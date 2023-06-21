White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Barksdale Notified of USFS Challenge

Barksdale Notified of USFS Challenge

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") has been informed that an action has been filed in the United States District Court against the United States Forest Service ("USFS") by various non-profit and environmental groups seeking to set aside the USFS' recently issued Environmental Assessment, Decision Memorandum and Finding of No Significant Impact related to the Company's proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona. Barksdale is not a party to the lawsuit but will endeavor to assist the USFS as much as possible as they move forward.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "The Company stands by the USFS' decision, which is the culmination of almost five years of extensive environmental review, public scoping and process. The Company is proud of its thorough and conscientious approach to the protection of the natural environment and looks forward to a speedy resolution of this matter. In the meantime, the USFS continues to process the Company's Plan of Operation for Sunnyside as the Company prepares to commence its planned drilling program as soon as we're given the green light."

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources Corp.

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, Email info@barksdaleresources.com, or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the receipt and timing for formal approval of the Company's plan of operations ("PoO") for the Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver project; the proposed nature, size, timing, targets and impact of the Company's planned drilling program on the Sunnyside project following approval of the PoO and the ability of the Company to obtain the requisite staffing, bonding and financing therefor; and the potential impact of seasonal drilling restrictions on the ability of the Company to effectively carry out such program. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, environmental challenges, and other risks in the mining industry. There is uncertainty regarding the outcome of the above-noted challenge to the validity, in whole or in part, of the USFS' Environmental Assessment, Decision Memorandum and Finding of No Significant Impact for the Company's proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program and the timing for when such matter will be finally resolved. A successful challenge to the USFS' approvals for the Sunnyside project would result in additional delays and costs (which could be substantial) to the Company in seeking to redress any additional environmental issues and obtain new approvals from the USFS, which approvals would not be guaranteed. Further, there are no assurances that the Company's PoO for the Sunnyside property will be approved by the USFS on the basis currently contemplated or at all. In addition, the Company's proposed drilling program at Sunnyside is an exploratory search for commercial quantities of ore, the discovery of which cannot be assured. There are currently no NI 43-101 resources or reserves on the Sunnyside property. There is also uncertainty about the continued spread and severity of COVID-19, the ongoing war in Ukraine and high inflation and interest rates and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mining projects or procure equipment, supplies, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170811

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Barksdale Resources Corp.TSXV:BROBase Metals Investing
BRO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2

Barksdale Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2

Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO OTCQX: BRKCF), based in Vancouver, Canada focused on CopperZincSilverLead exploration in Arizona today announced that Rick Trotman, President & CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 2, 2023.

DATE : May 2
TIME: 11:30 am Eastern
LINK: https://bit.ly/44jNv83
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 2/3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Completes Acquisition of a 100% Interest in Four Metals Project, Arizona

Barksdale Completes Acquisition of a 100% Interest in Four Metals Project, Arizona

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has now made its fifth and final payment due under the option agreement with MinQuest, Ltd. and Allegiant Gold (U.S.) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allegiant Gold Ltd. (together "Allegiant") originally announced April 19, 2018 (the "Option Agreement"). The final payment was made on a 5050 basis and consisted of US$100,000 cash and the issuance of a total of 261,813 common shares, at a deemed price of C$0.64 per share. This payment completes Barksdale's commitment under the Option Agreement for the acquisition a 100% undivided interest in the 760-acre Four Metals project, located in Santa Cruz County, strategically located approximately 3km south of the Company's flagship Sunnyside project and 2km west of the 100% owned San Antonio project within the Patagonia Mountains of Arizona. The shares issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring August 25, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Permitting Update

Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Permitting Update

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a permitting update related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver exploration program in Arizona.

On March 13, 2021, the United States Forest Service ("USFS") completed the 45-day objection period, which represented the final opportunity for public input into the permitting process for the Sunnyside project. Two objections were filed during the objection period and the USFS is currently working on providing detailed responses, which will be sent to the respective parties in due course. The USFS has informed the Company that it will utilize the 30-day extension to the 45-day objection response period. As such, the USFS currently forecasts completion of the objection response period on or before May 29, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Acquire OHM Property and VOLT 1 Property

Fabled Copper Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Acquire OHM Property and VOLT 1 Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce, further to its press releases dated March 22, 2023 and March 23, 2023 that it has entered into definitive option agreements (the "Agreements") to acquire the Ohm and Volt 1 lithium properties located in Quebec. The Agreements each have a closing date of June 28, 2023

Peter Hawley, President, CEO comments, "Once the Northern Quebec fire restrictions are lifted the Company's field teams will begin a first pass, mapping, prosecting and sampling on the OHM and Volt 1 and 2 Properties to set the ground work for a more comprehensive exploration program to concentrate on the areas and lithium bearing pegmatites outlined in Phase One."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will commence Environmental Review process for proposed underground mine, rail loading facility and water treatment plant in central Minnesota

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) through its subsidiary Talon Nickel (USA) LLC ("Talon" or the "Company"), today submitted its Environmental Assessment Worksheet ("EAW") to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to begin the State's Environmental Impact Statement scoping process for the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (the "Tamarack Nickel Project"), a proposed small-footprint, high-grade underground nickel mine that would be located near the City of Tamarack in Aitkin County, Minnesota.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Common Shares Commenced Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States Under the Symbol "PANXF"

Platinex Common Shares Commenced Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States Under the Symbol "PANXF"

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (" OTCQB ") in the United States under the symbol " PANXF ". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PTX and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 9PX.

The OTCQB listing offers convenience and accessibility for investors based in the United States and internationally while providing increased visibility and exposure to the Company. The OTCQB is operated by the OTC Markets Group, an American financial market, headquartered in New York City provides price and liquidity information for almost 10,000 over-the-counter securities. OTCQB listed companies reporting requirements undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Updated its Research Coverage for Heritage Mining Following Site Visit to NW Ontario Project

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Updated its Research Coverage for Heritage Mining Following Site Visit to NW Ontario Project

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has updated its research coverage for Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (FSE: Y66) ("HML", or "Company"). The new report is titled, "Update Following Site Visit to NW Ontario Project"

Report excerpt: "Heritage Mining Ltd. is a gold exploration company looking to deliver capital share of price appreciation through successful work progress that leads to discovery and resource definition. This business plan is backed by a team of capital markets and resource exploration specialists. Their strategy follows a process of using first principles and fundamental methods to execute their exploration plans and keep the market informed."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 13.0 Meters Grading 0.2% Copper; 3.6% Lead; 13.1% Zinc; 1.35 g/t Gold and 120.9 g/t Silver and 22.9 Meters Grading 0.6% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 4.8% Zinc; 0.58 g/t Gold and 79.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth, Completes Environmental Base Line Studies at IBW

Emerita Intersects 13.0 Meters Grading 0.2% Copper; 3.6% Lead; 13.1% Zinc; 1.35 g/t Gold and 120.9 g/t Silver and 22.9 Meters Grading 0.6% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 4.8% Zinc; 0.58 g/t Gold and 79.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth, Completes Environmental Base Line Studies at IBW

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this release are from La Romanera. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assays have been received for two additional drill holes that were not included in the recently announced NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate (Please see Emerita's news release dated May 23, 2023). See Figures 1, 2 and 3 for intercept locations and Table 1 for diamond drilling data. Drill holes LR146 and LR147 demonstrate that the deposit remains open at depth and is high grade and thick in this central area.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Identifies New Mineralized Zones at its Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCAN Identifies New Mineralized Zones at its Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has intersected multiple new zones of nickel–bearing mineralization to the east of the known high-grade nickel-copper ("Ni–Cu") Wine Occurrence during its Phase II drill program on the Wine Nickel Property in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 5). These new zones of mineralization significantly expand the exploration target area.

Highlights:
  • New nickel bearing mineralized zones identified within the Wine Gabbro.
  • Initial interpretation suggests that these new mineralized zones may occupy a specific horizon within the central region of the Wine Gabbro. Geophysical anomalies (VTEM conductors) can be traced for several kilometers to the northeast and southwest along this trend.
  • Geophysical and geochemical surveys as well as diamond drilling are planned for the third quarter of 2023.

Brad Humphrey , President, and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are very happy with the results of the Wine Phase II drill program and the intersection of the new mineralized nickel bearing zones. Importantly, these new occurrences of disseminated and massive sulphides suggest the Wine Gabbro hosts multiple mineralized pods like those seen in the Lynn Lake area. Interpretive work indicates that there are several horizons within the Wine Gabbro that require testing with geophysics, geochemistry, and subsequent diamond drilling. NiCAN remains in a strong position with a solid balance sheet and highly prospective nickel sulphide projects in established mining jurisdictions."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Puma Exploration Samples 288 g/t Gold* in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Resource Investing

Brightstar Resources: A Golden Opportunity for Investment

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

×