Argentina Lithium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

‘New lens' reported in September 4, 2024 NR is expanded up-dip
Seven holes intersect significant mineralized intercepts
PAL0361 drilled multiple significant intercepts targeting down-dip depth extensions of South Palokas, defining two lenses of gold-cobalt mineralization at depth, including:
PAL0364 drilled multiple significant intercepts in modest step-outs in the upper southern portions of South Palokas, and then continued onwards to intercept ‘New lens' located in the footwall of South Palokas including:
PAL0356 drilled 0.9 m @ 5.07 g/t Au and 19 ppm Co from 424.45 metres in a deep, southward step-out from South Palokas
PAL0367 drilled a single intercept of 0.85 m @ 0.94 ppm Au from 614.75 meters (cobalt TBA) on a deep steep-out on the northern margin of South Palokas
PAL0368 drilled multiple significant intercepts in southward step-outs to The Hut zone of gold-cobalt mineralization, including:
PAL0363 drilled two significant intercepts in northwards step-outs of The Hut zone of mineralization, including:
PAL0370 drilled a single intercept in a modest step-out at Terry's Hammer of:
Drillholes PAL0352 and PAL0365 (South Palokas), drillholes PAL0366 and PAL0369 (The Hut), and drillhole PAL0371 (Terry's Hammer) failed to intercept significant mineralization, while drillhole PAL0359 (South Palokas) was abandoned at 47.2 metres due to drilling technicalities.
Ms. Noora Ahola, Mawson Finland CEO, states: "In recent weeks our Executive Chairman Neil MacRae and I have had a chance to meet many of our shareholders as well as local stakeholder groups. We appreciate the confidence that our shareholders have shown in our team by funding our new Company. We hope that our shareholders are as excited as our team is by the results of this latest drill season. I think our 2024 drill results speak loudly to the potential expansion of Rajapalot well beyond its current size.
However, we will not rest on our laurels and intend to continue to build on our exploration success. Our exploration team is currently in the field conducting both surface-geochemical and geophysical surveys in order to allow us to try to improve on our current success rate when the Winter 2025 drilling campaign begins."
Detailed Results
The 13 drillholes reported here (Table 1) are from the South Palokas, New lens, The Hut and Terry's Hammer zones of mineralization at Rajapalot (PAL0352, PAL0356, PAL0359, PAL0361, PAL0363, PAL0364, PAL0365, PAL0366, PAL0367, PAL0368, PAL0369, PAL0370, PAL0371; see Figure 1, Figure 2 and Figure 3 in Schedule "A" hereto for collar and intercept locations, and Table 1, Table 2 and Table 3 in Schedule "A" hereto for collar and available assay data) represent 4,675 metres of drilling from the 2024 programme of a total of 11,376 metres in 38 drillholes, of which all holes have now been reported for gold their analysis. Gold concentrations are reported here for intercepts that contained over 0.3 g/t Au over a minimum sample interval of 1 metre (lower-cut), while corresponding cobalt concentrations are reported from those same intervals where available (cobalt concentrations are available for all but drillhole PAL0367 of this news release, of which results from this hole, and all remaining and unreported cobalt results will be reported in due course as the remaining data becomes available). Composite assay values recording gold concentrations above the lower-cut limits are presented below in Table 2 in Schedule "A" hereto, and all raw sample intervals are presented in Table 3 in Schedule "A" hereto.
Drillholes PAL0356 and PAL0361 were drilled on the deep, southern margin of the South Palokas zone of gold-cobalt mineralization, where they intercepted significant mineralization with respective step-outs of between 50 metres and 85 metres southwards from their nearest known historical drill-intercepts (refer to Figure 2). Drillhole PAL0367 was drilled on the deepest northern margins of South Palokas where it intercepted a thin, weakly mineralized interval. Drillholes PAL0352 (northern margin) and PAL00365 (southern margin) intercepted no significant mineralization, while drillhole PAL0359 was abandoned after only 47.3 metres due to drilling difficulties, and failed to reach projected depth of mineralization.
One further drillhole was drilled in the South Palokas area to follow-up a previously reported high-grade intercept on ‘New lens' that is located in the footwall of South Palokas, approximately 100 metres directly below the main mineralized body in this area (see Mawson Finland Limited news release dated September 4th, 2024). Drillhole PAL0364intercepted a thick, 17 metre drilled interval of gold-cobalt mineralization approximately 50 metres up-dip of the previously reported high-grade intercept (PAL0335; 20.75 m @ 5.25 g/t Au & 515 ppm Co from 295.05 metres). This confirms both geological and grade continuity of ‘New lens', meaning that geometry of this gold-cobalt-bearing structure is now understood, and further step-out drilling can be conducted in the down-plunge direction (refer to Figure 2).
Drilling at The Hut and Terry's Hammer zones of gold-cobalt mineralization consisted of 6 drillholes in total. Drillholes PAL0663, PAL0366 and PAL0369 targeted northerly step-outs to The Hut zone of mineralization, with drillhole PAL0363 intercepting gold-cobalt mineralization in a step-out of approximately 60 metres to the north of its nearest historical intercept (refer to Figure 3). Drillhole PAL0368 intercepted gold-cobalt mineralization in an approximately 35 metre step-out to the south of the next closest historical intercept at The Hut. Drillholes PAL0370 and PAL0371 were drilled to target down-dip extension of Terry's Hammer, with PAL0371 intercepting gold-cobalt mineralization approximately 35 metres below its nearest historical intercept (refer to Figure 3).
Technical Background, Data Verification and Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Three diamond drill rigs from MK Core Drilling Oy, Comadev Oy and Arctic Drilling Company Oy, all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems, were used in this drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals of between 0.5 to 2 metres are taken for sampling, then half-sawn by independent contractors the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) in Rovaniemi, Palsatech Oy in Kemi and Geopool Oy in Sodankylä. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the independent contractor CRS Minlab Oy ("CRS") facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples are prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS, then transported by air to MSALABS in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. All the foregoing laboratories are independent of the Company. The quality assurance and quality control program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks placed within sample runs in interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process. In addition to the sample preparation and security measures described above, data verification procedures are well integrated into the Company's quality assurance and quality control program. Routine ongoing checking of all data is undertaken prior to being uploaded to the database. This will be followed by independent data verification audits at exploration milestones throughout the Rajapalot project's development. Dr. Fromhold (see "Qualified Person" below) has also reviewed the qualifications and analytical procedures of the above-mentioned laboratories, photographs of drill cores, and the PEA in connection with verifying the exploration information presented herein.
All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393). Tables 1-3 in Schedule "A" hereto provide collar and assay data. Due to the typically low angles of drill intercepts, the true thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the drilled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assay data of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au over 1 metre intervals, with composite data (Table 2 in Schedule "A" hereto) containing no more than 2 consecutive 1 m intervals of waste-rock (i.e., 1 m intervals with
At Rajapalot, all examples of gold-cobalt mineralization are consistently located within highly-sheared and foliated wall-rocks adjacent to strongly hydrothermally altered, northwest to north dipping shear-zones. Mineralization is typically encountered as disseminated to semi-massive sulfide lenses (predominantly pyrrhotite and lesser pyrite ± cobaltite), hosted within strongly deformed and altered, mafic volcanic and volcaniclasitic stratigraphy of the upper portions of the Paleoproterozoic-aged Kivalo Group of the Peräpohja Greenstone Belt. Prospects with high-grade gold and cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot occur across a 3 km (east-west) by 2 km (north-south) area within the larger Rajapalot project area measuring 4 km by 4 km with multiple mineralized boulders, base-of-till (BOT). Gold-Cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot has been drilled to approximately 470 metres below surface at both South Palokas and Raja prospects, and mineralization remains open at depth across the entire project.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Thomas Fromhold, an employee of Fromhold Geoconsult AB, and Member of The Australian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG, Membership No. 8838). Dr. Fromhold is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101. Dr. Fromhold is not considered independent of the Company under NI 43-101 as he is a consultant of the Company.
About Mawson Finland Limited
Mawson Finland Limited is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 11 granted exploration permits for 10,204 hectares and 2 exploration permit applications and a reservation notification area for a combined total of 40,496 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company's fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.
SCHEDULE "A" - TABLES AND FIGURES
Hole ID
Easting TM35
Northing TM35
Elevation (mRL)
Azimuth
Dip
Total Depth (m)
Prospect
PAL0335
3408345
7373507
174
50.4
-70.2
405.3
South Palokas
PAL0336
3410540
7372676
151
144.1
-70.1
131
Joki East
PAL0337
3410481
7372590
148
61.2
-70.9
125.3
Joki East
PAL0338
3410422
7372775
153
144.7
-55.4
190
Joki East
PAL0339
3408209
7373303
172
104.3
-44.8
150.1
South Palokas
PAL0340
3408347
7373505
174
118.4
-79.2
395.85
South Palokas
PAL0341
3408222
7373377
173
131
-44.4
136.7
South Palokas
PAL0342
3408715
7373997
175
115.7
-58.3
148.6
Palokas
PAL0343
3408627
7373991
175
88.9
-50.1
193
Palokas
PAL0344
3408300
7373532
174
52.3
-75.9
476.6
South Palokas
PAL0345
3408606
7374008
174
60.8
-71.9
278.1
Palokas
PAL0346
3408571
7373723
174
45
-65
184.4
Palokas
PAL0347
3408710
7372442
175
134.4
-72.1
273.6
Raja
PAL0348
3408306
7373530
175
119.1
-80.2
242.1
South Palokas
PAL0349
3408694
7372549
179
170
-80
341.85
Raja
PAL0350
3408402
7373671
174
75
-52
290.1
South Palokas
PAL0351
3408461
7373877
175
143
-69.5
334.5
Palokas
PAL0352
3408247
7373715
172
62.4
-66.4
474.1
South Palokas
PAL0353
3408850
7372504
176
160
-70
260.55
Raja
PAL0354
3408308
7373984
175
126.1
-50.9
466.9
Palokas
PAL0355
3408817
7372720
174
168
-77
428.9
Raja
PAL0356
3408138
7373637
174
80.4
-74.4
496.9
South Palokas
PAL0357
3408558
7374143
175
168.8
-82.9
445.6
Palokas
PAL0358
3408984
7372343
173
244.5
-79.1
178.75
Raja
PAL0359
3408138
7373933
172
150.9
-77.7
47.2
Hole abandoned
PAL0360
3408679
7372340
174
75
-80.4
251.7
Raja
PAL0361
3408088
7373643
173
51.1
-81.9
665.95
South Palokas
PAL0362
3408576
7373723
174
95.3
-47.6
258.55
Palokas
PAL0363
3407996
7373198
172
88.2
-55.3
338.8
Hut
PAL0364
3408346
7373509
174
65.7
-66.4
359.2
South Palokas
PAL0365
3408347
7373434
174
71
-70.1
304.4
South Palokas
PAL0366
3407996
7373198
172
88.6
-70.6
374.4
Hut
PAL0367
3408138
7373935
172
150.8
-79.2
785.3
South Palokas
PAL0368
3407940
7373069
173
137.5
-47.7
250.9
Hut
PAL0369
3408026
7373279
172
82.5
-44.6
253.5
South Palokas
PAL0370
3408231
7372823
182
124
-55.1
175.9
Terry's Hammer
PAL0371
3408231
7372823
182
172.6
-44.8
148
Terry's Hammer
PAL0372
3410436
7372555
149
106.7
-69.4
113.4
Joki East
Table 1: Drillhole collar locations (Finnish KKJ grid), with corresponding hole orientations (azimuth and dip), total depth, and prospect target. Holes reported in this news release are highlighted in bold text, and holes reported in prior releases highlighted in italics.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Thickness1 (m)
Gold (g/t)
Gold (gram-metres)
Cobalt (ppm)
PAL0356
424.45
425.35
0.90
5.07
4.56
19
PAL0361
464.80
465.80
1.00
0.31
0.31
8
PAL0361
473.80
475.80
2.00
1.32
2.64
120
PAL0361
493.80
499.80
6.00
2.24
13.47
302
PAL0361
533.25
538.55
5.30
2.75
14.56
559
PAL0363
203.10
207.25
4.15
0.67
2.78
579
PAL0363
209.25
210.25
1.00
1.02
1.02
129
PAL0364
96.80
97.80
1.00
1.32
1.32
399
PAL0364
111.30
114.30
3.00
0.65
1.94
361
PAL0364
130.35
132.35
2.00
0.85
1.69
109
PAL0364
141.35
145.35
4.00
2.41
9.64
227
PAL0364
149.35
155.30
5.95
0.83
4.90
543
PAL0364
263.90
280.90
17.00
1.05
17.79
224
PAL0364
282.90
283.90
1.00
0.32
0.32
95
PAL0364
292.75
293.75
1.00
0.58
0.58
182
PAL0367
614.75
615.60
0.85
0.94
0.80
TBA
PAL0368
103.60
104.60
1.00
1.81
1.81
89
PAL0368
161.15
166.85
5.70
0.83
4.66
519
PAL0368
168.20
168.90
0.70
1.60
1.12
488
PAL0371
64.85
65.85
1.00
1.86
1.86
466
1True-thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the Drilled Thickness. True-thickness is not precisely known at this time.
Table 2: Composited gold and cobalt concentrations from the drillholes reported in this news release. Individual assay values are listed in Table 3 hereinbelow.
Figure 1: Locality map illustrating collar positions and drill-hole traces from Mawson's 2024 winter drilling campaign. Drillholes coloured red are those reported in this news release, while holes coloured black have been reported in previous releases.
Figure 2: Long-section of the South Palokas (left) and ‘New lens' (right) zones of mineralization at Rajapalot. Intercepts from the 2024 drilling season are labelled in bold with their results represented in gold gram-metres (gold g/t x intercept thickness in metres). The small black rings indicate ‘no significant intercept'. Red arrows demonstrate the direction in which gold-cobalt mineralization remains ‘open' and untested.
Figure 3: Long-section of The Hut and Terry's Hammer zones of mineralization at Rajapalot. Intercepts from the 2024 drilling season are labelled in bold with their results represented in gold gram-metres (gold g/t x intercept thickness in metres). The small black rings indicate ‘no significant intercept'. Red arrows demonstrate the direction in which gold-cobalt mineralization remains ‘open' and untested.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Gold g/t
Cobalt ppm
Mineralization
PAL0356
424.45
425.35
0.90
5.07
19
South Palokas
PAL0361
464.80
465.80
1.00
0.31
8
South Palokas
473.80
474.80
1.00
0.86
54
South Palokas
474.80
475.80
1.00
1.78
185
South Palokas
493.80
494.80
1.00
0.41
74
South Palokas
494.80
495.80
1.00
4.71
210
South Palokas
495.80
496.80
1.00
3.97
328
South Palokas
496.80
497.80
1.00
1.93
505
South Palokas
497.80
498.80
1.00
2.01
615
South Palokas
498.80
499.80
1.00
0.44
80
South Palokas
533.25
534.25
1.00
1.82
1177
South Palokas
534.25
535.25
1.00
7.32
833
South Palokas
535.25
536.55
1.30
0.46
160
South Palokas
536.55
537.55
1.00
0.33
489
South Palokas
537.55
538.55
1.00
4.49
258
South Palokas
PAL0363
203.10
204.10
1.00
0.81
541
Hut
204.10
205.25
1.15
0.25
294
Hut
205.25
206.25
1.00
0.97
939
Hut
206.25
207.25
1.00
0.71
586
Hut
209.25
210.25
1.00
1.02
129
Hut
PAL0364
96.80
97.80
1.00
1.32
399
South Palokas
111.30
112.30
1.00
0.60
52
South Palokas
112.30
113.30
1.00
0.08
720
South Palokas
113.30
114.30
1.00
1.26
313
South Palokas
130.35
131.35
1.00
1.10
138
South Palokas
131.35
132.35
1.00
0.59
80
South Palokas
141.35
142.35
1.00
0.50
147
South Palokas
142.35
143.35
1.00
2.01
340
South Palokas
143.35
144.35
1.00
4.03
332
South Palokas
144.35
145.35
1.00
3.10
88
South Palokas
149.35
150.35
1.00
1.85
813
South Palokas
150.35
151.35
1.00
0.38
629
South Palokas
151.35
152.35
1.00
0.16
117
South Palokas
152.35
153.35
1.00
1.44
957
South Palokas
153.35
154.35
1.00
39
South Palokas
154.35
155.30
0.95
1.18
700
South Palokas
263.90
264.90
1.00
0.83
356
South Palokas
264.90
265.90
1.00
0.67
669
South Palokas
265.90
266.90
1.00
0.24
420
South Palokas
266.90
268.20
1.30
1.11
469
South Palokas
268.20
269.20
1.00
0.34
290
South Palokas
269.20
270.20
1.00
0.12
80
South Palokas
270.20
271.20
1.00
0.59
110
South Palokas
271.20
272.20
1.00
0.18
65
South Palokas
272.20
272.90
0.70
1.57
216
South Palokas
272.90
273.90
1.00
2.90
143
South Palokas
273.90
274.90
1.00
5.17
48
South Palokas
274.90
275.90
1.00
1.90
167
South Palokas
275.90
276.90
1.00
0.14
52
South Palokas
276.90
277.90
1.00
0.40
191
South Palokas
277.90
278.90
1.00
0.57
228
South Palokas
278.90
279.90
1.00
0.85
136
South Palokas
279.90
280.90
1.00
0.35
101
South Palokas
282.90
283.90
1.00
0.32
95
South Palokas
292.75
293.75
1.00
0.58
182
South Palokas
PAL0367
614.75
615.60
0.85
0.94
TBA
South Palokas
PAL0368
103.60
104.60
1.00
1.81
89
Hut
161.15
161.55
0.40
0.52
256
Hut
161.55
162.75
1.20
18
Hut
162.75
163.50
0.75
0.57
155
Hut
163.50
164.50
1.00
0.31
1011
Hut
164.50
165.10
0.60
1.43
1260
Hut
165.10
165.80
0.70
1.06
797
Hut
165.80
166.85
1.05
2.08
375
Hut
168.20
168.90
0.70
1.60
488
Hut
PAL0371
64.85
65.85
1.00
1.86
466
Terry's Hammer
Table 3: All gold and cobalt sample intervals with their corresponding gold and cobalt concentrations (where available), that are contained within above composited intervals, that meet the lower-cut criteria of 1 metre intervals at greater than 0.3 g/t gold.
