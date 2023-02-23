African Energy Metals Provides an Update on Mali Acquisition

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday , January 26, 2023 , the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of January 26, 2023 , the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from CHN to CHN.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the Exchange bulletins issued July 11, 2022 , and September 8, 2022 trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Directors on January 11, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Thursday, January 26, 2023 , the shares of will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
43,089,330 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: FCO ( UNCHANGED )
CUSIP Number: 30317M403 ( NEW )
STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Thursday, January 26, 2023 , the shares of the Company will resume trading.
Further to the news release dated January 17, 2023 , the Company has completed its previously announced Fundamental Acquisition, as defined under TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual Policy 5.3.
VIRGINIA ENERGY RESOURCES INC. ("VUI ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the arrangement between Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR"), pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated November 14, 2022 , and a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) (the "Arrangement").
Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a "Company Share"), other than Company Shares already held by CUR, were exchanged on the basis of 0.26 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a common share of CUR (each whole common share, a "CUR Share") for each Company Share (the "Consideration"). Holders of outstanding stock options to purchase Company Shares (each, a "Company Option") have received replacement options to acquire CUR Shares adjusted based on the Exchange Ratio and holders of outstanding restricted share units of the Company (the "Company RSUs") had their Company RSUs vest and settled for Company Shares and then exchanged for the Consideration.
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of the Company was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on January 19, 2023 , and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on January 23, 2023 . The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement closed on January 24, 2023 . The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Company's Information Circular dated December 15, 2022 , which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
Delist:
Further to the completion of the Arrangement effective at the close of business Wednesday, January 25, 2023 , the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
23/01/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
African Energy Metals Inc. ("CUCO ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
CVW CLEANTECH INC. ("CVW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 6, 2022 and further amended on September 20, 2022 :
Number of Units: 1,166,664 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant
Purchase Price: $1.20 per Unit
Warrants: 1,166,664 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,166,664 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $1.80 for a four-year period from the date of issuance
Number of Placees: 40 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
208,334
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on October 11, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to 6 Arm's Length Parties, in consideration of loans in the total amount of $100 ,000 for a term of one year, and bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum.
Please refer to the Company's news release on January 23, 2023 for more details.
NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("NXO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the Company's proposal to issue 1,589,846 shares to three arm's length parties at a deemed price of CAD $0.065 per unit to settle the outstanding debt of CAD $103,340 and issue 5,132,626 shares to a non-arm's length party to settle outstanding debt for $ 333,620.70 .
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price Aggregate #
per Share of Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party
Involvement: 1 $333,620.7 $0 .065 5,132,626
Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A
For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 07, 2022 .
NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT") ("NOW.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), between NowVertical Group Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors, pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of Acrotrend Solutions. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire Acrotrend Solutions in exchange for (i) a closing cash payment of US$4.1 million , (ii) issuance of 750,000 subordinate voting shares at a deemed price of $1.00 USD per share, and (iii) the earn-out consideration paid over three fiscal years based on certain adjusted EBITDA, a portion of which may be payable in subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company, subject to a maximum of 5,000,000 subordinate voting shares.
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
The Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement between the Company and arm's length vendors, pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of Smartlytics Consultancy in exchange for (i) a closing cash payment of US$1 million , (ii) issuance of 600,000 subordinate voting shares, and (iii) the earn-out consideration paid over three fiscal years based on certain adjusted EBITDA, a portion of which may be payable in subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company, subject to a maximum of 926,413 subordinate voting shares.
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 12, 2022 and January 12, 2023 .
PATAGONIA GOLD CORP. ("PGDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,495,049 common shares to settle outstanding debt for USD$50,408 (approximately CDN$67,425.74 ).
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
per Share
Aggregate # of
Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:
2
CDN$67,425.74
CDN$0.015
4,495,049
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,086,428 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $108,642.83 .
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
per Share
Aggregate # of
Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:
1
$108,642.83
$0.10
1,086,428
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 750,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $22,500 .
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
per Share
Aggregate # of
Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:
1
$22,500
$0.03
750,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022 :
Number of Shares: 33,100,000 units
Purchase Price: $0.05 per unit
Warrants: 33,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,100,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two year period
Number of Placees: 6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
30,400,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a portfolio of certain strata property management assets from Warrington PCI Management (the "Vendor"), pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated October 31, 2022 and an amending agreement dated December 28, 2022 , among Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (the "Company"), wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the general partners of the Vendor.
As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will satisfy the aggregate purchase price of CDN$375,000 as follows: (i) a cash payment of CDN$200,000 on the closing date to the Vendor; (ii) subject to certain milestones issue up to 62,500 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed floor price of CDN$1.20 per common share; and (iii) a cash payment of CDN$100,000 to be paid on February 5 , 2024.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 22, 2022 and January 9, 2023 .
VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 125,322 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $12,500 .
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
per Share
Aggregate # of
Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:
2
$12,500
$0.09974
125,322
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2022 , December 23, 2022 , January 12, 2023 and January 20, 2023 :
Number of Units: 17,142,133 units
Purchase Price: $0.07 per unit
Warrants: 17,142,133 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,142,133 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period
Number of Placees: 54 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
300,000
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$16,648.80
N/A
277,840
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.07 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on January 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("WE ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:06 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Jan. 23, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
