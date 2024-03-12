Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced it has applied to the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for an OMRI listing for its liquid 10-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer that is produced from livestock waste.

Bion's fertilizer – ammonium bicarbonate – is a stable, readily available source of nitrogen that is upcycled in a patented process from the reactive ammonia in livestock and other organic waste streams. In 2020, Bion received an OMRI listing for its initial product, a 0.5 percent ammonium bicarbonate solution. Bion is also preparing an application to the California Department of Food Agriculture (CDFA) for a 6-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer product; CDFA organic certification will expand the markets for Bion's fertilizer products.

Organic fertilizer products recognized by accepted regulatory bodies sell at substantially higher prices than synthetic fertilizers. Bion anticipates several markets for its organic fertilizers, including lawn and garden, high-value specialty crops, and row crops and grains, especially corn. Bion also expects demand in regions where nitrogen inputs are required to maximize the benefits of cover crops that store carbon and improve soil and microbial health. Further, Bion is evaluating opportunities in regenerative practices that include fertilized pastures to graze cattle.

Today, without treatment, more than 75 percent of the nitrogen in livestock waste escapes to the environment as ammonia, which is an economic loss. Further, once in the atmosphere, ammonia can form PM2.5 air pollution, as well as fuel harmful algae blooms and contaminate groundwater with nitrates. Ammonia losses increase after methane is extracted from the waste through anaerobic digestion (AD). Bion's Ammonia Recovery System prevents that release and allows recovery of nitrogen as a premium-priced organic fertilizer. That helps offset treatment costs and provides an economic driver that allows the nitrogen to be redistributed from where it is not wanted, and precision applied when and where it is needed.

Bill O'Neill, Bion's CEO, said, "Recovering the volatile ammonia in livestock waste to produce high value organic nitrogen is a big step in the drive toward modern circular farming. It can also enhance regenerative practices that promote long-term soil health and increased productivity. Moreover, the patent we received in January extends that ability to cover organic industrial and municipal waste streams, such as food and food processing waste and others, which greatly expands our opportunity. Bion's organic nitrogen fertilizers truly represent a win-win – for our shareholders, as well as producers, consumers, and the planet."

About Bion: Bion's patented third generation technology (Gen3Tech) minimizes the environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production, increases resource and production efficiencies, and will deliver a premium product with a USDA-certified sustainable brand to the consumer. The platform prevents pollution, while recovering clean water, high-value organic and low-carbon precision fertilizer coproducts, and renewable energy. Bion is focused on developing state-of-the-art indoor cattle feeding operations to produce truly sustainable premium beef. See Bion's website at https://bionenviro.com .

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words ‘will', ‘anticipate' and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Contact Information:
Craig Scott
Director of Communications
406-281-8178 direct



News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion's New Patent Expands Coverage to Industrial and Municipal Waste Streams

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, was issued a new patent that broadens its Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) claims to include industrial and municipal wastewater streams.

Bion's ARS was developed to recover the volatile ammonia in livestock waste streams, with a focus on the discharge from an anaerobic digester (AD), where biogas is produced. Bion just optimized the ARS at its Fair Oaks facility for the final design process for full-scale animal waste systems. With this fifth patent, Bion's IP now covers organic waste streams from industrial and municipal sources, as well.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology Optimization Moves to Final Design

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced it has achieved key objectives in the optimization of its Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) at the company's commercial-scale demonstration facility in Fair Oaks, Indiana. Bion will now begin the final design process for full-scale systems.

Bion's ARS produces premium fertilizer products from the volatile ammonia in livestock waste. Final economic and energy efficiency models will be validated during the final design process, which should be completed in the first quarter of 2024. Bion will engage an engineering firm to prepare a third-party evaluation of the ARS. Operating results to date at Fair Oaks indicate ARS performance will exceed initial expectations for ammonia recovery and economics.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Senior Agronomy Executive Chris Cook Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today that Chris Cook will join Bion's Advisory Group, where he will provide his expertise on agronomy, crop production, and fertilizers.

Chris brings almost 30 years of experience in production agronomy to Bion, the last decade in leadership roles with Syngenta, focused on business strategy, profitable sales growth, stakeholder relations and business development. Syngenta AG, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is an agricultural science and technology provider, in particular seeds, crop protection products, biologicals, and digital agricultural solutions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today that Steve Sands will join Bion's Advisory Group, effective immediately.

Steve most recently served as President of Protein Brands for Performance Foodservice, one of the largest food service distributors in the U.S. He is a highly regarded foodservice industry veteran with over 40 years of experience in all phases of the meat business. His experience and relationships will be invaluable in his role with Bion, where he will advise Bion's CEO to help build a supply chain and marketing strategy for the sustainable beef produced by Bion and its strategic partners.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion Announces Strategic Alliance with Transparency Wise

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today a Letter of Intent with Transparency Wise, LLC, (TW) of St Petersburg, FL. Bion and TW will work to define a strategic partnership focused on providing their mutual producer partners and supply chain participants with resources and technology to measure, verify, and report regenerative practices and climate-smart impacts.

TW will provide Bion and their producer partners with TW's AgWise.io agricultural data management platform to measure, monitor, report, and quantify livestock production data. Relevant data will be shared with appropriate supply chain stakeholders and, ultimately, with the consumer via the Transparency Wise consumer app. TW will utilize their blockchain integration with IBM Food Trust TM to leverage the integrity of data collected.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces "Instant Buy" which gives customers the ability to buy bitcoin and receive it to their personal bitcoin wallets in under 60 seconds. The Company also provides preliminary and unaudited early March signup data as follows:

Early March Signup Data

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Up to A$20 Million Equity Raising

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for an approximately A$15 million institutional placement ("Placement") through the issue of approximately 213.6 million new fully ordinary shares ("New Shares") at an offer price of A$0.07 per New Share ("Offer Price").

Highlights

- Strong support received from offshore and domestic institutional and sophisticated investors leading to introduction of new high-quality investors to Lake's register

- In addition to the Placement, Lake will offer all eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a SPP to raise up to approximately A$5 million at the same price as the Placement

- Funds will be used for working capital to extend runway, in addition to the recently announced cost saving measures, until the completion of the strategic partnership process

- Upon settlement of the Placement, Lake will have a strong pro-forma 31 December 2023 cash balance of A$46.3 million to advance the strategic partnership process for Kachi

In addition to the Placement, Lake will also be undertaking a Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") at the same price as the Placement, to raise up to A$5 million. The Placement and SPP (together the "Offer") will raise total gross proceeds of up to approximately A$20 million.

The Offer enhances Lake's balance sheet by providing additional working capital and financial flexibility during the strategic partnership selection process for Kachi. Lake is actively conducting outreach to a wide array of potential strategic partners including car and battery manufacturers, lithium producers, oil and gas companies, sovereign wealth funds and private equity. The strategic partnership process is scheduled to conclude in the second half of the year (2H CY24).

Commenting on the Offer, Lake's CEO, David Dickson said: "We are pleased with the level of support shown for Lake from both existing and new shareholders. The equity raising will provide funding capacity to support the delivery of the strategic partnership process. We are pleased to offer our existing retail shareholders the ability to participate in the capital raising via the SPP."

Placement

Under the Placement, the Company will issue approx. 213.6 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 15% of issued capital, at A$0.07 per New Share, raising a total of A$15 million (before costs), to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors.

The issue price of A$0.07 per share, represents a 39.1% discount to the last closing price of A$0.115 on 8 March 2024 and a 42.3% discount to the 5-day VWAP of A$0.121 as at the same date.

The New Shares will be issued under the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1. The Placement is not underwritten.

Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited and Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement. Morgans Corporate Limited is acting as Co-Manager to the Placement.

Share Purchase Plan

In addition to the Placement, the Company will offer all eligible existing shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand who were holders of Lake shares at 7:00pm (AEDT) on Monday, 11 March 2024 ("Record Date") ("Eligible Shareholders"), the opportunity to apply for new Lake shares, at the same issue price and same terms and conditions as the Placement. The issue price will be $0.07 per share.

Lake intends to raise up to A$5 million and retains discretion over the allocation of shares per investor. The SPP will allow Eligible Shareholders to apply for the maximum allowed of A$30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares, per shareholder, recognising the ongoing value and support of Lake's shareholders.

The SPP is not underwritten. An SPP booklet containing further terms and conditions of the SPP is expected to be provided to Eligible Shareholders on the 18 th of March.

Lake intends to apply for a waiver under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 as a consequence of the issue price of shares under the SPP being less than 80% of the 5-day VWAP prior to the date of this announcement. If the ASX does not grant this waiver, the SPP will not be exempt from the Company's placement capacity calculation, and therefore the SPP may require shareholder approval at an EGM. If so, the indicative timetable below will be affected accordingly.

To view the Indicative Timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QQ3Q2A63

To view the Investor Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2YU47J1E



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Commences Trading in the U.S. on OTCQB Venture Market

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that it has been approved to commence the trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today, under the symbol "NSBBF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

NorthStar also announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the U.S. through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debts Issuance and Provides a Corporate Update on Management Advances

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Financement de Reglement de Dettes par Emission D'unites et Fournit une Mise a Jour de L'entreprise sur les Avances du Management

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Announces Acquisition of the London Carbon Exchange

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) formally Klimat X Development Corp. a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce the Company's intention to acquire London Carbon Exchange "LCE" in an all-share transaction for the equivalent of USD450,000 issued in shares at the date of the next placing, concurrent with the dual listing of the Company on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market ("AIM"). Combined with the recently announced launch of the highly innovative Carbon Quantification System (CQS™) that provides unprecedented transparency into carbon credit transactions this will further strengthen the Company's commitment to the rapid growth of investment in large scale carbon credit restoration and conservation projects on degraded and threatened land.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×