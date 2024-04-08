Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CUCO

Trading resumes in:

Company: African Energy Metals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CUCO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 4/9/24

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/08/c2284.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

African Energy MetalsCUCO:CATSXV:CUCOBase Metals Investing
CUCO:CA
African Energy Metals Announces Defintive Agreement to Earn a 100% Interest in a Flin Flon Manitoba High Grade Polymetallic Copper Project

African Energy Metals Announces Defintive Agreement to Earn a 100% Interest in a Flin Flon Manitoba High Grade Polymetallic Copper Project

(TheNewswire)

African Energy Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - (April 5, 2024) African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO; FSE: BC2; WKN: A3DEJG) (" African Energy Metals" or the " Company ") has signed a definitive agreement with Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.(" Voyageur ") (the " Definitive Agreement ') to earn a 100% interest in the Mink Narrows Group high-grade polymetallic copper VMS project (the " Project ") located in the prolific Flin Flon Manitoba VMS mining camp. The Project is located 25 km southeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
African Energy Metals Announces Completion of Consolidation

African Energy Metals Announces Completion of Consolidation

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further to its news release dated March 20, 2023, announcing the Company's intention to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Common Share", the "Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) existing Common Shares for one (1) new Common Share (the "Consolidation"), the Consolidation will be effective Monday April 10, 2023 (the "Effective Date").

African Energy Metals' Common Shares will commence trading under the current trading symbol "CUCO" at the opening of trading on April 10, 2023 on a post-consolidated basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
African Energy Metals Announces Share Consolidation

African Energy Metals Announces Share Consolidation

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") announced today it plans to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Common Share", the "Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) existing Common Shares for one (1) new Common Share (the "Consolidation").

Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have 20,067,964 issued and outstanding Common Shares. No fractional shares will be issued because of the Consolidation and all fractional interests will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Common Shares. Each shareholder's percentage of ownership in the Company and proportional voting power will remain unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
African Energy Metals Announces Extension on Mali Acquisition Agreement

African Energy Metals Announces Extension on Mali Acquisition Agreement

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company and GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx") have agreed to extend the outside date of the share purchase agreement announced on January 18, 2023 from March 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023. The extension provides for additional time to obtain documents required to comply with the TSXV filing requirements including updated technical reports.

AboutAfricanEnergyMetals

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
African Energy Metals Provides an Update on Mali Acquisition

African Energy Metals Provides an Update on Mali Acquisition

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the transformative Mali polymetallic acquisition announced in a news release dated January 18, 2023. The proposed acquisition is of all the issued and outstanding shares of Delta Exploration Mali SARL from a wholly owned subsidiary of GoviEx Uranium Inc. Delta holds three exploration licenses in Mali, West Africa totalling 225 kms² (the "Licenses") known as the Falea project. The Licenses have significant uranium, copper, and silver resources in the Indicated and Inferred categories and remain open for expansion in most directions.1 Over 235,000 m of drilling has been completed by previous owners and only 5% of the Licenses have been explored. Falea is in the proximity of the B2 Gold Fekola mine and the IAM Gold Siribaya deposit.

The Company has made substantial progress on the acquisition. The conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange was received on January 31, 2023, and the Company is confident it will be able to satisfy the TSXV's conditions prior to the March 15, 2023 anticipated closing date. The Company is in the process of having the 2015 NI 43-101 Technical Report on Falea updated as requested by the TSXV. After closing the acquisition, African Energy Metals will retain Mineral Management Consulting SARL ("MMC") to advise on all matters relating to operations and compliance in Mali. MMC is in the capital city Bamako and is owned and operated by an experienced senior consultant with expertise in governmental relations and mining license renewals in Mali.

Mr. Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman commented: "We are pleased with our progress to date on the Falea acquisition and will continue working towards a successful conclusion."

About African Energy Metals

African Energy Metals is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium, copper, cobalt, and lithium energy metals projects in Africa. African Energy Metals has the intention of acquiring interests in additional concessions or relinquishing concessions in the normal course of business. African Energy Metals has an experienced management team located in the DRC.

For further information, please contact:
Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman
Phone: +1-604-428-7050
Email: info@africanenergymetals.com
Website: www.africanenergymetals.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct including the closing of the acquisition and satisfying TSXV requirements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company its securities, or its financial or operating results.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Share

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Share

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI" or "the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces that it has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange a Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") which is proposed to commence on April 10, 2024 and terminate on April 9, 2025 or the earlier of the date all shares which are subject to the Normal Course Issuer Bid are purchased.

In the opinion of the Board of Directors of the Company, the market price of the Common Shares does not accurately reflect the value of those shares. As a result, the Company intends to repurchase CNRI's Common Shares that may become available for purchase at prices, which make them an appropriate use of funds of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 5, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ), ( FRA:NMK2) announces that the Company has re- engaged the services of TD Media LLC dba Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media") to help raise online marketing awareness and to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company.  Life Water Media is based out of Sugar Land, Texas.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Resumes Drilling at the Charger Prospect on the Odienné Project Joint Venture

Awalé Resumes Drilling at the Charger Prospect on the Odienné Project Joint Venture

Highlights:

  • New drill program is now underway at Charger following up on Awale's recent drill intercept of 26 g/t gold over 57m, including 45.7 g/t gold over 32m from 165m downhole
  • A second rig will soon commence drilling at the BBM Prospect to follow up on its 75m @ 2.4 g/t gold equivalent intercept
  • Drilling is fully funded by Newmont

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the commencement of a 3,000 metre diamond drilling program over the Charger Prospect at the Odienné project. The drilling is planned to follow up to the recently announced 26 gt gold over 57m, including 45.7 gt gold over 32m from 165m downhole in OEDD-83 at the Charger Prospect (see Awale news release March 25 2024). Additionally, a 4000m drill program for the BBM discovery (see Awale news releases January 11 2024 and March 18 2024) will commence with a second diamond drill rig in the ensuing weeks.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the " First Tranche ") of its previously announced private placement (the " Private Placement ") (see news release dated March 4, 2024 ), consisting of 1,800,000 units (" Units ") at price of $0.10 per Unit and 583,332 critical mineral exploration tax credit (" CMETC ") flow-through units (" FT Units ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $250,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit consists of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (a " FT Share ") and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.15 at any time on or before the date which is 36 months following the closing date of the First Tranche.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Reports Multiple High Grade Intercepts up to 20.70m of 5.76% Cu, 4.46 g/t Au and 11.50m of 8.16% Cu, 8.09 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

Atico Reports Multiple High Grade Intercepts up to 20.70m of 5.76% Cu, 4.46 g/t Au and 11.50m of 8.16% Cu, 8.09 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results for the latest 49 drill holes being carried out in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage at the El Roble mine. In addition, the Company reports the results for sixteen diamond drill core holes (see first table below), which included 20.70m of 5.76% Cu, 4.46 gt Au and 11.50m of 8.16% Cu, 8.09 gt Au. Ore grade intercepts in another fourteen drill holes are also reported over narrower widths of approximately 1 to 2 meters in areas with limited drilling which highlights the possibility of further extending the ore body with additional drill programs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting an update of the Company's projects at the Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase on April 23, 2024. Located in Thunder Bay, the Exploration Showcase focuses on Northwestern Ontario exploration activities. Bold's discussion will center on its gold and critical minerals properties. Bold's exploration work on these projects over the past three years has positioned them for multiple drill programs

Having focused on critical and precious metals, Bold's management believes that these commodities offer the best opportunities while navigating the future of mineral exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp and Condor Resources Inc. Reschedule March 2024 Lucero Payment

Sona Nanotech Secures Grant Funding to Support Intellectual Property Strategy and Development

Fortune Minerals Announces Arrival of Samples at SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario for Metallurgical Testing

Toro to demerge Non-Core Assets including Dusty Nickel Project and Yandal Gold Project

×