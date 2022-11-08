Life Science NewsInvesting News

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq - OYST)

Under the terms of the agreement, Oyster Point will be acquired by Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq - VTRS). Viatris will pay $11.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of up to $2.00 per share upon achievement of specified performance targets by Oyster Point for full year 2022. The investigation concerns whether the Oyster Point Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Viatris is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $19.98 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/oyster-point-pharma-inc-nasdaq-oyst/ .

Benefitfocus, Inc. (Nasdaq - BNFT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Benefitfocus will be acquired by Voya Financial, Inc. ("Voya") (NYSE - VOYA). Voya will pay $10.50 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Benefitfocus in a deal valued at approximately $570 million. The investigation concerns whether the Benefitfocus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Voya is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $13.06 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/benefitfocus-inc-nasdaq-bnft/ .

Abiomed, Inc. (Nasdaq - ABMD)

Under the terms of the agreement, Abiomed will be acquired by Johnson & Johnson ("J&J") (NYSE - JNJ). J&J will pay $380.00 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Abiomed. The deal has an enterprise value of $16.6 billion. Abiomed shareholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved. The investigation concerns whether the Abiomed Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether J&J is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/abiomed-inc-nasdaq-abmd/ .

Atlas Corp. (NYSE - ATCO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Atlas acquired by Poseidon Acquisition Corp. ("Poseidon"), an entity formed by certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, certain affiliates of the Washington Family, David Sokol, Chairman of the Board of Atlas, and Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Poseidon will pay $15.50 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Atlas. The deal has an enterprise value of $10.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Atlas Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Poseidon is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/atlas-corp-nyse-atco/ .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & JohnsonJNJMedical Device Investing
JNJ

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:BOSS

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Keep reading...Show less

Aduro Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer under Janssen Strategic Partnership

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced the recent initiation of a Phase 1b study of ADU-214 (JNJ-64041757) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced lung cancer. ADU-214 is an immunotherapy based on Aduro’s live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria (LADD) technology platform in development for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), Aduro’s license partner for ADU-214, is conducting the global trial.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



Waltham, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES 


Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376




Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Logo

LOGO URL | Copy the link below

Formats available:

Keep reading...Show less

Cloud DX Announces Consortium to Advance Affordable Hospital-Level Care at Home

News in Summary

  • Led by Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), in partnership with Excelar Technologies, Providence Health Care Ventures, Simon Fraser University, 3D Bridge Solutions and StarFish Medical, Cloud DX will develop and commercialize a Continuous Connected Patient Care (CCPC) digital platform to improve quality of at-home care for discharged patients, saving in-hospital resources for acute patient cases.
  • The project has a total investment of $12.8M, with $5.2M co-invested through the Digital Supercluster based in Vancouver, BC. It is expected to launch in 2024.
  • As milestones are met, Cloud DX will receive up to $560,000 CAD over the project span to support the integration of a new Medtronic continuous vital sign monitoring device and a connected medication dispenser to the Connected Health software platform.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTC:CDXFF), a leading digital health platform, today announced $5.2 million CAD of co-investment from the Digital Supercluster, through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to create the Continuous Connected Patient Care (CCPC) digital platform. Continuous remote monitoring of recently discharged patients is expected to improve patient outcomes and free up badly needed hospital resources

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SPYRAL HTN-ON MED study demonstrates meaningful clinical benefits consistent with other SPYRAL HTN renal denervation trials

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the six-month results from the full cohort of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED clinical trial. The data were presented today as Late-Breaking Clinical Science at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022 . With this news, Medtronic has submitted the final module of the Symplicity Spyral™ Premarket Approval (PMA) package to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review and approval.

Subjects who were prescribed antihypertensive medications and were treated with the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation (RDN) System had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP), a key secondary endpoint, compared to subjects in the sham control group. However, in the primary endpoint, RDN did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABPM) due to increased medications in the sham control group and the potential impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the clinical trial environment. The study also included Win Ratio, a pre-specified secondary endpoint that combines reduction in blood pressure with reduction in medication burden, which enables assessment of the overall beneficial effect of RDN. The Win Ratio demonstrated significance in favor of RDN versus a sham procedure. Finally, the study met its primary safety endpoint, with a low incidence of procedure-related and clinical adverse events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Will Present Rifaximin Data at AASLD's The Liver Meeting 2022

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), today announced one de novo abstract that is being presented at The Liver Meeting® 2022, organized by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which is taking place November 4-8 in Washington, D.C

The abstract being presented at AASLD's The Liver Meeting 2022 is:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Society for Science Launch Junior Innovators Challenge to Inspire More Than 65,000 Future STEM Leaders Nationwide

Educators and school officials encouraged to drive student awareness of state and regional science fairs for a chance to enter nation's premier middle school STEM competition

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, and Society for Science (the Society), today announced the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, the nation's premier middle school science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) competition. The Society named Thermo Fisher as the new title sponsor of the organization's middle school STEM competition in August .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time : 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone : Toll Free: 1-888-394-8218 or International 1-647-484-0475

Webcast : www.gud- knight .com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com .


About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Results

  • Revenues of $2.046 billion, down 3% reported, up 2% organic basis
  • Third quarter sales improved sequentially, notably Salix, International, and Solta
  • Successful debt exchange offer reduces debt by $2.5 billion
  • Company updates full year guidance

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") today announced its third-quarter 2022 financial results

"We are encouraged with the top line improvement in the third quarter, with four out of five segments delivering growth on an organic basis 1 ," Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health, said."The results this quarter demonstrate the resilient demand for our products in the current macro environment. Our recently completed debt exchange offer accelerated our debt reduction and we expect this will provide additional flexibility to invest, innovate and further improve our capital structure over time."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×