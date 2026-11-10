5 Top NASDAQ Biotech Stocks Year-to-date

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Edited by Lauren Kelly
Nov. 10, 2026 12:15PM PST|
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Explore what's driving the best-performing small-cap biotech stocks on the NASDAQ and find out why these companies climbed in 2026.
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The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) has climbed back to multi-year highs in 2026, underscoring renewed strength in the biotech sector despite broader market volatility.
As of November 4, the index stood at 7,463.68, up over 30 percent year-to-date. The rise shows that investors are responding to a steady flow of clinical progress, as well as robust M&A activity in the sector.
The top NASDAQ biotech stocks have seen sizeable share price increases over the past year. For those interested in investing in biotech companies, the best-performing small-cap biotech stocks are outlined below.
Data was gathered on November 4, 2026, using TradingView’s stock screener. Small-cap biotech stocks with market caps between US$50 million and US$500 million at that time were considered for this list.
1. Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)
Year-to-date gain: 55.44 percent
Market cap: US$360.63 million
Share price: US$6
Orchestra BioMed develops heart treatments with large medical device companies as partners.
Orchestra has two main programs. The first, developed with Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), is a software-based therapy that runs on a standard pacemaker and is designed to lower blood pressure. It’s aimed at pacemaker patients whose high blood pressure isn’t controlled by medication. The second is a balloon catheter that delivers a slow-release drug into the wall of a heart artery. It’s being tested in arteries that have narrowed again after being propped open with a stent.
In October, the company said it had enrolled more patients than its target in the late-stage trial of its blood pressure therapy, with 330 patients enrolled compared to its initial goal of 316. Orchestra and Medtronic plan to submit the main results to a major heart conference in the second quarter of 2027. If the results are positive, Medtronic would then seek approval from regulators. Additionally, in early November Orchestra presented its balloon catheter at a major heart conference in San Diego, California, US.
In its Q2 results, Orchestra said its US$110 million cash balance should last into the fourth quarter of 2027.
2. Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)
Year-to-date gain: 49.49 percent
Market cap: US$454.75 million
Share price: US$7.37
Alpha Teknova makes the basic lab supplies that drug developers and diagnostic test makers use in their research and production. These include growth media for bacteria and other microbes, buffers, reagents and purified water. Its customers include drug companies, contract manufacturers and lab tool makers.
The company reported Q3 results on November 4, with revenue of US$12.7 million, up 22 percent from a year earlier. The fastest growth came from its unit that supplies materials for products used in clinical trials. Teknova raised its full-year revenue forecast to between US$46 million and US$48 million. Its results also noted that Teknova closed a public offering that raised US$46 million before costs in late October.
3. Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Year-to-date gain: 39.37 percent
Market cap: US$357.71 million
Share price: US$4.46
Atea Pharmaceuticals develops antiviral pills. Its lead treatment combines two drugs into a single daily pill for hepatitis C. For most patients, the course is eight weeks, compared with 12 weeks for Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Epclusa, a leading existing treatment.
In July, Atea reported results from a large Phase 3 head-to-head trial in North America. It cured patients at a rate on par with Epclusa, with no serious side effects linked to the drug. A second Phase 3 trial outside North America is fully enrolled, and results are expected in early 2027. In its Q2 results, announced in August, Atea said it plans to seek US approval in the second quarter of 2027, depending on that second trial’s results.
4. C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)
Year-to-date gain: 28.4 percent
Market cap: US$383.84 million
Share price: US$3.12
C4 Therapeutics develops drugs that use the body’s own protein-recycling system to break down proteins that cause disease, rather than just blocking them. Its lead candidate, cemsidomide, is an oral drug being tested in people with multiple myeloma whose cancer has returned or stopped responding to treatment.
In June, the company presented Phase 1 data on cemsidomide at the European Hematology Association’s annual meeting. It is now enrolling patients in a Phase 2 trial, and initial results are expected in the second half of 2027. In April, C4 signed a new research partnership with Roche that brought in a US$20 million upfront payment. In its Q2 results, the company said its cash should fund operations to the end of 2028.
At the end of October, C4 expanded its drug discovery tools with a large library of DNA-tagged chemical compounds. Researchers can screen the library quickly against a chosen disease-causing protein to find possible drug starting points. The company says the approach has already turned up early candidates against several targets, including VAV1, which is linked to immune disorders. C4 said it plans to develop these only with a partner.
5. Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)
Year-to-date gain: 19.52 percent
Market cap: US$493.4 million
Share price: US$7.47
Evolus sells cosmetic injections. Its main product is Jeuveau, an injection that relaxes the muscles that cause frown lines, and it also sells Evolysse, a line of facial fillers. In July, it licensed the US rights to Profhilo, an injectable skin treatment made by IBSA Derma.
In October, Evolus secured the option to buy an early-stage hair regrowth treatment from a private company for an upfront payment of US$1.5 million. The treatment would be injected into the scalp during an office visit and release medicine slowly over time. Evolus will support its development and proof-of-concept study. The treatment isn’t expected to be tested on humans until after 2027, and Evolus can decide whether to buy the treatment outright once early results from human testing are in.
The company reported Q3 results on November 4, with revenue up 13 percent from a year earlier to US$78 million. Evolus kept its full-year net revenue forecast unchanged and said it expects US approval of a new filler, Evolysse Sculpt, by the end of the year.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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