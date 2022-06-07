Precious Metals Investing News

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that it has mobilized its summer exploration program. The program will entail a multi-prong exploration effort across its Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects with two key focuses: infill and expansion drilling, and pipeline target review and development throughout its highly prospective landholdings.

Highlights:

  • Blue Star is the largest title holder in the highly prospective and underexplored High Lake Greenstone Belt in Nunavut, controlling +45 km of the Belt.
  • The Company holds a 100% interest in three projects including the Ulu Gold project, the contiguous Hood River project, and the Roma project.
  • The Ulu project hosts the Flood Zone deposit, where a significant high-grade gold resource has been outlined.
  • Excellent resource expansion potential exists in a number of identified targets over the Company's extensive landholdings.
  • The first ever compilation and systematic desktop review of +100 historical exploration targets was recently completed; abundant discovery potential exists in the pipeline of prospects with drill-ready targets.

Blue Star's CEO, Grant Ewing, commented, "We are excited to launch our 2022 exploration campaign. Several high potential target areas will be assessed during the program as we work to make significant new discoveries throughout our prospective landholdings. The current program will build off the knowledge acquired in prior programs with respect to new mineralisation styles, potential geochemical and structural controls, as well as the systematic compilation of the targets in the historical dataset."

Exploration Program Summary

Blue Star has engaged Precision GeoSurveys Inc. ("Precision") of Langley, BC to undertake a comprehensive high resolution heli-borne geophysical survey utilizing Precision's proprietary four-sensor magnetic gradient system to refine the structure, lithology, and alteration prior to mapping and prospecting programs.

The geophysical program for 2022 is comprised of 1,690-line km at 50 - 100m line spacing over the entire Roma landholdings that were not covered in the 2021 survey, and 1,365-line km at 50 m line spacing over the entire Ulu lease and Hood River concession that was not previously flown in the 2021 survey.

In addition, the recently discovered Gnu zone polymetallic vein that returned 5.34 m of 3.7 g/t gold in drill hole 21BSG020 and 8.15 m of 20.8 g/t gold in drill hole 21BSG007 during the 2021 program will be evaluated further using a magnetics / VLF-EM system. Parallel structures within this 700 m x 150 m target area will also be assessed.

Blue Star has engaged NorthTech Drilling Ltd. ("NorthTech") of Yellowknife, NT to undertake the Company's drilling program focused on resource expansion and priority target evaluation. A balanced program of +3,000 m of infill, follow-up, and initial evaluation drilling is currently scheduled with opportunities to expand through the season.

Blue Star will also be undertaking a regional sampling program using Portable PPB Pty Ltd's detectORE™ patented low-level gold by pXRF technology in addition to traditional mapping and prospecting programs. These programs will focus on developing new targets on the Roma project and further defining high potential historical prospects from the target pipeline compilation on the Hood River concession and Ulu lease.

Blue Star Gold's Projects

The Company's properties are located approximately 525 km NNE of Yellowknife, NT in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut. Kugluktuk is approximately 210 km to the NW. The Roma property lies approximately 30 km north of the Ulu-Hood River property. The total area of Blue Star's projects cover +45 km of the highly prospective and underexplored High Lake Greenstone Belt.

The Ulu lease and the contiguous Hood River property together encompass greater than 12,000 hectares of high potential exploration ground. The recent acquisition of the prospective and underexplored Roma property that lies approximately 30 km north increased the Company's landholdings by more than 14,000 hectares in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

The Ulu lease hosts the advanced stage Flood Zone gold deposit, where a significant high-grade gold resource has been outlined. Several additional gold prospects (including, but not limited to, Zebra, Contact, Central, Axis, and Gnu) are spatially related to the axis of the ~5 km long Ulu Fold, which extends from the Ulu lease onto the northern part of the Hood River property and culminates at the North Fold Nose Zone. The recent expansion of the Hood River concession added several new target zones south of the Flood Zone gold deposit. The eastern side of the Hood River property is contiguous to the Ulu lease, and hosts over twenty known gold showings. The Hood River prospects have the same deformation history (including tight folding) as well as similar mineralization styles (acicular arsenopyrite and polymetallic quartz veins) and stratigraphic sequences as the Flood Zone. One of the most prospective target areas on the eastern Hood River property is the 4 km long Crown-Pro trend which has seen only limited drilling.

The Roma project lies in the northern section of the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The project covers high grade gold showings discovered by previous explorers, notably BHP Minerals from 1988 to 1994. Multiple significant gold showings are present within a 6.5 km x 2.4 km area on the historic Roma claim block. The original showing is a 0.30 to 3.0 m wide quartz vein exposed in outcrop and boulders for 2.0 km. In 1991, BHP drilled ten shallow holes totalling 465 metres to test 1.72 km of the strike of the vein. All drill holes intersected quartz veins from 15 m to 37 m vertically below surface. Visible gold was noted in three of the drillholes and the best results were 12.38 g/t gold over 2.31 m (including 64.0 g/t gold over 0.37 m) from DDH MD-01, and 8.69 g/t gold over 1.87 m from MD-03. No drilling was conducted downdip of the high-grade intersection in DDH MD-01 and no step out drilling to the north from this intercept was conducted. No follow up drilling is known to have been completed on this property since BHP's initial drill program in the 1990's.

The site of the future deep-water port at Grays Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Grays Bay road passes in close proximity to the Roma, Ulu, and Hood River projects.

Technical Disclosure

Drill holes reported from 2021 had core samples cut by core saw with one half of the core retained and the other half sent for analysis. Samples were prepared by ALS Yellowknife-Geochemistry and analyzed at ALS Global, North Vancouver. Gold analysis was by fire assay using ALS code Au-AA26 and multielement analysis by code ME-MS61. Control samples include a crush duplicate every twenty samples; certified reference material was inserted once every ten samples. Reported assay intervals are uncapped, use a minimum 1 g/t gold assay cut off with the inclusion of up to 2 m of material below cut-off. True widths for all but the Flood Zone are not known due to lack of drilling and may range from 50% to 95% of drilled lengths. Historical intercepts reported from the Roma project have not yet been verified.

About Precision GeoSurveys Inc.

Based in Langley, B.C., Precision has the expertise and personnel to plan and execute a successful geophysical program. Precision has flown over five hundred surveys around the world since 2007 using innovative geophysical technologies.

About NorthTech Drilling Ltd.

Based in Yellowknife, NT, NorthTech is a family-owned and operated industrial drilling contractor specializing in providing reliable and professional diamond drilling services in the North. NorthTech has completed 150,000 meters of drilling since their inception in 2006.

About Portable PPB Pty Ltd. and detectORE

Portable PPB is a Canning Vale, West Australia based company focused on bringing disruptive technology into the gold industry, globally. They bring a wealth of experience and a track record of delivering novel solutions to drive exploration, discovery, and mining. Blue Star has committed, as a research sponsor, to be an early user in Canada of Portable PPB Pty Ltd's detectORE™ patented low-level gold by pXRF technology. It enables rapid remote on-site gold results to ~20 ppb Au levels daily, instead of weeks to many months for each batch.

Qualified Person

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a gold company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. Blue Stars landholdings total approximately 270 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Property mining lease, an advanced gold project, the highly prospective Hood River Property that is contiguous to the Ulu lease, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu lease), and numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority targets occur throughout the Ulu, Hood River and Roma Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO
Telephone: +1 778-379-1433
Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding prospective income and revenues, anticipated levels of capital expenditures for fiscal year, expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings, and estimates of mineral resources and reserves on our properties.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses into our operations, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the mining industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the regulatory bodies in Nunavut, changes in the price of fuel and other key materials and disruptions in supply chains for these materials, closures or slowdowns and changes in labour costs and labour difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver goods and services to us, as well as natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes or man-made or other disruptions of our equipment, and inaccuracies in estimates of mineral resources and/or reserves on our mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126444

Overview

Nunavut, Canada's easternmost territory, was a marvel of natural resources and investment opportunities long before its split from the Northwest Territories in 1999. Since then, the territory has seen a mining and economic boom that many new, modern states rarely see. Mineral exploration investment has increased five-fold and Nunavut is now the northern leader in exploration investment.

On the global stage, Nunavut ranks within the best 30 jurisdictions worldwide based on the geologic attractiveness and government policies in support of exploration. The territory hosts a perfect storm of investor interest and several highly prospective precious minerals projects, including an operational diamond mine and permitting-stage gold projects.

Blue Star Gold (TSXV: BAU, FSE: 5WP0, OTCQB: BAUFF) is an exploration and development company focused on high-grade gold and silver projects in Nunavut. The company delivers a significant opportunity for value creation based on its highly prospective precious metal assets and resource growth potential. Blue Star's experienced and skilled team primes the company for success in mining endeavors and strong relationship formation with regulatory bodies and local communities.

Nunavut boasts a politically stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction. Over several decades, the territory has built significant investor relations in the natural resource sector and hosts some of the lowest capital, small business and corporate taxes in the country. These conditions strategically position Blue Star Gold for fast-tracked development and provide the excellent potential for resource expansion and future advanced drilling campaigns.

The company currently has two contiguous gold projects in operation, its flagship Ulu gold project and Hood River property. The Ulu gold project hosts an extensive high-grade gold resource that Blue Star intends on expanding in the future. New discoveries on this core asset also demonstrate high-quality mine transformation potential.

Ulu's main deposit called Flood Zone has approximately 605,000 ounces of gold measured and indicated at grades of 7.5 g/t gold over 2.5 million tonnes. Further inferred resources show an additional 226,000 ounces of gold at 5.57 g/t over 1.26 million tonnes.

The Hood River property is relatively unexplored but poses an exciting opportunity for precious metal discovery. Historic work from neighboring projects forecast promising gold yield, which has since been supported by high-grade surface samples on numerous showings on the property. Blue Star currently has over 20 gold drill targets identified for future resource growth.

When asked about immediate plans for the next 12 months, Blue Star Gold CEO Grant Ewing discussed advanced technological data collection and analysis. “We've had several generations of work, but no one has really put the data altogether. So that's the first step we've undertaken with this Ulu project." This foundational step would create an in-depth geological scaling model of the property compiled in a state-of-the-art GIS database.

Much of Blue Star's success can be attributed to its very supportive shareholder base and strong management team. Combining expertise from geological, exploration and financial sectors, the management and technical team primes the company for significant growth.

With a core gold asset and another very high-quality exploration project, the company has a clean focus that prioritizes development and stakeholder interests.

Company Highlights

  • Blue star Gold is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on exploring and developing high-quality gold and silver projects in Nunavut, Canada.
  • The company is currently operating two gold exploration projects, its flagship Ulu gold project and its Hood River project.
  • The Ulu gold property hosts two primary deposits, the Flood Zone and Gnu Zone. The Flood Zone deposit contains over 600,000 ounces of gold indicated at grades around 7.5 g/t gold with additional inferred resources.
  • The Hood River project presents Blue Star with an exciting exploration opportunity of over 20 prospective gold targets on the property. The limited exploration history also offers an entry-level opportunity for investors.
  • The company is currently building the first fully compiled GIS database for its projects. This database allows Blue Star to analyze mineral reports for better geological modeling and resource expansion.
  • Blue Star Gold is well-positioned with a strong shareholder portfolio. Currently, management and insiders hold over a third of the company.
  • Blue Star Gold acquired Roma Mineral Exploration Agreement consolidating 40 Kilometres of the High Lake Greenstone Belt

Key Projects

Ulu Gold Project

The Ulu property covers an area of 947 hectares approximately 523 kilometers north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, and within the Kitikmeot Settlement Area of Nunavut. The project site is accessible via fixed-wing aircraft or seasonal ice road and benefits from local infrastructure, including telecommunications, administrative and housing structures.

The property's main deposit, the Flood Zone, is a northwest-trending, shear hosted anastomosing vein/alteration system. A 2020 exploration program reported gold assay results that measured 14.95 g/t gold over 13.8 meters (upper zone) and 9.65 g/t gold over 6.0 meters (lower zone). Additionally, the secondary Gnu Zone deposit has seen partial drilling exposure of its inferred 66,000 ounce gold resource and it is open for expansion with numerous proximal targets.

In 2020, Blue Star conducted a significant diamond drilling program at its Ulu and Hood River properties. The operation included 7,624 meters of drilling over 38 diamond drilling holes.

Future plans include an updated resource estimate, as well as exploration focused on expanding resources at the Flood and Gnu deposits. Past metallurgical tests indicate excellent gold recoveries, which poses exciting possible discoveries and economic prosperity in Blue Star Gold's future.

Hood River Project

The Hood River property spans an 8,015 hectare area in Nunavut, Canada, and has a 20 year renewable Mineral Exploration Agreement (MEA) issued by Nunavut Tunngavik in June 2013. The property covers the southern portion of the High Lake Greenstone Belt, known for rich gold resources and structural characteristics similar to the prolific Red Lake Belt in Ontario.

Exploration of the property identified 26 mineralized showings spread across five main zones: North Fold Nose, Crown, Penthouse South, Penthouse North and Blackridge. A 2019 drilling and prospecting program reported significant mineral samples graded between 3.9 g/t gold and 31 g/t gold, the highest of which was at North Fold Nose.

The project's underexplored history presents investors with an entry-level opportunity for this high-quality project. Blue Star Gold plans to conduct further prospecting and sampling to identify and prioritize prospective gold targets.

Management Team

Grant Ewing, P. Geo. - CEO

Grant Ewing is an accomplished mining executive with a strong technical foundation and solid business acumen. He is a professional geologist by background and has over 25 years of experience in the mineral industry and the last 10 years in senior executive roles.

Ewing's extensive knowledge base covers the entire mine development cycle, from early-stage exploration to production, in several different commodities. He has experience building value by managing the development of exploration assets from the discovery phase to economic evaluation. Strong corporate development and investor relations, merger and acquisitions and capital markets knowledge complement his mineral industry experience.

Ewing has experience with several successful mineral exploration and development companies at the executive level throughout his career, including Rockridge Resources, Kiska Metals/AuRico Metals and Acadian Mining, among others. Ewing is also a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Robert Metcalfe - Chairman & Director

Robert James Metcalfe is a lawyer and was a senior partner with the law firm Lang Michener LLP for 20 years. He is the former President and CEO of Armadale Properties and Counsels to all of the Armadale Group of Companies, with significant holdings across numerous industries including finance, construction of office buildings, airport ownership, management and refurbishing, land development and automotive dealerships as well as newspaper publishing, radio and television stations. Metcalfe has served as president, CEO, lead director, chairman and committee member on numerous publicly listed natural resource and industry company corporate boards in Canada, the USA, England, South America and Africa.

As director and shareholder, Metcalfe has been engaged in numerous acquisitions, divestitures, corporate reorganizations, financings and corporate improvements, and served on multiple special committees across many sectors. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and a member in good standing of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Andrea Yuan - CFO

Andrea Yuan is a Chartered Professional Accountant in British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant in New Hampshire. Yuan obtained her Bachelor of Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1994 and started her career as an internal auditor and then as team head of the internal audit department at the Bank of China's Shanghai Pudong branch in China from 1994 to 1999. After arriving in Canada in 1999, she worked in various senior accounting positions. From 2004 to 2011, she worked at Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, where she advanced to an audit principal. In November 2011, Yuan started her own financial and management consulting company, Black Dragon Financial Consulting Services Inc. She acted as CFO for several public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. - Vice President Exploration

Darren Lindsay is a registered professional geoscientist in BC, NU and NT with over 25 years of mineral exploration experience across four continents, focusing on orogenic gold systems. In addition to more than 15 years working in the Slave Structural Province with BHP Minerals, Inmet Mining, Miramar Hope Bay, Newmont and NxGold, Lindsey has also worked on orogenic gold deposits in Ontario, Guyana, Ghana and Western Australia. He was directly involved with and led teams for belt-scale exploration, resource expansions, and feasibility level studies of gold deposits in the Hope Bay Belt, Nunavut. Also, Lindsey was a key member of the team that defined prospective stratigraphy hosting the northern deposits of the Hope Bay belt that led to the targeting and substantial expansion of the mineral resources leading to the purchase of Miramar Hope Bay by Newmont.

Lindsey holds a B.Sc. honors degree in geology from the University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. honors degree in biochemistry from Carleton University.

Peter M. Kuhn - Technical Advisor

Peter M. Kuhn is a proactive mining executive recognized for vision and creative problem solving with extensive experience in international projects. He has held senior positions with Thyssen Mining Construction, BLM Mining Services in Sudbury, Bullion River Gold and his own private company. In 2014, he joined WPC Resources and was General Manager of Blue Star Gold Corp. until he was appointed a Technical Advisor. Kuhn holds a Master of Engineering degree from the Technical University of Clausthal, Germany.

Eugene Flood - Technical Advisor

Eugene Flood is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in Canada and internationally. Flood discovered the Flood Zone on the Ulu property in June 1989 for BHP Minerals and found several additional mineralized zones on this property, including the Central Zone, West Limb, East Limb, South Zone, Gnu Zone, Zebra, Apex, and the Northern Fold Nose Zone. Flood has also been involved in all aspects of the Ulu project, including mapping, drilling and calculating the first resource on the Flood Zone and identified the Doris Lake area in North Hope Bay, Nunavut.

As the owner of Flood Consulting, he has provided GIS-based spatial prospectively analysis for such clients as Goldfields, B2 Gold and Goldcorp. Currently, he acts as technical advisor to Aurion Resources in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland. In addition to 10 years working in the Slave Structural Province, Eugene has also worked on orogenic gold deposits in Ontario, Sweden, Finland, French Guyana and Brazil.

Flood graduated from Lakehead University with a B.Sc. degree in geology in 1985.

Blue Star Gold Announces $6M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to $6,000,000. Pursuant to the offering, the Company will issue common shares (each a "Share") at a price of $0.65 per Share, flow-through common shares (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.73 per FT Share, and charitable flow-through common shares (each a "Charitable FT Share") at a price of $0.91 per Charitable FT Share, in any combination, to raise up to $6,000,000 in gross proceeds (together, the "Private Placement").

The Charitable FT Shares qualify as "flow through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) to be sold on a charitable flow-through basis.

Blue Star Gold Announces Option Grants

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 700,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share for a period of 5 years to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star Gold Releases Final 2021 Results and Summarizes its 2022 Exploration Plans

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to provide all final outstanding results including surface samples, re-sampled historical drill core and drilling results from the 2021 exploration program at its Ulu Project located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut.

Highlights of the 2021 Drill Program:

Blue Star Gold Expands Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement Adding Several High-Quality Gold Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an expanded Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement (MEA) with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI).

Blue Star owns the Ulu Gold Property mining lease that hosts the high-grade Flood Zone gold deposit, and the highly prospective Hood River MEA property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. With the recent expansion of the Roma Project and now the expanded Hood River Project, the Company controls approximately 267 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt (HLGB), Nunavut.

Blue Star Gold Drills 5.21 g/t Gold over 3.00 Metres in a Structure Parallel to Its High-Grade Flood Zone Gold Deposit

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results from an additional eight (8) drill holes from the 2021 exploration program at its Ulu Project located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. Results from ten (10) drill holes remain outstanding.

Highlights from the recently completed drill program:

