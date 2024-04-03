Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Miramar Resources

Capital Raising to Progress Bangemall Exploration and Drilling

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors to raise approximately $546,600 (before costs) by way of a placement of shares and announces a non-renounceable rights issue for eligible Shareholders.

  • Firm commitments for a $546,600 Placement to sophisticated investors.
  • Non-Renounceable Rights Issue announced for eligible shareholders.
  • Funds to be used for Bangemall Ni-Cu exploration and proposed drilling, exploration at the Gidji JV gold project and working capital.
Together, the placement and rights issue will raise approximately $1.7 million (before costs).

Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said that funds raised under the placement and non- renounceable rights issue will be allocated to upcoming exploration programmes at the Company’s 100%- owned Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE projects in the Gascoyne region of WA, the 80%-owned Gidji JV Gold Project and potential corporate activities.

“Over the last 24 months, the Company has progressed the Bangemall Projects from regional-scale area selection to collection of project-scale datasets and, more recently, to delineation of individual drill targets,” Mr Kelly said.

“We have a very exciting opportunity at Bangemall to make a discovery of a new style of nickel-copper- cobalt and PGE mineralisation in a new geological province,” he added.

“I would like to thank the existing and new sophisticated investors who participated in the placement, encourage existing shareholders to participate in the rights issue and look forward to the maiden drilling programme in the Bangemall, whilst progressing our other projects,” he said.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


Copper bars getting larger with an arrow going up.

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Copper is the third most-used metal in the world, and experts believe demand for this important commodity is set to rise in the coming years. At the same time, the supply situation is expected to tighten up.

For that reason, market watchers may be asking, “When will copper go up?” The general consensus is that while prices may not break out in the near term, they will rise once the market truly starts to enter a deficit.

“Most analysts are modeling growing deficits in the copper market balance by 2027-2028, with a near-term forecast (2024-2026) hinting at surpluses until then; however, recent developments suggest a shift toward deficits by late 2024 due to production shortfalls by large producers," Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights said via email.

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals


Trilogy Metals Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or "the Company") announces its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024 . Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company's website at www.trilogymetals.com on SEDAR + at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Selected Results

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

John Ciampaglia, copper bars.

John Ciampaglia: Copper Emerging from Slumber, is it the Next Uranium?

John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, shares his thoughts on copper, going over supply and demand dynamics, as well as what's behind the metal's recent price breakout and how high it could go in 2024.

He also discusses the recent launch of the Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP).

"We've obviously been super bullish about uranium for the last three years, and copper is the next metal that we think is a little bit further behind on the curve, but is very quickly coming into focus for investors," Ciampaglia said.

Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA)

Los Andes Copper


Miramar Resources

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX: M2R) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Miramar Resources Limited (‘M2R’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of M2R, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 4 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Latest News

Miramar Resources
Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project

Partially Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.5 Million

Uranium Investing

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project

Gold Investing

Partially Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.5 Million

Gold Investing

Rights Issue Prospectus

Resource Investing

RC Drill Program Commenced at Ti-Tree Project

Gold Investing

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High of Over US$2,300, Experts Say it's Not Done

