across 10 holes, consisting of RC collars and diamond tails (completed during the Sept Quarter but reported after quarter end).
- A total of 7,107t @ 3.40g/t Au for 777oz of development ore (from ore drives) was mined during the quarter.
- Closing ore stockpiles of 11,452t @ 3.73g/t Au for 1,373oz at the Second Fortune ROM pad and 190kt @ 0.9g/t Au for 5,498oz at the Lord Byron ROM pad available for processing
- Fish Mine (Jasper Hills): On-going permitting and engineering works in line with fast-tracked assessment of early production opportunities
Finance
- A $24M placement to professional and sophisticated investors during the quarter in conjunction with the Sandstone acquisitions
- Topdrill ‘drill-for-equity’ agreement executed and extended for a total of $5M
- Brightstar executive management team strengthened with experienced CFO appointment
- Cash on hand of A$14.7 million as at 30th September, with an elevated $16 million spent on exploration, mining and development activities during the quarter in line with DFS exploration and development work schedules
- No bank debt or gold hedging in place
Sandstone Gold Project Acquisitions
During the Quarter, Brightstar and Alto Metals Limited (ASX: AME) (Alto) announced that they have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed under which Alto agrees to propose a scheme of arrangement between Alto and its shareholders under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Scheme). Under the terms of the Scheme, Brightstar will acquire 100% of the shares in Alto and each Alto shareholder will receive 4 new Brightstar shares for each Alto share held on the record date for the Scheme.
In addition to the Scheme, Brightstar, via a newly incorporated wholly owned SPV ‘Montague Gold Project Pty Ltd’ (MGP), has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) (Gateway), and its wholly owned subsidiary Gateway Projects Pty Ltd (GPWA), under which MGP proposes to acquire Gateway and GPWA’s interests held in certain mining tenure in respect of Gateway’s Montague
East Gold Project, with MGP obtaining 100% of the gold mineral rights and Gateway retaining all other mineral rights (Montague Acquisition)(Figure 1).
The Montague Acquisition was not conditional on the Scheme completing and successfully completed post quarter end on 2 October 2024.
The Scheme and Montague Acquisition will consolidate highly prospective exploration ground in the Sandstone region which will complement Brightstar’s existing production, development and exploration asset portfolio, for the benefit of both Brightstar, Alto and Gateway shareholders.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.