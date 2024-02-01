Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Bausch Health Announces Board Refreshment

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced, as part of its ongoing commitment to board refreshment and board diversity, its nomination of two independent and diverse candidates to stand for election to its Board of Directors at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Christian A. Garcia, Former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BrandSafway Industries, LLC, and Frank D. Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Pacira Biosciences, Inc

In addition, Russel C. Robertson and Thomas W. Ross, Sr. will be retiring from the Board and will not stand for re-election at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting. They will, however, continue to serve on the Board of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Messrs. Robertson and Ross have served as members of the Board since 2016. To fill the resulting committee vacancies, subject to the election of Messrs. Garcia and Lee to the Board, the Company expects that Mr. Garcia will serve as the Audit and Risk Committee chair and Mr. Lee will serve on the Talent and Compensation Committee. Mr. Lee is also expected to serve on the Science and Technology Committee.

"The nomination of these two new independent directors demonstrates Bausch Health's ongoing commitment to refreshment, excellence and board diversity," John A. Paulson, Chairperson of the Bausch Health Board, said. "Additionally, I want to thank Russ and Tom, two long-term, valued members of our Board, who helped navigate the Company through periods of significant change. Their service to the Company has been greatly appreciated."

Bausch Health's 2024 Annual Meeting has not yet been scheduled. Additional information regarding Messrs. Garcia and Lee, as well as the Company's other director nominees, will be included in the Company's proxy statement for its 2024 Annual Meeting, when available.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products, primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Investor Contact:

ir@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-2102
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

Media Contacts:

Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC
The Conversation (0)

Bausch Health to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results on Feb. 22

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EST to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call

Conference Call Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to provide the market with an update on activities in the December 2023 quarter as it develops its simple and accurate blood test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Keep reading...Show less

Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Expected to Reach $4.26 Billion in 2030

FN Media Group News Commentary - Recent reports show that the Multiple myeloma Diagnostic market will continue to grow in the next several years. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell cancer. Normal plasma cells are recognized as an important component of the immune system. The immune system is made up of various types of cells that work together to fight infections and other diseases. The main types of white blood cells in the immune system are lymphocytes (lymph cells) such as T-cells and B-cells. Multiple myeloma develops when these plasma cells become cancerous in nature and grow abnormally. A report from Data Bridge Market Research said that the North American multiple myeloma diagnostic market which was USD 3732.64 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 5390.01 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The report said: " The main factors driving the market growth of the multiple myeloma diagnostics market are technological advancement and rising clinical studies for the management of multiple myeloma. Furthermore, rising disposable income is expected to drive the growth of the multiple myeloma diagnostic market. Government funds and initiatives for effective research and development are assisting in the discovery of new drugs for better treatment of multiple myeloma for the multiple myeloma diagnostic market. The rising prevalence of multiple myeloma is driving up demand for treatment. According to GLOBOCAN 2020 statistics… The increasing number of R&D projects to develop novel treatments for multiple myeloma is driving market growth… Such developments will also contribute to market growth." Active companies in the markets this week include: Telo Genomics Corp. (OTCQB: TDSGF) (TSXV: TELO), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CABTREO Topical Gel for the Treatment of Acne Vulgaris Now Available in the U.S.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the U.S. launch of CABTREO™ (clindamycin, adapalene, benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel, 1.2%0.15%3.1% indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older

"With today's launch of CABTREO, millions of Americans who suffer from acne each year have access to a new once-daily triple-combination topical acne treatment," Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, said. "In many instances, acne treatment requires using multiple products and dosing regimens, which can pose a number of challenges for patients. CABTREO has the potential to simplify dosing with a once daily topical acne treatment regimen."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Edison Lithium Announces Mailing and Filing of Addendum to Meeting Materials for Annual General and Special Meeting and Advises of Updates to Arrangement Terms

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

Related News

Lithium Investing

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Cobalt Investing

Edison Lithium Announces Mailing and Filing of Addendum to Meeting Materials for Annual General and Special Meeting and Advises of Updates to Arrangement Terms

Uranium Investing

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Appoints New Qualified Person, Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. for Its Lithium Projects in Nevada

×