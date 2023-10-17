Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CA

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" RCFS ") pursuant to which, among other things, RSFC has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

RCFS' engagement is for an initial term of twelve months (the " Initial Term "). The Agreement shall be renewable on a month-to-month basis following the Initial Term (each a " Renewal Term ") unless the Company or RCFS provides written notice of termination to the other of them at least 30 days prior to the end of the Initial Term or a Renewal Term, as applicable. For the Initial Term the Company shall pay RCFS an aggregate fee of $122,000 for the 12 month term.

RCFS provides promotional services on behalf of the Company across the country. Through RCFS' engagement, the Company hopes to promote awareness of the Company and its activities.

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and RCFS will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, RCFS and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the Agreement, neither RCFS nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-engages-red-cloud-financial-services-301959213.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/17/c2296.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium & EnergyLIT:CATSXV:LITBattery Metals Investing
LIT:CA
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent in Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. (" ALE ") by Stellantis (defined below) (the "Transaction"), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated September 27, 2023 . Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers with iconic brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall Free2Move and Leasys.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Pursuant to the Transaction, Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (" Stellantis "), has invested the ARS$ equivalent of US$90 million 1 in Argentina to acquire shares of ALE (the " ALE Shares "). Further, the Company has granted Stellantis the right (the " Exchange Right ") to exchange all of the ALE Shares for up to 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Argentina Lithium (on an undiluted basis) in the future, subject to certain conditions set out in an exchange agreement. In connection with the Transaction, the parties have also entered into a lithium offtake agreement, a shareholders' agreement with respect to ALE and, upon exercise of the Exchange Right, Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into an investor rights agreement. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to advance development of the Company's lithium projects held through its wholly owned subsidiary in Argentina , and for general corporate purposes.

As a result of the Transaction, Stellantis owns 19.9% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares and Argentina Lithium owns 80.1%.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by their diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the Transaction; the use of proceeds; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; Argentina Lithium's plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; the exercise of the Exchange Right by Stellantis; entering into the Investor Rights Agreement; production of lithium products and the successful start of commercial production at Argentina Lithium's mineral properties are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: failure to receive TSXV approval; failure to satisfy the condition precedents, the potential that the Transaction could be terminated under certain circumstances; the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023 .
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the " Investment Agreement ") on September 26, 2023 , for the ARS$ equivalent of a US$90 million 1 investment in Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. (" ALE "), by Stellantis (defined below) (the "Transaction"), one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers with iconic brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (" Stellantis "), has agreed to invest the ARS$ equivalent of US$90 million 1 in Argentina to acquire shares of ALE (the " ALE Shares "). Further, the Company has granted Stellantis the Exchange Right (as defined below) to exchange all of the ALE Shares for up to 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Argentina Lithium (on an undiluted basis) (" Common Shares ") in the future, subject to certain conditions. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to advance development of the Company's lithium projects held through its wholly owned subsidiary in Argentina , and for general corporate purposes.

As a result of the Transaction, Stellantis will own 19.9% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares and Argentina Lithium will own 80.1%.

Argentina Lithium President & Chief Executive Officer Nikolaos Cacos said: "We are delighted to have Stellantis as a partner in the future development of our lithium projects in Argentina . Together, we share a vision to build a sustainable lithium mining operation for the future. We look forward to a strong and successful relationship with Stellantis and we are committed to delivering a sustainable lithium product that will contribute to the electrification of transportation and the protection of our atmosphere."

At closing of the Transaction, Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into an exchange agreement (the " Exchange Agreement "). Under the Exchange Agreement, Argentina Lithium will grant Stellantis an irrevocable right (the " Exchange Right ") to exchange all of the ALE Shares then held by Stellantis for such number of Common Shares equaling 24.844% of (i) the outstanding Common Shares (on an undiluted basis) as of the date of the Exchange Agreement and (ii) Common Shares issued by Argentina Lithium (between the date of the Exchange Agreement and the date Stellantis exercises the Exchange Right) upon the exercise of warrants, stock options or other securities convertible or exchangeable into Common Shares existing as of the date of the Exchange Agreement (together, the " Exchange Shares "), subject to certain exchange conditions. Following the issuance of Exchange Shares, Stellantis will own at most 19.9% of the Common Shares (on an undiluted basis). In addition, Argentina Lithium will grant Stellantis an irrevocable right (the " Top-Up Right ") to subscribe for additional Common Shares (the " Additional Shares ") if necessary for Stellantis to achieve a 19.9% interest in the Common Shares (on an undiluted basis). Any Additional Shares Stellantis elects to purchase pursuant to the Top-Up Right will be issued at the maximum discounted market price permitted under the rules and policies of the TSXV, unless the Top-Up Right is exercised after an acquisition of Argentina Lithium, in which case the subscription price under the Top-Up Right will be the pre-announcement market price of shares of Argentina Lithium. Any issuance of Additional Shares will be subject to the prior approval of the TSXV. Stellantis will not have the right under the Exchange Right and the Top-Up Right to acquire more than 19.9% of the outstanding Common Shares following the issuance of Exchange Shares and Additional Shares, if any. The Exchange Agreement also provides Stellantis with observer rights to attend board meetings of Argentina Lithium for as long as Stellantis owns at least 10% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares. As of the date hereof, the Company has 130,065,319 Common Shares, 11,341,000 stock options and 71,836,067 warrants issued and outstanding. Accordingly, subject to any adjustments under the Exchange Agreement, the maximum number of "Exchange Shares" that will be issued to Stellantis as consideration for its indirect investment in Argentina Lithium will be 53,011,137 Common Shares .

Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into a Lithium Offtake Agreement (the " Offtake Agreement "). Under the Offtake Agreement, ALE has agreed to sell to Stellantis, and Stellantis has agreed to purchase from ALE up to 15,000 tonnes per annum of lithium produced by ALE over a seven-year period (the " Supply Obligation ") subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Offtake Agreement. After the initial seven-year term, the Offtake Agreement may be extended by mutual agreement for an additional number of years. The price of lithium products sold by ALE under the Offtake Agreement will be based on an agreed market-based price formula at the time of each shipment. The commencement of the Supply Obligation of ALE is conditional on the successful start of commercial production at one or more of its projects. The Offtake Agreement also contains certain product qualification, certification and reporting requirements and provides Stellantis with a right to acquire any production prior to the commencement of the Supply Obligation and a right of first refusal on the sale to third parties of any lithium products (in excess of the Supply Obligation) after the commencement of commercial production.

Argentina Lithium, ALE and Stellantis will enter into a Shareholders' Agreement (the " Shareholders' Agreement ") relating to ALE and Stellantis' ownership of ALE Shares and provides for the following principal terms:

  • right of Stellantis to nominate one director to the board of directors of ALE (" Stellantis Director ") for as long as Stellantis has an ownership position of not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares;
  • certain corporate decisions of ALE may not be undertaken without the affirmative vote the Stellantis Director or the approval by shareholders holding more than 90% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares;
  • right of each shareholder to maintain its ownership percentage in any equity offerings by ALE;
  • transfer restrictions including, rights of first refusal, drag-along and tag-along rights;
  • right of first offer for Stellantis to provide project financing and any other borrowing by ALE; and
  • other terms and conditions consistent with a transaction of this nature.

In addition, upon exercise of the Exchange Right, Argentina Lithium will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement with Stellantis (the " Stellantis IRA "). The Stellantis IRA provides for the following principal terms in favour of Stellantis:

  • a right to nominate one director to the board of directors of Argentina Lithium for as long as Stellantis has an ownership position of not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares;
  • pre-emptive right to maintain ownership percentage in certain follow-on issuances of Common Shares or securities convertible into Common Shares; and
  • other terms and conditions consistent with a transaction of this nature.
Transaction Conditions and Timing

Closing of the Transaction is subject to Argentina Lithium obtaining TSXV approval, ALE completing certain corporate actions relating to the Transaction and other closing conditions set out in the Investment Agreement.

The Transaction is anticipated to close on or about October 4, 2023 .

Advisors and Fairness Opinions

PI Financial Corp. is acting as financial advisor to Argentina Lithium in connection with the Transaction. The Board of Directors of Argentina Lithium has received a fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp, stating that, as of the date of such opinion, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in such opinion, the consideration to be received by the Company pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to Argentina Lithium shareholders. Blakes, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel and Alfaro-Abogados SC acted as Argentinian legal counsel to Argentina Lithium in connection with the Transaction.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by their diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the Transaction; the use of proceeds; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; Argentina Lithium's plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; entering into the Exchange Agreement; the exercise of the Exchange Right or the Top-Up Right by Stellantis; entering into the Offtake Agreement; production of lithium products and the successful start of commercial production at Argentina Lithium's mineral properties; entering into the Shareholders' Agreement and the Stellantis IRA; consummation and timing of the Transaction; and satisfaction of the conditions precedents are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: failure to receive TSXV approval; failure to satisfy the condition precedents, the potential that the Transaction could be terminated under certain circumstances; the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.


___________________________


1 As per the official exchange rate of Argentina Central Bank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-announces-us90-million-investment-by-stellantis-in-ars-equivalent-301940807.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/27/c1665.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Completes Initial Drill Campaign at Rincon West, Announces Positive Results from Ninth Exploration Well

Argentina Lithium Completes Initial Drill Campaign at Rincon West, Announces Positive Results from Ninth Exploration Well

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports the completion of the ninth exploration hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina returning a 258 m interval ranging from 287 to 402 mgl lithium . Two portions of this interval were not sampled, one length of 42 m and a second length of 33 m .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Pegmatite Confirmations and Advanced Geochemical Insights Propel Exploration Success

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces New High-grade Discovery within the Rose Project with Promising Grades of up to 5.62% Li2O

Critical Elements Lithium Announces New High-grade Discovery within the Rose Project with Promising Grades of up to 5.62% Li2O

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the first grab sample results from the newly discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatite located approximately 8 km west of the Rose deposit (Figure 1

The Rose Lithium-Tantalum project ("Rose or the "Project") is situated within the Rose and Rose South property blocks (Figure 1), which constitute 395 km2, or only 38% of the 1,050 km2 in the Corporation's highly prospective exploration portfolio in Québec.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TECPETROL REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION TO TENDER THEIR SHARES BEFORE OCTOBER 20TH DEADLINE

TECPETROL REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION TO TENDER THEIR SHARES BEFORE OCTOBER 20TH DEADLINE

  • The Tecpetrol Offer of C$1.48 in cash per share is the only offer to purchase all of the outstanding Common Shares that is currently open for acceptance by shareholders. No other binding offers have been received by Alpha.
  • The Alpha Special Committee and the Board of Directors have unanimously recommended that Alpha shareholders accept the revised and enhanced Offer from Tecpetrol and tender their shares.
  • PI Financial has confirmed that the increased Offer is fair to shareholders from a financial point of view.
  • Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action.
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com or visit https://www.tecpetrol.com/en/investors/alpha-lithium-offer for more information.

Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") today issued a reminder to shareholders of Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") to tender their shares in advance of the Offer deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 20, 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time and are urged to tender their shares immediately.

On September 28, 2023 , the Board of Directors of Alpha, based on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee and after receiving a positive independent fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp., publicly announced its unanimous recommendation that shareholders tender their shares to the enhanced Tecpetrol Offer of C$1.48 in cash per share. Since then, a significant number of shares have been tendered to the Offer. As previously disclosed, the Offer represents Tecpetrol's best and final offer to Alpha shareholders. No further extensions are contemplated .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Orders First Long Lead Equipment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Orders First Long Lead Equipment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has ordered the equipment with the longest lead time to manufacture, namely transformers (315 kV to 25kV) for the main power station of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project (the "Project"). The order was concluded with one of the leaders in the design and construction of industrial transformers, the Italian company Tamini Trasformatori Srl

In order to meet the electrical energy needs of the Project, the Corporation will install two electrical transformers with a ventilation stage during the construction period. The two transformers will operate simultaneously to supply the site and the operating processing plant. A single transformer will be able to support all loads in the event of failure of one of the two transformers.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), announces its common shares are now approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol LANRF, effective October 10, 2023.

Lancaster will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing stock symbol LCR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF)

NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement


Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Intersects 10.2 g/t Gold over 6.6m at Los Pavitos Project

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Intersects 10.2 g/t Gold over 6.6m at Los Pavitos Project

Base Metals Investing

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Base Metals Investing

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Executes $9 Million Deal in North Thompson Nickel Belt

Base Metals Investing

FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

×