Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

Dore Copper Mining: Copper-Gold Exploration in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada

September 2024 Quarterly Report Ramp-Up Proceeding to Plan as First Production Column Hits Nameplate Capacity

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Argentina Lithium Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for the Paso de Sico Property at its Rincon West Lithium Project

Argentina Lithium Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for the Paso de Sico Property at its Rincon West Lithium Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has received the exploration permit for the Paso de Sico mining concession, part of the Rincon West Project located adjacent to Rio Tinto's Rincon Project in Salta Province Argentina . The two-year permit is issued by the provincial Secretariat of Mines and Energy for exploration work including diamond and rotary drilling. The Company intends to mobilize a diamond drill shortly to begin a six-hole exploration program to evaluate the potential for lithium brines within the property.

Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Nikolaos Cacos , President and CEO, stated "The grant of the drilling permit is a long awaited step which allows us to advance the Rincon West project evaluation. Recent drilling on our West Block properties has successfully identified extensive host formations saturated with lithium-rich brines. We intend to execute a similar programme on this northern block, which is currently undrilled. We have also identified Paso de Sico as the likely site of any potential future processing plant and related extraction facilities for the project due to its very favorable setting. The Paso de Sico property is adjacent to major provincial and national highways and is crossed by a new 345 kW power corridor."

Including the planned program at Paso de Sico, approximately 8000 metres of drilling are planned throughout the Rincon West project over the next 18 months to complete brine resource, water resource and related drilling. This work continues to be funded by the prepaid drilling contract established in 2023 for up to 15,500-metres of drilling (see the latest Financial Statements for details).

The Paso de Sico property is a contiguous assemblage of four mining concessions totalling 791.3 hectares located at the northern edge of the Salar de Rincon (see Figure 1 ). The property is located 50 km northwest of the village of Olacapato, where the Company maintains an operational base.

In the October 6, 2022 News Release , the Company announced the acquisition of the Paso de Sico option, an agreement with a local vendor to earn a 100% interest in the properties. Terms of the Paso de Sico option agreement include cash payments totalling US$1 .5MM paid over two years and a total of US$2 .3MM of exploration and development expenditures over a three-year period beginning at the grant of the exploration permit. Currently there is one payment of US$400,000 remaining. The option agreement grants a 3% NSR to the Vendor, which can be purchased by the Company for an additional US$1 .5MM.

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel , CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is the Principal of Atacama Water Consultants, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the early-stage Rincon West property. The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 70,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments management of the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; the possibility that future exploration. There may be other factors that cause results or events to not be as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-announces-receipt-of-drill-permit-for-the-paso-de-sico-property-at-its-rincon-west-lithium-project-302292579.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/31/c2674.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium & EnergyLIT:CATSXV:LITBattery Metals Investing
LIT:CA
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Argentina Lithium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT  
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3  
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces a 327-metre Lithium Brine Interval at the 13th Exploration Well on the Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Announces a 327-metre Lithium Brine Interval at the 13th Exploration Well on the Rincon West Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT  
 Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3  
 OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that over the past ten months it has fully exercised three option agreements for 100% interest in, subject to production royalties, 22 optioned properties totalling 25,391 hectares at the Company's Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

¨Following the receipt of the investment from Stellantis, we deployed the funds to secure a large portion of our most prospective optioned properties, where we have advanced drilling and geophysics throughout 2024.These acquisitions secure large land packages where our reconnaissance work has validated initial exploration hypotheses." stated Nikolaos Cacos , President and CEO.

Details of Exercised Property Options

The Argentina Lithium news release on August 4, 2021 announced the option to acquire 100% ownership of three mining concessions totaling 5,380.5 hectares at the Antofalla Salar in Salta Province from a group of local vendors ( refer to Map 1 ). The agreed terms stipulated US$ 4,000,000 in payments spaced over 42 months, plus an exploration investment commitment.

In November 2023 , the Company exercised the option by advancing US$ 3,200,000 to complete the remaining payments. At the time of the final exercise payment, the parties agreed that outstanding exploration investment commitments would be waived. A 2% net smelter royalty remains payable to the local vendors from the time the property enters production.

The Argentina Lithium news releases dated September 28 , October 14, 2021 and March 16, 2022 announced the option agreement with a local vendor to acquire 100% ownership of multiple mining concessions in Salta Province including: eleven contiguous properties at Pocitos Salar (Pocitos 200-209 & 211, totalling 15,857.5 ha), and at Rincon Salar, the Villanoveño II property (2370.5 ha) and other properties advancing through the mining claim process including Demasia Villanoveño II (20.5 ha) ( refer to Map 2 and Map 3 ). The total contracted value of the option was US$ 4,200,000 and CA$ 700,000 in Argentina Lithium shares, payable to the vendors over 36 months.

This option was exercised by the Company in November 2023 , by advancing the remaining payment of US$ 2,900,000 to complete the terms of the option agreement, thereby earning 100% title and with no royalties pending to the vendors.

The Argentina Lithium news release on January 10, 2022 announced the option of five mining concession totalling 1,762 hectares at the Pocitos Salar in Salta province (the "Ramos Properties") ( refer to Map 3 ). The option terms stipulated US$ 700,000 in payments to the vendors, spaced over two years.

The Company completed the final US$ 550,000 payment per schedule in January, 2024, thereby satisfying the agreement terms to earn 100% title to the properties. A 1% net smelter royalty remains payable to the local vendors from the time the property enters production

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel , CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is the Principal of Atacama Water Consultants, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the exploration-stage Rincon West property. The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments management of the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the state of financial markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; the Company's ability to meet its working capital needs; fluctuations in metal prices; operations in foreign countries and the compliance with foreign laws; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; failure to obtain or delays in obtaining necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; labour disputes and other risks generally in the mining industry. There may be other factors that cause results or events to not be as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-reports-it-has-exercised-option-agreements-on-nearly-25-400-hectares-of-highly-prospective-lithium-properties-at-its-rincon-west-pocitos-and-antofalla-north-projects-302238909.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/05/c6459.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Reports Geophysical Survey Adds Nearly 600 Hectares of Potential Brine Aquifer at Rincon West Project and Plans Additional Drilling

Argentina Lithium Reports Geophysical Survey Adds Nearly 600 Hectares of Potential Brine Aquifer at Rincon West Project and Plans Additional Drilling

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT  
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3  
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the completion of geophysical surveys at its Don Fermin property (the "Property"), part of the Company's Rincon West lithium project in Salta Province Argentina . The results of these deep-seeking geophysical studies expand the potential extent of conductive brine aquifers at the project by nearly 600 hectares and have provided targets for a new 6-hole drill program at the project, for which permitting is underway.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Argentina Lithium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

TSX Venture Exchange: LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as Vice President Corporate Development of the Company.

Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Mr. Gallardo has 29 years experience in corporate finance. He is highly skilled in project structuring and project financing, with emphasis in joint venture transactions, metal streams, royalties, off-takes, metal pre-paids, and other forms of unconventional debt. Mr. Gallardo has provided CFO and Corporate Development consulting services to several companies in the junior mining industry in Canada , with stress in companies with exposure in Latin American projects. Mr. Gallardo is also a former Financial Analysist at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and had held a Senior Credit Risk Management position at Scotiabank, International Banking. He is also a former CFO and Corporate Finance consultant at Red Cloud Klondike Strike, now Red Cloud Securities.

Nikolaos Cacos , President and CEO, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Pompeyo as VP Corporate Development. He constitutes a great addition to our team, bringing his vast capital markets and finance experience to our growth plans execution efforts to move forward Argentina Lithium & Energy to the next level."

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-appoints-vice-president-corporate-development-302218561.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/09/c4545.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of the Company at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 26 November 2024 at 11:00AM GMT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Initiates Geophysics Program to Advance Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Project's "Hawkeye Zone"

SAGA Metals Initiates Geophysics Program to Advance Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Project's "Hawkeye Zone"

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce the commencement of a targeted geophysics program over the Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project's high-potential "Hawkeye Zone."

This geophysics program, coupled with the petrographic analysis announced on October 1, 2024 (see release here ) will provide the necessary data to declare the Hawkeye zone ready for its maiden drill program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is extremely pleased to announce that it has discovered a lithium-bearing pegmatite containing spodumene within the company's Nuuk License, located roughly 90 kilometers north-east of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland (Figure 1). The newly discovered pegmatite outcrop is open in all directions and is part of a significant evolved pegmatite field measuring over 20 kilometers long known as the Ivisaartoq Field, marking the first confirmed lithium discovery in the country.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are delighted to announce the first hard rock lithium discovery in Greenland. This discovery was made near the end of our field season after spending limited time in the country and leveraged Brunswick's strong exploration expertise. Prior to our discovery at Ivisaartoq, there were no confirmed showings in Greenland and it demonstrates the strong potential for additional discoveries across the entire country which has never been previously explored for lithium. Importantly, it represents a significant opportunity for the Company as we remain first movers for lithium exploration in Greenland."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its first commercial shipments of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate from its Molo Graphite Mine (the "Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

Full container loads of high-quality, coarse flake graphite concentrate were exported from the Port of Tulear, Madagascar to Germany and to the United States of America (USA) under existing offtake agreements. These initial container shipments of SuperFlake® graphite are destined for key demand markets for higher value graphite products, including refractory materials and graphite foils for consumer electronics and fire-retardant applications.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project

Key Assay Highlights:

  • Total Samples Analyzed: 388 rock samples.
  • Titanium Dioxide (TiO2): 49 samples returned assay values over 4.0% TiO2, with a maximum value of 11.1%.
  • Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5): 36 samples reported assay values over 0.2% V2O5, with a high value of 0.63%.
  • Iron (Fe): 34 samples yielded assay values over 20% Fe, with a peak of 46.7%.

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to release assay results from its 2024 summer field program at the Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) project in Labrador. The project, covering 17,250 hectares, is located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright and is road accessible, with early indications pointing to the potential for a classic layered mafic intrusive ore body.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Provides Corporate Update

Lancaster Resources Provides Corporate Update

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTC:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ( the "Company" or "Lancaster") is pleased to provide a corporate update. The Company's portfolio of projects includes the Piney Lake Gold Project, Catley Lake and Centennial East Uranium Projects in Saskatchewan, the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project In New Mexico and the Trans-Taiga Project in James Bay, Quebec. The Company continues to review gold and critical mineral projects for acquisition.

Piney Lake Gold Project

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

Quarterly Report Highlights

Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Report Highlights

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 September 2024 and Appendix 5B

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Gold Investing

Ǫuarterly Activity Report 30 September 2024

×