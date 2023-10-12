Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

B2Gold Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. Participants may dial in using the numbers below:

  • Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610
  • All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340

The conference call will be available for playback for two weeks by dialing toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-6413, replay access code 0474. All other callers: +1 (604) 638-9010, replay access code 0474.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, a mine under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer 



For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Marvel Discovery

Marvel Acquires Costigan Lake Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin


Barrick Set for Strong Finish to the Year

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today reported preliminary Q3 sales of 1.03 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q3 production of 1.04 million ounces of gold and 112 million pounds of copper. Q3 production was higher than Q2, although lower than previous plans for the quarter, especially at Pueblo Viejo where equipment design deficiencies contributed to the delayed ramp up of the expansion project. We continue to expect a significant increase in fourth quarter production volume.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Newmont Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly to Approve Acquisition of Newcrest

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced that more than 96 percent of votes cast on the proposal for the issuance of Newmont common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) were voted in favor of approval at today's special shareholder meeting.

"Recognizing the strategic rationale to create the industry's strongest portfolio of world class gold and copper assets, Newmont's shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of this transformational transaction," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This unrivalled platform, featuring the industry's best talent running the highest concentration of Tier One assets in the most favorable jurisdictions, uniquely positions Newmont to generate superior returns for decades."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

brian leni, mine site

Brian Leni: Big Opportunities in Gold and Oil, I'm Looking to Deploy Cash

With the gold price below US$1,900 per ounce, sentiment in the sector has taken a hit. But Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, sees major opportunities in precious metals as well as energy — and he's looking to deploy cash.

"To me, it's just kind of a blip on the map," he told the Investing News Network. "Really, what I see is gold and precious metals are real money, and they will end up being the backbone of, I think, a lot of investors' portfolios moving forward."

He sees developers as the sweet spot in the precious metals industry and has been cleaning up his portfolio as he prepares to deploy cash. "I think it's one of the best opportunities I've seen since I've been an investor in the sector," he said.

a group of gold bars sitting on top of a metal wall

How to Invest in Gold

When thinking about gold, it’s easy to get caught up in its use as jewelry — and why not? Nearly half of all the gold mined is used to make chains, rings and other adornments.

However, gold can also be an important tool for investors, offering a kind of stability that many other assets cannot. Up until the early 20th century, the metal underpinned the global economy. While that has changed, gold remains a valuable, tangible asset that many investors view as a safe haven. It can provide portfolio protection in times of trouble, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recessions and uncertainty brought on by inflation.

Investing in gold might seem as straightforward as simply buying the physical metal, but that's not the only way to get exposure. And with each method of investing, there are different points to consider before jumping into the market. Here are four ways to add gold to your investment portfolio.

