Precious MetalsInvesting News

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces additional results from its 2022 exploration program across the Company's highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Program Highlights:

  • 3,865 metres of drilling in 28 holes were completed during the 2022 program.

  • A 3,055 line-km airborne magnetics survey was completed, providing complete coverage over the Company's extensive landholdings.

  • A regional till sampling program on the Roma Project was completed. In addition to confirming strong till trains for the known targets, several prospective new target areas were identified.

  • Over ½ of the >100 mineral showings in the 'target pipeline' were reviewed, prospected, and mapped, resulting in the identification/confirmation of several prospective target areas (see Figure 1). Examples include:

    • Zebra-Dagg corridor - a 900-metre-long section of the Ulu fold hinge located ~1,800 metres NNW of the Flood deposit; with only three short historic drill holes,

    • 875-metre-long Gravy showing located ~ 5,500 metres ESE of the Flood deposit, may link to the Crown Trend providing a composite 2,200-metre-long corridor; no drilling has been recorded in the Gravy area however one drill casing was located nearby, and

    • ~700-metre-long Bouncer structure located ~1,700 metres west of the Flood deposit, no drilling has been conducted on this extensive zone.

  • Drill hole DD22-CEN-002 returned a 40.24 m interval of moderately to strongly altered rock containing 0.73 g/t gold starting at 126.76 m downhole, including 2.49 m of 2.70 g/t gold and 5.42 m of 1.35 g/t gold.

  • Drill hole DD22-CEN-003 returned 2.5 m of 4.24 g/t gold, including 1.59 m of 5.59 g/t gold starting at 112.29 m downhole.

  • Drill hole DD22-IGU-001A intercepted a new shallow vein at Nutaaq (Gnu) zone with 1.18 m of 6.78 g/t gold including 0.69 m of 10.25 g/t gold.

  • Excellent progress made in improving the condition of the overall Ulu site (i.e., legacy waste clean up).

Exploration Program Summary

All drilling was completed with oriented core to assist in geological modeling. In addition, 58 of the >100 showings in the 'target pipeline' were reviewed, prospected, and mapped. Approximately 50% of the program samples are pending laboratory results, most of which are rock and soil samples.

Discussion of Drill Results Reported:

The Central Zone target area is comprised of three inferred sub-parallel calc-silicate altered and locally mineralised structures traced intermittently on surface for up to 2,000 metres. One zone, Central-C, was chosen for additional drilling this season due to its proximity to the Flood Zone, the strong alteration present, and the down dip continuity determined from previous drilling. Drilling indicates a potential change in orientation of the structure parallel to the Flood Zone, a more favourable orientation for mineral development.

A final drill hole at the Gnu (Nutaaq) Zone, DD22-IGU-001A is reported that was evaluating a blind vein intersected in DD22-MIQ-001 earlier in the season which returned 0.68 m of 1.06 g/t gold.

DRILLING

DD22-CEN-001 returned no significant intercepts although the target was intersected as an 11-metre-wide section of calc-silicate alteration with intervals of silicification and low abundances of acicular arsenopyrite. The drillhole cut a series of basalt flows with a significant fault that was logged above the target horizon.

DD22-CEN-002, returned an open 40.24 m wide moderately to strongly altered interval containing 0.73 g/t gold starting at 126.76 metres downhole, including 2.49 m of 2.70 g/t gold and 5.42 m of 1.35 g/t gold. The drill hole intersected basalt flows with an interval of interflow sediment located between 105.48 to 109.76 m. Two sections of weak irregular calc-silicate alteration were logged, with both returning anomalous levels of gold mineralisation associated with sections of stronger alteration, silicification and abundances of fine acicular arsenopyrite up to 2-3%.

DD22-CEN-003 intersected 4.24 g/t gold over 2.5 m, including 5.59 g/t over 1.59 mstarting at 112.29 m downhole. The hole was drilled through basalt flows and gabbro. A 6 cm wide interval of strong fault gouge was noted in the drillhole at approximately 52 m. The targeted acicular arsenopyrite zone (107 - 115 m) contains two sections of strongly strained, altered and silicified basalt hosting pyrite and pyrrhotite and 1% acicular arsenopyrite at the start of the interval and up to 7% acicular arsenopyrite in the lower portion of the interval, which returned the best gold values.

DD22-CEN-004 was drilled to test a historical drill hole (90VD83; 1.09 m of 27.49 g/t gold). The hole intersected basalt flows and two quartz-feldspar porphyry dikes. Two fault gouge zones were also intersected. Two intercepts of interest, 0.39 m of 1.31 g/t gold and 0.99 m of 1.26 g/t gold, are associated with silicified sections of calc-silicate altered rock with trace to 2% pyrite and pyrrhotite and small clusters of fine acicular arsenopyrite.

DD22-IGU-001/-001A. The initial drill hole was lost and was redrilled. The hole intercepted gabbro hosting a smoky quartz vein. The vein contained pyrrhotite, sphalerite, pyrite, chalcopyrite and rare visible gold mineralisation. The host rock contained leucoxene alteration and exhibited moderate to strong strain around the veining.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/141710_a4ccf98b44b0eb82_003.jpg

Figure 1: Target pipeline plan map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/141710_a4ccf98b44b0eb82_003full.jpg

Table 1: Table of drill collar locations for holes reported in this release

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/141710_tableone_550.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/141710_tableone.jpg

Table 2: Table of results to date

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/141710_tabletwo_550.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/141710_tabletwo.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/141710_a4ccf98b44b0eb82_006.jpg

Figure 2: Plan map of drill holes

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/141710_a4ccf98b44b0eb82_006full.jpg

Blue Star Gold's Projects

The Company's properties are located approximately 525 km NNE of Yellowknife, NT in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut. The hamlet of Kugluktuk is approximately 210 km to the NW. The Roma property lies approximately 30 km north of the Ulu-Hood River property. The total area of Blue Star's projects encompasses 267 km2 of the highly prospective and underexplored High Lake Greenstone Belt.

The Ulu lease and the contiguous Hood River property together encompass greater than 12,000 hectares (120 km2) of highly prospective exploration ground. The recent acquisition of the prospective and underexplored Roma property that lies approximately 30 km north increased the Company's landholdings by more than 14,000 hectares (140 km2) in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

The Ulu mining lease hosts the advanced stage Flood Zone gold deposit, where a significant high-grade gold resource has been outlined. Several additional gold prospects (including, but not limited to, Zebra, Contact, Central, Axis, and Gnu) are spatially related to the axis of the 5 km long Ulu Fold, which extends from the Ulu lease onto the northern part of the Hood River property and culminates at the North Fold Nose Zone. The recent expansion of the Hood River concession added several new target zones south of the Flood Zone gold deposit. The eastern side of the Hood River property is contiguous to the Ulu lease, and hosts over twenty known gold showings. The Hood River prospects have the same deformation history (including tight folding) as well as similar mineralization styles (acicular arsenopyrite and polymetallic quartz veins) and stratigraphic sequences as the Flood Zone. One of the most prospective target areas on the eastern Hood River property is the 4 km long Crown-Pro trend which has seen only limited drilling.

The Roma project lies in the northern section of the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The project covers high grade gold showings discovered by previous explorers, notably BHP Minerals from 1988 to 1994. Multiple significant gold showings are present within a 6.5 km x 2.4 km area on the historic Roma claim block. The original showing is a 0.30 to 3.0 m wide quartz vein exposed in outcrop and boulders for 2.0 km. In 1991, BHP drilled 10 shallow holes totalling 465 metres to test 1.72 km of strike of the vein. All drill holes intersected quartz veins from 15 m to 37 m vertically below surface. Visible gold was noted in three of the drillholes and the best results were 12.38 g/t Au over 2.31 m (including 64.0 g/t Au over 0.37 m) from DDH MD-01, and 8.69 g/t Au over 1.87 m from MD-03. No drilling was conducted downdip of the high-grade intersection in DDH MD-01 and no step out drilling to the north from this intercept was conducted. No follow up drilling is known to have been completed on this property since BHP's initial drill program in the 1990's. The Company has not verified the historical results from the Roma property and has presented information obtained from two assessment reports submitted by BHP Minerals Canada Ltd.; McMaster, G., (1995). Roma 3,4,5 and 6 Claims 1995 Geological and Geochemical Report, and Anonby, L. and Jopson, W., (1992). Geological, Geochemical, Geophysical and Drilling Report on the Roma 1 and 2 Claims.

The site of the future deep-water port at Gray's Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Gray's Bay Road passes in close proximity to the Roma, Ulu, and Hood River projects.

Technical Disclosure

Drill holes reported had core samples cut by core saw with one half of the core retained and the other half sent for analysis. Samples were prepared by ALS Yellowknife-Geochemistry and analyzed at ALS Global, North Vancouver. Gold analysis was by fire assay using ALS code Au-AA26 and multielement analysis by code ME-MS61. Control samples include a crush duplicate every twenty samples; certified reference material was inserted once every ten samples. Reported assay intervals are uncapped, use a minimum 1 g/t gold assay cut off with the inclusion of up to 2 m of material below cut-off. True widths for all but the Flood Zone are not known due to lack of drilling and may range from 50% to 95% of drilled lengths.

Qualified Person

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a gold company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. Blue Stars landholdings total approximately 270 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Property mining lease, an advanced gold project, the highly prospective Hood River Property that is contiguous to the Ulu lease, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu lease), and numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority targets occur throughout the Ulu, Hood River and Roma Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO
Telephone: +1 778-379-1433
Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Raffi Elmajian, Corporate Communications Manager
Telephone: +1 778-379-1433 ext. 107
Email: relmajian@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding prospective income and revenues, anticipated levels of capital expenditures for fiscal year, expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings, and estimates of mineral resources and reserves on our properties.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses into our operations, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the mining industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the regulatory bodies in Nunavut, changes in the price of fuel and other key materials and disruptions in supply chains for these materials, closures or slowdowns and changes in labour costs and labour difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver goods and services to us, as well as natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes or man-made or other disruptions of our equipment, and inaccuracies in estimates of mineral resources and/or reserves on our mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141710

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blue Star GoldTSXV:BAUPrecious Metals Investing
BAU:CA
blue star

Blue Star Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Completes 2022 Exploration Program; 8.18 g/t Gold over 4.2 Metres Intersected at Gnu Zone

Blue Star Gold Completes 2022 Exploration Program; 8.18 g/t Gold over 4.2 Metres Intersected at Gnu Zone

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its 2022 exploration program across the Company's highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Provides Exploration Program Update; 6.52 g/t Gold Over 17.4 Metres Intersected at Flood Zone

Blue Star Gold Provides Exploration Program Update; 6.52 g/t Gold Over 17.4 Metres Intersected at Flood Zone

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces an update on its multi-prong exploration program across the Company's highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. Exploration activities covered by this update include drilling at the Flood and Gnu Zone, a regional geochemical survey on the Roma Project, and initial pipeline prospect reviews.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Intercepts 15.00 g/t Gold over 17.65 m

Blue Star Gold Intercepts 15.00 g/t Gold over 17.65 m

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces the first drill results from its 2022 exploration program on the Ulu, Hood River and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. Assays from the initial Flood Zone drill hole are reported herein. The Company is also providing an update on additional exploration activities on its multi-prong exploration effort across its highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through, Charitable Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Common Shares

Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through, Charitable Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Common Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of June 2, 2022, and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 3,077,000 common shares (each a "Share") at $0.65 per Share, 2,523,289 flow-through shares (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.73 per FT Share, and 1,340,031 charitable flow-through common shares (each, a "Charitable FT Share") at a price of $0.91 per Charitable FT Share raising total gross proceeds of $5,061,479. The Company paid finder's fees of $134,520 to GloRes Securities Inc. and Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd., and issued 85,943 common shares to GloRes Securities Inc., Teresa Schmid, and Qwest Investment Fund Manager.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Commences Drill Program at its Ulu Gold Project

Blue Star Gold Commences Drill Program at its Ulu Gold Project

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that its drill program has commenced, with the first drill hole on the Flood Zone now completed. The exploration program consists of a multi-prong approach including airborne and ground geophysics, regional geochemical sampling, prospecting, and mapping, and a focused diamond drilling program. The work program will be carried out across the Company's Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects with two key focuses: infill and expansion drilling, and pipeline target review and development throughout the prospective landholdings.

Blue Star is the largest title holder in the highly prospective and underexplored High Lake Greenstone Belt in Nunavut, controlling +45 km of the Belt. The Company holds a 100% interest in three projects including the Ulu Gold project, the contiguous Hood River project, and the Roma project. The Ulu project hosts the Flood Zone deposit, where a significant high-grade gold resource has been outlined.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Samples Radioactive Zones at the Sabre Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Samples Radioactive Zones at the Sabre Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a prospecting program at the Sabre Uranium Project ("Sabre", or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan. Sabre consists of 16 mineral claims encompassing 16,041 hectares (39,637 acres), located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin near Richards Lake, SK, approximately 60 kilometres (40 miles) west of the community of Stony Rapids, SK. Two radioactive zones were located on surface in the Athabasca sandstone by ALX's prospecting team adjacent to an interpreted structural zone of quartz vein brecciation.

Highlights of the 2022 Sabre Prospecting Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims in Saskatchewan & Provides update on the Father Lake Nickel Property

SKRR Exploration Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims in Saskatchewan & Provides update on the Father Lake Nickel Property

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FRE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-arm's length acquisition agreement (the " Agreement ") dated October 24, 2022 to acquire a 100% interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s (" Edge ") Carp River Ni-Cu-Co property (the " Property ") consisting of five (5) mineral claims compromising a total of 5,606.48 hectares.

SKRR Exploration Inc. logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Highlights
  • Located in mineral rich Saskatchewan a world class mining jurisdiction, immediately north of the town of Stony Rapids .
  • Property is situated within the similar regional bedrock lithology associated with the nearby Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and Currie Lake occurrences of ALX's Firebird property on which Rio Tinto has an option agreement to earn 80%.
  • Numerous nickel, copper and cobalt showings along trend, including the Carp River, Bet Claims and McAskill showings associated with multiple moderate to high priority interpreted VTEM anomalies.
  • Historic soil grid survey exploration on the Carp River grid in 2005 determined that Ni, Cu, Co anomalies were significant and comparable to those associated with the Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences located 5km and 10km to the west respectively.

View Maps

Sherman Dahl , SKRR's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "SKRR continues to build shareholder value by thinking outside the box. Over the last six months we have expanded our property portfolio with a focus on battery metals in both Northern Saskatchewan and British Columbia . Over the next few months we are further committed to unlocking the value of our portfolio of Gold and Battery Metal assets. We are extremely excited to acquire the Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt property and add to our expanding portfolio of assets in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions."

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, SKRR will acquire a 100% interest in the Carp River Nickel-Copper Property by making a cash payment of CAD$7,000 to Edge, which represents the costs expended by Edge in staking and researching the Property.

The Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The acquisition agreement with Edge is not an "Arm's Length Transaction" as such term is defined in the Exchange's Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions . Ross McElroy is a director of SKRR and is also a director of Edge.

The Carp River Nickel-Copper Property Details

The Carp River property comprised of five (5) contiguous mineral claims totaling 5,606.48 ha., is located immediately north of the hamlet of Stony Rapids in the province of Saskatchewan. Stony Rapids is a full service community with a commercial airport.  Access to the Property is via fixed wing or helicopter aircraft.  From a regional perspective, the property lies within the Tantato Domain, which makes up part of the significant Snowbird Tectonic Zone. Regionally, bedrock consists primarily of mafic granulite and garnet-pyroxene diatexite formations, which extend on strike to the west towards the Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and the Currie Lake occurrences located within 5km to 10km to the west of Carp River.

Historic exploration by Red Dragon and Pure Nickel Inc. in 2005 included a regional airborne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) geophysics survey which covered the known Axis Lake, Rea Lake , Currie Lake and other showings. Interpretation of the 2005 VTEM survey, picked numerous highly rated VTEM anomalies over the Carp River property. Follow-up soil grid surveys were conducted over areas where they determined that the conductors looked prospective. Red Dragon and Pure Nickel determined that the Ni-Cu-Co anomalies became more intense close to nickeliferous norite bodies. One of those grids surveyed was the Carp River grid, located in the middle of the Carp River property, where soil results were significant and comparable to those around Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences.

SKRR cautions that some of the historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for future work on the Carp River Property. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Carp River Property.

Update on Father Lake Airborne Geophysics Survey

A high resolution helicopter-borne magnetic survey was carried out by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. between April 2 to April 6, 2022 (see News Release Mar 22, 2022 ). The survey collected 1,042 line km of high resolution magnetic data over one survey block. The entire property was covered with the magnetic survey. Interpretation of the geophysics survey was completed by Bingham Geoscience.

The magnetic field consists of a series of high and low trends parallel to the Grease River fault which demarcates the Dodge Domain (north side) and Tantato Domain (south side). The magnetic solutions highlight the contacts along the hybrid gneiss complex (interlayered felsic gneiss, mafic gneiss and metasediments) on the south side of the Grease River shear zone. A major NW-SE structural feature is observed which also offsets known VTEM conductors in the area (The Dumas Lake fault).

The nickel host rock is a 200m to 800m wide norite body that can be traced for 16km trending east northeast with numerous nickel and copper showings along trend. The project covers several historic nickel and copper showings including: the Dumas Zones A, B, C & D. The norite host rock appears defined by a magnetic high in conjunction with historic interpreted VTEM conductors.

The VTEM covers the west side of the project and an older MegaTEM survey covers the entire project. However, the MegaTEM does not seem to resolve conductors well. There is at least one small area with a strong conductor on the east portion of the property. Coverage of the east portion of the property with VTEM may be a future option.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geo , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious mineral exploration company with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Agreement, future work on the Father Lake Property and the Carp River Property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, equipment failures, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, nickel and other metals, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/25/c5223.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Increases Private Placement Financing to $1.3 Million

ALX Resources Corp. Increases Private Placement Financing to $1.3 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to further investor demand, the Company's non-brokered private placement announced on October 11 and October 12, 2022 of flow-through units (the "FT Units") has been increased to include non flow-though units (the "NFT Units") for gross proceeds of up to $1,300,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be available to Canadian and international accredited investors. Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX for the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Completes Second Field Program at Springpole East in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Completes Second Field Program at Springpole East in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (See Regional Map).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Corp. To Acquire a 75% Interest in Brazilian, Highly Prospective Lithium & Rare Earth Projects

St. Anthony Gold Corp. To Acquire a 75% Interest in Brazilian, Highly Prospective Lithium & Rare Earth Projects

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or "the Company") (CSE:STAG) (Frankfurt:M1N) (OTC PINK:MTEHF) has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Foxfire Metals Pty Ltd ("Foxfire"), an Australian Company, pursuant to which the Company intends to acquire a 75% interest in eight Brazilian exploration licenses ("the Brazilian Portfolio"); six for lithium and two for rare earth elements (REE

The Brazilian Portfolio
The Brazilian Portfolio totals 12,315 hectares of highly prospective lithium and REE exploration licenses, in the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia for lithium and Goas for REEs. Brazil is now recognized as one of the world's major high grade lithium producers confirmed by Tesla supplier recently securing off take agreements with Sigma Lithium Corporation's (TSX-V: SGML) subsidiary Brazilian Sigma Mineração SA (Sigma).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold acquires highly prospective Star Lake rare earth elements property in James Bay

TomaGold acquires highly prospective Star Lake rare earth elements property in James Bay

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 96 map-designated claims covering an area of 4,962.6 ha (or 50 km²), located 120 km southeast of Radisson and approximately 15 km south of the recently acquired claims in James Bay. The property will be known as Star Lake and has been the subject of geophysical surveys that have identified six rare earth element showings.

"The last two claim acquisitions allow TomaGold to diversify its assets in the critical metals sector at low cost," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "The lithium and rare earth element markets are growing rapidly due to the scarcity of these metals and the acquisition of these properties represents opportunities that could not be passed up. This will only strengthen our portfolio of eight properties, including our flagship Obalski project, with results pending from the latest drill program."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×