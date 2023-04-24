VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling and Stripping Programs on the Hearst Project, Ontario

Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling and Stripping Programs on the Hearst Project, Ontario

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has begun a drilling and stripping program at the Hearst Project, located 25 minutes south of Hearst, Ontario. The drilling and stripping programs will test the spodumene-bearing Decoy pegmatite as well as the newly discovered Mantis and Firefly pegmatites.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Building on our momentum from the recent Anatacau West drill program, we look forward to the maiden results from the Decoy, Firefly and Mantis pegmatites. The region has historically seen minimal exploration and none of the pegmatites have been drilled for lithium. Concurrent to the planned drilling, we will also begin a major grassroot initiative to identify new pegmatites over an approximately eight-kilometre trend of prospective ground. We are thrilled to officially launch this new exploration program in Ontario and look forward to our next planned drill program at the Hanson Lake Project in Saskatchewan this summer."

2023 Hearst Drill Program

An initial 1,000-metre diamond drill program will test the strike extent and depth extension of the spodumene bearing Decoy pegmatite as well as the newly discovered Mantis and Firefly pegmatites. All three of these evolved pegmatites outcrop at surface allowing for efficient and cost-effective drilling near supportive infrastructure. Firefly and Mantis are evolved pegmatites having similar mineralogy and pXRF signatures as the spodumene-bearing Decoy pegmatite, although the former do not presently expose lithium-bearing zones.

The program will start at the Decoy pegmatite. A minimum of 4 holes are planned to test the width and eastern extent of the spodumene-bearing zone. Currently, Decoy is exposed over a strike length of approximately 65 meters, reaching a maximum width in excess of 20 meters at surface. Decimetric, pale green spodumene crystals are identifiable over at least 45 meters of strike length.

The Firefly and Mantis pegmatites were discovered in the fall of 2022 and are located roughly two kilometers southwest of Decoy. These pegmatites are exposed at surface in four separate outcrops and measure up to 95 metres by 26 metres in area and are open in all directions. A stripping program will determine the strike direction and width of the newly discovered pegmatites and hopefully exposed spodumene-bearing zones. The geological information gathered from the proposed stripping program at Firefly and Mantis will allow BRW to rapidly plan drilling at these two targets, if warranted.

Prospecting on the broader Hearst Project will also begin once the snow melts in May. The most prospective area in the Hearst Project is actively being logged by forestry companies and new roads and outcrop exposure will be greatly beneficial to BRW. More forestry logging is planned for 2023 and BRW will continue to prospect as new outcrops are uncovered. It is important to note that the planned roads and forestry operations are expected to follow the trend of evolved pegmatites that were found up to 8 kilometers south-west from the Decoy pegmatite.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager Atlantic Canada. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@brwexplo.ca )

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
The Conversation (0)
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #405 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Intersects Up to 32.9 Meters of Lithium Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Up to 32.9 Meters of Lithium Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Anatacau West maiden drill program has been completed and that drilling has intersected multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatites. The Anatacau West Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec near Allkem's James Bay Lithium Project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are pleased that we have successfully identified significant spodumene mineralization in our maiden drilling campaign. Several lithium pegmatite dykes were intersected that remain open at depth and along strike to the south. While the Anatacau West Project remains poorly explored and merits further work this summer, we remain focused on continuing our ambitious Canada-wide exploration campaign as we seek to delineate new prospective lithium-bearing pegmatites. This phase of drilling at Anatacau West is over and we now look forward to sharing more details on our next drill campaign at the Hearst Project before the end of the month."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Completes Phase 2 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Phase 2 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its Phase 2 drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Three holes were completed in Phase 2 for a total of 5,310 feet (1,618.9 metres), bringing the total number of holes drilled by the Company at Gemini to five, totaling 7,330 feet (2,234.76 metres). The Gemini drilling program began in March 2022 and was successful in intersecting lithium mineralization in every hole, both in sediments and in groundwater (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 June 6, 2022 February 7, 2023 and March 28, 2023 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Completes Drill Program at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Completes Drill Program at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of its inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). A total of 1,343 m was completed through 6 diamond drill holes. Two holes were completed at the Highway Zone and four holes were completed at the DD Zone. The average length of the drill holes was 224 m

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1. Highway North, Walker and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Form 62-103F1

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Form 62-103F1

REQUIRED DISCLOSURE UNDER THE EARLY WARNING REQUIREMENTS

Item 1 - Security and Reporting Issuer

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purchase of Shares of Bradda Head Lithium Ltd

Purchase of Shares of Bradda Head Lithium Ltd

Galloway Limited

Purchase of shares of Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals Announces Expansion of Mckenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North Properties

Beyond Minerals Announces Expansion of Mckenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North Properties

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded the McKenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North properties by low-cost map staking. Highlights of the expansion announced today by the Company in the Wapesi Lake area in Ontario include:

  • The new claims cover 227 provincial grid cells and add 5,169 additional hectares
  • The McKenzie Bay (6,186 hectares), Wapesi Lake (944 hectares) and Wapesi North (1,864 hectares) properties are now connected to form one contiguous property covering 14,163 hectares
  • The expansion covers important interpreted geological trends (granite and pegmatite fractionation trends) and possible structural controls on these interpreted trends (Wapesi Lake Fault)

"With a 14,163-hectare land position, Beyond is now the largest player in the Wapesi Lake area. This area has recently seen increased interest by resource exploration companies, including Collective Metals Inc. and Cashbox Ventures making significant acquisitions to the west of our property," said Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond. "This type of activity, which we are seeing in other parts of Ontario as well, seem to support our decision to focus on Ontario. This province is quickly emerging as a reliable global supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Company's Clarification Of Comments By Chile's President Gabriel Boric On Chile's National Lithium Strategy

Nano One Advances Commercial Plans for LFP and Other Cathode Materials

Reaction To Comments By Chile's President Gabriel Boric

Related News

Lithium Investing

Company's Clarification Of Comments By Chile's President Gabriel Boric On Chile's National Lithium Strategy

Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Copper Stocks Dominate

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Ophir Gold Rises 37.5 Percent

Lithium Investing

Reaction To Comments By Chile's President Gabriel Boric

Lithium Investing

The New Chilean National Lithium Policy

×