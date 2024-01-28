- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pilot Plant Operational
Advanced Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce completion of fit-out of the Chinese-based Research and Development Centre (“R&D Centre”) and commencement of Pilot Plant operations, ahead of schedule and under budget.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chinese-based Research and Development (R&D) Centre fit-out completed ahead of schedule and under budget
- R&D Centre situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Completion of R&D Centre includes commencement of Pilot Plant operations, with samples of high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) to be produced for potential customers and offtake parties
- R&D centre will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials (pCAM)
- Commencement of Pilot Plant operations represents the execution of another key milestone for the China-based LMFP battery strategy
- Establishment of the R&D Centre follows completion of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study, which delivered excellent results and reaffirmed the opportunity to establish Firebird as low-cost, near-term manganese sulphate producer, key results include:
- Low-cost total CAPEX of ~US$82.3M before tax
- Highly competitive low OPEX of ~ US$659/mt
- Strong projected NPV of ~US$331M at a discount rate of 8%, before tax
- Internal rate of return of 47% before tax
- Payback period of less than two years
- Plant capacity of 72,000 mt/a of battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4) equivalent, producing:
- 50,000mt/a Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate (MnSO4); and
- 10,000mt/a Manganese Tetra Oxide (Mn3O4)
- Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) at an advanced stage and on-track for completion in Q1 2024
Commenting on completion of the R&D Centre and rapid execution of the China-based LMFP battery strategy, Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We continue to make excellent strides in China on our LMFP Battery Strategy, which will position us to become a major, low-cost, manganese sulphate producer, providing battery-grade manganese into a market that is forecast to experience exponential growth over the coming decade.
“Completion of the R&D Centre, under budget and ahead of schedule, is an excellent achievement and a strong testament to the team on-the-ground in China. We have commenced Pilot Plant work and will focus on demonstrating our ability to produce high-purity manganese sulphate and manganese tetra oxide for potential customers and offtake parties. This work will also play a key role in securing finance to construct our plant in Hunan and continue our focused efforts towards becoming a producer in the next 18-24 months.
“We have attracted and assembled a leading and experienced manganese team in China and I am very confident and excited on what we are working towards and the future for Firebird and our shareholders.
“Importantly, we are well-funded following our heavily oversubscribed Placement from last October and in a very strong position to execute key work programs in China, along with the continued development of our Oakover Project in Western Australia. We are fully focused on maintaining this strong momentum and look forward to delivering on a very busy 2024.”
The R&D Centre is located in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China, which is a central location for Chinese Battery production and manganese sulphate demand in China.
Initially, the Pilot Plant will produce samples of battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) for potential customers and offtake parties. The Plant will also be used to demonstrate the production process to financiers, as Firebird continues to progress its China-based LMFP battery strategy and develop into a near-term producer of battery grade manganese.
The Pilot Plant forms part of Firebird’s Research and Development Centre, which will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) is an Australian mining company that’s well-positioned to develop a new manganese mining operation in Western Australia with a strategy to become a global battery cathode producer supporting a rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.
Batteries currently represent the largest non-alloy market for manganese, accounting for roughly 3 percent of global annual manganese consumption. The metal has a long history of being used as a cathode material in batteries, both in its natural form and in the form of electrolytic manganese dioxide. That includes modern lithium-ion batteries, the supply and manufacturing chain for which could potentially grow by over 30 percent annually from now through 2030.
Manganese-rich batteries are increasingly being held up as an alternative to standard lithium-ion batteries, leading to an expected exponential demand for the mineral. Tesla alone has already committed to producing manganese-based batteries for two thirds of its supply, owing to the metal's relative abundance and lower cost compared to nickel and cobalt.
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) represents one of the most prominent phosphate battery configurations. In recent years, however, the business case for using manganese as a cathode material for lithium-ion batteries, known as lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), has become stronger. LMFP not only improves the battery’s energy density, but also increases capacity by up to 20 percent. LMFP batteries also perform better in low-temperature environments.
As LFP rapidly nears its theoretical energy density capacity, the rise of LMFP batteries as a replacement is all but inevitable as the world continues its slow march towards electrification and sustainable energy. Consequently, this means that demand for battery-grade manganese is set to explode in the coming years. And Firebird Metals is more than ready to step in and provide some much-needed supply.
Firebird maintains ownership over a massive manganese resource in Western Australia's Pilbara region in the form of its flagship Oakover project. Characterised by near-surface mineralisation, Oakover houses an estimated 176.65 million tons (Mt) of manganese across several different targets. Because of Oakover's favourable geology, Firebird can potentially leverage Oakover to supply not just the battery market but also multiple other industries, such as steel, all through a low-cost, simple mining operation.
The end result? Significant returns for investors — a projection only further emphasised by the impressive results returned by a recent concentrate scoping study on the project. Firebird maintains several other projects in Australia as well, including the Oakover-like Hill 616 and the exploration-focused Wadanya.
Firebird's long-term strategy reaches far beyond Australia's borders, however. From mining to downstream processing, the company's vision is to become a global cathode producer. For that, Firebird is looking to China, which to date accounts for roughly 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
In early September 2023, the company announced its plans to establish a processing plant in China, noting to investors that an in-house scoping study was already well underway. According to Firebird's managing director Peter Allen, the construction of this plant represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird. As with the rest of Firebird's operations, this new plant will be constructed with the company's ESG methodology front of mind, ensuring transparency and accountability in addition to human welfare, support for local communities and environmental sustainability.
This plan, should it proceed apace, has the potential to make an enormous impact on global manganese supply — all while positioning Firebird as a cost-competitive player in the manganese sulphate market and a promising investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- An Australian junior exploration company, Firebird Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for manganese as the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market and global electrification continue to ramp up.
- Firebird maintains ownership of a massive manganese resource in Australia with significant growth potential.
- A recent concentrate scoping study confirmed the potential and profitability of the company's flagship project, Oakover, situated in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
- Firebird's long-term goal involves leveraging its manganese resource to position itself as a leading global producer of manganese sulphate for the battery industry.
- The company is currently embarking on a scoping study with plans to build a manganese sulphate plant in China. This will allow it to gain a foothold in the Chinese market, which currently accounts for 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
- This study represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird, and is a significant part of the company's overall strategy to establish itself as a near-term producer of battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate.
Key Projects
Oakover
Situated 85 kilometres East of Newman in Western Australia's East Pilbara Manganese Province, Firebird's flagship Oakover project is characterised by favourable near-surface and shallow-dipping mineralisation. The project's favourable geology provides Firebird with multiple processing options, with the company currently targeting production of manganese concentrate and high-purity manganese sulphate. Oakover has, over the course of its history, been subject to extensive modern and historic exploration.
The most recent exploration program, completed by Firebird, resulted in a mineral resource estimate of 176.65 Mt at 9.9 percent manganese, including 105.8Mt at 10.1 percent manganese in the indicated resource category.
Project Highlights:
- Confirmed Potential: Firebird recently achieved a major milestone at Oakover with the completion of a concentrate scoping study which confirmed the project's outstanding long-term potential as a manganese hub. Highlights of the study include:
- Potential 18-year mine life.
- 1.2 Mt per annum with low strip ratio (0.45:1) and mining costs.
- Upfront capital investment of A$124 million with low capex optionality.
- A$741.3 million NPV and IRR of 73.1 percent.
- Indicated material accounts for 99.2 percent of material processed.
- 80 percent uplift in indicated resource at Oakover to 105.8 Mt.
- Metallurgical Results: Firebird has undertaken extensive metallurgical and hydrometallurgical testwork at Oakover, with results providing the company with a high level of confidence in its growth and profit potential. Notable highlights are as follows:
- Achievable 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate saleable product
- Achievable battery-grade manganese sulphate
- Current Plans: Firebird's concentrate scoping study assessed two production scenarios, each utilising simple processing, crush, screen, scrub and DMS beneficiation. It has chosen to pursue full production from startup with ~4 Mtpa processing and ~1.2 Mtpa of 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate.
Hill 616
Located 35 kilometres south of the Oakover project, Hill 616 shares highly similar geological characteristics to Firebird's flagship, with shallow, gently dipping geology. Covering approximately 15.7 square kilometres within the Peak Hill Mineral Field, Hill 616 has to date undergone extensive historical drilling, with 116 holes for 4,900 metres over a 2.2-kilometre strike.
This drilling has resulted in an inferred mineral resource of 57.5 Mt at 12.2 percent manganese.
Wandanya
Wandanya is a recently established exploration-focused project situated 50 kilometres southwest of the world-class Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine. Its close proximity to Port Hedland affords it considerable direct shipping ore potential. Rock chip results indicate that Wandanya's deposits are also exceptionally high grade, returning results up to 64.9 percent and 55.2 percent manganese.
Management Team
Evan Cranston — Chairperson
Evan Cranston is an experienced mining executive with a background in corporate and mining law. He is the principal of corporate advisory and administration firm Konkera Corporate and has extensive experience in the areas of equity capital markets, corporate finance, structuring, asset acquisition, corporate governance and external stakeholder relations.
Cranston holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia. He is currently the non-executive chairman of African Gold (ASX:A1G) and Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ, ASX:BNZ).
Peter Allen — Managing Director
Peter Allen is a mining executive with more than 20 years of experience in marketing of manganese, lithium and a range of other commodities. He was previously the managing director of marketing for Consolidated Minerals Limited, which operates Woodie Woodie mine in WA and the Nsuta Manganese mine in Ghana.
Allen assisted manganese-focused explorer Element 25 (ASX:E25) and Gulf Manganese Corporation (ASX:GMC) with PFS and product marketing. More recently, he was the marketing manager for AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ), a company focussed on the Manono lithium project.
Wei Li — Executive Director & CFO
Wei Li is a chartered accountant with extensive professional experience across several key sectors which include the resource industry, international trade, capital markets, project management of IPOs and spin-outs, and financial accounting. His experience includes being employed by and acting as director and CFO of several companies, predominantly in the resource sector. Prior to these roles, he managed a private base metal exploration company in the NT of Australia and assisted in commissioning an AU$150-million electrolytic manganese dioxide plant in Hunan China.
Li is currently a non-executive director of Macro Metals.
Ashley Pattison — Non-executive Director
Ashley Pattison brings over 20 years of experience in the resources sector across corporate finance and operational roles. Qualified as chartered accountant, he has extensive experience in operations, finance, strategy and corporate finance. Pattison has been the managing director of a number of listed and private mining companies over the past 10 years and also CEO of a listed mining service company.
Pattinson is currently the executive chairman of PC Gold and a non-executive director of Industrial Minerals (ASX:IND) and Macro Metals.
Brett Grosvenor — Non-executive Director
Brett Grosvenor is an experienced mining executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industries. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a master’s in business.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023
Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Tumblegum South Gold Project Scoping Study Completed
- The Scoping Study presented a range of outcomes for open-pit mining and third-party toll treatment of the Tumblegum South gold deposit (“Tumblegum South” or “the Project”) which is located approximately 40km south of Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.
- The positive results of this Scoping Study provide a basis to refine material inputs and enhance project economics for the Tumblegum South gold resource.
West Bryah Copper Gold Project
- Comprehensive data review underway incorporating additional tenements.
Corporate
- Placement; $600,000 private placement completed.
- $583k cash at bank as at 31 December 2023.
Corporate
A placement of ordinary shares to new and existing sophisticated investors was completed, raising $600,000 at 4 cents per share.1 Shares were issued following shareholder approval obtained at the general meeting of shareholders, held on 18 October 2023.
Participants in the placement received one free attaching option for every one ordinary share subscribed for. The unlisted options are exercisable at 6 cents and expire on 31 October 2026.
Funds raised from the placement allow the Company to advance scoping and environmental studies at the Company’s Tumblegum South gold Project, exploration activities at the West Bryah copper gold Project and provide additional working capital.
At the end of the quarter, the Company had $583k cash at bank. Included in the Appendix 5B – Section 6 are amounts paid to the Directors of the Company during the December quarter totalling $19,050 comprising director remuneration, including superannuation.
The Company has two projects, a gold Mineral Resource at Tumblegum South, 40km south of Meekatharra and the West Bryah copper-gold exploration project, 120km northwest of Meekatharra.
Figure 1: Star Minerals Limited Project Locations
Tumblegum South Gold Project – Scoping Study2
Various options utilising third-party processing plants operating under a toll treatment agreement were considered. There are currently two active processing plants within a radius of 50km to 150km from Tumblegum South. A range of outcomes were defined based on gold price, and processing cost including trucking costs.
- At gold prices from AUD$2,250 to AUD$3,000/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 116kt at 2.25g/t producing 7.6koz gold, to
- 286kt at 2.00g/t producing 16.6koz gold.
- The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of approximately $7.2M to $16.3M.
- Mining is contemplated as a single campaign over approximately 18-months.
- Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.7M to $1.5M.
- Sensitivity of the Base Case scenario to gold price was assessed. Results suggest that project economics are robust for a broad range of gold prices.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Star Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Sixth and final drill program for CY2023 completed, with a total of 189 holes for 36,088m drilled across the year.
- First phase of RC drilling at Fields Find West completed (Drill Program 5), with assay results received and released.
- Holes within Drill Program 5 targeting gold associated with late porphyries at Fields Find West successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Represents first exploration of the Fields Find porphyry system as a cohesive tenement package by a single owner; follow-up drilling in this area is planned for H1 CY2024.
- Further RC drilling of high-potential base metal and gold targets at Fields Find and Golden Range was also completed (Drill Program 6, 18 holes for 2,785m); results pending.
- Strong pipeline of assay results expected to be received through Q1 CY2024.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Cash of A$3.220 million as at 31 December 2023 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Figure 1: Regional setting of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Southern Murchison Province of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. Inset Figure (left): Phillips, Geoffrey. (2020). The importance of brownfields gold exploration. Mineralium Deposita. 55.
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The Projects’ total consolidated land package is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was ~350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 19.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 945 koz contained gold (of which 461 koz at 1.6g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
During the quarter and prior to the reporting date, the Company concluded Drill Program 5 at Fields Find West and carried out Drill Program 6, encompassing drilling at both the Fields Find and Golden Range Projects. A chronological summary of the activities follows.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 December 2023
Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (the “Quarter”).
HIGHLIGHTS:
Highly anomalous lithium identified at Robinson Bore – Yinnethara Lockier Range Project
- First assay results confirm fertility of Robinson Bore pegmatites to host lithium-bearing minerals
- >16,500m of pegmatites mapped at Robinson Bore, taking overall mapped pegmatites at Lockier Range tenement to over 56km
- Highly-elevated key lithium-pegmatite pathfinders including:
- >2000ppm Rb in four pegmatites
- 672ppmCs
- 212ppmTa
- 2970ppmBe
Standout Lithium Pegmatite Drill Targets Identified
- Assay results (Rock chip and soils) define standout DRILLING TARGETS for Lithium in Pegmatites
- Soil sampling defines coherent anomalous lithium-pegmatite trends:
- 248 soil samples return Li2O > 100 ppm
- 4km x 2km northwest-trending Li-Cs-Ta-Be-Rb-Bi anomaly at Robinson Bore coincident to the 16,500m of sub-cropping fractionated pegmatites
- 2.7km x 2km coherent Li-Cs-Ta-Be anomaly at the Eastern Pegmatite Field adjacent to the fertile Thirty Three Supersuite granite
- Pegmatite Rock chip samples at Mt Yaragner show a westward fractionation trend with K/Rb ratios within feldspars <30
Mt Yarragner Ironstones shown as outstanding REE targets
- Soil sampling defines coherent anomalous Rare Earth Element (REE) trends at the Lockier Range Project, Upper Gascoyne Region of Western Australia:
- 5 x 2km overall highly anomalous area at Mt Yaranger (>300ppm La+Ce+Y in soils)
- 2 to 4km strike length individual trends (>700ppm La+Ce+Y)
- 2,100 sq km airborne magnetic and radiometric survey commenced
- Due to be completed early February 2024
“Odessa is well funded to kick off 2024, with cash at bank at the beginning of this year standing at $3.2 millions. The quarter saw significant on-ground exploration and interpretation at our Yinnetharra Lockier Range Project which helped to define exceptional drill targets for both lithium and REEs. In addition, a massive airborne magnetic and radio magnetic survey covering more than 2,000 square kilometres has commenced at our Gascoyne East Project, where we are hopeful of identifying new multi-metal targets under the cover there. 2023 was the year for acquisition in the Gascoyne, obtaining access permits, heritage agreements and extensive surface exploration. 2024 will be the year for drilling in the Gascoyne for Odessa.”
Odessa has focused on exploration in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia in Q4 2023. The tenement package in the Gascoyne now exceeds 3,000 km2.
Figure 1: Odessa Minerals regional Gascoyne Project location map overlain with Geological Survey WA Minedex Occurrences.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Mining to Recommence in March 2024 at Jeffreys Find
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, will recommence in March 2024.
Highlights
- Mining to recommence in March 2024.
- Mining equipment to mobilise in February 2024.
- BML Ventures Pty Ltd has completed a grade control drill program.
- Stage Two pit to be substantially larger than Stage One.
- Auric has paid $1.0 million as working capital contribution for Stage Two.
Managing Director, Mark English, said“We have hit the ground running in 2024. Grade control drilling by BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML) is complete with samples at the laboratory. It won’t be long before mining gets underway at what promises to be another rewarding chapter for Auric.
“Our partner, BML of Kalgoorlie, is waiting on assay results before finalising the parameters for a final pit. Mining is anticipated to last between 9 and 12 months.
“Last year 175,865 tonnes of ore were milled producing 9,741 ounces of gold. Whilst we don’t have figures yet, we are certain the number of tonnes of ore we’ll extract from Jeffreys Find will be substantially higher than last year. That’s the best possible news.
“All approvals to mine are in place and BML are in final negotiations with a toll mill for the processing of multiple gold campaigns throughout 2024.
“Jeffreys Find is a straightforward deposit. We do not expect any surprises. Our second gold campaign of 2023 averaged 1.93g/t. With the AUD gold price remaining above $3,000 per ounce, a similar or better result on Stage Two of Jeffreys Find would be a terrific result for Auric.”
Grade control drilling at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
The Announcement
Through the joint venture with BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML) of Kalgoorlie, a grade control drilling program over a potential final pit started on 11 January 2024 and was completed on 15 January 2024.
Once results are received BML will finalise its modelling of a Stage Two pit. Equipment will be mobilised to the mine site in February 2024 with mining scheduled to commence in March 2024.
Final numbers are not yet decided but substantially more tonnes of gold ore will be mined in 2024 compared to 2023. For Stage One in 2023 a pit design was premised on a base gold price of $2,600 per ounce. For 2024 the design will be based on a gold price of $2,900 per ounce. The current gold price is around $3,070 an ounce.
Auric has paid $1.0 million as working capital contribution to BML. Apart from that payment, BML are incurring and paying all additional mining costs and expenses. After completing this final phase of mining the two partners will subtract all costs before splitting the surplus cash proceeds on a 50:50 basis.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024
The Investing News Network (INN), a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), scheduled for January 21 to 22, 2024. The event will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
INN will be an active participant at the conference, engaging with resource industry executives, experts and investors. The company will leverage its presence to bring exclusive video interviews to the INN audience, providing coverage of the latest resource market trends.
"We are thrilled to be part of VRIC, a pivotal gathering for professionals and investors in the resource sector. This event provides an excellent platform for INN to connect with key industry players, share insights through video interviews and contribute to the broader conversation on the future of resource investing," said Nick Smith, CEO of INN.
Charlotte McLeod, INN's editorial director, will host four fireside chats with industry experts at VRIC. With her wealth of experience and sector knowledge, she will facilitate engaging dialogues with industry experts Ross Beaty, Jeff Clark, Brent Johnson and Christopher Aaron. Want to get the latest on these fireside chats? Follow Charlotte on X at @Charlotte_McL.
INN will be located at Booth M9 at VRIC, and the team is eager to network with companies and investors attending the event. As a trusted source of news and information, INN recognizes the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing to empower investors with the tools they need to make informed decisions.
For more information about INN's participation in VRIC, please visit: InvestingNews.com/VRIC.
About the Investing News Network:
The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors. Since 2007, INN has been providing breaking news, analysis and expert commentary on the latest developments in the resource, tech, life science and cannabis sectors. With a global network of reporters and analysts, INN is committed to providing accurate, timely and actionable information to investors.
For more information, please visit the Investing News Network website at InvestingNews.com.
Contact:
David Nguyen
Investing News Network
+1 (604) 688-8231
dnguyen@investingnews.com
Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2023
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
