Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that several of its largest shareholders have agreed to return up to 30 percent of their holdings to the company for cancellation.

Heirs of Dominic Bassani, Bion's former CEO and largest shareholder who passed in November, will return approximately 20 percent before the Company's June 30, 2024, fiscal year end, with another 10 percent upon Bion meeting funding milestones that are consistent with the company's growth objectives. Mark Smith, Bion's current President, who is transitioning to retirement during this year, will return approximately 30 percent of his holdings over the next month.

The return process will involve cancellation of instruments held at the end of 2023, consisting of a mix of convertible notes, deferred compensation, warrants, and options. If the funding milestones are met, the surrender will total just under the equivalent of 10 million shares that would have resulted from the conversion or exercise of these instruments. The actual transactions with all details set forth will be reported on the individuals' SEC Form 4 filings.

These shares are being returned to 1) offset shares Bion expects to issue under the employee incentive plans (and in other manners) to attract new team members to lead Bion through commercialization and project development, and 2) minimize dilution from future equity financings.  It is anticipated that over the next year, Smith and the Bassanis will continue to convert long-standing notes and/or exercise warrants/options, that will simplify Bion's capital structure, while also providing some further reduction in the fully diluted capitalization of the company.

Bion currently has approximately 57 million shares issued and outstanding, with approximately 100 million total shares (fully diluted: includes deferred compensation, convertible notes and debt, options, and warrants). If funding milestones are met, after the return of shares, Bion will have approximately 90M total shares (fully diluted). Details of the surrender, including which instruments will be returned and canceled, will be determined over the next several weeks.

Linda Bassani, Mr. Bassani's widow, said, "Dom was committed to Bion and his vision of a sustainable livestock industry. As part of his legacy, we are taking these actions to support the company's transition to commercialization and make that vision reality. To build projects, Bion needs to bring on successor management, an operations team, and strategic partners. We want these shares to be used to attract and incentivize top-shelf talent and provide additional flexibility where needed."

Bill O'Neill, Bion's CEO, said, "We appreciate the Bassani family and Mr. Smith for recognizing this need and taking the steps to help ensure our success. As we continue with commercialization and begin projects, this will help minimize the impact of funding our growth, including assembling the team we'll need to exploit our opportunities. We are eager to begin our first beef project this summer and explore alternative uses for our technology in other segments of the livestock industry and industrial/municipal applications."

About Bion Bion's Gen3Tech platform will minimize the environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production, improve resource and production efficiencies, and drive premium pricing with a USDA-certified sustainable brand. The patented core technology produces clean water and recovers high-value organic and low-carbon precision fertilizers from manure. Bion is focused on developing state-of-the-art indoor cattle feeding operations that will produce verified Climate and Water Smart premium beef, fertilizers, and biofuel. For more, see Bion's website at https://bionenviro.com .

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the word ‘will' and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. It should be noted it is difficult to accurately predict the startup and optimization of a first-of-its-kind advanced waste treatment technology platform. The timelines discussed are estimates only.  These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Contact Information:
Craig Scott
SVP, Director of Communications
(406) 281-8178 direct



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced it has applied to the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for an OMRI listing for its liquid 10-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer that is produced from livestock waste.

Bion's fertilizer – ammonium bicarbonate – is a stable, readily available source of nitrogen that is upcycled in a patented process from the reactive ammonia in livestock and other organic waste streams. In 2020, Bion received an OMRI listing for its initial product, a 0.5 percent ammonium bicarbonate solution. Bion is also preparing an application to the California Department of Food Agriculture (CDFA) for a 6-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer product; CDFA organic certification will expand the markets for Bion's fertilizer products.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion's New Patent Expands Coverage to Industrial and Municipal Waste Streams

Bion's New Patent Expands Coverage to Industrial and Municipal Waste Streams

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, was issued a new patent that broadens its Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) claims to include industrial and municipal wastewater streams.

Bion's ARS was developed to recover the volatile ammonia in livestock waste streams, with a focus on the discharge from an anaerobic digester (AD), where biogas is produced. Bion just optimized the ARS at its Fair Oaks facility for the final design process for full-scale animal waste systems. With this fifth patent, Bion's IP now covers organic waste streams from industrial and municipal sources, as well.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology Optimization Moves to Final Design

Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology Optimization Moves to Final Design

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced it has achieved key objectives in the optimization of its Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) at the company's commercial-scale demonstration facility in Fair Oaks, Indiana. Bion will now begin the final design process for full-scale systems.

Bion's ARS produces premium fertilizer products from the volatile ammonia in livestock waste. Final economic and energy efficiency models will be validated during the final design process, which should be completed in the first quarter of 2024. Bion will engage an engineering firm to prepare a third-party evaluation of the ARS. Operating results to date at Fair Oaks indicate ARS performance will exceed initial expectations for ammonia recovery and economics.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Senior Agronomy Executive Chris Cook Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Senior Agronomy Executive Chris Cook Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today that Chris Cook will join Bion's Advisory Group, where he will provide his expertise on agronomy, crop production, and fertilizers.

Chris brings almost 30 years of experience in production agronomy to Bion, the last decade in leadership roles with Syngenta, focused on business strategy, profitable sales growth, stakeholder relations and business development. Syngenta AG, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is an agricultural science and technology provider, in particular seeds, crop protection products, biologicals, and digital agricultural solutions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today that Steve Sands will join Bion's Advisory Group, effective immediately.

Steve most recently served as President of Protein Brands for Performance Foodservice, one of the largest food service distributors in the U.S. He is a highly regarded foodservice industry veteran with over 40 years of experience in all phases of the meat business. His experience and relationships will be invaluable in his role with Bion, where he will advise Bion's CEO to help build a supply chain and marketing strategy for the sustainable beef produced by Bion and its strategic partners.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Announces BTC Sessions Partnership

Bitcoin Well Announces BTC Sessions Partnership

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Ben Perrin, AKA BTC Sessions (" BTC Sessions ") dated April 1, 2024 (the " Agreement ").

BTC Sessions boasts over 130,000 followers on X, 175,000 subscribers and nearly 10,000,000 lifetime views on YouTube, with the majority of his followers in Canada and the USA. Bitcoin Well will have the privilege of the title sponsor which will entitle the Company to the top spot on all advertisements as well as product tutorials and updates.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Announces Company Record of New Users Signed Up

Bitcoin Well Announces Company Record of New Users Signed Up

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a company record for new users signed up in one day.

On March 27, 2024 the Company signed up 146 new users. The previous record was 101 new users, earlier in March of this year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Schedules Live Shareholder Address and Q&A for Thursday, March 28

Bitcoin Well Schedules Live Shareholder Address and Q&A for Thursday, March 28

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, has scheduled a shareholder address and Q&A at 1:30pm EST 10:30am PST on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Registration for the event is available at:

https://cozen.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpceuprjwpEtTFESGfZIgaY5bUF6myI_ZM

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Site Selection for First US Based Green Hydrogen Production Facility Entering Final Stages

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Site Selection for First US Based Green Hydrogen Production Facility Entering Final Stages

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - March 26, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH;OTCQB: CHHYF; FWB: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced it is entering into the final stages of the site selection process in Oakland County, Michigan for CHARBONE's first green hydrogen facility in the United States. Further to the Company's December 4, 2023 project announcement Oakland County is the home of dozens of major automotive companies including numerous world headquarters, North American headquarters, and R&D facilities.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Qu'elle Entre dans les Etapes Finales de la Selection du Site pour sa Premiere Installation de Production d'Hydrogene Verte Basee aux Etats-Unis

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Qu'elle Entre dans les Etapes Finales de la Selection du Site pour sa Premiere Installation de Production d'Hydrogene Verte Basee aux Etats-Unis

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

 

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Submission Of Production Environmental Impact Assessment

Lake Resources NL Submission Of Production Environmental Impact Assessment

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to report the submission of the Production Environmental Impact Assessment (the "Production EIA" or "EIA") for its flagship Kachi Project ("Kachi" or "the Project") to the Catamarca Ministry of Mining in Catamarca Province, Argentina. Lake's innovative and sustainable Project development plan will result in a small water footprint, amongst the lowest for lithium brine projects per tonne.

The Production EIA, which was submitted in accordance with Lake's operational timeline, is a statutory requirement under the Argentina mining and environmental regimes and is intended to demonstrate that due attention has been given to the potential impact of the mining operations on the environment and local community.

The EIA was prepared by Knight Piesold A.C.S.A., a global engineering consulting firm, in accordance with the General Environmental Law No. 25,675, the National Law No. 24,585 on Environmental Protection for Mining Activity in Argentina, (Annex III), the Mining Code of the Nation (Title 13, Section 2), the SAA Provision No. 74/2010 and the M.M. Resolution No. 1014/2023.

The EIA is based on the production scenario presented in the Definitive Feasibility Study in which lithium brine is extracted via production wells, pumped to the Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") plant for lithium recovery and then injected back into the subsurface via injection wells. The Lilac ion exchange process requires a fraction of the water required for evaporation ponds and absorption DLE technology.

Lake has also incorporated a Zero Liquid Discharge unit that further reduces freshwater consumption by about 75%. The injection of spent brine allows Lake to design a system that maximizes lithium recovery while maintaining the hydrological/hydrogeological system as close to baseline conditions as possible during operations. Other significant environmental benefits of Kachi include a smaller land footprint and lower solid waste output compared to traditional evaporation ponds and hard rock projects.

Lake's CEO, David Dickson said: "The timely submission of the EIA underscores Lake's firm commitment to conducting operations in a manner that prioritizes care for the environment and fosters collaboration with our neighboring communities. Kachi stands as a testament to our adoption of a prudent and groundbreaking approach to lithium brine extraction, aiming for the advancement of sustainable and responsible lithium production. We look forward to bringing future employment and economic growth to Catamarca Province, while contributing to the global energy transition."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

