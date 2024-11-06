Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Astral’s Group Gold Mineral Resource Increases to 1.46Moz with Updated Feysville MRE

Argentina Lithium Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for the Paso de Sico Property at its Rincon West Lithium Project

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-grade Uranium Drill Results

JZR Gold Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

Mawson Finland: Gold, Cobalt Exploration in Lapland Region, Northern Finland

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Adisyn

AI1:AU

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Mawson Finland Limited

MFL:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Argentina Lithium Applies to Extend Warrants

Argentina Lithium Applies to Extend Warrants

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of the outstanding warrants as follows:

Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

  • 35,767,948 warrants that are set to expire on November 21, 2024 to be extended to November 21, 2027 . 36,340,948 warrants were originally issued on November 21, 2022 as part of the units issued under a private placement completed by the Company in November 2022 . Subsequent to the issuance, 573,000 warrants were exercised.

The exercise price of the warrants will remain at $0.40 . Each warrant, when exercised, will be exchangeable for one common share of the Company.

The Company further reports that 30,000,000 (held by insiders that are not officers or directors) and 305,000 (held by officers and directors) of the 35,767,948 Warrants are held by insiders of the Company. As such, the extension of such Warrants constitutes, to that extent, a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Shareholders ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Exchange Policy 5.9), as the fair market value of the Warrants held by the insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The amendment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_____________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements.  Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments management of the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-applies-to-extend-warrants-302297094.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/06/c8301.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium & EnergyLIT:CATSXV:LITBattery Metals Investing
LIT:CA
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Argentina Lithium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT  
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3  
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces a 327-metre Lithium Brine Interval at the 13th Exploration Well on the Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Announces a 327-metre Lithium Brine Interval at the 13th Exploration Well on the Rincon West Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT  
 Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3  
 OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that over the past ten months it has fully exercised three option agreements for 100% interest in, subject to production royalties, 22 optioned properties totalling 25,391 hectares at the Company's Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

¨Following the receipt of the investment from Stellantis, we deployed the funds to secure a large portion of our most prospective optioned properties, where we have advanced drilling and geophysics throughout 2024.These acquisitions secure large land packages where our reconnaissance work has validated initial exploration hypotheses." stated Nikolaos Cacos , President and CEO.

Details of Exercised Property Options

The Argentina Lithium news release on August 4, 2021 announced the option to acquire 100% ownership of three mining concessions totaling 5,380.5 hectares at the Antofalla Salar in Salta Province from a group of local vendors ( refer to Map 1 ). The agreed terms stipulated US$ 4,000,000 in payments spaced over 42 months, plus an exploration investment commitment.

In November 2023 , the Company exercised the option by advancing US$ 3,200,000 to complete the remaining payments. At the time of the final exercise payment, the parties agreed that outstanding exploration investment commitments would be waived. A 2% net smelter royalty remains payable to the local vendors from the time the property enters production.

The Argentina Lithium news releases dated September 28 , October 14, 2021 and March 16, 2022 announced the option agreement with a local vendor to acquire 100% ownership of multiple mining concessions in Salta Province including: eleven contiguous properties at Pocitos Salar (Pocitos 200-209 & 211, totalling 15,857.5 ha), and at Rincon Salar, the Villanoveño II property (2370.5 ha) and other properties advancing through the mining claim process including Demasia Villanoveño II (20.5 ha) ( refer to Map 2 and Map 3 ). The total contracted value of the option was US$ 4,200,000 and CA$ 700,000 in Argentina Lithium shares, payable to the vendors over 36 months.

This option was exercised by the Company in November 2023 , by advancing the remaining payment of US$ 2,900,000 to complete the terms of the option agreement, thereby earning 100% title and with no royalties pending to the vendors.

The Argentina Lithium news release on January 10, 2022 announced the option of five mining concession totalling 1,762 hectares at the Pocitos Salar in Salta province (the "Ramos Properties") ( refer to Map 3 ). The option terms stipulated US$ 700,000 in payments to the vendors, spaced over two years.

The Company completed the final US$ 550,000 payment per schedule in January, 2024, thereby satisfying the agreement terms to earn 100% title to the properties. A 1% net smelter royalty remains payable to the local vendors from the time the property enters production

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel , CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is the Principal of Atacama Water Consultants, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the exploration-stage Rincon West property. The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments management of the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the state of financial markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; the Company's ability to meet its working capital needs; fluctuations in metal prices; operations in foreign countries and the compliance with foreign laws; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; failure to obtain or delays in obtaining necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; labour disputes and other risks generally in the mining industry. There may be other factors that cause results or events to not be as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-reports-it-has-exercised-option-agreements-on-nearly-25-400-hectares-of-highly-prospective-lithium-properties-at-its-rincon-west-pocitos-and-antofalla-north-projects-302238909.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/05/c6459.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Reports Geophysical Survey Adds Nearly 600 Hectares of Potential Brine Aquifer at Rincon West Project and Plans Additional Drilling

Argentina Lithium Reports Geophysical Survey Adds Nearly 600 Hectares of Potential Brine Aquifer at Rincon West Project and Plans Additional Drilling

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT  
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3  
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the completion of geophysical surveys at its Don Fermin property (the "Property"), part of the Company's Rincon West lithium project in Salta Province Argentina . The results of these deep-seeking geophysical studies expand the potential extent of conductive brine aquifers at the project by nearly 600 hectares and have provided targets for a new 6-hole drill program at the project, for which permitting is underway.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Argentina Lithium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

TSX Venture Exchange: LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as Vice President Corporate Development of the Company.

Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Mr. Gallardo has 29 years experience in corporate finance. He is highly skilled in project structuring and project financing, with emphasis in joint venture transactions, metal streams, royalties, off-takes, metal pre-paids, and other forms of unconventional debt. Mr. Gallardo has provided CFO and Corporate Development consulting services to several companies in the junior mining industry in Canada , with stress in companies with exposure in Latin American projects. Mr. Gallardo is also a former Financial Analysist at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and had held a Senior Credit Risk Management position at Scotiabank, International Banking. He is also a former CFO and Corporate Finance consultant at Red Cloud Klondike Strike, now Red Cloud Securities.

Nikolaos Cacos , President and CEO, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Pompeyo as VP Corporate Development. He constitutes a great addition to our team, bringing his vast capital markets and finance experience to our growth plans execution efforts to move forward Argentina Lithium & Energy to the next level."

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-appoints-vice-president-corporate-development-302218561.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/09/c4545.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Saga Metals Corp. and Michael Garagan, Chief Geological Officer and Director, Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA), joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

SAGA is a diversified critical mineral exploration company focused on exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, features uranium radiometrics highlighting an 18 km trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U3O8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps. In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay. The Legacy project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area. SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Mike Stier
Chief Executive Officer and Director
mike@sagametals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228925

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

Saga Metals Corp. ( TSXV: " SAGA ") ( FSE: " 20H ") (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, announces that it has completed the second and final tranche of its initial public offering (the " Offering "), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,116,460.68.

The Offering, which included exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to Research Capital Corporation (the " Agent "), consisted of an aggregate of 554,250 hard dollar units (each, a " HD   Unit ") at a price of $0.40 per HD Unit, 1,030,751 standard flow-through units (each, a " Standard FT Unit ") at a price of $0.48 per Standard FT Unit and 666,667 charity flow-through units (each, a " Charity FT Unit ") at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit, all pursuant to the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024 (collectively, the " Prospectus ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals to "Ring Opening Bell" at Toronto Stock Exchange

SAGA Metals to "Ring Opening Bell" at Toronto Stock Exchange

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce it will ring the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET to commemorate its IPO listing and commencement of trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol " SAGA " on September 24, 2024.

The event will be hosted in-person at the TMX Market Centre, located in the heart of downtown Toronto's Financial District, where Mike Stier, CEO & Director, and Michael Garagan, CGO & Director will be joined by other members of the team responsible for executing SAGA's listing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Welcomes New President and CEO Hanré Rossouw to Deliver Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Welcomes New President and CEO Hanré Rossouw to Deliver Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") confirms, further to the announcement on 28th May 2024, Hanré Rossouw has officially begun his role as President and CEO. His tenure begins in Madagascar, where he will visit the Molo graphite mine operations as well as engage with the community and government as part of a structured leadership transition plan

Also effective today, the former President and CEO, Craig Scherba, will continue as a Director and transition to the newly created role of Chief Development Officer to focus on developing strategy, managing offtake negotiations and expanding the Company's OEM relationships globally.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium ION Energy Signs LOI with United Rare Earths, for a Business Combination

Lithium ION Energy Signs LOI with United Rare Earths, for a Business Combination

Lithium ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to share that it has entered into an LOI Agreement to progress a business combination with United Rare Earths Ltd. ("UnitedRE"), a US-based rare earths recycling and refining company. UnitedRE secured a strategic location to develop and has significantly advanced discussions with a federal agency for grant opportunities which includes non-recourse, non-dilutive funding. UnitedRE has support at the highest levels of the government and an instrumental MOU with a national laboratory that will advance rare earth recycling and refining technologies in the U.S.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of the Company at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 26 November 2024 at 11:00AM GMT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bonanza Grade Gold Results at Flicka Lake

Kurundi Main Assay Results Tennant Creek

Best Intersection – 67m @ 3,074 ppm TREO from Latest Jupiter Drilling

MBK’s Saudi JV Wins Exploration License in Saudi Arabia

Related News

gold investing

Bonanza Grade Gold Results at Flicka Lake

resource investing

Kurundi Main Assay Results Tennant Creek

rare earth investing

Best Intersection – 67m @ 3,074 ppm TREO from Latest Jupiter Drilling

copper investing

MBK’s Saudi JV Wins Exploration License in Saudi Arabia

cleantech investing

Completion of Capital Raising

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Completes Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer

gold investing

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK) – Trading Halt

×