Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Trending Press Releases

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Brightstar Resources Limited (‘BTR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BTR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 27 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationgold miningasx:btrgold investingGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Kestrel Gold - Completes Acquisition of 100% Interest in the QCM Property and Bernard Kreft Announces Acquisition of Common Shares

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation"), (TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to announce that it has expedited the remaining cash payment and common share issuances necessary for Kestrel to fully exercise the QCM Property Option Agreement, see Kestrel's December 15, 2020, news release. With the closing of this transaction Kestrel has earned a 100% interest in the QCM Property from Bernard Kreft

Rob Solinger, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are pleased to have completed this transaction which will allow Kestrel greater leeway in the advancement of the QCM Property. Positive results from previous reverse circulation drilling by the Corporation at QCM, see Kestrel's April 23, 2022, and October 26, 2022, news releases,

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Gold

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX:MPK) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (‘MPK’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MPK, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 26 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Nicholas Frappell, gold bars.

Nicholas Frappell: Gold Price Targets for 2024 and Key Drivers to Watch

Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery, discussed the factors he sees moving the gold price in 2024, including the US Federal Reserve, the dollar and central bank buying.

Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, he said the market may be misreading the Fed's seriousness about driving inflation lower — he expects rates to stay "somewhat higher for longer."

When asked if the American central bank can achieve a soft landing, Frappell said he's inclined to say yes.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nugget, Chinese yuan.

China’s Youth Snapping Up Gold "Beans" as Country Faces Deflation

There's a new bean-sized gold rush taking Chinese youth by storm.

Young people in the country have started to invest in the yellow metal, but not by purchasing traditional bars and coins. Rather, Gen Z is going after “gold beans” — pea-sized gold pieces that weigh about a gram and cost around 600 yuan (US$83). They come in small glass jars and double as ornaments for fashionable and financially conscious youth.

While it's typically older age groups that want to add gold to their portfolios, sales in China have been propelled this past year by young investors, with overall buying jumping by 12 percent from January to October 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Mountain

Down Under Project Update: GMN Observes Rocks Prospective for REE

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is pleased to announce it has visually identified numerous occurrences of both leucogranites and of charnockite in five of its tenements and silicified and sheared rocks that are often associated with good REE values.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Gold Pours Successfully Conclude with Cashflow to Significantly Exceed Budget

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that following on from the maiden and second gold pours announced 07/03/20241 and 12/02/20242, all processing of the ore from the Selkirk joint venture has successfully been completed at Genesis Minerals’ Gwalia processing plant.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

$1.118m Placement and Launch of Share Purchase Plan to Fund Completion of HPA Pilot Plant

Exploration Progress at Salambidwe

Achievement of Ultra-High Purity 99.9% Vanadium Product

Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of $2.3 Million

Related News

rare earth investing

$1.118m Placement and Launch of Share Purchase Plan to Fund Completion of HPA Pilot Plant

rare earth investing

Exploration Progress at Salambidwe

Vanadium Investing

Achievement of Ultra-High Purity 99.9% Vanadium Product

rare earth investing

Senior Debt Process Initiated for Caldeira REE Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Kiwi 1 Extended Production Test (EPT) Update

Resource Investing

Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing

Resource Investing

Canary Capital Finds Auric Mining a ‘Compelling Investments Case’

×