Island Pharmaceuticals

ISLA-101 Phase 2a/b PROTECT Clinical Trial Progress Update

Australian antiviral drug development company, Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: ILA; Island or the Company) is pleased to announce progress on its ISLA-101 Phase 2a/b clinical trial in dengue fever.

  • All key data samples have been collected following dosing of all subjects in the Phase 2a (prophylactic) trial as part of Island’s ISLA-101 Phase 2a/b PROTECT clinical trial in dengue fever
  • Data currently being consolidated for review by the Safety Review Committee (SRC) in the coming weeks
  • On track to release SRC recommendation on advancing the trial to Phase 2b by end of this calendar year
In Island’s Phase 2a trial, subjects receive ISLA-101 before being infected with a weakened dengue virus developed by the US Army. The trial aims to assess whether ISLA-101 can prevent or reduce viremia and symptoms compared to a placebo, based on previous control data showing elevated viremia and symptoms in untreated subjects.

Following the announcement (ASX: 3 October 2024) that all subjects in the Phase 2a cohort of the trial had been dosed, Island confirms it has now collected the required samples to analyse how the viremia (viral load) levels in the blood of trial subjects have changed through the study. Other samples are being analysed for pharmacokinetic data as well as other blood analyses.

This data is currently being consolidated for review by the Safety Review Committee (SRC), who will meet in the coming weeks. The SRC will evaluate the safety of ISLA-101 in dengue infected individuals and consider if there is evidence of anti-dengue activity. They will then make a recommendation regarding advancing the trial to the Phase 2b cohort before the end of the calendar year.

Island’s CEO and Managing Director, Dr David Foster commented, “We are very pleased to be able to report that 46 days into the trial, we’ve collected the key data required for evaluation by the Safety Review Committee. From here, while we will continue to check in with patients up to 90 days post dosing, we look forward to providing all the data to the SRC for evaluation in the coming weeks. Importantly, this means we remain on track to report data before the end of the year from our Phase 2a component, and next steps for the Phase 2b cohort before the end of the year.”

Phase 2b will include 10 subjects randomised 8:2 (active: placebo) and will examine if ISLA-101 has activity as a treatment against dengue infection. This is the first time a potential countermeasure to combat the dengue virus, which afflicts more than 400 million individuals a year and for which there is no therapeutic option, is being investigated as both a preventative and therapeutic measure.

To subscribe to Island’s monthly newsletter, IslandWatch, and other forms of email communications, please visit this page of our website.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Island Pharmaceuticals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Resonance Health Ltd

Resonance Contracted by Major Global Pharma Company for Clinical Drug Trial Worth $13.775 Million over 24 Months

Resonance Health Ltd (ASX: RHT) (Resonance or the Company) advises that it has been contracted by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, an international, publicly listed pharmaceutical company with global operations (Customer) to be the local Australian sponsor, and to provide clinical research organisation (CRO) services, trial site services, and imaging analysis services (collectively, Services), for their clinical trial in Australia of a new drug compound (Clinical Trial).

Amplia Therapeutics

Interim Data from Accent Pancreatic Cancer Trial Supports Continuation of Trial

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATX), (“Amplia” or the “Company”), is pleased to report the interim data analysis from the Company’s Phase 2a clinical trial investigating narmafotinib in the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer (the ACCENT trial). The trial is investigating the combination of the Company’s best-in-class FAK inhibitor narmafotinib with the standard-of-care chemotherapy regimen of gemcitabine and Abraxane®. Data cut-off for the interim analysis is 27 September 2024.

InhaleRX

InhaleRx Secures $38,500,000 Funding to Fully Fund Clinical Development Plans

InhaleRx Ltd (ASX: IRX) (‘InhaleRx’ ‘IRX’ or ‘the Company’), an Australian healthcare company developing unique drug-device products to address unmet medical needs in pain management and mental health sectors, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a significant funding agreement with Clendon Biotech Capital Pty Ltd (‘Clendon Biotech Capital’). This strategic partnership will provide the funding to cover all direct costs associated with the Phase 1 & 2 clinical development of the Company's key projects - IRX-211 and IRX-616a.

TrivarX

Positive results from Phase 2 Sleep Signal Analysis for Current Major Depressive Episode (SAMDE) Study

TrivarX Limited (‘the Company’) (ASX: TRI) is pleased to announce positive top-line results from the Company’s recently completed Phase 2 Sleep Signal Analysis for Current Major Depressive Episode (SAMDE) study utilising its proprietary AI-backed algorithm, MEB-001. MEB-001 uses EEG and ECG signals recorded during sleep to identify current Major Depressive Episode (cMDE).

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited

Positive Phase 2a Fibromyalgia Results Deliver Pain Reduction in 100% of Patients, Strengthening IP Position and Clinical Trial Strategy

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited (‘Tryp’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: TYP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company is pleased to advise it has received highly encouraging, positive results from its recently completed Phase 2a clinical trial conducted in collaboration with the University of Michigan (‘UOM’) (refer ASX announcement: 10 July 2024). The results are both significant and clinically meaningful, and were presented by UOM researchers at the International Association for the Study of Pain (‘IASP’) 2024 World Congress in the Netherlands on 9 August 2024.

LTR Pharma Limited

LTP Secures Global Co-Development Agreement with Aptar Pharma

LTR Pharma Limited (ASX:LTR) (“LTR Pharma”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Co-Development Agreement (“the Agreement”) for SPONTAN for global markets.

