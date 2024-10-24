Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

True North Copper

TNC:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Boss Energy

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to report that the production ramp-up at its 30 per cent-owned Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas has passed another important milestone, with the first of three IX (ion exchange) plants nearing flow capacity.

The first IX plant was commissioned in June 2024 with the second IX plant planned to commence operation in the first quarter of 2025 and the third IX plant planned to be online by year end of 2025.

Ion exchange is a filtration system which removes liquid uranium from groundwater before being dried and processed into uranium yellowcake (U3O8).

Alta Mesa is ramping up to an annualised production rate of 1.5 million pounds U3O8. Boss’ share of this production is 30 per cent.

The production update was reported by Alta Mesa’s 70 per cent owner enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU|TSXV: EU).

Paul Goranson, enCore’s Chief Executive said: “We have been very pleased with the initial phase of results from Alta Mesa and production from the initial startup. We continue to work towards reaching full capacity through 2025 with plans to be fully operational at all three of our ion exchange plants”.

Please refer to enCore’s announcement dated October 24, 2024 for further information1.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Boss Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
uranium stocksasx stocksasx:boeuranium explorationuranium investingUranium Investing
BOE:AU
Boss Energy Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Boss Energy Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Boss Energy Limited


Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

NASDAQ:EU
  TSXV:EU
www.encoreuranium.com

EnCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the " Company " or " enCore" ), a uranium producer and America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today that the Company held a grand opening celebration at its Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Central Processing Plant ("CPP") and Wellfield on Thursday, October 3 rd in South Texas . The private event, attended by 300 guests, featured a special conversation between George W. Bush, the 43 rd President of the United States and William M. Sheriff Executive Chairman of enCore Energy. Guests had the opportunity to hear about President George W. Bush's time in the White House, the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century, as well as his current work at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Foremost Clean Energy Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$7.0 Million, Including Participation of Denison Mines

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost " or the " Company "), an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the " Agents ") in connection with a best efforts private placement (the " Marketed Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$7,000,000 from the sale of the following:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

Completion of Grand Codroy Uranium Acquisition

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to advise that it has completed the purchase of the Grand Codroy uranium exploration project in Newfoundland, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU, OTCQB:PTUUF)

Purepoint Uranium


Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Congratulates Constellation on Its Power Purchase Agreement with Microsoft

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") wishes to congratulate Constellation on their recently announced power purchase agreement with Microsoft. The deal for 835 megawatts of electricity is the largest ever power purchase agreement for Constellation and will result in the restart of the Three Mile Island Unit 1 nuclear reactor in Pennsylvania. This historic project will contribute 835 megawatts of carbon-free electricity to the grid while creating 3,400 jobs and offsetting approximately 61 million metric tons of CO2 emissions over 20 years. Constellation has named the project the Crane Clean Energy Center in honor of Chris Crane, a well-respected leader in the nuclear industry and a past CEO of Constellation's former parent company

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 30 September 2024

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for thequarter ending 30 September 2024 (the “Quarter”).
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Boss Energy Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Boss Energy Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Update

Element79 Gold Corp Shares Further Advances With Chachas Community on Lucero Surface Rights, Provides Corporate Update

Skyharbour Announces ANT Survey Prior to Upcoming Drill Program as well as Summary of 2024 Drilling to Date at Russell Lake Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

Related News

Australia Investing

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Update

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Shares Further Advances With Chachas Community on Lucero Surface Rights, Provides Corporate Update

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces ANT Survey Prior to Upcoming Drill Program as well as Summary of 2024 Drilling to Date at Russell Lake Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

Gold Investing

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

TEM | Yalgoo Update - High-Grade Iron Intercepted in Early Drilling at Remorse

copper investing

Infill Scandium Drilling Underway at Murga Exploration Target

×