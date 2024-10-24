- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Brightstar Resources Limited (‘BTR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BTR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 28 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
The price of gold stays strong. In April 2024, the yellow metal’s price passed US$2,400 per ounce for the first time. The reason is multifaceted. The world teeters on the brink of a severe recession while some markets attribute the increase to safe haven rush. Amidst ballooning interest rates, bank failures and falling bond yields, demand for gold continues to rise. At this precise moment, gold is simultaneously an excellent portfolio diversifier and a compelling hedge against ongoing inflation — particularly if one invests in the right company.Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) aims to be that company. An emerging mining and development company, Brightstar occupies a strategic land position of roughly 300 square kilometers in the Laverton Tectonic Belt and 80 square kilometers of the Menzies Shear Zone.
The company also owns an existing processing facility that can potentially provide tremendous shareholder value in a low-capital cost restart scenario.
That plant, once fully refurbished and operational, could prove a key differentiator for the company, enabling fast gold production at a low capital cost. This is especially noteworthy given that many other gold companies trading on the ASX are largely focused on greenfield exploration and development. Even once those companies discover a promising resource, mining and processing facilities would still need to be built, undertakings which can incur significant upfront capital costs and take several years.
Brightstar's Laverton gold assets are all centered on a 100 percent-owned 300-square-kilometer tenure in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and all within 70 kilometers of the Laverton Processing Plant. Additionally, all resources within this zone are open along strike and at depth. Only minor drilling programs have been conducted in recent years, paving the way for significant exploration upside with the potential for further regional and greenfields discoveries.
Brightstar also owns 100 percent of the Menzies Gold Project, a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of roughly 20 kilometers along the Menzies Shear Zone and adjacent to the Goldfields Highway.
In 2023 and 2024, the company announced a mineral resource upgrade to the Cork Tree Well deposit (Laverton gold project) and also delivered two maiden mineral resource estimates at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits (Menzies gold project). This has grown the total group MRE by approximately 150 koz gold through organic exploration.The company has also acquired a relevant interest in 96.75 percent shares and 96.81 percent option
shares and 96.81 percent option of Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district. Brightstar’s MRE has reached 1.1 Moz gold across the Menzies and Laverton projects, with an additional 0.35 Moz gold in resources added after the successful acquisition of Linden Gold Alliance. Brightstar has commenced the compulsory acquisition process for the remaining Linden shares and options in respect of which it has not received acceptances under the agreement.
In August 2024, Brightstar entered into a scheme implementation deed to acquire 100 percent of Alto Metals, which owns the Sandstone gold project located in East Murchison. The project has a current mineral resource of 1.05 Moz of gold at 1.5 g/t.
Subsequent to the deal with Alto Metals, Brightstar entered into a $4 million drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill to aggressively advance the consolidated Sandstone gold project. The deal strengthens Brightstar's financial capacity to fulfill its multi-hub exploration and development strategy, which includes the Menzies and Laverton hubs and the Sandstone hub.
Brightstar also completed the acquisition of the gold rights at the Montague East gold project (MEGP) from Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML). The project is located 70 km from the Sandstone gold project. The acquisition adds a further 9.6 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 0.5 Moz god to Brightstar’s JORC Mineral Resource Estimate, giving the company a total mineral endowment of 38.3 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 2.0 Moz gold.
Company Highlights
- Brightstar Resources is an ASX-listed mining and development company with more than one million ounces of gold resources and an on-site processing infrastructure.
- Brightstar's mineral assets are situated across roughly 300 square kilometers of 100-percent-owned land in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and ~80 square kilometers in the high-grade Menzies Shear Zone.
- The Laverton Gold project has a mineral resource of 9.7 Mt @ 1.6g/t gold for 511 koz gold and the Menzies gold project has 13.8Mt @ 1.3g/t gold for 595 koz gold. This is a total combined existing mineral resource of 23 Mt @ 1.5 g/t gold for 1.1 Moz of gold
- In 2023, the company completed a scoping study into the development of its Menzies and Laverton gold projects and the refurbishment and restart of its processing plant in Laverton.
- The scoping study produced robust operating outcomes and compelling financial outputs, including:
- 322 koz of gold recovered over eight years (40 koz per annum)
- Net present value of AU$103 million (using a gold price of AU$2,900/oz)
- Internal rate of return of 79 percent
- Pre-production capital requirements of AU$22 million
- All-in sustaining costs of A$2,041/oz
- Once refurbished, this infrastructure will allow Brightstar to fill a growing investment void for near-term gold developers in Western Australia, producing large quantities of gold at low capital cost.
- In 2023 and 2024, Brightstar completed a small-scale mining joint venture with BML Ventures which involved a 50/50 profit-sharing agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In April 2024, Brightstar announced that this joint venture delivered a net profit to Brightstar of $6.5 million.
- In June 2024, the company successfully acquired all of the issued ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district.
- Linden is currently a gold producer, mining 15-20 koz pa from its high-grade underground Second Fortune Mine south of Laverton.
- Brightstar’s total MRE across the Menzies and Laverton gold projects increased to 1.45 Moz gold after acquiring Linden. All of the mineral resources are located on granted mining licenses.
- As part of the merger with Linden Gold, Brightstar released a scoping study into Linden’s development-ready Jasper Hills gold project, which delivered key metrics including:
- 140 koz mined over 3.75 years (35 koz pa)
- Net present value of AU$99 million
- Internal rate of return of 736 percent
- Pre-production capital requirements of $12 million
- All-in sustaining costs of AU$1,972/oz
- Jasper Hills is located just 50 km SE of Brightstar’s processing plant in the Laverton gold project
- Brightstar plans to continue generating shareholder value through a combination of development and strategic acquisitions along with some exploration.
Key Projects
Brightstar Processing Facility
Situated close to Brightstar's existing mineral assets at Laverton, the Brightstar Processing Plant provides the company with a considerable operational head start over its peers.
Highlights:
- Extensive Infrastructure: Current facilities at the plant include two ball mills, a power station and gravity and elution circuits. Other infrastructure includes:
- A tailings storage dam
- An on-site process water pond
- An operational 60-person accommodation camp
- An airstrip at the nearby Cork Tree Well Project
- Vehicles and equipment include a forklift, bobcat, two loaders, multiple light vehicles and a 30-tonne crane.
- A Leg Up Over Competitors: The presence of pre-existing processing infrastructure represents significant time savings compared to greenfields development. Brightstar had an independent valuation completed which valued the processing plant at AU$60 million in replacement value.
- Low Upfront Capital Cost: As part of the scoping study released in September 2023, GR Engineering estimated a capital cost requirement to refurbish and expand the milling capacity would cost just AU$18.5 million.
- Close to Existing Assets: Brightstar's major development projects — Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Beta and Alpha — are all close to the plant.
Gold doré bars (BTR005 – BTR016) poured on 9 March 2024
Cork Tree Well
Cork Tree Well is a formerly operating mine, producing 45 koz of gold over its lifespan. Located roughly 35 kilometers north of Laverton on Bandya Station Road, the project’s JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t for 303 koz of gold.
Highlights:
- Promising Drilling Results: Two 6,000-meter drill programs were completed in late 2022, and in the first quarter of 2023 delivered an uplift in tonnages and ounces at a discovery cost of AU$30 per ounce. In 2023 the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate increased by 20 percent to 303 koz, representing a 65-percent increase to the indicated ounces to 157 koz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
- Upcoming Feasibility Studies: The drilling program will underpin several feasibility studies that Brightstar intends to conduct later this year. At present, Brightstar has defined a resource envelope over a strike length of approximately 1 kilometer and down to 200 meters.
- Area Geology: The Cork Tree deposit is situated along the western limb of the Erlistoun synclical structure, a sequence which includes mafic volcanic lavas, tuffs and tuffaceous sediments alongside minor interflow graphitic shales and banded iron formation. The mine itself consists of chlorite schist-altered high-magnesium basalt footwalls overlain by graphitic shales containing banded iron and chert beds. Gold mineralization is contained within sediments intruded by concordant porphyry sills spanning the length of the mineralized zone.
- High-grade Assays from the 2024 Drill Program: First round of assay results from 20 diamond drill holes at Cork Tree Well were extremely positive, with intercepts returned including 34.4 metres @ 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 metres (CTWMET004) and 27.6 metres @ 17.8 g/t gold from 51 metres (CTWMET003).
Second Fortune Gold Mine
Second Fortune is an operating underground gold mine owned and run by Linden Gold, which is the subject of an off-market takeover by Brightstar announced in March 2024. Second Fortune has produced +14,000oz gold in FY24 year to date and is run under an ‘owner operator’ model.
Second Fortune has a high-grade MRE of 165kt @ 10.9 g/t gold for 58 koz. Limited modern and systematic exploration has occurred across the ~20km of strike length of prospective geology at Second Fortune. This presents a superb opportunity to leverage existing team, camp & related infrastructure to rapidly assess targets and conduct efficient drilling programs to further grow the MRE and extend the mine life at Second Fortune.
Menzies Gold Project
Situated 130 kilometers north of the globally significant Kalgoorlie gold deposit, Menzies represents one of Western Australia's leading historic gold fields. The project, fully owned and operated by Kingwest before its merger with Brightstar, consists of a contiguous land package of a strike length above 20 kilometers. All deposits are now 100 percent owned by Brightstar and lie within granted mining leases.
Brightstar intends to leverage existing processing infrastructure in the district to monetise the high-grade open pit ounces produced by this mine.
Highlights:
- Significant Historical Production: Menzies has hosted multiple historically mined high-grade gold deposits which together produced a total of over 800,000 ounces at 19 g/t gold. This includes 643,000 oz @ 22.5 g/t gold from underground.
- Profit Sharing: Brightstar and BLM Ventures had a 50/50 profit-sharing joint venture agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In March 2024, Brighstar announced the successful completion of all the ore processing from the Selkirk JV, with a total of 430.7 kg of gold doré poured which netted Brightstar $6.5 million as part of its profit share.
- Area Geology: The Menzies Gold Project is hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone in the western margin of the Menzies greenstone belt. It displays a geologic setting similar to the Sand Queen Gold Mine at Comet Vale.
LAVERTON GOLD PROJECT – OTHER RESOURCES
Beta
Located immediately adjacent to the Brightstar Plant, the Beta Project includes a 60-person camp. It contains a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,882 kt at 1.7 g/t for 102 koz of gold. The deposit occurs along the Eastern Margin of the Laverton Tectonic Zone, notable for hosting multiple major gold occurrences including Granny Smith, Keringal, Red October and Sunrise Dam.
Alpha
Hosting a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,452 gold at 2.3 g/t for 106 koz, the Alpha Project. Future exploration programs and feasibility studies will seek to potentially capitalize on Alpha's close proximity to Beta.
Management Team – Post Completion of Linden Merger
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes – Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve – Chief Operating Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
TEM | Yalgoo Update - High-Grade Iron Intercepted in Early Drilling at Remorse
Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX: TEM) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the Yalgoo Project. The Company has received assay results from the first of the recently drilled holes at the Remorse Target which shows intercepts of high-grade iron. RC hole WARDH0160 has returned a 32m down-hole intersection of magnetite-hosted iron, grading up to 39.34% Fe. The promising iron grades were intersected whilst drilling the Remorse copper-zinc soil anomaly target and represent a significant opportunity for further iron-focussed exploration in addition to base and precious metals. Multiple untested zones exhibiting such magnetite mineralisation apparently exist, each being 7 km in strike length. Further results are expected in coming weeks.
Key Points
- High-grade magnetite iron intercepted in RC drilling.
- Extensive, consistent and unexplored iron targets.
- Undercover magnetic highs with similar signature show substantial additional potential.
Remorse Project
High-Grade Iron
Although assays are only available for one hole to date, the intersection of high-grade magnetite iron is an exciting development in the prospectivity of the Remorse target. Although extensive iron-rich stratigraphy was noted in all work to date, due to the surface expression, it was viewed through the geological lens of a gangue mineral associated with base metal deposit styles such as VMS. However, drilling into the fresh rock below weathered, cherty, haematite-goethite-magnetite outcrops has shown consistent medium-grained, massive, high-grade, magnetite-rich mineralisation in the sub-surface.
Figure 01: Section through initial iron mineralisation WARDH160-162
Table 01: Remorse Fe Intercepts
Figure 02: Greater Remorse Geochemical Anomaly With Designed Drillholes
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024
Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) provides the following summary and Appendix 5B for the Quarter ended 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Aurum continued its 45,000m (CY2024) diamond drilling program at Boundiali, with results reported from Boundiali BD and BM tenements. As of 30 September 2024, it comprised 153 holes for 36,666.93m, including:
- 29 holes for 5,885.5m on BM Tenement
- 124 holes for 30,781.43m on BD Tenement
- Step-back diamond drilling on BD tenement returned wide gold hits including:
- 40m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 136m inc. 5m @ 1.70 g/t Au (DSDD0076)
- 11m @ 2.15 g/t Au from 169m inc. 4m @ 4.14 g/t Au &
- 10m @ 2.02 g/t Au from 322m inc. 2m @ 9.18 g/t Au (DSDD0062)
- Drilling at BM Target 1 (five holes for 914.5m) returned shallow, wide high-grade gold hits including:
- 11.46m @ 6.67 g/t Au from 162.54m incl. 1.46m @ 45.04 g/t Au (MBDD049)
- 45m @ 0.93 g/t Au from 78m incl. 8m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 78m & 25m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 98m (MBDD045)
- 10m @ 2.84 g/t Au from 120m incl. 8m @ 3.40 g/t Au (MBDD043)
- 6.31m @ 2.73 g/t Au from 164.69m incl. 4.31m @ 3.40 g/t Au (MBDD039).
- Diamond drilling ongoing with maiden Boundiali JORC resources on track for end of CY 2024
- Boundiali preliminary metallurgical test work delivers gold recoveries up to 99%
- MACA Interquip Mintrex (MIM) and ALS (Perth) to undertake metallurgical study activities towards Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) level
- Renewal secured for Boundiali South (BST) exploration licence (earning 100% interest), hosting the advanced high-grade Nyangboue gold deposit. Previous drilling1 at Boundiali South returned:
- 20m @ 10.45g/t gold from 38m (BRC0004S BIS)
- 30m @ 8.30g/t gold from 39m (NDC007)
- 28m @ 4.04g/t gold from 3m and 6m @ 3.29g/t gold from 47m (BRC003)
- 9m @ 7.90g/t gold from 99m (BRC006)
- Aurum has employed its own team to conduct topographical surveys
- Construction of Boundiali central exploration camp (named Dougoujin Camp) well in progress
CORPORATE
- Aurum earned 51% project interest on the BM Joint Venture (JV) project at Boundiali, after completing more than 8,000m of diamond core drilling
- Tranche 2 of $17M Placement approved by Shareholders at a general meeting on 6 August 2024.
- Share Purchase Plan and SPP Shortfall Placement completed, raising an additional $3M.
- Aurum had $19.35M cash in bank at the end of September 2024
- Aurum divested its two Western Australian exploration projects in the quarter.
Figure 1: Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire.
Diamond drilling at Boundiali Gold Project
During the quarter, Aurum completed 75 diamond holes for a total of 19,914.84m on the Boundiali BD and BM tenements, with details summarised in the Table 1. Aurum is well on track to complete 45,000m diamond drilling at the Boundiali Gold Project for CY2024.
Table 1 Diamond holes drilled at BD and BM tenements during September 2024 quarter
During the reporting quarter, Aurum reported assay results from step-back drilling (14 holes for 4,485m) at BD Target 1 (ASX announcement 5 September 2024) with wide hits including:
- 40m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 136m inc. 5m @ 1.70 g/t Au (DSDD0076)
- 11m @ 2.15 g/t Au from 169m inc. 4m @ 4.14 g/t Au &
- 10m @ 2.02 g/t Au from 322m inc. 2m @ 9.18 g/t Au (DSDD0062)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of QX Resources Limited (‘QXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of QXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 28 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resource, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
More High-Grade Gold Discovered in New Areas at Dynasty Gold Project
5m @ 5.0 g/t Au G 20.6 g/t Ag returned from trenching at new Tomahawk target
Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador, where it has been conducting extensive exploration in underexplored areas outside the currently defined 3.1 Moz gold and 22 Moz silver Mineral Resource.
Key Highlights
- More high-grade gold discovered at Tomahawk, with an impressive trench result of 5m @ 5.0 g/t Au G 20.6 g/t Ag, including a high-grade zone of 2m @ 11.2 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag. Discovered by reconnaissance soil geochemical sampling earlier this year, Tomahawk is a new exploration target that has never been drill tested.
- The latest result from Tomahawk is in addition to previously announced high- grade trench results from Iguana extensional areas including:
- 3.0m @ 21.4 g/t Au G 14.1 g/t Ag returned from Iguana south, where a new +400m high-grade gold-silver vein has been discovered. The new vein remains open along strike, is located within a 1km soil geochemical anomaly and has never been drilled.
- 1.8m @ 4.5 g/t Au G 10.6 g/t Ag returned from Iguana east, with results located at the edge of Inferred Mineral Resources within 1.5km long soil geochemical anomaly, in an area that has never been drilled.
- Iguana trench results were returned from areas outside the Dynasty Mineral Resource, in areas which have never been drilled, representing strong resource growth targets.
- These trench results validate the prospectivity of multiple new targets which exhibit high grade gold in rock chips coincident with soil geochemical anomalies and mapped veins. New significant gold-silver trench results from Tomahawk and Iguana provide “proof of concept” over these new exploration and resource extensional targets.
- A large campaign of surface trenching is being expedited over new exploration and resource extensional targets, with a steady flow of results expected over the coming weeks.
- Dynasty mineralisation footprint confirmed to be much larger than the 5.5km x 1km area which contains the 3.1Moz gold and 22Moz silver Mineral Resource. Reconnaissance work and latest results have confirmed mineralisation footprint to be Gkm x 2km, providing significant scope for resource growth from surface.
- Up to 10,000m of drilling is set to test lateral and depth resource extensions along with testing multiple new exploration targets at Dynasty, as the Company works toward a resource update planned for mid-2025.
Titan’s CEO Melanie Leighton commented:
“It’s exciting that our exploration efforts are being rewarded with high-grade gold results fromtrench in several of our newly identified exploration targets at the Dynasty Gold Project. This latest result of 5m @ 5.0 g/t Au returned from Tomahawk, along with the recent result of 3m @ 21.4 g/t Au at Iguana south has proven the fertility of Dynasty over a Skm x 2km area. We now know that the mineral system encompasses a much larger area than the current 3.1Moz gold & 22Moz silver Mineral Resource.
“The revelation of a much larger mineral system bodes extremely well for us, feeding into our Dynasty resource growth strategy. We are expediting the development of further trenches over priority target areas, with a view to test many of these exploration targets in the upcoming ~ 10,000m drilling campaign.
“We look forward to delivering a steady flow of trench results over new targets in the coming weeks, and more excitingly we also look forward to delivering results from resource and exploration drilling programs over the coming months, as we work towards a Dynasty resource update in mid-2025”
Figure 1. Dynasty Gold Project displaying Mineral Resources, soil geochemistry (arsenic), exploration and resource extensional targets, significant rock chips (Au), significant trench results (Au) and planned trenches over exploration targets.
Figure 2. Dynasty Gold Project displaying Mineral Resources, soil geochemistry (copper), copper targets, significant rock chips (Cu), significant trench results (Cu) and planned trenches over exploration targets.
Dynasty Activities Update
Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador, where it has been conducting extensive exploration in underexplored areas outside the currently defined 3.1 Moz gold and 22 Moz silver Mineral Resource.
Reconnaissance exploration along the Dynasty epithermal system has successfully expanded the gold-silver mineralisation footprint along the entire 9-kilometre corridor, with the mineral system substantially expanded to an area of 9km by 2km, an area much larger than the Mineral Resource area which covers ~ 5.5km x 1km.
Along with the expanded mineralisation footprint, several new exploration and resource extensional gold and copper targets have been highlighted by recent work. Multiple new veins exhibiting high-grade gold have been confirmed from surface by mapping, rock chip sampling and most recently trenching. Importantly, the new veins are in areas never previously explored or drilled and are coincident with large-scale geochemical anomalies.
The Company has been undertaking trenching over new priority targets with the latest results returning significant intersections of high-grade gold-silver and base metals from surface at the new Tomahawk target.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Titan Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024
Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its quarterly activities for the period ending 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
LEINSTER SOUTH PROJECT
- Maiden field campaign at Leinster South returns numerous high grade gold assays from rock chips (up to 20.2g/t Au) at the new Siberian Tiger prospect. There is no previous drilling at Siberian Tiger.
- UAV (drone) magnetic survey, detailed orthophotography and LiDAR survey completed over Siberian Tiger and the majority of tenement E36/1068.
- Geological mapping and geochemical sampling expand the gold mineralisation footprint at Siberian Tiger and continue to generate new regional gold prospects.
- Additional tenement applications increase Metal Hawk’s landholding to over 430km2.
- Heritage Agreement executed, approvals progressing towards maiden RC program.
BEREHAVEN PROJECT
- Gold assays returned from RC drilling completed in June 2024 at the Commodore North gold zone.
- Significant results include:
- 6m @ 1.58g/t Au from 40m (BVNC066)
- 2m @ 2.51g/t Au from 105m (BVNC067)
- 3m @ 1.41g/t Au from 92m (BVNC069)
CORPORATE
- End of quarter cash position of $1.7 million.
- The Company is looking at divesting a number of non-core assets and tenements.
Managing Director Will Belbin commented: “The early exploration success at Siberian Tiger puts Metal Hawk in an excellent position heading into the December quarter and beyond. At Leinster South we have a big package of ground surrounded by world class gold deposits and it is quite incredible that there has been virtually no historical gold exploration at Siberian Tiger. We are very excited to push towards a maiden drilling program as soon as possible.”
Figure 1. Metal Hawk’s main goldfields project locations
DECEMBER QUARTER 2024 – PLANNED ACTIVITY
The Company will be focusing the majority of exploration efforts towards the maiden drill program at the Leinster South project, with planned activities in the lead-up including:
- Geochemical sampling (rock chips and soils).
- Detailed structural mapping and interpretation.
- Targeting and preparations for drilling.
- Processing and interpretation of detailed geophysical data, aerial photography/imagery and LiDAR data.
- Scheduled heritage clearance surveys.
COMPANY PROJECTS – WESTERN AUSTRALIA
LEINSTER SOUTH PROJECT
The Leinster South project area covers more than 430km2 and is situated between 10km and 40km south of Leinster. Limited historical exploration has been conducted on the tenements.
Field reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling commenced in late June 2024. The majority of work focused on tenement E36/1068, which is located along the southeastern limb of the Agnew Greenstone Belt and only 15km from the Lawlers mining centre. The initial field trip included follow-up of a highly anomalous geochemical gold anomaly (482ppb Au) from historical wide-spaced soil sampling at the northern portion of this tenement.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metal Hawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sarama Resources Secures Funding for Burkina Faso Arbitration Claim
Paves the Way for Lodgement of Substantial Damages Claim
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a Litigation Funding Agreement (“LFA”) with Locke Capital II LLC, an arm’s length party that specializes in providing funding for dispute resolution (the “Funder”) to commence international arbitration proceedings in relation to its investment dispute (the “Dispute”) with the Government of Burkina Faso (the “Government”).
The Dispute pertains to the illegal withdrawal of the Company’s rights to the Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit (the “Permit”) (refer news release 5 September 2023). The Permit covered the Tankoro Deposit which was the focal point of the Company’s Sanutura Project (the “Project”) which featured a multi-million ounce gold resource.
Litigation Funding Agreement
The LFA provides a four-year non-recourse loan facility (“Facility”) of US$4.4 million to the Company to cover all fees and expenses related to its Claim to Arbitration (the “Claim”).
Security of the Facility is limited to the Claim, associated potential proceeds and all benefits arising from the property and assets of the subsidiary companies comprising the ownership chain (the “Chain”) pertaining to the Project (refer Annual Information Form, 2 April 2024). The Facility has been structured to enable the Company to continue to operate and consolidate its business outside the Chain without encumbrance or lien from the LFA.
All monies advanced through the Facility are non-recourse and repayable only in the event of a successful Claim or settlement of the Dispute that results in the receipt of Proceeds (“Proceeds”) by the Company or in the event of a default by Sarama under the LFA. In the event of the occurrence of a material adverse change under the LFA, the Funder shall be entitled to recover only those funds which were advanced but remain unspent. The Funder’s return is directly tied to the successful award and settlement of the Claim, with the total amount payable being a function of time and total Proceeds receipted. The priorities for distribution of receipted Proceeds are set out in the LFA and where commercially and legally sensitive, shall remain confidential.
If there is no settlement or award (or no default by Sarama under the LFA), the Company does not have an obligation to repay the loan. A detailed budget has been approved as part of the LFA, which covers all expected legal and ancillary costs associated with the arbitration process.
Plans for Arbitration
On 29 November 2023, the Company issued a Notice of Intent to Submit Claims to Arbitration under a bilateral investment treaty between Canada and Burkina Faso. The Government of Burkina Faso did not respond substantively to the Company’s efforts to reach an amicable resolution of the dispute. With funding to support legal costs secured, the Company is now preparing to lodge a Request for Arbitration with the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”). The Company will seek full compensation for the loss suffered which may include, but will not be limited to, the value of the Permit, the value of the Company’s historic investments in the Project, the value of the Project at the time the Permit was withdrawn and damages the Company has suffered as a direct result of the Government’s actions. The Project hosted a multi-million-ounce gold resource which was the subject of a substantially complete Preliminary Economic Assessment and fast-tracked development study at the time of the Government’s illegal actions.
The Company has engaged Boies Schiller Flexner (UK) LLP (“BSF”), a leading international law firm, to assist with legal matters pertaining to the dispute (refer news release 17 October 2023). BSF is an internationally recognised dispute resolution law firm with extensive experience representing investors in international investment arbitrations in the mining and natural resources sectors worldwide.
Background to Claim
On 31 August 2023, the Company received notification from the Minister of Energy, Mines and Quarries of Burkina Faso (the “Minister”) that the Company’s application for the Permit, received in August 2021 and granted to Sarama in November 2021 had been purportedly “rejected”, even though the previous Minister had approved the Permit in accordance with the applicable laws nearly two years prior.
On 6 September 2023, during his public presentation at the Africa Down Under Mining Conference in Perth, the Minister, Simon-Pierre Boussim, stated that the Permit was available for purchase. Based on the notification from the Minister and his subsequent actions, the Company was forced to interpret the Minister’s letter of 25 August 2023 as withdrawing the Company’s rights to the Permit. The Minister did not respond to subsequent correspondence from the Company on the matter.
The unlawful withdrawal of the Permit by the Minister, resulting in the removal of the rights to the land conferred thereunder, has rendered the Project valueless to Sarama, consequently destroying the value of the Company’s investment in the Project.
Sarama’s President, CEO & MD, Andrew Dinning, commented:
“The establishment of a non-recourse funding facility to cover all expenses related to the Company’s arbitration case represents a major step forward in its pursuit of redress for the substantial damages suffered as a result of the Government of Burkina Faso’s illegal actions.
Sarama’s legal representatives, Boies Schiller Flexner, are highly experienced and have a very successful track record in international investment disputes, including an arbitration claim brought by Indiana Resources (ASX:IDA) against Tanzania which saw the company recently receive the first tranche of a US$90M settlement.
The Company will now proceed with filing a Request for Arbitration and intends to prosecute its case to the fullest extent possible.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
