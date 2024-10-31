Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

September 2024 Quarterly Report Ramp-Up Proceeding to Plan as First Production Column Hits Nameplate Capacity

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Basin Energy

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 September 2024 (‘Quarter’, ‘Reporting Period’) and an accompanying Appendix 5B.

Key Highlights

  • Elevated uranium and extensive alteration identified at Preston Creek from phase 2 drilling at the Geikie project
  • Significant unconformity uranium target identified through ground EM at the 100% Basin owned Marshall Project
  • Continued engagement and consultation with stakeholder groups culminating in the signing of an exploration agreement with The English River First Nation
  • Extensive complimentary project acquisition reviews and due diligence completed, culminating in the acquisition of Normetco AS subsequent to the quarter
  • U3O8 spot price1 stable in US$80/Lb - US$85/Lb range

Final results from the winter exploration programs were announced for all three of the Company’s Athabasca Basin uranium projects (the ‘Projects’) (Figure 1).

Phase 2 exploration drilling at the Geikie Project (‘Geikie’) identified a 1.5km zone of alteration typical of basement-hosted mineralisation comparable to multiple world class uranium deposits. Results from the maiden ground electromagnetic surveys at the North Millennium and Marshall projects (‘North Millennium’, ‘Marshall’) were received, with significant conductive anomalies identified at Marshall, located above and below the unconformity, consistent with the regional exploration model.

Basin finalised an Exploration agreement that formalises the Company's relationship with the English River First Nation (‘ERFN’) in respect to Basin’s exploration and evaluation activities at its Marshall uranium project

The Company has spent significant time evaluating and assessing complimentary projects to supplement the existing portfolio, utilising the companies extensive inhouse exploration experience to identify opportunities that may have been recently overlooked. This has cumulated in the Company entering into a binding agreement to acquire the Normetco AS Uranium and Green Energy Metals portfolio, which occurred after the Reporting Period.2

The quarter saw the resignation of non-executive directors Peter Bird and Ben Donovan. The Company’s cash balance was $2.11 million at the end of the Reporting Period.

Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:

“We are proud to have executed an exploration agreement with the English River First Nation, building on our existing exploration agreement with the Ya’ thi Néné, and look forward to building these relationships as our exploration campaigns mature on our exciting Athabasca Basin projects.

The company has spent extensive time assessing complimentary assets that meet our strict technical criteria for exploration merit and have a clear pathway for value addition to shareholders.

Whilst we are excited to commence assessment of early stage works on our Scandinavian acquisition, we remain committed to the Athabasca portfolio. Further drilling is required to fully test the initial discovery at Geikie, and the compelling deeper unconformity geophysical targets at Marshall. Our expenditure to date ensures that these assets are in good standing for the near-term future, ensuring that these valuable assets are safeguarded and advanced at a suitable pace.”

Figure 13: Project locations in relation to the Athabasca Basin


Click here for the Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:bsnuranium stocksuranium explorationresource investingresource stocksResource Investing
BSN:AU
Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Basin Energy to Acquire Scandinavian Uranium and Green Energy Metals Portfolio

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire an exploration portfolio located within Scandinavia (the “Projects”).

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Governments Double Down on Critical Minerals and Sustainability at IMARC 2024

Increasing the supply of critical minerals, advancing technological innovation, and strengthening sustainability and ESG commitments were central themes highlighted today by the Australian and NSW Governments at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC).


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

US-Australia a Critical Alliance for the World, says DOS Energy Head

‘You could argue Australia may have the best brand of any country in the world in the US right now’


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Murray Engineering Puts Star Products Under IMARC Spotlight

Market responding strongly to innovative designs


Keep reading...Show less
BC on a map.

NDP Squeaks Out Victory in Tight BC Race, What it Means for Mining

Although the final ballot was cast on October 19, BC's 43rd provincial election was so close in several ridings that a tally of 22,000 absentee ballots was needed to decide the winner.

With 47 seats required in provincial parliament to form government, incumbent David Eby and the New Democratic Party (NDP) narrowly took control. The Conservative Party won 44 seats, and the Green Party holds two seats.

While Conservative Party leader John Rustad has conceded and Eby has claimed victory, a judicial recount is planned for Surrey-Guildford and Kelowna Center, two ridings with very close tallies.

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Basin Energy Limited (‘BSN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Report Highlights

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 September 2024 and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Related News

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Report Highlights

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 September 2024 and Appendix 5B

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Gold Investing

Ǫuarterly Activity Report 30 September 2024

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For period ending 30 September 2024

Lithium Investing

Exploration Update

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

×