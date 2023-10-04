Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Blue Sky Uranium Closes $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") through the issuance of 13,333,333 units at a subscription price of $0.075 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $1,000,000 . The Company announced the private placement on September 27, 2023 .

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

Each unit (a " Unit ") consists of one common share (a " Share ") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.12 per share for three (3) years from the date of issue, expiring on October 4, 2026 .

Finder's fees of $64,921.50 are payable in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 865,620 non-transferable finder's warrants are being issued (the " Finder's Warrants "). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075 per share for three (3) years from the date of issue, expiring on October 4, 2026 .

The proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration programs on the Company's projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the receipt of regulatory approval for the Offering, the Company's plans for the use of the proceeds from the Offering, the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including Exchange approval for the closing of the Offering, the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States .

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/04/c1919.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

