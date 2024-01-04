Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology Optimization Moves to Final Design

Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology Optimization Moves to Final Design

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced it has achieved key objectives in the optimization of its Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) at the company's commercial-scale demonstration facility in Fair Oaks, Indiana. Bion will now begin the final design process for full-scale systems.

Bion's ARS produces premium fertilizer products from the volatile ammonia in livestock waste. Final economic and energy efficiency models will be validated during the final design process, which should be completed in the first quarter of 2024. Bion will engage an engineering firm to prepare a third-party evaluation of the ARS. Operating results to date at Fair Oaks indicate ARS performance will exceed initial expectations for ammonia recovery and economics.

The ARS stabilizes the ammonia with CO2, also from the waste, producing precision low carbon and organic nitrogen fertilizers. Most of the nitrogen in livestock waste is lost as ammonia, both a waste of resources and a significant source of air and water pollution worldwide. Value-added nitrogen fertilizers will create new revenues and the economics needed to export excess nitrogen from impaired watersheds to where it is needed.

Several applications to OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute) and CDFA (California Department of Food and Agriculture) are being prepared for listing and certification of new organic products. Bion received an OMRI-Listing in 2020 for its initial product. Bion will continue producing liquid and crystal fertilizers to support testing and life-cycle analysis, product trials, and ongoing organic initiatives.

Bion's patents apply to any organic waste stream where anaerobic digestion (AD) is used to produce biogas: any livestock waste; food and food processing waste; municipal wastewater; and others. Recent trends in Michigan and California indicate an evolving regulatory focus on ammonia, nitrates, and animal waste AD. Bion's ARS technology offers a timely solution to this problem.

Bill O'Neill, Bion's CEO, said, "Our operational progress keeps us on track to commercialize both the technology and our sustainable beef production model. Though delayed by supply chain disruptions, the demonstration at Fair Oaks has confirmed the system's state-of-the-art capabilities. The wide applicability of the ARS and its environmental benefits cannot be overstated, as livestock-related nutrient issues grow globally."

About Bion
Bion's patented third generation technology (Gen3Tech) minimizes environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production, increases resource and production efficiencies, and will deliver a premium product with a USDA-certified sustainable brand to the consumer. The platform prevents pollution to air, water, and soil, while recovering clean water, high-value organic and low-carbon precision fertilizer coproducts, and renewable energy. Bion is focused on developing state-of-the-art indoor cattle feeding operations that will produce truly sustainable premium beef. For more, see Bion's website at https://bionenviro.com .

In the ARS, ammonia is combined with CO2 to produce low carbon and organic fertilizers

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words ‘will', ‘should', ‘anticipate(s)' and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. It should be noted it is difficult to accurately predict the startup and optimization of a first-of-its-kind advanced waste treatment technology platform. The timelines discussed are estimates only.  These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Contact Information:
Craig Scott
SVP, Director of Communications
(406) 281-8178 direct


Attachment


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BNET
Senior Agronomy Executive Chris Cook Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Senior Agronomy Executive Chris Cook Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today that Chris Cook will join Bion's Advisory Group, where he will provide his expertise on agronomy, crop production, and fertilizers.

Chris brings almost 30 years of experience in production agronomy to Bion, the last decade in leadership roles with Syngenta, focused on business strategy, profitable sales growth, stakeholder relations and business development. Syngenta AG, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is an agricultural science and technology provider, in particular seeds, crop protection products, biologicals, and digital agricultural solutions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today that Steve Sands will join Bion's Advisory Group, effective immediately.

Steve most recently served as President of Protein Brands for Performance Foodservice, one of the largest food service distributors in the U.S. He is a highly regarded foodservice industry veteran with over 40 years of experience in all phases of the meat business. His experience and relationships will be invaluable in his role with Bion, where he will advise Bion's CEO to help build a supply chain and marketing strategy for the sustainable beef produced by Bion and its strategic partners.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion Announces Strategic Alliance with Transparency Wise

Bion Announces Strategic Alliance with Transparency Wise

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today a Letter of Intent with Transparency Wise, LLC, (TW) of St Petersburg, FL. Bion and TW will work to define a strategic partnership focused on providing their mutual producer partners and supply chain participants with resources and technology to measure, verify, and report regenerative practices and climate-smart impacts.

TW will provide Bion and their producer partners with TW's AgWise.io agricultural data management platform to measure, monitor, report, and quantify livestock production data. Relevant data will be shared with appropriate supply chain stakeholders and, ultimately, with the consumer via the Transparency Wise consumer app. TW will utilize their blockchain integration with IBM Food Trust TM to leverage the integrity of data collected.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion's former CEO and Technology Co-inventor Passes

Bion's former CEO and Technology Co-inventor Passes

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, acknowledged the passing on Saturday of Dominic Bassani, the company's former Chief Executive Officer, after an extended illness. The Bion team extends its condolences and best wishes to the Bassani family.

Mr. Bassani's association with Bion began as a consultant in 2000, with a focus on strategic planning and special projects. In 2006, he assumed the role of CEO. As the driving force behind the development of Bion's second and third generation technologies, his legacy will be pioneering solutions to one of the greatest environmental problems in the world today: the air and water quality impacts from livestock production. He was a co-inventor of Bion's third generation technology platform – our Gen3Tech and patented Ammonia Recovery System – that represents the state-of-the-art in comprehensive waste treatment and nutrient recovery for livestock and other concentrated organic waste streams.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology's Initial Startup Successful - Maintains Controlled Steady-State

Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology's Initial Startup Successful - Maintains Controlled Steady-State

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced the Ammonia Recovery System at its Fair Oaks commercial scale demonstration facility has achieved and maintained controlled steady-state operations under a variety of conditions. When at steady state, the system produces an ammonium distillate (solution), the base of Bion's nitrogen fertilizer products.

Bion has begun optimizing the system's operating parameters so that it will meet or exceed Bion's economic models for large-scale commercial projects. The Company expects the optimization to take at least four to eight weeks, at which point final design for commercial projects can begin.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Maiden Ore Reserve Defined at Flagship Kachi Project

Lake Resources NL Maiden Ore Reserve Defined at Flagship Kachi Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce its maiden Ore Reserve statement for the Kachi lithium brine project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Argentina.

The basis for this Ore Reserve statement is hydrogeologic modelling completed for the Project that incorporates the recent Mineral Resource Estimate and extensive hydrogeological characterisation work completed in 2022 and 2023 including extraction and injection testing.

This Ore Reserve is the basis for the Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), which was released today. The Ore Reserve demonstrates that the mine plan is capable of delivering sufficient lithium brine to the plant for a planned 25 ktpa operation over the Life of Mine ("LoM").

Ore Reserve demonstrates mine plan capable of delivering sufficient lithium brine for planned 25 ktpa operation:

- Mine plan includes 16 production wells and 21 injection wells with average grades and flow rates that exceed production requirements for a 25 ktpa operation for a 25-year LoM.

- Ore Reserve is constrained by currently planned plant capacity of 25,228 tpa, not pumping and injection capacities.

- Kachi well field layout optimized using the Hydrogeologic Model to maximize lithium grade recovered, maximize Proved Ore Reserve and minimize environmental impacts.

- Average lithium feed grade to the plant for the first seven years of operations is 257 mg/L, averages 245 mg/L in years eight to 25 and reduces to 232 mg/L by year 25.

- More than 85% of the 25-year Life-of-Mine ("LoM") production is derived from Measured Resources with the remained predicted to be sourced for Indicated Resources.

"We are excited to share the well field development plan and hydrogeologic modeling results for the Project. The modeling demonstrates that the feed grade will average above 245 mg/L with minimal dilution and that the operation can be developed in an environmentally responsible manner," Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology said. He continued, "The Ore Reserve for the 25 ktpa operation extracts just a small percentage of the Mineral Resource Estimate."

*To view the full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7ILJA3V7



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study Results

Lake Resources NL Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study Results

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the results of its Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for Phase One of the globally significant Kachi lithium brine project in Argentina.

The Kachi Project ("Kachi", "Kachi Project" or "Project") Phase One DFS demonstrates that Kachi is a tier one project, backed by a significant resource and strong economics positioning it competitively within the growing lithium market.

Kachi Project Phase One Financial Highlights

- The Project boasts a post-tax NPV8 of US$2.3 billion and an internal rate of return ("IRR") of 21%.

- Targets battery grade lithium carbonate revenue of US$21 billion and US$16 billion EBITDA for the 25-year life of mine ("LoM").
- Targets annual average EBITDA of US$635 million and EBITDA margin of 76%.

- US$1.38 billion estimated initial Capex for Phase One is within the range provided in the previous operational update.

- US $6.05 / kg of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") estimated run rate Opex for Phase One is within the range provided in the previous operational update.

"Kachi commands an NPV8 of US$2.3 billion and an IRR of 21% with targeted $21 billion revenue and $16 billion EBITDA for Phase One. These are very strong and competitive economics," Lake Resources CEO David Dickson said.

Mr. Dickson added: "Demand growth is expected to continue with strong forecasts for the next two decades - at the time our top tier Project comes into production. Kachi will be producing a high-quality, high-specification battery grade product to match this increasing demand."

This Project will bring much needed lithium into the expanding electric vehicle automotive and energy storage systems markets. Currently, lithium demand is on pace to grow from less than one million tonnes LCE in 2023 to over four million tonnes LCE in 2040, a 9% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR").

Kachi has taken an innovative approach to lithium brine extraction to advance sustainable and responsible lithium production through the application of ion exchange Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"). The process design for Kachi has been developed in partnership with Lilac Solutions ("Lilac") and is supported by a rigorous field-testing program.

Project and Resource Highlights

- Total resource is estimated at 10.6 Mt LCE, a globally significant resource.

- 25-year mine life supported by maiden Ore Reserve statement.

- Phase One targets a production of 25 thousand tonnes per annum (ktpa) over the LoM to meet the growing demand and specifications of the battery market.

- DLE process tailored to mitigate impact on the local community with minimal disruption to land, freshwater table, and water usage.

- The Project targets production of consistent battery grade lithium carbonate (greater than 99.5% purity) at site without the need for further refining or processing.

- Kachi is targeting first lithium in 2027 with ramp-up to full capacity by the end of 2028, which is forecast to coincide with the start of a prolonged period of structural deficit for battery grade lithium chemicals.

- Long-term pricing forecasts used in the DFS are reflective of the forecasted lithium supply deficit.

Proven Process from Brine Extraction to Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

- The Project operated two campaigns at the demonstration plant at site from October 2022 to November 2023, processing 5.2 million litres of brine and producing over 200,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate while also allowing for increased operational experience and optimization of Lilac's DLE technology.

- Additionally, the Project has produced in excess of 1,300 kilograms of greater than 99.5% purity lithium carbonate at Saltworks demonstration facility to ensure that the commercial flowsheet will meet expectations and to have in place product samples for potential offtake parties.

- Utilizing Lilac's proprietary ion-exchange DLE technology eliminates the need for upstream or downstream evaporation ponds for lithium concentration, reducing the footprint of a traditional brine evaporation operation by greater than 90%.

- The demonstration plant vessels, which hold the ion-exchange material, are approximately one-third the size of commercial-scale vessels. This significantly reduces scale-up risk and increases process uptime.

- The extraction plant is conservatively designed for 80% lithium recovery within the DLE process and an overall plant recovery of lithium greater than 75%. This is significantly higher than traditional evaporation pond recoveries (40%-60%).

- The Project is designed to inject the de-lithiated (spent) brine directly back into the salar, minimizing the risk of subsidence and impact to the reservoir in this semi-desert ecology.

This would be the first application of brine reinjection in an Argentinian lithium brine project and the extensive project field work in 2023 has demonstrated that this plan can be deployed.

This Phase One DFS marks the next important milestone in the development of the Kachi Project, building on the field, test and engineering work performed over the past two years and represents a credible, de-risked execution plan to support delivery of the Project.

Next Steps

The critical next steps of the Kachi Project involve:

- Initiation of a strategic partnering process for the Kachi Project, led by Goldman Sachs.

- Commencement of negotiations with potential offtake partners to secure binding offtake agreements, in tandem with strategic partnering process.

- The submission of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("EIA") in early 2024, in support of the Catamarca Province development permit application.

- Selection of a Front-End Engineering Design ("FEED") / Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management ("EPCM") contractor for the Process Plant.

- Selection of an Independent Power Producer ("IPP") for design, permitting, regulatory approvals, construction and operation in accordance with the Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA"), which is to be negotiated.

- Continued engagement with Export Credit Agencies and the supporting commercial banks for project financing.

- Opportunities to further improve overall project Capex and Opex.

- Final Investment Decision ("FID") is targeted for Q1 2025.

*To view the detailed Summary Report of the Kachi Project DFS, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E97STS59



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Investor Webinar

Lake Resources NL Investor Webinar

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Investor webinar will be held today, 19 December 2023.

The briefing will commence at 11.00 a.m. AEDT following the release of presentation material to the ASX.

The webinar will be hosted by David Dickson, CEO, Scott Munro, Senior Vice President, Technology, Strategy and Risk, and Sean Miller, Senior Vice President, Field Development and Evaluation, who will discuss the Kachi Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") and the Maiden Ore Reserve Statement.

To register for the Webinar event, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/11C3165M



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Cloture de la Deuxieme Tranche de son Placement Prive Sans Courtier

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Cloture de la Deuxieme Tranche de son Placement Prive Sans Courtier

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Klimat X Announces BP Carbon Trading Limited as First Funding Partner of Restoration Project

Klimat X Announces BP Carbon Trading Limited as First Funding Partner of Restoration Project

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality technology enabled carbon credits, sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects, developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that UK-based BP Carbon Trading Limited is the first funding partner of the Company's Sierra Leone restoration project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×