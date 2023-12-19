Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brunswick Exploration Extends Strike Length of MR-4 High-Grade Mineralization to 600 Meters at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Extends Strike Length of MR-4 High-Grade Mineralization to 600 Meters at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report new assays from an additional thirteen drill holes completed at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. Drilling has continued to intersect significant intervals of high-grade (>2.0% Li 2 O) spodumene mineralization in the South Zone, all within dyke MR-4, showing excellent continuity of width and high-grade lithium values.

Highlights include:

  • Highest grade intercept reported to date at Mirage with 3.28% Li 2 O over 10.6 meters in drill hole MR-23-26 at a vertical depth of 50 meters.
  • Shallow intercept of 2.92% Li 2 O over 14.0 meters in drill hole MR-23-19 at a vertical depth of 46 meters.
  • 2.88% Li 2 O over 13.4 meters in drill hole MR-23-16 at a vertical depth of 86 meters.
  • High-grade (>2.0% Li 2 O) mineralization has now been reported in 9 holes in MR-4 along the entire strike length drilled to date.
  • MR-4 has been traced by drilling over a strike length of 600 meters and remains open to the northeast and at depth.
  • Assays are pending for a further 10 drill holes (MR-23-27 to MR-23-36) completed during the fall 2023 program.

Table 1 : Highlights from Maiden Drilling Program at MR-4

Hole ID Zone Dyke From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li 2 O% Ta2O5 (ppm)
MR-23-13 South MR-4 25.3 35.7 10.4 1.45 171
MR-23-14* South MR-4 46.5 62.7 16.2 2.75 98
MR-23-15 South MR-4 91.3 104.7 15.7 2.09 49
MR-23-16 South MR-4 95.9 109.3 13.4 2.88 86
MR-23-17 South MR-4 76.0 90.1 14.1 2.24 65
MR-23-18 South MR-4 87.8 100.1 12.3 2.06 112
MR-23-19 South MR-4 68.1 82.1 14.0 2.92 70
MR-23-20 South MR-4 76.9 84.4 7.5 1.55 97
MR-23-21 South MR-4A 70.9 73.0 2.1 2.23 83
MR-23-25 South MR-4 44.7 53.6 9.0 2.57 77
MR-23-26 South MR-4 49.9 60.4 10.6 3.28 166

*Previously reported in December 4, 2023 press release; see below for MR-23-22 to -24)

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "The contiguous high-grade mineralization reported today at MR-4 is impressive. We have now traced the MR-4 pegmatite over a minimum length of 600 meters with all eleven holes returning significant lithium grades. Furthermore, two of the four pegmatites drilled and announced to date at Mirage exhibit high-grade mineralization with very coarse, pale grey, strongly fluorescent spodumene crystals that suggests potential for high-quality concentrates. I am very eager to begin our winter 2024 exploration campaign that will be designed to expand upon many of these significant intercepts while drill testing for new blind targets across this exciting property."

Figure 1 : Surface Map of the Mirage Project and Drill Holes Completed to Date

Surface Map of the Mirage Project and Drill Holes Completed to Date

South Zone Drilling

Nine of the ten holes drilled on the MR-4 dyke intersected high-grade (>2.0% Li2O) spodumene bearing pegmatite with excellent continuity and widths. The true thickness is estimated at 95% of the core length. MR-4 has now been drilled from surface to a shallow depth above 100 meters vertical and over a strike length of more than 600 metres. The dyke follows a stratigraphic contact between metasediments and metabasalts dipping southeast at a moderate angle of 45 degrees. The dyke's surface projection is characterized by a narrow topographic depression and outcrops along a portion of its strike extent. Drill holes MR-23-21 and MR-23-22 (no pegmatite intersection in latter), both collared at the SW extremity of the current program, did not intersect a dyke at the contact potentially suggesting a pinch-out of the MR-4 dyke in this area. However, the presence of a thin, mineralized dyke in the metabasalt indicates that the South Zone remains open to the SW. MR-4 remains open to the NE and at depth (Figures 1 to 6).

Two drill holes (MR-23-23 and -24), located 350m south from the initial pegmatite outcrop discovery for MR-4, tested the down-dip projection near the SW end but did not reach the stratigraphic contacts. Both holes were stopped short of their target near the end of the fall drilling season to allow for completion of the program and will be extended during the winter 2024 drilling campaign.

Figure 2 : Cross Sections A to A' Along Dyke MR-4

Cross Sections A to A' Along Dyke MR-4

Figure 3: Cross Sections B to B' Along Dyke MR-4

Cross Sections B to B' Along Dyke MR-4

Figure 4 : Cross Sections C to C' Along Dyke MR-4

Cross Sections C to C' Along Dyke MR-4

Figure 5 : Cross Sections D to D' Along Dyke MR-4

Cross Sections D to D' Along Dyke MR-4

Figure 6 : Cross Sections E to E' Along Dyke MR-4

Cross Sections E to E' Along Dyke MR-4

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and contractors. The drill core was transported by helicopter and by truck from the drill platform to the core logging facility in Val-d'Or. Each core was then logged, photographed, tagged, and split by diamond saw before being sampled. All pegmatite intervals were sampled at approximately 1m intervals to ensure representativity, and ¼ core splits were inserted regularly as duplicates. Samples were bagged; blanks and certified reference materials for lithium were inserted at regular intervals. Groups of samples were placed in larger bags, sealed with numbered tags, in order to maintain a chain of custody. The sample bags were transported from the BRW contractor facility to the ALS laboratory in Val-d'Or. All sample preparation and analytical work was performed by ALS. Samples were crushed in order for 70% of the material to pass through a 2mm screen (method CRU-31), a riffle split was made of a 1,000g sub-sample (SPL-21), and the split sample pulverized (PUL-31) to obtain more than 85% of the material inferior to 75µm. A 0.2g sub-sample of the pulverized fraction was dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution, prior to lithium analysis by ICP-AES according to the ALS method ME-ICP82b. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab and all inserted standard and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits. All reported drill intersections are calculated on the basis of a lower cutoff grade of 0.10% Li2O, with maximum internal dilution of 1 meter. Host basalts adjacent to the dykes grade up to 0.3% Li2O but were excluded from the reported intersections. All drill hole collar, orientation and inclination data are available on the Company's web site.

Clarification to Previously Announced 1Minerals Corp. Option Agreement

Under the terms of the Option Agreement with 1Mineral dated September 29, 2023 and previously announced in press releases dated October 6, 2023, BRW may elect to make share payments totaling $3,000,000 based upon the 15-day Volume Weighted Average Share Price preceding the date of each payment and subject to a Minimum Share Price of $0.66.

North Shore Lithium Project Update

In September 2023, BRW has informed Kintavar Exploration Inc. ("Kintavar") of its intention not to exercise its option to acquire 100% of the Baie-Johan-Beetz property from Kintavar previously announced in a press release dated April 19, 2022 and to discontinue exploration and evaluation activities on this property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@brwexplo.ca )

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e261593-57da-4538-8f0c-3a03ccf16983

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0ec1961-fa06-42fc-b5b2-f382cdb22a8c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fbd5233-a2a4-4833-97a3-374d71b8010f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5abd7c9-35cc-48b3-90b9-ee8eed8e0898

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32769e40-505d-44d5-af32-78bd7bbe46bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74a54aa8-6fe1-4f5f-a68c-0a07cf36249c


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce inaugural drilling results from the Mirage Lithium Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The initial 5,000 meters drilling campaign outlined four major spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes where significant intervals of continuous lithium mineralization were drilled. All pegmatite dykes drilled to date start at surface, are open in all directions, and are located within an area of approximately two by two kilometers. Several other outcropping dykes and promising targets have yet to be drilled, including the sizeable boulder train to the southwest of the dyke swarm.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW) has exercised the entire Lac Escale Lithium property option (Mirage Property) which Globex and Brunswick jointly announced on January 24, 2023 ( click here to access press release ).

The option covers 96 cells and a one-kilometer area of influence extending from the current 96 cell boundaries. Under the option agreement, Brunswick was required to make payments totaling $500,000, (half in cash and half in shares) and undertake a minimum of $1,000,000 in exploration work over four years. In addition, at the fifth anniversary of the coming into force of the retained 3% Gross Metal Royalty, Brunswick must pay Globex an advance royalty of $100,000 per year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has met all payment and work expenditures requirements to acquire a 100% interest on the claims held by Globex Mining Enterprise (TSX: GMX) at the Mirage Project through the payment acceleration clause of the Option Agreement dated January 5 2023.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following our successful autumn drilling campaign, we have decided to accelerate the Option Agreement covering the main portion of the Mirage Project. This further consolidates our position in the Mirage Project region as we continue to expand and delineate an exciting lithium discovery."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has met all payment and work expenditures requirements to acquire a 100% interest on the claims held by Globex Mining Enterprise (TSX: GMX) at the Mirage Project through the payment acceleration clause of the Option Agreement dated January 5 2023.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following our successful autumn drilling campaign, we have decided to accelerate the Option Agreement covering the main portion of the Mirage Project. This further consolidates our position in the Mirage Project region as we continue to expand and delineate an exciting lithium discovery."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick " or the " Corporation ") ( TSX-V: BRW ) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,700,000 consisting of the issuance of 1,519,057 Québec flow-through shares of the Corporation at a price of $1.15 per share and 3,593,714 National flow-through shares of the Corporation at a price of $1.10 per share (the " Offering ").

The Corporation expects to use the gross proceeds from the Offering for Phase 2 drilling at the Mirage Project and to drill test advanced targets starting with the Arwen discovery at the Elrond Project in Q1 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Highlights

Channel Sampling Program Summary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director

Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Gleason as a director of the Company, effective December 11, 2023

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We thank Stefan Gleason, our largest shareholder, for his ongoing commitment to Electric Royalties and belief in our business model, and welcome him to the board of directors. We are particularly excited about the prospect of leveraging his extensive business experience to further enhance and accelerate the growth of the Company. We look forward to the valuable insights and contributions he will bring to the table."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Lowney-Lac Edouard in Quebec, Targeting Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Lowney-Lac Edouard in Quebec, Targeting Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property has many yet-to-be-drilled targets and prospective electromagnetic anomalies identified by an airborne geophysical survey.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

QX Resources Ltd Brines intersected in first hole at Liberty Lithium Project

QX Resources Ltd Brines intersected in first hole at Liberty Lithium Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to confirm that brines* were successfully intersected in the first hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA.

Brines intersected in first hole at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

- Drillhole 1 has been completed and brine sampling is underway; results anticipated in 6 weeks.

- Brines were intersected at shallower levels than expected at 49 metres and 329 metres.

- Second diamond drillhole, located 4km south of the first hole, is centred over a significant geophysical target in magnetotellurics (MT) that infer a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth.

- Second drill hole to commence within a few days' time.

Brine sampling* of the first drill hole is underway with lithium assay results anticipated within six weeks.

*Cautionary Statement: The intersection of brines does not imply that the brines are lithium bearing. Chemical analysis from an independent laboratory will determine lithium concentrations in a brine.

The first vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 369 metres depth. The target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth. Large brine volumes (>20,000 litres) are being pumped currently.

Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.

The second DD hole is located 4km to the south and is centred over a significant MT geophysical target that has been interpreted as suggesting a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Drilling of the second drill hole will commence in the coming days. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples (see image 2* below).

QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project's geological setting mirrors Albemarle's nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA and major Argentina brine projects.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "We are encouraged with the progress to date. Brines have been intersected at multiple depths in favourable geology with the hole producing brines at a good rate. This is a great start and we look forward to updating the market with assays in six weeks.

The second hole may well deliver even better results due to its favourable position to encounter more downhole intercepts of brines. The Liberty Lithium project is a large lithium brine target and has the hallmarks of a successful brine project. I'm looking forward to keeping investors updated with results and further drilling."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/43J6508F



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Materials Announces Robust Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150,000 Tonnes per Annum of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

NextSource Materials Announces Robust Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150,000 Tonnes per Annum of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

Highlights

  • Feasibility Study confirms highly attractive economics for a large-scale expansion of the Molo Mine and processing facility to a steady-state production rate of 150,000 tpa of graphite concentrate
  • Estimated capital cost of US$161.7 million (including contingency), with pre-tax NPV8 of US$424.1 million and a pre-tax IRR of 31.1%
  • Expansion significantly de-risked through application of NextSource's all-modular construction approach and sharing of infrastructure with existing operations
  • Discussions with OEMs and battery manufacturers indicate robust demand for the Company's product

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of a Feasibility Study (the "FS") for a mine expansion of its 100%-owned Molo Graphite Mine in southern Madagascar

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (" Nevada Sunrise ", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the production of an animated 3-D geological and geophysical model for its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project (" Gemini ", or the " Project "). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada where Nevada Sunrise made a significant lithium-in-sediment discovery by drilling in 2022 and 2023.

The 3-D model (the " Model ") was produced by Walker Lane Research Partners, LLC (" Walker Lane , LLC ") of Oak Harbour, WA, based upon the results of detailed gravity surveys performed in the Lida Valley in 2012-2013 by a team from the University of Texas Dallas (" UT Dallas "), led by Dr. John Oldow , Ph.D. Dr. Oldow, a technical advisor to Nevada Sunrise, retired from UT Dallas in 2018 and is a cofounder of Walker Lane, LLC. His proprietary gravity data and geological determinations were combined with the results of time-domain electromagnetic (" TDEM ") surveys carried out by Nevada Sunrise in 2016 and 2022 to produce the Model. A still image taken from the Model is shown in Figure 1 below and the entire animated Model can be viewed here:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

