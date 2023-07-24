Successful Delivery of a Premium Quality, (6% Li) Lithium Chloride Concentrate Product from HMW Pilot Plant

Company NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Bion Initiates Start Up of Livestock Waste Treatment Technology Demonstration Project

Bion Initiates Start Up of Livestock Waste Treatment Technology Demonstration Project

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that it has initiated integrated system startup at its Fair Oaks, Indiana demonstration and optimization facility. The system will allow Bion to demonstrate the effectiveness of its core ammonia recovery technology at commercial scale.

Bion will operate the integrated Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) in 'startup mode' for approximately one week, running liquids to check for pressure integrity and establish baselines. Once the startup phase is complete, the system will begin processing digestate, the manure residual after methane has been extracted through anaerobic digestion. Bion anticipates 3-4 weeks to achieve steady state operations and 4 to 12 weeks to produce repeatable operating data that is consistent with the requirements needed to support the existing economic models.

The Fair Oaks system will provide the operating data Bion needs to complete final design of the larger systems that will treat the waste from the 15,000-head module(s) that comprise a Bion project. That will allow Bion to move forward with project development, including financing and permitting, on sustainable beef projects that today include Dakota Valley Growers, Olson Feeders, and Ribbonwire Ranch. Ongoing, the system will provide a platform that Bion believes will further enhance and optimize the system to maximize its energy efficiency and economics.

The patented ARS is the core of Bion's third generation (Gen3Tech) livestock waste treatment platform. The ARS captures, stabilizes, and upcycles ammonia nitrogen in the waste stream into high-value organic and low-carbon nitrogen fertilizers that can be precision applied, when and where needed. Most of the nitrogen in livestock manure waste (and its fertilizer value) is in the form of ammonia. When exposed to air, ammonia evaporates and escapes to atmosphere, where its fertilizer value is lost, and it becomes a pollutant. Bion estimates that current practices result in up to 80 percent of the nitrogen in livestock manure being lost in this manner. Once in the environment, ammonia is difficult and expensive to recapture, and it contributes to several significant environmental issues.

Anaerobic digestion (AD), where methane is produced from an organic waste stream, is also an integral part of Bion's Gen3Tech platform. The AD process increases ammonia concentrations in the residual digestate. Bion's Ammonia Recovery System is designed to recover more than 85 percent of the ammonia from that digestate.

Bill O'Neill , Bion's CEO, said "We are eager for startup at Fair Oaks , so that we can demonstrate our core technology at commercial scale and move forward with project development and financing, and continue building relationships with strategic partners in the beef and food services industries. We look forward to a Grand Opening in the next few weeks, once the system has reached steady state. We'll keep our shareholders and interested stakeholders informed on our progress."

About Bion: Bion's patented 3 rd generation technology (Gen3Tech) dramatically reduces the environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production, increases resource efficiencies by recovering high-value byproducts, and delivers a verified sustainable product. The platform prevents pollution of air, water, and soil, while recovering low-carbon Climate Smart and organic fertilizer products and renewable energy. Bion is focused on developing clean state-of-the-art cattle feeding operations to produce premium beef with a sustainable brand certified by the USDA. For more, see Bion's website at https://bionenviro.com .

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words 'will', 'anticipate', 'believes', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bion-initiates-start-up-of-livestock-waste-treatment-technology-demonstration-project-301884005.html

SOURCE Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bion Environmental TechnologiesBNETOTCQB:BNETTech Investing
BNET
The Conversation (0)
Dakota Valley Growers and Bion Announce First Grant for Sustainable Beef Project

Dakota Valley Growers and Bion Announce First Grant for Sustainable Beef Project

Dakota Valley Growers (DVG), a cattle feeder developing a sustainable beef cattle feeding operation near Bathgate, North Dakota and Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that DVG has been awarded a grant from North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission to cover certain initial project development costs.

The Commission awarded Dakota Valley Growers $128,500 to cover 75 percent of initial engineering, design, permitting, and legal work associated with developing the DVG project. Engineering teams have now been engaged by DVG and Bion and have begun design work to support conditional use permit applications. The applications are expected to be submitted within two months, at which time a public hearing will be scheduled for soon after.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BNET

Bion Receives OMRI Listing for USDA National Organic Program-Compliant Fertilizer Product

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced that it has received notice from the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) that Bion’s 0.5% ammonium bicarbonate solution “is Allowed with Restrictions for use in compliance with the USDA National Organic Program.”

Craig Scott, Bion’s director of communications, stated, “Our first OMRI listing comprises an ammonium bicarbonate solution that is extracted from livestock waste in a non-synthetic manner, consistent with National Organic Program (NOP) standards and policies. This represents a significant milestone for Bion and the development of our third generation (3G) technology. The $40 billion organic industry is the fastest growing segment of U.S. agriculture and the reason behind our 3G technology development.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BNET

Study Confirms Dramatic Impacts of Poultry Ammonia Emissions on Chesapeake Bay

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced that a new study indicates that poultry production in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed contributes approximately 24 million pounds of nitrogen to the Bay annually. The study confirmed that about half that total – 12 million pounds – is highly mobile and reactive nitrogen from airborne ammonia emissions that is exceedingly difficult and expensive to recapture, once released to the environment.

The Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) report examined data from the federal and state Chesapeake Bay Program, emissions estimates from the most recent scientific studies, and numbers from the USDA’s most recent farm census. EIP used the Bay Program’s computer modeling to evaluate the total nitrogen load from the poultry industry, including runoff of manure spread on fields as fertilizer, and ammonia that rises from chicken houses and litter before falling back down and depositing on land and waters in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BNET

Bion Applies for Initial Organic Certification

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced today that it has submitted its initial application to the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI). Bion is seeking OMRI certification of the ammonium bicarbonate, recovered in its third generation (3G) waste treatment platform, for use as a nitrogen fertilizer in the production of organic crops.

Bion’s patented 3G technology platform was developed to allow naturally occurring ammonium and bicarbonate in the waste stream to be captured and concentrated into a readily available nitrogen fertilizer product. Bion’s initial product is a liquid fertilizer in the form of an ammonium bicarbonate solution, with none of the other salt, iron or other minerals contained in the livestock waste stream. Bion’s ammonium bicarbonate will be produced without chemicals or additives from outside the waste stream and Bion is confident both the process and its products are in accordance with strict OMRI standards.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BNET

Bion’s Readily Available Nitrogen Fertilizer Achieves AAPFCO Approval

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology that recovers high-value coproducts from the waste, announced that ammonium bicarbonate fertilizer has been approved by the Association of American Plant Food Control Officials (AAPFCO) as a listed fertilizer under their guidelines.

AAPFCO is an organization of fertilizer control officials from each state in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, who are actively engaged in the administration of fertilizer laws and regulations. The Association strives to gain uniformity among each of these entities “without compromising the needs of the consumers, protection of the environment or fair competition among the industry.” Bion’s ammonium bicarbonate application to AAPFCO was originally submitted, considered, and defined at the AAPFCO meeting in February 2019. The motion to finalize the ammonium bicarbonate definition as supported by Bion was made official at the most recent AAPFCO meetings in New Orleans.

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Shares for Debt

Bitcoin Well Announces Shares for Debt

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), announces a shares for debt arrangement.

Shares for Debt

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures Completes Private Placement

Blockmate Ventures Completes Private Placement

Blockmate Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of CAD$820,000 which will be used for general working capital purposes. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company has issued 16,400,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share, and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire a further common share at a price of $0.075 until June 15, 2026.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until October 16, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finders' fees or commissions were paid by the Company in connection with completion of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group Announces Annual Meeting Results

Enterprise Group Announces Annual Meeting Results

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2023. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo or the "Company"), (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), reports that the Company has granted 5,200,000 incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers, and employees. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.48 per share for a five-year term. Any shares issued on the exercise of these stock options will be subject to a four- month holding period from the date of the grant.

About RecycLiCo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" ), a battery materials company specializing in the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce it has entered a 50-50 joint venture with Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith") to build a 2,000 metric ton per year lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Taiwan. The initial plant, estimated to cost US$25 million will be dedicated to processing and converting lithium-ion battery waste into valuable resources such as lithium-ion battery precursor cathode active material, lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and lithium carbonate.

The parties have agreed to build their first commercial scale battery recycling facility and contribute 50% of the required capital in three initial stages, with the balance being advanced as required to fund construction and start-up costs. The Zenith contribution (50%) will be funded in cash and RecycLiCo will receive a 10% interest in the joint venture company in return for a license of its technology, with the balance (40%) of its interest in cash.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Los Andes Copper Announces Signing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC for US$20,000,000

Diamond Drilling Confirms Ultra High-Grade REEs Extend Significantly Beneath Resource

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Signing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC for US$20,000,000

rare earth investing

Diamond Drilling Confirms Ultra High-Grade REEs Extend Significantly Beneath Resource

Graphite Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

June 2023 - Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

June 2023 - Quarterly Activities Report

Lithium Investing

Assay Results Confirm 74.4m At 1.18% Li2o, Including 32.95m At 1.81% Li2o At Mavis Lake

×