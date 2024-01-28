Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

TNC Secures Glencore Partnership for Cloncurry Copper Project

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Steppe Gold to Acquire Boroo Gold to Create Mongolia's Leading Gold Producer

NASDAQ Listing Update

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Firebird Metals

Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pilot Plant Operational

Advanced Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce completion of fit-out of the Chinese-based Research and Development Centre (“R&D Centre”) and commencement of Pilot Plant operations, ahead of schedule and under budget.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Chinese-based Research and Development (R&D) Centre fit-out completed ahead of schedule and under budget
  • R&D Centre situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
  • Completion of R&D Centre includes commencement of Pilot Plant operations, with samples of high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) to be produced for potential customers and offtake parties
  • R&D centre will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials (pCAM)
  • Commencement of Pilot Plant operations represents the execution of another key milestone for the China-based LMFP battery strategy
  • Establishment of the R&D Centre follows completion of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study, which delivered excellent results and reaffirmed the opportunity to establish Firebird as low-cost, near-term manganese sulphate producer, key results include:
    • Low-cost total CAPEX of ~US$82.3M before tax
    • Highly competitive low OPEX of ~ US$659/mt
    • Strong projected NPV of ~US$331M at a discount rate of 8%, before tax
    • Internal rate of return of 47% before tax
    • Payback period of less than two years
    • Plant capacity of 72,000 mt/a of battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4) equivalent, producing:
      • 50,000mt/a Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate (MnSO4); and
      • 10,000mt/a Manganese Tetra Oxide (Mn3O4)
  • Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) at an advanced stage and on-track for completion in Q1 2024

Commenting on completion of the R&D Centre and rapid execution of the China-based LMFP battery strategy, Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We continue to make excellent strides in China on our LMFP Battery Strategy, which will position us to become a major, low-cost, manganese sulphate producer, providing battery-grade manganese into a market that is forecast to experience exponential growth over the coming decade.

“Completion of the R&D Centre, under budget and ahead of schedule, is an excellent achievement and a strong testament to the team on-the-ground in China. We have commenced Pilot Plant work and will focus on demonstrating our ability to produce high-purity manganese sulphate and manganese tetra oxide for potential customers and offtake parties. This work will also play a key role in securing finance to construct our plant in Hunan and continue our focused efforts towards becoming a producer in the next 18-24 months.

“We have attracted and assembled a leading and experienced manganese team in China and I am very confident and excited on what we are working towards and the future for Firebird and our shareholders.

“Importantly, we are well-funded following our heavily oversubscribed Placement from last October and in a very strong position to execute key work programs in China, along with the continued development of our Oakover Project in Western Australia. We are fully focused on maintaining this strong momentum and look forward to delivering on a very busy 2024.”

The R&D Centre is located in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China, which is a central location for Chinese Battery production and manganese sulphate demand in China.

Initially, the Pilot Plant will produce samples of battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) for potential customers and offtake parties. The Plant will also be used to demonstrate the production process to financiers, as Firebird continues to progress its China-based LMFP battery strategy and develop into a near-term producer of battery grade manganese.

The Pilot Plant forms part of Firebird’s Research and Development Centre, which will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:frbResource Investing
FRB:AU
Firebird Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Firebird Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Star Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (the “Quarter”).

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining

Mining to Recommence in March 2024 at Jeffreys Find

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, will recommence in March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

The Investing News Network (INN), a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), scheduled for January 21 to 22, 2024. The event will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2023

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Firebird Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Announces Termination of The Sale of Its 3D Modeling Business

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Report on Texas Spring Lithium Project in Nevada

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Report on Texas Spring Lithium Project in Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Announces Board Changes

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Gold Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Palladium Investing

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

×