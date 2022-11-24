Precious MetalsInvesting News

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") issuing 4,000,000 common shares (each a "Share") at $0.25 per Share raising gross proceeds of $1,000,000.

The Shares are subject to a four-month and one day hold period expiring on March 25, 2023 pursuant to securities laws in Canada and, where applicable, the Exchange. The Company intends to use the proceeds for general exploration and working capital. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

Dr. Georg Pollert, a director and controlling shareholder of the Company, purchased 4,000,000 Shares pursuant to the Private Placement. As a result, the issuance of these Shares pursuant to the Private Placement is considered a related party transaction (as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101")). The Company relied upon the "Fair Market Value Not More Than $2,500,000" exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, under MI 61-101.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a gold company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. Blue Stars landholdings total approximately 270 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Property lease, an advanced gold project, the highly prospective Hood River Property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu lease), and numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority targets occur throughout the Ulu, Hood River and Roma Projects.

For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO
Telephone: +1 778-379-1433
Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145666

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blue Star GoldTSXV:BAUPrecious Metals Investing
BAU:CA
blue star

Blue Star Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Drills 4.41 g/t Gold over 10.42 Metres and Provides Final Results from the 2022 Exploration Program

Blue Star Gold Drills 4.41 g/t Gold over 10.42 Metres and Provides Final Results from the 2022 Exploration Program

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") provides an update on the final results from the 2022 exploration campaign. Drilling focused on both potential new resource areas and on select areas of the Flood Zone deposit to improve geological and resource modeling as part of a multi-prong exploration program across the Company's highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Exploration Program Results:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Outlines Several High Potential Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Outlines Several High Potential Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") provides an update on the development of its target pipeline conducted across its highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects ("Projects") located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Program Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Announces $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Announces $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000. Pursuant to the offering, the Company will issue 4,000,000 common shares (each a "Share") at a price of $0.25 per Share to raise up to $1,000,000. (the "Private Placement").

The Shares will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada and, where applicable, the Exchange. The Company intends to use the proceeds for general exploration and working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Provides Additional Exploration Results

Blue Star Gold Provides Additional Exploration Results

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces additional results from its 2022 exploration program across the Company's highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Program Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Completes 2022 Exploration Program; 8.18 g/t Gold over 4.2 Metres Intersected at Gnu Zone

Blue Star Gold Completes 2022 Exploration Program; 8.18 g/t Gold over 4.2 Metres Intersected at Gnu Zone

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its 2022 exploration program across the Company's highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA SILVER TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS AND RECEIVE ROFR ON THE PALOS VERDES CONCESSION

VIZSLA SILVER TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS AND RECEIVE ROFR ON THE PALOS VERDES CONCESSION

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) ( Frankfurt : 0G3) (" Vizsla " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (" Prismo "), a company co-founded and advised by Dr. Peter Megaw . Pursuant to the LOI, the Company intends to make a strategic investment (the " Strategic Investment ") with a right of first refusal (the " ROFR ") to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo (the " Project "), and 4,000,000 units of Prismo (the " Prismo Units "), for aggregate consideration of C$2,000,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vizsla Silver to Make Strategic Investment in Prismo Metals and Receive Right of First Refusal on the Palos Verdes Concession

Vizsla Silver to Make Strategic Investment in Prismo Metals and Receive Right of First Refusal on the Palos Verdes Concession

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (FSE: 0G3) ("Vizsla"). Pursuant to the LOI, Vizsla intends to make a strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") for 4,000,000 units of Prismo (the "Prismo Units") for aggregate consideration of C$2,000,000 with Vizsla acquiring a right of first refusal (the "ROFR") to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo (the "Project").

Transaction Highlights for Prismo

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BATHURST METALS Announces Closing of Financing

BATHURST METALS Announces Closing of Financing

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 24, 2021 Bathurst Metals Corp. (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVD) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced private placement.   The Company issued 1,600,000 units (the " Units ") of securities at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $160,000.00 (the " Offering ").  Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 for one year.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMETAL Resources Submits Drilling Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain

iMETAL Resources Submits Drilling Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has submitted new exploration drilling permits for the Company's Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain projects; both lie within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

Gowganda West is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle. iMetal has just recently completed a 2611 m drilling program and is expecting assay results imminently. The Property has yielded previous drill results of 30 m @ 0.3 g/t with short intervals up to 6 g/t, trenching results including 27.2 g/t Au, and grab samples including 67.9 g/t Au.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Reports Assay Results, Including 12.13 g/t Gold over 1.52 Metres, from the Tuscarora Project

American Pacific Mining Reports Assay Results, Including 12.13 g/t Gold over 1.52 Metres, from the Tuscarora Project

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a project update and assay results from the Tuscarora Project (" Tuscarora ") or (" the Project ").

The Company completed 33 shallow reverse circulation ("RC") drillholes at Tuscarora for a total of 5,515 metres ("m") across several different target areas. Drilling at the South Navajo area defined a potential third gold zone below known mineralization and drilling and sampling along the Modoc Vein swarm has highlighted the potential for a new gold-bearing sulfide system in an area that has very limited historical drilling.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Provides an Update on the Barrick Alliance

Japan Gold Provides an Update on the Barrick Alliance

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on work programs at Barrick Alliance projects in Kyushu and Hokkaido (Figure 1).

Following the announcement of Barrick's selection of six Japan Gold projects in early September, work programs immediately commenced on priority targets in Kyushu and Hokkaido (Figure 1). Refer to the Company's news release dated September 6, 2022, for more information on the Barrick Alliance selection of projects for advancement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×