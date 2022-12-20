Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Discovered At Copper Ridge

Energy Investing News

Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the oversubscribed 2 nd and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on November 21, 2022 and increased on December 1, 2022 consisting of 1,381,000 units in this tranche at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $138,100 . In total the Company issued 18,161,000 units for total gross proceeds of $1,816,100 .

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

" The closing of this expanded financing ensures the exploration program at Amarillo Grande Uranium/Vanadium Project continues uninterrupted, " stated Nikolaos Cacos , President and CEO. " We have an opportunity to discover multiple deposits over this vast 145km long project area and to define a globally significant uranium district. "

Each unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (the " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.20 per share for two years from the date of issue, expiring on December 19, 2024 , in this 2 nd and final tranche.

In this tranche, finder's fees of $3,052 are payable in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company.  In addition, 30,520 non-transferable finder's warrants are being issued (the " Finder's Warrant "). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for two years from the date of issue, expiring on December 19 , 2024.  In total, cash finder's fees of $61,782 were paid and 617,820 Finder's Warrants were issued.

No insiders of the Company participated in this tranche of the Private Placement. In total, insiders participated for $20,000 in this private placement. Such participation represents a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), but the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the consideration paid, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration programs on the Company's projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to this tranche of the financing are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on April 19, 2023 .

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States .

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/20/c1389.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky UraniumTSXV:BSKEnergy Investing
BSK:CA
Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Launches Field Work and Advances two Priority Exploration Targets within the Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Field Work and Advances two Priority Exploration Targets within the Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is launching a comprehensive field exploration program at the Cateo Cuatro sector to refine drilling targets, and has advanced the Ivana East target to the drill-testing stage. The Ivana East target is 10km east of the Ivana deposit while Cateo Cuatro is located 32km to the southwest.  These important targets have been prioritized by the Company as part of its strategy aimed at defining additional uranium deposits within the 145km long and wholly owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina ("AGP").

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Reports 1m @ 0.13% U3O8 and 0.13% V2O5 and Final Results from the Ivana Deposit Drilling Program, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 1m @ 0.13% U3O8 and 0.13% V2O5 and Final Results from the Ivana Deposit Drilling Program, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the third and last tranche of the recently completed reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling program at the Ivana Deposit (as announced on April 5, 2022 ), within its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project (" AGP ") in Rio Negro Province Argentina . This tranche of drilling returned 2,042 samples from 209 holes averaging 9.3m depth that tested areas of lower drill hole density at the margins of, and within, the western portion of the Ivana deposit; as well as testing the potential expansion of the deposit to the west (see Figure 1 and Table 1 *). These results will be included in a future mineral resource estimate update for the Ivana deposit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

PI will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $4,000 for minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter.  The Company and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.  PI will not receive shares or options as compensation and does not hold any shares in the Company for long term investment purposes for the benefit of PI Financial.  The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-sky-uranium-appoints-pi-financial-as-market-maker-301613955.html

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/29/c3908.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Increase in Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

Forum Announces Increase in Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 5, 2022, it has increased its Offering to up to a total of $2,200,000 from the previously announced $1,700,000. All other aspects of the Offering remain as disclosed in the December 5th news release.

The Company also announces that it has closed the first tranche of the Offering. The Company raised $1,498,300 through the issuance of 11,525,386 flow through units priced at $0.13 per unit. Each unit consists of one flow through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.17 for up to two years expiring December 16, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Airborne Electromagnetic Survey Commences at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Announces Airborne Electromagnetic Survey Commences at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Ground Prospecting Program Confirms Favourable Geological Environment for Basement-Hosted Uranium Potential

First Work Programs Under AUD$7.5 Million Geikie Option Agreement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Working with Condor Consulting Inc. to Conduct Geophysical and Geological Data Compilation and Interpretation Work at Russell Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Working with Condor Consulting Inc. to Conduct Geophysical and Geological Data Compilation and Interpretation Work at Russell Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Condor Consulting Inc. to conduct geophysical and geological data compilation and interpretation work on the Company's Russell Lake Uranium Project. Condor provides a full range of services for processing, modeling and analysis of geophysical data. The team has extensive experience in all aspects of geophysics and works with clients to integrate geoscience data whether airborne, ground or borehole into a coherent project data set from which sound exploration decisions can be based. Condor has significant expertise in the Athabasca Basin and in uranium exploration, including prior involvement in the Russell Lake Project under previous operators. This technical continuity will help ensure the success of the geophysical compilation and future drill programs moving forward. Skyharbour will be commencing a fully-funded and permitted 10,000 metre drill campaign at the project in the coming weeks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Aggressive First Quarter 2023 Exploration Plan in Place

CanAlaska Announces Aggressive First Quarter 2023 Exploration Plan in Place

Follow-Up $10 Million Exploration Program at High-Grade "Pike Zone" Uranium Discovery on West McArthur JV Project

First Phase Diamond Drilling Program Planned on Key Extension Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permits for the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permits for the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt) is pleased to announce that approvals have been received for the upcoming winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project, in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permit for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permit for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that approvals have been received for the upcoming winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project, in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Preparations continue for the winter program at the East Preston project. Permits and approval for the program have been received and the company will continue to work with the Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) and local communities to ensure opportunities for local businesses and employment are maximized.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Amends Option Agreement and Proposes Share Consolidation

Japan Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 25.1 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper, 1.5% Lead, 6.0% Zinc, 0.74 G/T Gold and 82.0 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit, Awards Contract to Prepare Independent Resource Estimate

Critical Metals Investing

Helium Evolution Confirms Second Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Lithium Investing

Lithium Market 2022 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver, Miners to Hit Major Bottom; Multi-Year Rally to Follow

Lithium Investing

Top 3 US Lithium Stocks (Updated December 2022)

Oil and Gas Investing

Keys to Decarbonizing the Oil and Gas Industry

Precious Metals Investing

Yorbeau Announces Termination of Option Agreement on the Rouyn Project

×