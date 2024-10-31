- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Exploration Update
Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals REE’s, antimony, gold & nickel, is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Western Australian exploration projects.
Highlights
- Mobilisation of crews for detailed geophysical survey over the identified 10km antimony corridor at Yallalong.
- Heritage clearance confirmed over two priority antimony drill targets, Discovery and Central, in preparation for drilling to commence.
- Drilling to focus on extending the existing high-grade antimony mineralisation along strike and at depth over the Discovery target.
- Heritage surveys over next 2 priority antimony targets planned for early December.
- Drill site preparation underway at the large Byro REE & Li project in readiness for metallurgical core drilling to commence mid-November.
Yallalong Antimony
The Yallalong project is located ~ 220km to the northeast of the port town of Geraldton in Western Australia and comprises two granted Exploration Licences, E70/5051 (100% owned) with an exploration area of 63.4km2 and E09/2823 (100% owned) with an exploration area of 94km2.
The antimony (Sb) mineralisation identified at Yallalong appears to occur within a 10km north- south striking mineralised corridor that is interpreted to be related to a structural corridor between the Darling and Woodrarung faults. (Refer ASX announcement 17 September 2024)
Octava will begin detailed gravity and seismic surveys over the identified antimony corridor at Yallalong. Teams will mobilise on ground in the coming days. The geophysical surveys will provide details on the key structures such as shears & faults which act as conduits to mineralising fluids. It will also provide better understanding of the key lithological boundaries.
Figures 1 Outcrop at the Discovery Prospect, Yallalong Project
POW applications covering the 4 priority antimony targets have been approved. These approvals cover the exploration and planned drilling of the antimony targets at the Yallalong Project.
The two priority targets, Discovery and Central, have confirmed heritage clearance, clearing the path for drilling to commence. Heritage surveys covering the No.4 and North targets are expected to be completed by early December in preparation for drilling early in the new year.
The drilling at the Discovery target will focus on extending the previously intersected high-grade antimony mineralisation, both along strike and at depth, with the aim of outlining an antimony resource. Drilling at the Central target will test anomalous antimony at surface, as no drilling has been carried out previously.
Byro
The Byro Project is located on the Byro Plains of the Gascoyne Region, Western Australia, 220 km south-east of Carnarvon and 650 km north of Perth. The Byro project is prospective for rare earths (REE’s), lithium and base metals. (Refer ASX announcement 24 January 2024)
Previous GSWA regional soil sampling and RC drilling has recorded wide areas and large intercepts of anomalous REE, Li & other elements including V and Zn. Previous work identifies an area of mineralisation occurring over more than 30km in strike length and 15km in width. See Figure 2.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Octava Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report Highlights
Strong Preliminary Feasibility for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
The Lithium Universe Strategy
- Positive, robust Bécancour Refinery PFS even in low pricing environment
- LU7 has a counter cyclical strategy – develop project, ready for price recovery
- Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap – growth in resource and end market projects
The Financial Modelling
- Economically viable with excellent pre-tax NPV8% of approximately US$779M
- IRR (pre-tax) of approximately 23.5% and payback of 3.5 years based on;
- Price forecast of US$1,170/t SC6 and US$20,970/t for battery grade Li2CO3
- Operating costs at around US$3,976/tonne; capital cost estimate of US$494 million
- Expected annual revenue of approx US$383 million and EBITDA of around US$147 million
- Project break even at around US$780 /t (SC6) and around US$14,000 per tonne Li2CO3
The Design
- LU7 offers a solution to worldwide lithium conversion failures and startup problems
- Using proven Jiangsu Refinery operating technology and lithium industry experience
- Producing up to 18,270 tonnes/year of green battery- grade lithium carbonate
- Smaller off-the-shelf style plant rather than large difficult-to-operate facilities
- Initial focus on lithium carbonate production – feed for LFP batteries
- Assumptions based on real operating data and experience – not new aspirant
The Location
- Québec ideal trans-Atlantic lithium conversion centre, comparable to China
- Feedstock from Canada, Brazil and Africa – end market North America
- Critical cost benefits – cheap green power, transport mine/end market savings, US/Canada tariffs
- 95% GHG emission reduction with Hydro Québec’s green energy
Next Steps
- Offtake discussions with interested OEMs underway
- LU7 continues to progress full Definitive Feasibility Study
LU7 forms Committee with W8BANAKI
- Formation of committee with W8banaki to progress Bécancour Lithium Refinery
- Collaboration with W8banaki to assist with site impact assessment
- W8banaki Nation traditional land custodians of Bécancour Industrial Park
- W8banaki representatives hold significant understanding of battery supply chain
- W8banaki hold years of experience collaborating with chemicals industry
- LU7 committed to a collaborative and respectful relationship
LU7 finalises FRA and OTC Listing
- Lithium Universe quoted on the German-based
- FRA
- Lithium Universe quoted on US-based OTC
- Providing access to trading for US, Canadian
- and European investors
- Expansion to broaden investor base into diverse markets
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report September 2024
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024, including activities up to the date of this report. The main focus for the quarter was the continued construction works at the Company’s 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project in the Catamarca Province of Argentina. Significantly, the Company announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for an offtake prepayment and completed a successful capital raise to support the full funding of initial production for Phase 1 of HMW.
Highlights
- Galan becomes the first mining company to apply for the Argentine ‘RIGI’, an incentive regime for large scale investments
- Strong lithium inventory build with over 6,000 tonnes LCE in ponds. Average lithium grade and evaporation rates in line with Phase 1 DFS
- First production from HMW is targeted for H2 2025. Overall project completion is approximately 45%
- Earthworks on ponds 5 and 6 complete; overall pond construction 76% complete with liner installation on ponds 55% complete
- Public consultation, one of the final steps towards the grant of Phase 2 construction permits, finished
- US$40 million offtake prepayment MOU with Chemphys
- Fully subscribed Entitlement Offer as part of a A$25m equity capital raising to support full funding of Phase 1 of HMW
- Cash of A$2.4m, capital raising proceeds of A$14m received subsequent to the end of the quarter
Figure 1. HMW Project looking north
Operations
HMW Project, Argentina (100% Galan)
The operational de-risking of Phase 1 of HMW advanced during the period. Lithium chloride inventories continued to build in the pond system to a current position of approximately 6,000 tonnes LCE. Lithium grades, flow rates and evaporation rates remained consistent with Feasibility Study expectations.
Galan has built approximately 730,000 m2 of evaporation area, allowing for an inventory build-up of up to 10,000 t LCE before the need to process the lithium chloride through a liming plant. The overall completion of the HMW Phase 1 project now sits at approximately 45% with 76% of the ponds constructed and 55% of the ponds lined. First production from HMW is anticipated in the second half of 2025. An initial production rate of 4,000 tpa LCE will be targeted before an expansion to production level 5,400tpa LCE when market conditions allow.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report - September 2024
- Jindalee raises $6.1M via Placement, Convertible Notes and Entitlement Issue
- Funding enables completion of optimised McDermitt PFS and advances permitting and engagement with US Government agencies, local community and strategic partners
- US Department of Energy to fund Cooperative Research and Development Agreement focussed on reducing costs at McDermitt and minimising environmental impact
- McDermitt PFS progressing well and on schedule for delivery Q4 2024
US LITHIUM
McDermitt Lithium Project (Jindalee 100%)
In February 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (McDermitt or the Project) (Table 1)1.
The 2023 MRE for McDermitt contains a combined Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Inventory of 3.0 Billion tonnes at 1,340 ppm lithium (Li) for a total of 21.5 Million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. At 21.5 Mt LCE, McDermitt is the largest lithium deposit in the United States (US) by contained lithium in Mineral Resource, and a globally significant resource, with the deposit remaining open to the west and south.
Table 1 – Summary of 2023 McDermitt MRE1 at the reporting cut-off of 1,000 ppm. Note: totals may vary due to rounding
Metallurgical Test Work
The McDermitt flowsheet contemplates beneficiation of mined ore (to upgrade the leach head grade and remove acid consuming gangue minerals) followed by acid leaching and subsequent purification steps to produce battery grade lithium carbonate. The test work has been undertaken at Hazen Research Inc, laboratories in Colorado, US and managed by global engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance company Fluor Corporation (Fluor).
Click here for the Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2024
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 30 September 2024
Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Activities Report for the quarter ending on 30 September 2024 (“the Quarter”).
Highlights
- Avenira secured a A$4.5 million in Strategic Investment from its largest shareholder, Hebang Biotechnology (Hong Kong) Investment Limited (“Hebang”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Corporation Limited, to support the development of its world- class Wonarah Project. Hebang has also deployed an experienced team to support the project's development.
- As part of the Strategic Investment, Avenira has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of a new Executive Chairperson and two new Board members.
Events Subsequent to the Quarter
- Wonarah Project – Revised MMP
- An updated MMP for the proposed expansion at Wonarah is expected to be submitted in November 2024. The revised plan aims to address updated drilling plans, with a focus on increasing mining capacity for 1.3Mt of higher-grade phosphate ores(>30% P2O5) and strategies for additional lower-grade stockpiled phosphate ores.
- Wonarah Phosphate Project – Terrestrial Ecology Assessment
- To support potential developments, including a beneficiation plant and Yellow Phosphorus plant, preparations are underway for a Dry Season Survey at Wonarah, expected in November 2024. This survey forms part of Avenira's environmental commitments, with a Wet Season Survey planned for Q2 2025.
- Wonarah Phosphate Beneficiation Project – EPA Assessment
- Environmental assessments for the proposed Phosphate Ores Beneficiation plant are underway, in line with regulatory requirements. These assessments will review alignment with previous approvals to support streamlined regulatory processes, pending confirmation.
- Jundee South Project – Aeromagnetic Survey
- The aeromagnetic survey at Jundee South has been approved. Geological interpretation of the data is anticipated in Q1 2025 to refine and identify exploration targets.
Hebang and Avenira have been working with external consultants on several studies and assessments in respect to environmental compliance for the proposed yellow phosphorus plant at Wonarah and the global export of yellow phosphorus. These efforts leverage Hebang’s extensive experience in design and operations of phosphorous plants, ensuring that the project adheres to stringent environmental standards and minimises potential regulatory delays, while positioning it for smooth progression once approvals are in place.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)
Those interested in the lithium sector and investing in lithium stocks are often curious about which countries produce the most of the battery metal, but they may not stop to consider the top lithium reserves by country.
Major lithium-producing countries are, of course, home to a large number of lithium companies. Many of the world’s top lithium producers also hold significant reserves, and their reserves can give an idea of how much room those countries have to grow. At the same time, nations with high reserves may become more significant lithium players in the future.
Looking forward, lithium demand is expected to continue increasing. That’s because, together with metals such as cobalt, lithium is a key raw material in the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles, and it is also essential for the energy storage sector.
On that note, here’s an overview of lithium reserves by country, with a focus on the four countries that host the world's largest lithium deposits. Data is based on the most recent information from the US Geological Survey.
1. Chile
Lithium reserves: 9.3 million metric tons
Chile holds the highest lithium reserves in the world at 9.3 million metric tons. The country reportedly holds most of the world’s “economically extractable” lithium reserves, and its Salar de Atacama hosts approximately 33 percent of the world’s lithium reserve base.
Chile was the second biggest producer of lithium in 2023 at 44,000 metric tons (MT). SQM (NYSE:SQM) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) are the key lithium producers in Chile, with operations in the Salar de Atacama.
In late April 2023, Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced plans to partially nationalize the country's lithium industry in a bid to bolster the economy and protect the environment. “This is the best chance we have at transitioning to a sustainable and developed economy,” he said at the time.
Chile's state-owned mining company Codelco has negotiated for much larger stakes in both SQM and Albemarle's lithium assets in the country, and will have controlling interests in all operations in that salar going forward.
According to the Baker Institute, Chile's strict legal framework surrounding mining concessions has hamstrung the lithium powerhouse from gaining a bigger share of the global lithium market comparable with this mineral largess.
2. Australia
Lithium reserves: 4.8 million metric tons
Australia's lithium reserves stand at 4.8 million metric tons, the majority of which are found in Western Australia. Unlike those found in Chile and Argentina, Australia's lithium reserves are in the form of hard-rock spodumene deposits.
Although it is second to Chile in reserves, Australia was the largest lithium-producing country in the world in 2023, with many operational lithium mines in the country. The country is home to the Greenbushes lithium mine, which is operated by Talison Lithium, a joint venture owned composed of lithium producers Tianqi Lithium (OTC Pink:TQLCF,SZSE:002466), Australian miner IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPGDF) and Albemarle. Greenbushes has been producing lithium since 1985.
A sharp decline in lithium prices has led some of the country's lithium companies, including Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) and Core Lithium (ASX:CXO,OTC Pink:CXOXF) to curtail or outright halt their lithium operations and development projects until market conditions improve.
3. Argentina
Lithium reserves: 3.6 million metric tons
Argentina ranks third in terms of global lithium reserves at 3.6 million metric tons. It’s worth noting that Argentina, Chile and Bolivia comprise the “Lithium Triangle,” which hosts more than half of the world’s lithium reserves. The country is also the fourth largest lithium producer in the world, and last year it put out 9,600 MT of the metal.
In May 2022, the Argentine government committed to investing up to US$4.2 billion in its lithium industry over the next three years with the goal of increasing lithium output. More recently, in April 2024, the government greenlit Argosy Minerals' (ASX:AGY,OTC Pink:ARYMF) expansion of its Salta site to raise annual lithium production from 2,000 MT to 12,000 MT.
Argentina hosts around 50 advanced lithium mining projects, reports Fastmarkets. “Argentina’s lithium production remains cost-competitive even in a low-price environment,” said Ignacio Celorrio, executive VP of legal and government affairs at Lithium Argentina.
4. China
Lithium reserves: 3 million metric tons
China holds lithium reserves of 3 million metric tons. The country has a mix of deposit types; lithium brines make up the majority of its reserves, but it has spodumene and lepidolite hard-rock reserves as well.
Last year it produced 33,000 MT of the mineral, a 7,400 MT increase from the previous year. While it does have significant production and is working to increase it, the Asian nation currently still imports most of the lithium it needs for its battery cells from Australia.
China’s lithium usage is high due to its electronics manufacturing and electric vehicle industries. It also produces the majority of the world’s lithium-ion batteries and hosts most of the world’s lithium-processing facilities.
In October 2024, the US State Department accused China of flooding the market with lithium to create a low price environment to kill off ex-China competition. “They engage in predatory pricing… (they) lower the price until competition disappears. That is what is happening,” stated Jose W. Fernandez, the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment.
Other lithium reserves by country
Total worldwide lithium reserves stand at 28,000,000 MT. While Chile, Australia, Argentina and China are home to the world’s highest lithium reserves, other countries also hold significant amounts of the metal.
Here’s a quick look at these other nations:
- United States — 1,100,000 MT
- Canada — 930,000 MT
- Brazil — 390,000 MT
- Zimbabwe — 310,000 MT
- Portugal — 60,000 MT
As the lithium industry continues to grow, production has followed, and many of these countries with high reserves are becoming significant producers as well.
FAQs for lithium reserves
Where in the world are the best lithium reserves?
Chile has the largest lithium reserves, and the three countries that make up the Lithium Triangle — Argentina, Bolivia and Chile — together account for more than 63 percent of the world’s lithium reserves.
How should India use its newly found lithium reserves?
In 2021, India’s first lithium deposit was found in the Mandya district of Karnataka. More recently, a much larger amount of lithium has been uncovered in India. In early 2023, the Geological Survey of India reported the discovery of 5.9 million MT of the material in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian government hopes to develop its newly found lithium reserves in order to reduce its lithium imports and build out its domestic zero-emissions technology industry. The first step involve changes to mining laws that will allow private firms to mine lithium in India. "To leverage the deposits, the government has eased the mining process by allowing the auction of lithium mines," reported the East Asia Forum.
What are the biggest lithium reserves in Europe?
Portugal has the biggest lithium reserves in Europe, coming in at 60,000 MT. The Southern European country produced 380 MT of lithium in 2023, the same as the previous year.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
1. High Grade Lithium Results The latest drill results at the Rio Grande Sur Project demonstrated lithium concentrations exceeding 500mg/L, enhancing project value and supporting an anticipated resource upgrade. These results reenforce the project’s significant potential
2. Pilot Plant Milestone On Track
The 250 tpa Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant is set for initial production by late 2024, a key milestone that moves the project closer to generating revenue and showcases Pursuit’s commitment to advancing value-creating phases.
3. Focused Resource and Feasibility Expansion With recent drill data, Pursuit is targeting a resource upgrade and continues its feasibility study scheduled for delivery in H1, 2025. These developments pave the way for potential commercial scaling, aligning with value driven growth.
4. Offtake Discussions Ongoing
Advanced negotiations for offtake agreements for lithium carbonate from the Pilot Plant focus on securing product demand and building revenue streams, all whilst minimising cash burn and supporting continuous production targets.
5. Strategic Review of Commando Gold Project The Commando Gold Project, with high grade intersections and renewed market interest, is being evaluated for review for potential exploration or partnerships, aligning with Pursuit’s low-cost strategy to create shareholder value from underutilised assets.
PROJECT DEVELOPMENT
During the September 2024 quarter, Pursuit Minerals Ltd (“Pursuit” or “Company”) has continued to advance through numerous engineering and geological workstreams, permitting approval processes and stakeholder engagement activities at our flagship Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project in the Salta province of Argentina.
Rio Grande Sur (RGS) Lithium Project Argentina
The Rio Grande Sur Project comprises of 5 tenements prospective for lithium on the Rio Grande Salar in the Salta province of Argentina, in addition to a Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant located in the city of Salta. The five tenements cover approximately 9,233 hectares (Table 1).
Table 1 – Rio Grande Sur Tenement Schedule
Rio Grande Sur Stage 1 Drilling Campaign.
During the quarter, Pursuit announced the preliminary results of Drill Hole 2 / DDH-2 at the Sal Rio 02 tenement (announcement dated 29 August 2024) with full results announced following the end of the period (See announcement dated 30 October 2024.)
DDH-2 achieved a depth of 500m, with Pursuit’s on-site geologists and drilling team having been extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered across the depths of the hole.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
